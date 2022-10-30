youtube-dl and ffmpeg Windows Explorer Integration

Download videos from YouTube/Twitch/Twitter and more (any platform that is supported by youtube-dl) right in the Windows Explorer, without installing any shady shareware apps!

I made this script for myself, since I reference other YouTube videos and memes a lot in my own content and needed an easy way to download videos in an editing-friedly format (DNxHR 25 FPS in my case). The script will also update youtube-dl automatically if a new version is detected.

Supported formats:

Audio: MP3, WAV

Video: MP4 H.264, MOV DNxHR

How to use it

Download the ZIP archive of this repository Unpack the archive Double-click on the ytdl.reg file and confirm adding the keys to the registry Copy the video link, go to the folder where you want to download it Right click on the empty space and choose your option Voilà!

This script requires youtube-dl and ffmpeg. To install youtube-dl and ffmpeg:

Open a PowerShell as Administrator and run:

Set-ExecutionPolicy Bypass -Scope Process Set-ExecutionPolicy Bypass -Scope Process -Force; [System.Net.ServicePointManager]::SecurityProtocol = [System.Net.ServicePointManager]::SecurityProtocol -bor 3072; iex ((New-Object System.Net.WebClient).DownloadString('https://chocolatey.org/install.ps1')) choco install youtube-dl ffmpeg

Uninstalling ytdl-explorer

To uninstall the script, Double-click on the uninstall.reg file and confirm the changes.