/tui.editor

Markdown WYSIWYG Editor - Productive and Extensible
  1. JavaScript 97.1%
  2. CSS 2.9%
JavaScript CSS
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit 8aa3977 Jan 8, 2018 @kyuwoo-choi kyuwoo-choi Merge branch 'master' into production
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
dist chore: build dist for 1.0.1 Jan 5, 2018
docs docs: add writing custom extension doc and example Jan 8, 2018
examples docs: add writing custom extension doc and example Jan 8, 2018
src fix: error guard for edge svg attr bug Dec 29, 2017
test test: include FF fail test back (fix #1057) Dec 29, 2017
.babelrc chore: babel loose on destructuring, for-of, spread (fix #1004) Oct 10, 2017
.bowerrc style: tabsize 4 to 2 Dec 21, 2017
.editorconfig style: tabsize 4 to 2 Dec 21, 2017
.eslintignore style: tabsize 4 to 2 Dec 21, 2017
.eslintrc style: tabsize 4 to 2 Dec 21, 2017
.gitignore chore: merge branch 'master' into production Dec 29, 2017
CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md docs: add contributing and github templates (close #23, #1061) Jan 4, 2018
CONTRIBUTING.md docs: add contributing and github templates (close #23, #1061) Jan 4, 2018
LICENSE docs: update copyright Dec 21, 2017
README.md docs: add writing custom extension doc and example Jan 8, 2018
bower.json chore: remove src from bower dist Dec 30, 2017
jsdoc.conf.js docs: add contributing and github templates (close #23, #1061) Jan 4, 2018
karma.conf.js chore: prepare npm, bower registration for 1.0 (fix #1022, #1058) Dec 29, 2017
package-lock.json chore: version update to 1.0.1 Jan 5, 2018
package.json chore: set repo full url Jan 5, 2018
webpack.config.js chore: prepare npm, bower registration for 1.0 (fix #1022, #1058) Dec 29, 2017

README.md

logo

GFM Markdown Wysiwyg Editor - Productive and Extensible

github version npm version bower version license PRs welcome code with hearth by NHN ent.

🚩 Table of Contents

Standard and Extensible

standard and extensible image

CommonMark + GFM Specifications

Today CommonMark is the de-facto Markdown standard. GFM (GitHub Flavored Markdown) is another popular specification based on CommonMark - maintained by GitHub, which is known as the biggest Markdown user. TOAST UI Editor respects both CommonMark and GFM specifications. Write documents with ease using productive tools provided by TOAST UI Editor. You can open this document wherever the specifications are supported.

Powerful Extensions

CommonMark and GFM are great, but we often face requirements beyond the specifications. The TOAST UI Editor comes with powerful Extensions in compliance with the Markdown syntax, while also providing APIs so you can develop your own extensions.

Here are some of the extensions you can start with:

  • Color picker: ColorPicker provides an easy way to color text with a GUI tool box
  • Chart code block: A Code block marked as a 'chart' will render charts
  • UML code block: A Code block marked as an 'uml' will render UML diagrams
  • Table merge: You can merge columns and rows in tables

To learn more about Extensions check the Using Extension

🎨 Features

TOAST UI Editor provides Markdown mode and Wysiwyg mode.

Some may like the productivity of Markdown, while others may be looking for a way to make it easier to edit. The TOAST UI Editor can be the coordinator of both. It offers Markdown mode and Wysiwyg mode, which can be switched at any time during writing content. Both work together conveniently in one document.

Productive Markdown mode

markdown image

  • Live Preview: Edit Markdown while keeping eye on the rendered HTML. Your edits will be applied immediately
  • Scrolling Sync: Synchronous scrolling between Markdown and Preview. You don't need to scroll those separately
  • Auto indent: The cursor will always be where you want to be
  • Syntax highlight: You can check broken Markdown syntax immediately

Easy Wysiwig mode

wysiwyg image

  • Copy and paste: Paste anything from browser, screenshot, excel, powerpoint etc
  • Codeblock editor: Highlight 170+ languages with full size code editor
  • Table: Hate the Markdown table? You can do everything with a mouse

And more

  • i18n: English, Dutch, Korean, Japanese, Chinese + language you extend.
  • Viewer: Renders Markdown content with extensions

💾 Install

using npm

npm install --save tui-editor

using bower

bower install --save tui-editor

download

🔨 Usage

Below codes are for npm. If you are using bower please see Getting started with bower.

Editor

HTML

Place a <div></div> where you want TOAST UI Editor rendered.

<body>
...
<div id="editSection"></div>
...
</body>

javascript

Initialize Editor class with given element to make an Editor.

var Editor = require('tui-editor');
...
var editor = new Editor({
    el: document.querySelector('#editSection'),
    initialEditType: 'markdown',
    previewStyle: 'vertical',
    height: '300px'
});

or you can use jquery plugin.

$('#editSection').tuiEditor({
    initialEditType: 'markdown',
    previewStyle: 'vertical',
    height: '300px'
});

options

  • height: Height in string or auto ex) 300px | auto
  • initialValue: Initial value. Set Markdown string
  • initialEditType: Initial type to show markdown | wysiwyg
  • previewType: Preview style of Markdown mode tab | vertical

Find out more options here

Viewer

TOAST UI Editor provides a Viewer in case you want to show Markdown content without loading the editor. The Viewer has much lighter than the editor.

var Viewer = require('tui-editor/dist/tui-editor-Viewer');
...
var editor = new Viewer({
    el: document.querySelector('#viewerSection'),
    height: '500px',
    initialValue: '# content to be rendered'
});
...

Be careful not to load both the editor and the viewer. Since the editor already includes the viewer function, you can initialize editor by calling Editor.factory() with viewer option true value to make the editor a viewer. You can also call getHTML() to get rendered HTML string.

var Editor = require('tui-editor');
...
var editor = Editor.factory({
    el: document.querySelector('#viewerSection'),
    viewer: true,
    height: '500px',
    initialValue: '# content to be rendered'
});
...

TOAST UI Editor respects CommonMark and GFM. So any Markdown renderer including markdownit can handle the content it made. You can use any of those renderer without Viewer if you want.

📙 Docs

🐾 Examples

💬 Contributing

🌏 Browser Support

IE / Edge Internet Explorer IE / Edge Edge Firefox Firefox Chrome Chrome Safari Safari
10+ Yes Yes Yes Yes

📜 License

This software is licensed under the MIT © NHN Ent.