Remote Desktop P2P

Remote Desktop solution P2P based

How it works

Compile and Open p2p.exe as admin in 2 different PC's

Copy the My Lan or Wan IP and communicate it to other peer.

So the 2 peers have now the 2 enpoint to connect to, so press on both Connect .

The 2 peers now are able to sent messages or take the Remote Desktop Control between them.

It's use UDT protocol and thanks to rendezvous connection, it should be able to bypass all firewall rules etc, like a small concepts of TeamViewer at 0 cost!

Contributing

Contributions are welcome and greatly appreciated!

License