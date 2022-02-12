PDFRip Fast PDF password cracking utility equipped with commonly encountered password format builders and dictionary attacks.

📖 Table of Contents

ℹ️ Introduction

pdfrip is a fast multithreaded PDF password cracking utility written in Rust with support for wordlist based dictionary attacks, date and number range bruteforcing, and a custom query builder for password formats.

Features

Fast: Performs about 50-100k+ passwords per second utilising full CPU cores.

Performs about 50-100k+ passwords per second utilising full CPU cores. Custom Query Builder: You can write your own queries like STRING{69-420} with the -q option which would generate a wordlist with the full number range.

You can write your own queries like with the option which would generate a wordlist with the full number range. Date Bruteforce: You can pass in an year as the input with the -d option which would bruteforce all 365 days of the year in DDMMYYYY format which is a pretty commonly used password format for PDFs.

You can pass in an year as the input with the option which would bruteforce all 365 days of the year in format which is a pretty commonly used password format for PDFs. Number Bruteforce: Just give a number range like 5000-100000 with the -n option and it would bruteforce with the whole range.

Installation

$ curl -L https://github.com/mufeedvh/pdfrip/releases/download/v1.0.0/pdfrip_amd64 -o pdfrip

( Linux AMD x86-64 )

OR

Download the executable from Releases for your OS.

OR

Install with cargo :

$ cargo install --git https://github.com/mufeedvh/pdfrip.git

Install Rust/Cargo

Build From Source

Prerequisites:

Git

Rust

Cargo (Automatically installed when installing Rust)

A C linker (Only for Linux, generally comes pre-installed)

$ git clone https://github.com/mufeedvh/pdfrip.git $ cd pdfrip/ $ cargo build --release

The first command clones this repository into your local machine and the last two commands enters the directory and builds the source in release mode.

Usage

Get a list of all the arguments:

$ pdfrip --help

Start a dictionary attack with a wordlist (-w/--wordlist):

$ pdfrip encrypted.pdf -w rockyou.txt

Bruteforce number ranges for the password (-n/--num-bruteforce):

$ pdfrip encrypted.pdf -n 1000-9999

Bruteforce all dates in a year for the password in DDMMYYYY format (-d/--date-bruteforce):

$ pdfrip encrypted.pdf -d 1999

Build a custom query to generate a wordlist (-q/--custom-query): (useful when you know the password format)

$ pdfrip encrypted.pdf -q ALICE{1000-9999} $ pdfrip encrypted.pdf -q DOC-ID{0-99}-FILE

Enable preceding zeros for custom queries (-z/--add-preceding-zeros): (which would make {10-5000} to {0010-5000} matching the end range's digits)

$ pdfrip encrypted.pdf -q ALICE{10-9999} --add-preceding-zeros

Contribution

Ways to contribute:

Suggest a feature

Report a bug

Fix something and open a pull request

Help me document the code

Spread the word

License

Licensed under the MIT License, see LICENSE for more information.