Find the right width , weight , & slant that fits you.

Variable fonts give you granular control of fonts are displayed by packaging a set of variable axes into one single font file.

Mona Sans and Hubot Sans come with three variable axes each: weight (ultra thin to extra heavy), width (condensed to expanded), and slant (regular to italics). By combining these axes freely, you have access to thousands of different looks, and endless of possibilities.