Skip to content
main
Switch branches/tags
1 branch 0 tags
Code
Loading

Latest commit

@miroslavpejic85
miroslavpejic85 [p2p] - update images
bf942fc Nov 29, 2021
[p2p] - update images
bf942fc

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
ico
[p2p] - first release
Nov 21, 2021
img
[p2p] - update images
Nov 29, 2021
p2pconn
[p2p] - fix typo
Nov 29, 2021
.gitignore
[p2p] - remove bin at all
Nov 27, 2021
LICENSE
[p2p] - refactoring
Nov 25, 2021
README.md
[p2p] - update readme
Nov 27, 2021
p2pconn.sln
[p2p] - first release
Nov 21, 2021
Remote Desktop P2P How it works Contributing License

README.md

p2p-logo Remote Desktop P2P

Remote Desktop solution P2P based

How it works

  • Compile and Open p2p.exe as admin in 2 different PC's

p2p-exe

  • Copy the My Lan or Wan IP and communicate it to other peer.

p2p-connection

  • So the 2 peers have now the 2 enpoint to connect to, so press on both Connect.

  • The 2 peers now are able to sent messages or take the Remote Desktop Control between them.

p2p-remote-desktop


It's use UDT protocol and thanks to rendezvous connection, it should be able to bypass all firewall rules etc, like a small concepts of TeamViewer at 0 cost!

p2p-logic


Contributing

Contributions are welcome and greatly appreciated!

License

License: MIT

About

🖥️ Remote Desktop P2P based. Portable, No configuration or installation needed, communicate your endpoint to the peer, and vice versa, press connect and enjoy. 🖥️

Topics

windows c-sharp chat control remote-control administration helpdesk dotnet p2p remote teamviewer software windows-desktop rdp net remote-desktop vnc remote-access p2p-chat anydesk

Resources

Readme

License

MIT License

Languages