youtube-dl and ffmpeg Windows Explorer Integration
Download videos from YouTube/Twitch/Twitter and more (any platform that is supported by youtube-dl) right in the Windows Explorer, without installing any shady shareware apps!
I made this script for myself, since I reference other YouTube videos and memes a lot in my own content and needed an easy way to download videos in an editing-friedly format (DNxHR 25 FPS in my case). The script will also update youtube-dl automatically if a new version is detected.
Supported formats:
- Audio: MP3, WAV
- Video: MP4 H.264, MOV DNxHR
How to use it
- Download the ZIP archive of this repository
- Unpack the archive
- Double-click on the ytdl.reg file and confirm adding the keys to the registry
- Copy the video link, go to the folder where you want to download it
- Right click on the empty space and choose your option
- Voilà!
This script requires youtube-dl and ffmpeg. To install youtube-dl and ffmpeg:
Open a PowerShell as Administrator and run:
Set-ExecutionPolicy Bypass -Scope Process
Set-ExecutionPolicy Bypass -Scope Process -Force; [System.Net.ServicePointManager]::SecurityProtocol = [System.Net.ServicePointManager]::SecurityProtocol -bor 3072; iex ((New-Object System.Net.WebClient).DownloadString('https://chocolatey.org/install.ps1'))
choco install youtube-dl ffmpeg
Uninstalling ytdl-explorer
To uninstall the script, Double-click on the uninstall.reg file and confirm the changes.