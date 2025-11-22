This started off as a bet with myself that APL notation would provide an easier way to make a voxel game.
This is highly experimental and buggy.
- W-A-S-D to move
- Space to jump
- Mouse to move the camera
- Q to quit
- I to toggle render information
- F for fast noclip mode
- L to lock and unlock the mouse while in-game
- 1-5 to select different blocks to place
- Dyalog APL 20.0
- A C Compiler
- CMake
- Vulkan, DirectX12 or Metal graphics are required. For more information, check here
- sdl3, sdl3_ttf and sdl3_image (MacOS with
brew)
After installing dependencies and cloning, make sure you build and install LSE. e.g.,
cd lse
mkdir build
cd build
cmake ..
make
make install
This should install
libLSE.dylib on macOS and
libLSE.so on Linux in
./libs/ alongside the relevant SDL3 library files.
After that you should be able to run with
./main.apls
Some Linux users may have
dyalogscript located in a different directory. If that's the case, the shebang in
main.apls should be replaced with the path specified by
which dyalogscript
Compiling everything on Windows is a bit more tricky and is best done with finding the SDL3 dev libraries provided on libsdl3 releases with cmake-gui.
.dlls are provided as a release here which can be placed in a folder
./libs on the directory this repository.
Afterwards, the game can be played through a Dyalog session like so:
]cd <ROOT DIRECTORY>
]link.create # ./avg
Run
state.Play
Source code that gets compiled to different shader formats is in
./shaders/glsl
Shaders come bundled with this repo. However, if you want to modify them, edit the glsl shaders and run
./compile_shaders.sh
Note that this requires the DirectX Shader Compiler, glslc and spirv-cross.
- There are significant performance regressions on Windows being worked on.
- DirectX12 backend is currently not supported on Windows.
- You currently can't play multiple times in the same session.
- Known to syserror 999 !
- There's probably memory leaks somewhere !
Textures by Madeline Vergani (@RubenVerg)