TWO VARIABLE, OPEN SOURCE FONTS from GITHUB
Mona & & Hubot Sans
Two files.
Thousands of variations.
Infinite possibilities.
Mona Sans
A strong and versatile typeface, designed with Degarism and inspired by industrial-era grotesques. Mona Sans works well across product, web, and print.
Hubot Sans
Mona’s robotic sidekick. More geometric accents lend a technical and idiosyncratic feel—perfect for headers and pull‑quotes.
Variable fonts give you granular control of fonts are displayed by packaging a set of variable axes into one single font file.
Mona Sans and Hubot Sans come with three variable axes each: weight (ultra thin to extra heavy), width (condensed to expanded), and slant (regular to italics). By combining these axes freely, you have access to thousands of different looks, and endless of possibilities.
3 variables granular control unlimited freedom Fast expressive and flexible Learn about how to use variable fonts effectively
Open-source and free to use
Licensed under OFL (basically, use it on your site or in your app and credit GitHub—read the full license)
Every contribution counts. Help us make Mona Sans and Hubot Sans better by creating a pull request on GitHub.