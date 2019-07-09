______ __ __ __ __ __ ______ __ __ /\ == \ /\ \ /\ \ /\ \ /\ "-./ \ /\ __ \ /\ "-.\ \ \ \ _-/ \ \ \ \ \ \____ \ \ \____ \ \ \-./\ \ \ \ __ \ \ \ \-. \ \ \_\ \ \_\ \ \_____\ \ \_____\ \ \_\ \ \_\ \ \_\ \_\ \ \_\\"\_\ \/_/ \/_/ \/_____/ \/_____/ \/_/ \/_/ \/_/\/_/ \/_/ \/_/ Pillman game in 512 bytes (boot sector or COM file) by Oscar Toledo G. Jul/08/2019 http://nanochess.org https://github.com/nanochess This a game about a yellow man eating pills in 512 bytes. It can be run as a COM file or put into a boot sector of a floppy disk to be run. Move with arrow keys. It's compatible with 8088 (the original IBM PC). So you now have to look for a 8-bit compatible VGA card if you want to run it in original hardware ;) A small video of the game running under emulation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALBgsXOq11o If you want to assemble it, you must download the Netwide Assembler (nasm) from www.nasm.us Use this command line: nasm -f bin pillman.asm -Dcom_file=1 -o pillman.com nasm -f bin pillman.asm -Dcom_file=0 -o pillman.img Tested with VirtualBox for Mac OS X running Windows XP running this game, it also works with DosBox and probably with qemu: qemu-system-x86_64 -fda pillman.img Enjoy it!