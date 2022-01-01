Skip to content

TWO VARIABLE, OPEN SOURCE FONTS from GITHUB

Mona & & Hubot Sans

Hubot and Mona, holding a font file

Two files.

Thousands of variations.

Infinite possibilities.

Mona Sans

Mona icon

A strong and versatile typeface, designed with Degarism and inspired by industrial-era grotesques. Mona Sans works well across product, web, and print.

Download font View on GitHub
A series of sketches of Mona from different angles

Hubot Sans

Mona’s robotic sidekick. More geometric accents lend a technical and idiosyncratic feel—perfect for headers and pull‑quotes.

Download font View on GitHub
Sketches of Hubot
Ship it
Find the right width, weight, & slant that fits you.

Variable fonts give you granular control of fonts are displayed by packaging a set of variable axes into one single font file.

Mona Sans and Hubot Sans come with three variable axes each: weight (ultra thin to extra heavy), width (condensed to expanded), and slant (regular to italics). By combining these axes freely, you have access to thousands of different looks, and endless of possibilities.

Mona ears
Mona sans file

Open-source and free to use

Licensed under OFL (basically, use it on your site or in your app and credit GitHub—read the full license)

Every contribution counts. Help us make Mona Sans and Hubot Sans better by creating a pull request on GitHub.