About

"mpegts_demux" is a tool that reads a TS file and dump the video/audio streams into disk. For each stream a file named audio_id_xxx or video_id_xxx is generated with the raw stream data. The dumped data can be viewed by ffmpeg.

Build Instructions

Make like build

make

Comand line options

mpegts_demux [-i] input_file.ts

Default invokation will only read PES packets that contain audio/video streams and dump them to disk. While the -i switch will read the program information to identify all programs and their associated streams.

Examples

mpegts_demux elephants.ts

Read program information

mpegts_demux -i elephants.ts

Code Walk through

List of files:

MpegTs.hpp: Definitions of structs and special numbers

MpegTsBitStream.hpp/.cpp: Class for reading TS bit stream.

MpegTsDemux.hpp/.cpp: Class for parsing and demuxing, contain definitions for streams.

mpegts_demux.cpp: main function for the program.

The code base is organized into 2 modules: