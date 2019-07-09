Skip to content

Pillman boot sector game, a yellow thing eats pills and is chased by monsters.
README 

 ______   __     __         __         __    __     ______     __   __    
/\  == \ /\ \   /\ \       /\ \       /\ "-./  \   /\  __ \   /\ "-.\ \   
\ \  _-/ \ \ \  \ \ \____  \ \ \____  \ \ \-./\ \  \ \  __ \  \ \ \-.  \  
 \ \_\    \ \_\  \ \_____\  \ \_____\  \ \_\ \ \_\  \ \_\ \_\  \ \_\\"\_\ 
  \/_/     \/_/   \/_____/   \/_____/   \/_/  \/_/   \/_/\/_/   \/_/ \/_/ 
                                                                          

Pillman game in 512 bytes (boot sector or COM file)
by Oscar Toledo G. Jul/08/2019

http://nanochess.org
https://github.com/nanochess

This a game about a yellow man eating pills in 512 bytes. It can be
run as a COM file or put into a boot sector of a floppy disk to be
run.

Move with arrow keys.

It's compatible with 8088 (the original IBM PC). So you now have
to look for a 8-bit compatible VGA card if you want to run it in
original hardware ;)

A small video of the game running under emulation:

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALBgsXOq11o

If you want to assemble it, you must download the Netwide Assembler
(nasm) from www.nasm.us

Use this command line:

  nasm -f bin pillman.asm -Dcom_file=1 -o pillman.com
  nasm -f bin pillman.asm -Dcom_file=0 -o pillman.img

Tested with VirtualBox for Mac OS X running Windows XP running this
game, it also works with DosBox and probably with qemu:

  qemu-system-x86_64 -fda pillman.img

Enjoy it!
