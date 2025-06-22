NouTube

Android and Desktop app for YouTube and YouTube Music.

Install from F-Droid, or download APK from GitHub.

Find Linux, macOS, Windows versions in NouTube-Desktop.

Features

No ads

Plays in the background

Manage video/music library without login

Manage watch history without login

Download video

RSS feed reader for YouTube channels

Hide shorts

Live chat

Play original audio

Customize with CSS

How it works

Wrap https://m.youtube.com and https://music.youtube.com in Android webview

Inject code to block ads

Hook playback controls and support playing in background

Screenshots

Contributing

You can find contributing instructions here

Translation

Translation is supported by Weblate.