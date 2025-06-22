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.github
.github
 
 
android/app
android/app
 
 
app
app
 
 
assets/images
assets/images
 
 
components
components
 
 
content
content
 
 
desktop
desktop
 
 
flatpak
flatpak
 
 
lib
lib
 
 
locales
locales
 
 
metadata
metadata
 
 
modules/nou-tube-view
modules/nou-tube-view
 
 
plugins
plugins
 
 
scripts
scripts
 
 
states
states
 
 
.editorconfig
.editorconfig
 
 
.gitignore
.gitignore
 
 
.prettierrc
.prettierrc
 
 
CONTRIBUTING.md
CONTRIBUTING.md
 
 
LICENSE
LICENSE
 
 
README.md
README.md
 
 
app.config.ts
app.config.ts
 
 
babel.config.js
babel.config.js
 
 
bunfig.toml
bunfig.toml
 
 
eslint.config.js
eslint.config.js
 
 
metro.config.js
metro.config.js
 
 
package.json
package.json
 
 
tailwind.config.js
tailwind.config.js
 
 
tsconfig.json
tsconfig.json
 
 
yarn.lock
yarn.lock
 
 

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NouTube

Android and Desktop app for YouTube and YouTube Music.

Install from F-Droid, or download APK from GitHub.

Get it on F-Droid Get it on GitHub

Find Linux, macOS, Windows versions in NouTube-Desktop.

Features

  • No ads
  • Plays in the background
  • Manage video/music library without login
  • Manage watch history without login
  • Download video
  • RSS feed reader for YouTube channels
  • Hide shorts
  • Live chat
  • Play original audio
  • Customize with CSS

How it works

Screenshots

youtube youtube-music music-library

Contributing

You can find contributing instructions here

Translation

Translation is supported by Weblate.

About

YouTube and YouTube Music in a single app. No ads, plays in the background.

Topics

youtube android-app youtube-music

Resources

Readme

License

AGPL-3.0 license

Contributing

Contributing
Activity
Custom properties

Stars

845 stars

Watchers

6 watching

Forks

44 forks
Report repository

Releases 42

v0.5.0 Latest
Apr 11, 2026
+ 41 releases

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