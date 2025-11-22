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Cover

A Voxel Game

This started off as a bet with myself that APL notation would provide an easier way to make a voxel game.

This is highly experimental and buggy.

Controls

  • W-A-S-D to move
  • Space to jump
  • Mouse to move the camera
  • Q to quit
  • I to toggle render information
  • F for fast noclip mode
  • L to lock and unlock the mouse while in-game
  • 1-5 to select different blocks to place

Requirements

  • Dyalog APL 20.0
  • A C Compiler
  • CMake
  • Vulkan, DirectX12 or Metal graphics are required. For more information, check here
  • sdl3, sdl3_ttf and sdl3_image (MacOS with brew)

Instructions

Running on MacOS or Linux

After installing dependencies and cloning, make sure you build and install LSE. e.g.,

cd lse 
mkdir build
cd build
cmake ..
make 
make install

This should install libLSE.dylib on macOS and libLSE.so on Linux in ./libs/ alongside the relevant SDL3 library files.

After that you should be able to run with ./main.apls

Some Linux users may have dyalogscript located in a different directory. If that's the case, the shebang in main.apls should be replaced with the path specified by which dyalogscript

Running on Windows

Compiling everything on Windows is a bit more tricky and is best done with finding the SDL3 dev libraries provided on libsdl3 releases with cmake-gui.

.dlls are provided as a release here which can be placed in a folder ./libs on the directory this repository.

Afterwards, the game can be played through a Dyalog session like so:

]cd <ROOT DIRECTORY>
]link.create # ./avg
Run
state.Play

Compiling Shaders

Source code that gets compiled to different shader formats is in ./shaders/glsl

Shaders come bundled with this repo. However, if you want to modify them, edit the glsl shaders and run ./compile_shaders.sh

Note that this requires the DirectX Shader Compiler, glslc and spirv-cross.

Known Issues

  • There are significant performance regressions on Windows being worked on.
  • DirectX12 backend is currently not supported on Windows.
  • You currently can't play multiple times in the same session.
    • Known to syserror 999 !
    • There's probably memory leaks somewhere !

Credits

Textures by Madeline Vergani (@RubenVerg)

About

Voxel Game written in Dyalog APL and SDL3

Topics

voxel apl voxel-game dyalog-apl sdl3

Resources

Readme

License

MIT license
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Releases 1

AVG win32-x64 .dlls Latest
May 25, 2026

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