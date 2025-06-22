Android and Desktop app for YouTube and YouTube Music.
Install from F-Droid, or download APK from GitHub.
Find Linux, macOS, Windows versions in NouTube-Desktop.
- No ads
- Plays in the background
- Manage video/music library without login
- Manage watch history without login
- Download video
- RSS feed reader for YouTube channels
- Hide shorts
- Live chat
- Play original audio
- Customize with CSS
- Wrap https://m.youtube.com and https://music.youtube.com in Android webview
- Inject code to block ads
- Hook playback controls and support playing in background
You can find contributing instructions here
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