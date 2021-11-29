Remote Desktop P2P
Remote Desktop solution
P2P based
How it works
- Compile and Open
p2p.exeas admin in 2 different PC's
- Copy the
My Lan or Wan IPand communicate it to other peer.
-
So the 2 peers have now the 2 enpoint to connect to, so press on both
Connect.
-
The 2 peers now are able to
sent messagesor take the
Remote Desktop Controlbetween them.
It's use UDT protocol
and thanks to
rendezvous connection, it should be able to
bypass all firewall rules etc, like a small concepts of
TeamViewer at 0 cost!
Contributing
Contributions are welcome and greatly appreciated!