PDFRip
Fast PDF password cracking utility equipped with commonly encountered password format builders and dictionary attacks.
📖 Table of Contents
ℹ️ Introduction
pdfrip is a fast multithreaded PDF password cracking utility written in Rust with support for wordlist based dictionary attacks, date and number range bruteforcing, and a custom query builder for password formats.
Features
- Fast: Performs about 50-100k+ passwords per second utilising full CPU cores.
- Custom Query Builder: You can write your own queries like
STRING{69-420}with the
-qoption which would generate a wordlist with the full number range.
- Date Bruteforce: You can pass in an year as the input with the
-doption which would bruteforce all 365 days of the year in
DDMMYYYYformat which is a pretty commonly used password format for PDFs.
- Number Bruteforce: Just give a number range like
5000-100000with the
-noption and it would bruteforce with the whole range.
Installation
$ curl -L https://github.com/mufeedvh/pdfrip/releases/download/v1.0.0/pdfrip_amd64 -o pdfrip
(
Linux AMD x86-64)
OR
Download the executable from Releases for your OS.
OR
Install with
cargo:
$ cargo install --git https://github.com/mufeedvh/pdfrip.git
Build From Source
Prerequisites:
- Git
- Rust
- Cargo (Automatically installed when installing Rust)
- A C linker (Only for Linux, generally comes pre-installed)
$ git clone https://github.com/mufeedvh/pdfrip.git
$ cd pdfrip/
$ cargo build --release
The first command clones this repository into your local machine and the last two commands enters the directory and builds the source in release mode.
Usage
Get a list of all the arguments:
$ pdfrip --help
Start a dictionary attack with a wordlist (-w/--wordlist):
$ pdfrip encrypted.pdf -w rockyou.txt
Bruteforce number ranges for the password (-n/--num-bruteforce):
$ pdfrip encrypted.pdf -n 1000-9999
Bruteforce all dates in a year for the password in
DDMMYYYY format (-d/--date-bruteforce):
$ pdfrip encrypted.pdf -d 1999
Build a custom query to generate a wordlist (-q/--custom-query): (useful when you know the password format)
$ pdfrip encrypted.pdf -q ALICE{1000-9999}
$ pdfrip encrypted.pdf -q DOC-ID{0-99}-FILE
Enable preceding zeros for custom queries (-z/--add-preceding-zeros): (which would make
{10-5000} to
{0010-5000} matching the end range's digits)
$ pdfrip encrypted.pdf -q ALICE{10-9999} --add-preceding-zeros
Contribution
Ways to contribute:
- Suggest a feature
- Report a bug
- Fix something and open a pull request
- Help me document the code
- Spread the word
License
Licensed under the MIT License, see LICENSE for more information.