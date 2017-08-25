/notifme-sdk

A Node.js library to send all kinds of transactional notifications.
  1. JavaScript 100.0%
JavaScript

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit 4439bab Aug 25, 2017 @BDav24 BDav24 1.0.1
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
__tests__ move tests from src so thay don't end up in build Aug 25, 2017
docs doc update homepage Aug 22, 2017
examples standardize request metadata Aug 21, 2017
flow introducing unit testing Aug 21, 2017
src move tests from src so thay don't end up in build Aug 25, 2017
.babelrc es2015 transpilation Jul 24, 2017
.flowconfig introducing unit testing Aug 21, 2017
.gitignore introducing unit testing Aug 21, 2017
.travis.yml devtools add slack notification on travis build Aug 22, 2017
.yarnrc clean dependencies Jul 22, 2017
LICENSE lib structure Jul 22, 2017
README.md sort providers by alphabetical order Aug 24, 2017
package.json 1.0.1 Aug 25, 2017
yarn.lock introducing unit testing Aug 21, 2017

README.md

Notif.me

A Node.js library to send all kinds of transactional notifications.

npm-status travis-build-status codeclimate-code-coverage codeclimate dependencies license slack

*New: we created a Slack for support and discuss new features.

Features

  • Easy channel integration — Want to start sending emails | SMS | pushes | webpushes? Do so in no time!

  • Unique documentation — Don't look everywhere for the parameters you need to pass, just do it once. Switching provider becomes a no-brainer.

  • Multiple providers strategies — Want to use more than one provider? Use fallback and round-robin strategies out of the box.

  • Tools for local testing — Run a catcher locally to intercept all your notifications and display them in a web interface.

  • MIT license — Use it like you want.

Getting Started

$ yarn add notifme-sdk
import NotifmeSdk from 'notifme-sdk'

const notifmeSdk = new NotifmeSdk({}) // empty config = all providers are set to console.log
notifmeSdk
  .send({sms: {from: '+15000000000', to: '+15000000001', text: 'Hello, how are you?'}})
  .then(console.log)

Congratulations, you should see the following lines in your console:

Getting started SMS log

[Recommended] Setup Notification Catcher for your local tests

Notification Catcher is a web interface for viewing and testing notifications during development.

$ yarn add --dev notification-catcher
$ yarn run notification-catcher
import NotifmeSdk from 'notifme-sdk'

const notifmeSdk = new NotifmeSdk({
  useNotificationCatcher: true // <= this sends all your notifications to the catcher running on port 1025
})
notifmeSdk
  .send({sms: {from: '+15000000000', to: '+15000000001', text: 'Hello, how are you?'}})
  .then(console.log)

😻 Open http://localhost:1080 on your favorite browser, you should see the notification:

Getting started SMS catcher

How to use

1. General options

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: ..., // Object
  useNotificationCatcher: ... // boolean
})
Option name Required Type Description
channels false Object Define providers (Array) and multiProviderStrategy (string) for each channel (email, sms, push, webpush).

See all details below: 2. Providers.
useNotificationCatcher false boolean If true, all your notifications are sent to the catcher running on localhost:1025 (channels option will be completely ignored!)

Complete examples

// Env: development
new NotifmeSdk({
  useNotificationCatcher: true
})

// Env: production
new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      multiProviderStrategy: 'fallback', // If Mailgun fails, use Mailjet
      providers: [{
        type: 'smtp',
        host: 'smtp.mailgun.org',
        port: 465,
        secure: true,
        auth: {
          user: 'postmaster@xxxxx.mailgun.org',
          pass: 'xxxxx'
        }
      }, {
        type: 'smtp',
        host: 'in-v3.mailjet.com',
        port: 587,
        secure: true,
        auth: {
          user: 'xxxxx',
          pass: 'xxxxx'
        }
      }]
    },
    sms: {
      multiProviderStrategy: 'roundrobin', // Use Nexmo and Twilio in turns (and fallback if error)
      providers: [{
        type: 'nexmo',
        apiKey: 'xxxxx',
        apiSecret: 'xxxxx'
      }, {
        type: 'twilio',
        accountSid: 'xxxxx',
        authToken: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

2. Providers

Email providers

Logger (for development)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'logger'
      }]
    }
  }
})

SMTP (can be used for almost all providers)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'smtp',
        host: 'smtp.example.com',
        port: 465,
        secure: true,
        auth: {
          user: 'xxxxx',
          pass: 'xxxxx'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

Sendmail

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'sendmail',
        sendmail: true,
        newline: 'unix',
        path: '/usr/sbin/sendmail'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Sendgrid

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'sendgrid',
        apiKey: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

SparkPost

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'sparkpost',
        apiKey: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Custom

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'custom',
        id: 'my-custom-email-provider...',
        send: async (request) => {
          // Send email
          return 'id...'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

request being of the following type.


See all options: Email provider options

SMS providers

Logger (for development)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'logger'
      }]
    }
  }
})

46elks

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: '46elks',
        apiUsername: 'xxxxx',
        apiPassword: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Callr

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'callr',
        login: 'xxxxx',
        password: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Clickatell

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'clickatell',
        apiKey: 'xxxxx' // One-way integration API key
      }]
    }
  }
})

Infobip

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'infobip',
        username: 'xxxxx',
        password: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Nexmo

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'nexmo',
        apiKey: 'xxxxx',
        apiSecret: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Plivo

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'plivo',
        authId: 'xxxxx',
        authToken: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Twilio

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'twilio',
        accountSid: 'xxxxx',
        authToken: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Custom

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'custom',
        id: 'my-custom-sms-provider...',
        send: async (request) => {
          // Send SMS
          return 'id...'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

request being of the following type.


See all options: SMS provider options

Push providers

Logger (for development)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    push: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'logger'
      }]
    }
  }
})

APN (Apple Push Notification)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    push: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'apn',
        token: {
          key: './certs/key.p8',
          keyId: 'xxxxx',
          teamId: 'xxxxx'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging, previously called GCM, Google Cloud Messaging)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    push: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'fcm',
        id: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

WNS (Windows Push Notification)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    push: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'wns',
        clientId: 'xxxxx',
        clientSecret: 'xxxxx',
        notificationMethod: 'sendTileSquareBlock'
      }]
    }
  }
})

ADM (Amazon Device Messaging)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    push: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'adm',
        clientId: 'xxxxx',
        clientSecret: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Custom

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    push: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'custom',
        id: 'my-custom-push-provider...',
        send: async (request) => {
          // Send push
          return 'id...'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

request being of the following type.


See all options: Push provider options

Webpush providers

Logger (for development)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    webpush: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'logger'
      }]
    }
  }
})

GCM (Google Cloud Messaging) - uses W3C endpoints if possible

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    webpush: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'gcm',
        gcmAPIKey: 'xxxxx',
        vapidDetails: {
          subject: 'mailto: contact@example.com',
          publicKey: 'xxxxx',
          privateKey: 'xxxxx'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

Custom

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    webpush: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'custom',
        id: 'my-custom-webpush-provider...',
        send: async (request) => {
          // Send webpush
          return 'id...'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

request being of the following type.


See all options: Webpush provider options

Multi-provider strategies

A multi-provider strategy allows you to customize the send process on a channel.

Predefined strategies
Strategy name Description
fallback If the used provider returns an error, try the next in the list.
roundrobin Use every provider in turns. If one of them returns an error, fallback to the next.
no-fallback Deactivates fallback strategy.
Custom

You can also provide your own strategy. You have to pass a function implementing:

(Provider[]) => Sender
// See examples below for more details

Examples:

Random strategy

/*
 * `providers` is an array containing all the instances that were
 * created from your configuration.
 */
const randomStrategy = (providers) => async (request) => {
  // Choose one provider at random
  const provider = providers[Math.floor(Math.random() * providers.length)];

  try {
    const id = await provider.send(request)
    return {id, providerId: provider.id}
  } catch (error) {
    error.providerId = provider.id
    throw error
  }
}

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: { // Example for email channel
      providers: [...],
      multiProviderStrategy: randomStrategy
    }
  }
})

Cheap SMS strategy with fallback

import strategyFallback from 'notifme-sdk/lib/strategies/fallback'

function getCountryFromNumber(number) {
  // extract the country from a phone number (+33670707070) -> 'fr'
}
function orderProvidersByPrice(country, providers) {
  // giving a country return an array of ordered providers by price
}

const smsCheapStrategy = (providers) => async (request) => {
  const country = getCountryFromNumber(request.from)
  const providersOrdered = orderProvidersByPrice(country, providers)

  return strategyFallback(providersOrdered)(request)
}


Adding a provider or a channel

If you would like to see another provider or channel, please upvote the corresponding issue (or create one if it does not exist yet).

3. Send a notification

Parameters

Send an email

notifmeSdk.send({
  email: {
    from: 'me@example.com',
    to: 'john@example.com',
    subject: 'Hi John',
    html: '<b>Hello John! How are you?</b>'
  }
})

See all parameters.

Send a SMS

notifmeSdk.send({
  sms: {
    from: '+15000000000',
    to: '+15000000001',
    text: 'Hello John! How are you?'
  }
})

See all parameters.

Send a push

notifmeSdk.send({
  push: {
    registrationToken: 'xxxxx',
    title: 'Hi John',
    body: 'Hello John! How are you?',
    icon: 'https://notifme.github.io/notifme-sdk/img/icon.png'
  }
})

See all parameters.

Send a webpush

notifmeSdk.send({
  webpush: {
    subscription: {
      keys: {
        auth: 'xxxxx',
        p256dh: 'xxxxx'
      },
      endpoint: 'xxxxx'
    },
    title: 'Hi John',
    body: 'Hello John! How are you?',
    icon: 'https://notifme.github.io/notifme-sdk/img/icon.png'
  }
})

See all parameters.

Send a multi-channel notification

notifmeSdk.send({
  email: {
    from: 'me@example.com',
    to: 'john@example.com',
    subject: 'Hi John',
    html: '<b>Hello John! How are you?</b>'
  },
  sms: {
    from: '+15000000000',
    to: '+15000000001',
    text: 'Hello John! How are you?'
  },
  push: {
    registrationToken: 'xxxxx',
    title: 'Hi John',
    body: 'Hello John! How are you?',
    icon: 'https://notifme.github.io/notifme-sdk/img/icon.png'
  },
  webpush: {
    subscription: {
      keys: {
        auth: 'xxxxx',
        p256dh: 'xxxxx'
      },
      endpoint: 'xxxxx'
    },
    title: 'Hi John',
    body: 'Hello John! How are you?',
    icon: 'https://notifme.github.io/notifme-sdk/img/icon.png'
  }
})

See all parameters.

Returned type

send returns a Promise resolving with an Object of the following type:

type NotificationStatusType = {
  status: 'success' | 'error',
  channels?: {[channel: ChannelType]: {
    id: string,
    providerId: ?string
  }},
  errors?: {[channel: ChannelType]: Error}
}

Examples:

Case Returned JSON
Success
(when Promise resolves)		 {status: 'success', channels: {sms: {id: 'id-116561976', providerId: 'sms-default-provider'}}}
Error
(here Notification Catcher is not running)		 {status: 'error', channels: {sms: {id: undefined, providerId: 'sms-notificationcatcher-provider'}}, errors: {sms: 'connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:1025'}}

4. In production

Recommended options

Option name Usage in production Comment
useNotificationCatcher false Don't forget to deactivate notification catcher (it overrides channels configuration).

Logger

This project uses winston as logging library. You can add or remove loggers as you wish.

import NotifmeSdk from 'notifme-sdk'
import winston from 'winston'

const notifmeSdk = new NotifmeSdk({})

// To deactivate all loggers
notifmeSdk.logger.mute()

// Or set the loggers you want
notifmeSdk.logger.configure([
  new (winston.transports.File)({filename: 'somefile.log'})
])

See winston's documentation for more details.

Use a request queue

Send us a message

So that we can make a list of people using this library ;)

Contributing

js-standard-style flow-typed

Contributions are very welcome!

To get started: fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device.

$ git clone git@github.com:[YOUR_USERNAME]/notifme-sdk.git && cd notifme-sdk
$ yarn install

Before making a pull request, check that the code respects the Standard JS rules and the Flow type checker.

$ yarn run lint

Next for this project

  • Implement other providers for each channel (ask or vote for a provider)
  • Add other types of notifications based on what people ask (slack, messenger, skype, telegram, kik, spark...)
  • A plugin system (for queues, retry system on error, templating, strategies...)

Need Help? Found a bug?

Submit an issue to the project Github if you need any help. And, of course, feel free to submit pull requests with bug fixes or changes.