Features

Search and play audio/video from YouTube

Search tracks of albums by album title

Search and import YouTube playlists

Create and save local playlists

Download audio/video

Convert to mp3 & other formats (requires ffmpeg or avconv)

View video comments

Works with Python 3.x

Works with Windows, Linux and Mac OS X

Requires mplayer or mpv

This project is based on mps, a terminal based program to search, stream and download music. This implementation uses YouTube as a source of content and can play and download video as well as audio. The pafy library handles interfacing with YouTube.

Screenshots

Search

A standard search is performed by entering / followed by search terms.

Local Playlists

Search result items can easily be stored in local playlists.

YouTube Playlists

YouTube playlists can be searched and played or saved as local playlists.

Download

Content can be downloaded in various formats and resolutions.

Comments

A basic comments browser is available to view YouTube user comments.

Music Album Matching

An album title can be specified and mps-youtube will attempt to find matches for each track of the album, based on title and duration. Type help search for more info.

Customisation

Search results can be customised to display additional fields and ordered by various criteria.

This configuration was set up using the following commands:

set order views set columns user:14 date comments rating likes dislikes category:9 views

Type help config for help on configuration options

Installation

Using pip:

[sudo] pip3 install mps-youtube

Installing youtube_dl is highly recommended:

[sudo] pip3 install youtube_dl

Additional Linux installation notes

For mpris2 support, install the python bindings for dbus and gobject:

[sudo] pip3 install dbus-python pygobject

Additional Mac OS X installation notes

Install mpv (recommended player) with Homebrew:

brew install mpv

Alternately, you can install mplayer with MacPorts:

sudo port install MPlayer

Or with Homebrew:

brew install mplayer

Additional Windows installation notes

As an alternative to installing with pip, there is a standalone binary available. Go to Releases and download mpsyt-VERSION.exe under downloads for the latest release.

Install the python colorama module to get colors (optional):

pip3 install colorama

Mpsyt requires a player to use as a backend, with either mpv or mplayer supported. Mpv is the recommended option.

Mpv can be downloaded from https://mpv.srsfckn.biz/

Extract both mpv.exe and mpv.com to the same folder as mpsyt.exe or to a folder in the system path.

Alternately, mplayer can be downloaded from http://oss.netfarm.it/mplayer

Extract the mplayer.exe file, saving it to the folder that mpsyt.exe resides in (usually C:\PythonXX\Scripts\ ) or to a folder in the system path.

Run via Docker container

Using Docker, run with:

sudo docker run --device /dev/snd -it --rm --name mpsyt rothgar/mpsyt

Additional Docker notes

If you would like to locally build the container you can run the following steps

Check out this repo:

git clone https://github.com/np1/mps-youtube.git

Enter the directory and run docker build:

cd mps-youtube sudo docker build -t mpsyt .

Now run the container interactively with:

sudo docker run -v /dev/snd:/dev/snd -it --rm --privileged --name mpsyt mpsyt

In order to have access to the local sound device (/dev/snd) the container needs to be privileged.

Upgrading

Upgrade pip installation:

[sudo] pip3 install mps-youtube --upgrade

Usage

mps-youtube is run on the command line using the command:

mpsyt

Enter h from within the program for help.

IRC

An IRC channel #mps-youtube for the project is available on Freenode (chat.freenode.net:6697).