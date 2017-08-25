A Node.js library to send all kinds of transactional notifications.

*New: we created a Slack for support and discuss new features.

Features

Easy channel integration — Want to start sending emails | SMS | pushes | webpushes ? Do so in no time!

Unique documentation — Don't look everywhere for the parameters you need to pass, just do it once. Switching provider becomes a no-brainer .

Multiple providers strategies — Want to use more than one provider? Use fallback and round-robin strategies out of the box.

Tools for local testing — Run a catcher locally to intercept all your notifications and display them in a web interface.

MIT license — Use it like you want.

Getting Started

$ yarn add notifme-sdk

import NotifmeSdk from ' notifme-sdk ' const notifmeSdk = new NotifmeSdk ({}) // empty config = all providers are set to console.log notifmeSdk . send ({sms : {from : ' +15000000000 ' , to : ' +15000000001 ' , text : ' Hello, how are you? ' }}) . then ( console . log )

✨ Congratulations, you should see the following lines in your console:







[Recommended] Setup Notification Catcher for your local tests

Notification Catcher is a web interface for viewing and testing notifications during development.

$ yarn add --dev notification-catcher $ yarn run notification-catcher

import NotifmeSdk from ' notifme-sdk ' const notifmeSdk = new NotifmeSdk ({ useNotificationCatcher : true // <= this sends all your notifications to the catcher running on port 1025 }) notifmeSdk . send ({sms : {from : ' +15000000000 ' , to : ' +15000000001 ' , text : ' Hello, how are you? ' }}) . then ( console . log )

😻 Open http://localhost:1080 on your favorite browser, you should see the notification:

How to use

1. General options

new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : ... , // Object useNotificationCatcher : ... // boolean })

Option name Required Type Description channels false Object Define providers ( Array ) and multiProviderStrategy ( string ) for each channel (email, sms, push, webpush).



See all details below: 2. Providers. useNotificationCatcher false boolean If true, all your notifications are sent to the catcher running on localhost:1025 (channels option will be completely ignored!)

Complete examples

// Env: development new NotifmeSdk ({ useNotificationCatcher : true }) // Env: production new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { email : { multiProviderStrategy : ' fallback ' , // If Mailgun fails, use Mailjet providers : [{ type : ' smtp ' , host : ' smtp.mailgun.org ' , port : 465 , secure : true , auth : { user : ' postmaster@xxxxx.mailgun.org ' , pass : ' xxxxx ' } }, { type : ' smtp ' , host : ' in-v3.mailjet.com ' , port : 587 , secure : true , auth : { user : ' xxxxx ' , pass : ' xxxxx ' } }] }, sms : { multiProviderStrategy : ' roundrobin ' , // Use Nexmo and Twilio in turns (and fallback if error) providers : [{ type : ' nexmo ' , apiKey : ' xxxxx ' , apiSecret : ' xxxxx ' }, { type : ' twilio ' , accountSid : ' xxxxx ' , authToken : ' xxxxx ' }] } } })

2. Providers

Email providers

Logger (for development) new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { email : { providers : [{ type : ' logger ' }] } } })

SMTP (can be used for almost all providers) new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { email : { providers : [{ type : ' smtp ' , host : ' smtp.example.com ' , port : 465 , secure : true , auth : { user : ' xxxxx ' , pass : ' xxxxx ' } }] } } })

Sendmail new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { email : { providers : [{ type : ' sendmail ' , sendmail : true , newline : ' unix ' , path : ' /usr/sbin/sendmail ' }] } } })

Sendgrid new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { email : { providers : [{ type : ' sendgrid ' , apiKey : ' xxxxx ' }] } } })

SparkPost new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { email : { providers : [{ type : ' sparkpost ' , apiKey : ' xxxxx ' }] } } })

Custom new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { email : { providers : [{ type : ' custom ' , id : ' my-custom-email-provider... ' , send : async ( request ) => { // Send email return ' id... ' } }] } } }) request being of the following type.

See all options: Email provider options

SMS providers

Logger (for development) new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { sms : { providers : [{ type : ' logger ' }] } } })

46elks new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { sms : { providers : [{ type : ' 46elks ' , apiUsername : ' xxxxx ' , apiPassword : ' xxxxx ' }] } } })

Callr new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { sms : { providers : [{ type : ' callr ' , login : ' xxxxx ' , password : ' xxxxx ' }] } } })

Clickatell new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { sms : { providers : [{ type : ' clickatell ' , apiKey : ' xxxxx ' // One-way integration API key }] } } })

Infobip new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { sms : { providers : [{ type : ' infobip ' , username : ' xxxxx ' , password : ' xxxxx ' }] } } })

Nexmo new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { sms : { providers : [{ type : ' nexmo ' , apiKey : ' xxxxx ' , apiSecret : ' xxxxx ' }] } } })

Plivo new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { sms : { providers : [{ type : ' plivo ' , authId : ' xxxxx ' , authToken : ' xxxxx ' }] } } })

Twilio new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { sms : { providers : [{ type : ' twilio ' , accountSid : ' xxxxx ' , authToken : ' xxxxx ' }] } } })

Custom new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { sms : { providers : [{ type : ' custom ' , id : ' my-custom-sms-provider... ' , send : async ( request ) => { // Send SMS return ' id... ' } }] } } }) request being of the following type.

See all options: SMS provider options

Push providers

Logger (for development) new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { push : { providers : [{ type : ' logger ' }] } } })

APN (Apple Push Notification) new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { push : { providers : [{ type : ' apn ' , token : { key : ' ./certs/key.p8 ' , keyId : ' xxxxx ' , teamId : ' xxxxx ' } }] } } })

FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging, previously called GCM, Google Cloud Messaging) new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { push : { providers : [{ type : ' fcm ' , id : ' xxxxx ' }] } } })

WNS (Windows Push Notification) new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { push : { providers : [{ type : ' wns ' , clientId : ' xxxxx ' , clientSecret : ' xxxxx ' , notificationMethod : ' sendTileSquareBlock ' }] } } })

ADM (Amazon Device Messaging) new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { push : { providers : [{ type : ' adm ' , clientId : ' xxxxx ' , clientSecret : ' xxxxx ' }] } } })

Custom new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { push : { providers : [{ type : ' custom ' , id : ' my-custom-push-provider... ' , send : async ( request ) => { // Send push return ' id... ' } }] } } }) request being of the following type.

See all options: Push provider options

Webpush providers

Logger (for development) new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { webpush : { providers : [{ type : ' logger ' }] } } })

GCM (Google Cloud Messaging) - uses W3C endpoints if possible new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { webpush : { providers : [{ type : ' gcm ' , gcmAPIKey : ' xxxxx ' , vapidDetails : { subject : ' mailto: contact@example.com ' , publicKey : ' xxxxx ' , privateKey : ' xxxxx ' } }] } } })

Custom new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { webpush : { providers : [{ type : ' custom ' , id : ' my-custom-webpush-provider... ' , send : async ( request ) => { // Send webpush return ' id... ' } }] } } }) request being of the following type.

See all options: Webpush provider options

Multi-provider strategies

A multi-provider strategy allows you to customize the send process on a channel.

Predefined strategies

Strategy name Description fallback If the used provider returns an error, try the next in the list. roundrobin Use every provider in turns. If one of them returns an error, fallback to the next. no-fallback Deactivates fallback strategy.

Custom

You can also provide your own strategy. You have to pass a function implementing:

( Provider []) => Sender // See examples below for more details

Examples:

Random strategy /* * `providers` is an array containing all the instances that were * created from your configuration. */ const randomStrategy = ( providers ) => async ( request ) => { // Choose one provider at random const provider = providers[ Math . floor ( Math . random () * providers . length )]; try { const id = await provider . send (request) return {id, providerId : provider . id } } catch (error) { error . providerId = provider . id throw error } } new NotifmeSdk ({ channels : { email : { // Example for email channel providers : [ ... ], multiProviderStrategy : randomStrategy } } })

Cheap SMS strategy with fallback import strategyFallback from ' notifme-sdk/lib/strategies/fallback ' function getCountryFromNumber ( number ) { // extract the country from a phone number (+33670707070) -> 'fr' } function orderProvidersByPrice ( country , providers ) { // giving a country return an array of ordered providers by price } const smsCheapStrategy = ( providers ) => async ( request ) => { const country = getCountryFromNumber ( request . from ) const providersOrdered = orderProvidersByPrice (country, providers) return strategyFallback (providersOrdered)(request) }

Adding a provider or a channel

If you would like to see another provider or channel, please upvote the corresponding issue (or create one if it does not exist yet).

3. Send a notification

Parameters

Send an email notifmeSdk . send ({ email : { from : ' me@example.com ' , to : ' john@example.com ' , subject : ' Hi John ' , html : ' <b>Hello John! How are you?</b> ' } }) See all parameters.

Send a SMS notifmeSdk . send ({ sms : { from : ' +15000000000 ' , to : ' +15000000001 ' , text : ' Hello John! How are you? ' } }) See all parameters.

Send a push notifmeSdk . send ({ push : { registrationToken : ' xxxxx ' , title : ' Hi John ' , body : ' Hello John! How are you? ' , icon : ' https://notifme.github.io/notifme-sdk/img/icon.png ' } }) See all parameters.

Send a webpush notifmeSdk . send ({ webpush : { subscription : { keys : { auth : ' xxxxx ' , p256dh : ' xxxxx ' }, endpoint : ' xxxxx ' }, title : ' Hi John ' , body : ' Hello John! How are you? ' , icon : ' https://notifme.github.io/notifme-sdk/img/icon.png ' } }) See all parameters.

Send a multi-channel notification notifmeSdk . send ({ email : { from : ' me@example.com ' , to : ' john@example.com ' , subject : ' Hi John ' , html : ' <b>Hello John! How are you?</b> ' }, sms : { from : ' +15000000000 ' , to : ' +15000000001 ' , text : ' Hello John! How are you? ' }, push : { registrationToken : ' xxxxx ' , title : ' Hi John ' , body : ' Hello John! How are you? ' , icon : ' https://notifme.github.io/notifme-sdk/img/icon.png ' }, webpush : { subscription : { keys : { auth : ' xxxxx ' , p256dh : ' xxxxx ' }, endpoint : ' xxxxx ' }, title : ' Hi John ' , body : ' Hello John! How are you? ' , icon : ' https://notifme.github.io/notifme-sdk/img/icon.png ' } }) See all parameters.

Returned type

send returns a Promise resolving with an Object of the following type:

type NotificationStatusType = { status : ' success ' | ' error ' , channels ?: {[channel : ChannelType] : { id : string, providerId : ? string }}, errors ?: {[channel : ChannelType] : Error } }

Examples:

Case Returned JSON Success

(when Promise resolves) {status: 'success', channels: {sms: {id: 'id-116561976', providerId: 'sms-default-provider'}}} Error

(here Notification Catcher is not running) {status: 'error', channels: {sms: {id: undefined, providerId: 'sms-notificationcatcher-provider'}}, errors: {sms: 'connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:1025'}}

4. In production

Recommended options

Option name Usage in production Comment useNotificationCatcher false Don't forget to deactivate notification catcher (it overrides channels configuration).

Logger

This project uses winston as logging library. You can add or remove loggers as you wish.

import NotifmeSdk from ' notifme-sdk ' import winston from ' winston ' const notifmeSdk = new NotifmeSdk ({}) // To deactivate all loggers notifmeSdk . logger . mute () // Or set the loggers you want notifmeSdk . logger . configure ([ new ( winston . transports . File )({filename : ' somefile.log ' }) ])

See winston's documentation for more details.

Use a request queue

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome!

To get started: fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device.

$ git clone git@github.com:[YOUR_USERNAME]/notifme-sdk.git && cd notifme-sdk $ yarn install

Before making a pull request, check that the code respects the Standard JS rules and the Flow type checker.

$ yarn run lint

Next for this project

Implement other providers for each channel (ask or vote for a provider)

Add other types of notifications based on what people ask (slack, messenger, skype, telegram, kik, spark...)

A plugin system (for queues, retry system on error, templating, strategies...)

Need Help? Found a bug?

Submit an issue to the project Github if you need any help. And, of course, feel free to submit pull requests with bug fixes or changes.