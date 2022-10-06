net4people / bbs Public
Unexplained drop in Snowflake client polls and bandwidth, testers wanted
#131 opened
Oct 6, 2022 by
wkrp
稳定运行了几年的 shadowsocks 及搭建方法 / I've been running shadowsocks for a few years, how to build it
#130 opened
Oct 5, 2022 by
gfwspot
Large scale blocking of TLS-based censorship circumvention tools in China China
#129 opened
Oct 4, 2022 by
gfw-report
The Great Firewall of China has blocked google.com and all its subdomains China
#128 opened
Oct 1, 2022 by
gfw-report
Tutorial: setting up a Tor bridge for Iran Iran
#127 opened
Sep 28, 2022 by
meskio
tutorial for multi-hop shadowsocks servers Iran
#126 opened
Sep 24, 2022 by
hadifarnoud
Shutdown of mobile networks in Iran, 2022-09-21 Iran
#125 opened
Sep 22, 2022 by
wkrp
a new idea of passing GFW (PoC)
#123 opened
Aug 28, 2022 by
SekiBetu
Censored: Distraction and Diversion Inside China's Great Firewall China reading group
summaries and discussions of research papers and other publications
#122 opened
Aug 28, 2022 by
wkrp
Weaponizing Middleboxes for TCP Reflected Amplification (USENIX Security 2021) Bangladesh China Iran reading group
summaries and discussions of research papers and other publications
Russia
Saudi Arabia
#121 opened
Aug 15, 2022 by
wkrp
HotFOCI short talks, Monday August 15
#120 opened
Aug 14, 2022 by
wkrp
elligator.org - site with information, reference implementation, test vectors for Elligator
#119 opened
Jun 28, 2022 by
wkrp
Double Middlebox and Chrome's TLS fingerprint blocking in Iran Iran
#118 opened
Jun 16, 2022 by
xhdix
swgp-go: Userspace WireGuard Proxy with Minimal Overhead China
#117 opened
May 28, 2022 by
database64128
Detecting TLS parrots by interrogating their reactions about certificates?
#116 opened
May 19, 2022 by
klzgrad
OONI Measurement Aggregation Toolkit (MAT)
#115 opened
May 2, 2022 by
wkrp
Web Censorship Measurements of HTTP/3 over QUIC (IMC 2021) China India Iran Kazakhstan reading group
summaries and discussions of research papers and other publications
#113 opened
May 2, 2022 by
wkrp
Balboa: Bobbing and Weaving around Network Censorship (USENIX Security 2021) reading group
summaries and discussions of research papers and other publications
#112 opened
Apr 18, 2022 by
wkrp
Outline server is not accessible by certain time after connecting by client in Russia Russia
#111 opened
Mar 27, 2022 by
mshtmfv
AMP cache rendezvous for Snowflake
#109 opened
Mar 7, 2022 by
wkrp
Blocking of HTTP/3 (QUIC) in Russia Russia
#108 opened
Mar 4, 2022 by
wkrp
Blocking of news websites in Russia Russia
#107 opened
Mar 4, 2022 by
abdallahalsalmi
Partial blocking or throttling of social media in Russia Russia
#106 opened
Feb 27, 2022 by
wkrp
