net4people/bbs

127 Open 0 Closed
Unexplained drop in Snowflake client polls and bandwidth, testers wanted
#131 opened Oct 6, 2022 by wkrp
1
稳定运行了几年的 shadowsocks 及搭建方法 / I've been running shadowsocks for a few years, how to build it
#130 opened Oct 5, 2022 by gfwspot
3
Large scale blocking of TLS-based censorship circumvention tools in China China
#129 opened Oct 4, 2022 by gfw-report
92
The Great Firewall of China has blocked google.com and all its subdomains China
#128 opened Oct 1, 2022 by gfw-report
20
Tutorial: setting up a Tor bridge for Iran Iran
#127 opened Sep 28, 2022 by meskio
1
tutorial for multi-hop shadowsocks servers Iran
#126 opened Sep 24, 2022 by hadifarnoud
5
Shutdown of mobile networks in Iran, 2022-09-21 Iran
#125 opened Sep 22, 2022 by wkrp
22
Conjure pluggable transport for Tor ready for pre-alpha testing
#124 opened Sep 2, 2022 by wkrp
a new idea of passing GFW (PoC)
#123 opened Aug 28, 2022 by SekiBetu
4
Censored: Distraction and Diversion Inside China's Great Firewall China reading group summaries and discussions of research papers and other publications
#122 opened Aug 28, 2022 by wkrp
1
Weaponizing Middleboxes for TCP Reflected Amplification (USENIX Security 2021) Bangladesh China Iran reading group summaries and discussions of research papers and other publications Russia Saudi Arabia
#121 opened Aug 15, 2022 by wkrp
HotFOCI short talks, Monday August 15
#120 opened Aug 14, 2022 by wkrp
1
elligator.org - site with information, reference implementation, test vectors for Elligator
#119 opened Jun 28, 2022 by wkrp
Double Middlebox and Chrome's TLS fingerprint blocking in Iran Iran
#118 opened Jun 16, 2022 by xhdix
swgp-go: Userspace WireGuard Proxy with Minimal Overhead China
#117 opened May 28, 2022 by database64128
4
Detecting TLS parrots by interrogating their reactions about certificates?
#116 opened May 19, 2022 by klzgrad
2
OONI Measurement Aggregation Toolkit (MAT)
#115 opened May 2, 2022 by wkrp
1
Reddit thread on encrypted DNS blocking in Indonesia Indonesia
#114 opened May 2, 2022 by wkrp
Web Censorship Measurements of HTTP/3 over QUIC (IMC 2021) China India Iran Kazakhstan reading group summaries and discussions of research papers and other publications
#113 opened May 2, 2022 by wkrp
2
Balboa: Bobbing and Weaving around Network Censorship (USENIX Security 2021) reading group summaries and discussions of research papers and other publications
#112 opened Apr 18, 2022 by wkrp
2
Outline server is not accessible by certain time after connecting by client in Russia Russia
#111 opened Mar 27, 2022 by mshtmfv
11
AMP cache rendezvous for Snowflake
#109 opened Mar 7, 2022 by wkrp
1
Blocking of HTTP/3 (QUIC) in Russia Russia
#108 opened Mar 4, 2022 by wkrp
7
Blocking of news websites in Russia Russia
#107 opened Mar 4, 2022 by abdallahalsalmi
4
Partial blocking or throttling of social media in Russia Russia
#106 opened Feb 27, 2022 by wkrp
12
