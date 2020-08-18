Sitemap Module
Automatically generate or serve dynamic sitemap.xml for Nuxt.js projects!
Features
- Module based on the awesome sitemap.js package
❤️
- Create sitemap or sitemap index
- Automatically add the static routes to each sitemap
- Support i18n routes from nuxt-i18n (latest version)
- Works with all modes (SSR, SPA, generate)
- For Nuxt 2.x and higher
Table of Contents
Installation
npm install @nuxtjs/sitemap
or
yarn add @nuxtjs/sitemap
Setup
Add
@nuxtjs/sitemap to the
modules section of your
nuxt.config.js file:
{
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/sitemap'
],
}
notice:
If you use other modules (eg.
nuxt-i18n), always declare the sitemap module at end of array
eg.
modules: ['nuxt-i18n', '@nuxtjs/sitemap']
Configuration
Add a custom configuration with the
sitemap property:
// nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/sitemap'
],
sitemap: {
// options
},
}
The module option parameter can be:
Object
A single item of sitemap or sitemap index:
{
sitemap: {
// ...
},
}
Array
A list of sitemap or sitemap index items:
{
sitemap: [
{
// ...
},
{
// ...
},
],
}
Function
A function that returns a valid sitemap configuration:
{
sitemap: function () {
return {
// ...
}
},
}
Boolean
You can disable the sitemap module with a boolean value at
false:
{
sitemap: false
}
Usage
Setup a Sitemap
By default, the sitemap is setup to the following path:
/sitemap.xml
All static routes (eg.
/pages/about.vue) are automatically add to the sitemap, but you can exclude each of them with the
exclude property.
For dynamic routes (eg.
/pages/_id.vue), you have to declare them with the
routes property. This option can be an array or a function. In addition, the routes defined in
generate.routes will be automatically used for the sitemap.
// nuxt.config.js
{
sitemap: {
hostname: 'https://example.com',
gzip: true,
exclude: [
'/secret',
'/admin/**'
],
routes: [
'/page/1',
'/page/2',
{
url: '/page/3',
changefreq: 'daily',
priority: 1,
lastmod: '2017-06-30T13:30:00.000Z'
}
]
}
}
Setup a Sitemap Index
To declare a sitemap index and its linked sitemaps, use the
sitemaps property.
By default, the sitemap index is setup to the following path:
/sitemapindex.xml
Each item of the
sitemaps array can be setup with its own sitemap options.
// nuxt.config.js
{
sitemap: {
hostname: 'https://example.com',
lastmod: '2017-06-30',
sitemaps: [
{
path: '/sitemap-foo.xml',
routes: ['foo/1', 'foo/2'],
gzip: true
}, {
path: '/folder/sitemap-bar.xml',
routes: ['bar/1', 'bar/2'],
exclude: ['/**']
}
]
}
}
Setup a list of sitemaps
To declare a list of sitemaps, use an
array to setup each sitemap with its own configuration.
You can combine sitemap and sitemap index configurations.
// nuxt.config.js
{
sitemap: [
{
path: '/sitemap-products.xml',
routes: [
// array of URL
]
}, {
path: '/sitemap-news.xml',
routes: () => // promise or function
}, {
path: '/sitemapindex.xml',
sitemaps: [{
// array of Sitemap configuration
}]
}
}
}
Sitemap Options
routes (optional) - array | function
- Default:
[]or
generate.routesvalue from your
nuxt.config.js
The
routes parameter follows the same way than the
generate configuration.
See as well the routes declaration examples below.
path (optional) - string
- Default:
/sitemap.xml
The URL path of the generated sitemap.
hostname (optional) - string
- Default:
sitemap.hostnamevalue from your
nuxt.config.js
build.publicPathvalue from your
nuxt.config.js(
⚠️deprecated)
os.hostname()in generate or spa mode, or dynamically based on request URL (
headers.host) in ssr mode
-
This value is mandatory for generation sitemap file, and you should explicitly provide it in generate or spa mode.
build.publicPath as default value is deprecated and will be removed on release v3.0.
To disable it on the current release, set a falsy value (eg.
hostname: false).
cacheTime (optional) - number
- Default:
1000 * 60 * 15(15 Minutes)
Defines how frequently sitemap routes should be updated (value in milliseconds).
Setting a negative value will disable the cache.
Please note that after each invalidation,
routes will be evaluated again (see routes declaration section).
This option is only available in ssr mode.
etag (optional) - object
- Default:
render.etagvalue from your
nuxt.config.js
Enable the etag cache header on sitemap (see etag docs for possible options).
To disable etag for sitemap set
etag: false
This option is only available in ssr mode.
exclude (optional) - string array
- Default:
[]
The
exclude parameter is an array of glob patterns to exclude static routes from the generated sitemap.
filter (optional) - function
- Default:
undefined
If the
filter option is set as a function, all routes will be filtered through it.
This option is useful to customize or extend the features of the module, before the sitemap generation.
Examples:
// nuxt.config.js
// Filter routes by language
{
sitemap: {
filter ({ routes, options }) {
if (options.hostname === 'example.com') {
return routes.filter(route => route.locale === 'en')
}
return routes.filter(route => route.locale === 'fr')
}
}
}
// Add a trailing slash to each route
{
sitemap: {
filter ({ routes }) {
return routes.map(route => {
route.url = `${route.url}/`
return route
})
}
}
}
gzip (optional) - boolean
- Default:
false
Enable the creation of the
.xml.gz sitemap compressed with gzip.
xmlNs (optional) - string
- Default:
undefined
Set the XML namespaces by override all default
xmlns attributes in
<urlset> element.
// nuxt.config.js
{
sitemap: {
xmlNs: 'xmlns="http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9"'
}
}
xslUrl (optional) - string
- Default:
undefined
The URL path of the XSL file to style the sitemap.
trailingSlash (optional) - boolean
- Default:
false
Add a trailing slash to each route URL (eg.
/page/1 =>
/page/1/)
notice: To avoid duplicate content detection from crawlers, you have to configure an HTTP 301 redirect between the 2 URLs (see redirect-module or nuxt-trailingslash-module).
i18n (optional) - string | object
- Default:
undefined
Configure the support of localized routes from nuxt-i18n module.
If the
i18n option is configured, the sitemap module will automatically add the default locale URL of each page in a
<loc> element, with child
<xhtml:link> entries listing every language/locale variant of the page including itself (see Google sitemap guidelines).
Example:
// nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
'nuxt-i18n',
'@nuxtjs/sitemap'
],
i18n: {
locales: ['en', 'es', 'fr'],
defaultLocale: 'en'
},
sitemap: {
hostname: 'https://example.com',
// shortcut notation (basic)
i18n: true,
// nuxt-i18n notation (advanced)
i18n: {
locales: ['en', 'es', 'fr'],
routesNameSeparator: '___'
}
}
}
<url>
<loc>https://example.com/</loc>
<xhtml:link rel="alternate" hreflang="en" href="https://example.com/"/>
<xhtml:link rel="alternate" hreflang="es" href="https://example.com/es/"/>
<xhtml:link rel="alternate" hreflang="fr" href="https://example.com/fr/"/>
</url>
<url>
<loc>https://example.com/es/</loc>
<xhtml:link rel="alternate" hreflang="en" href="https://example.com/"/>
<xhtml:link rel="alternate" hreflang="es" href="https://example.com/es/"/>
<xhtml:link rel="alternate" hreflang="fr" href="https://example.com/fr/"/>
</url>
<url>
<loc>https://example.com/fr/</loc>
<xhtml:link rel="alternate" hreflang="en" href="https://example.com/"/>
<xhtml:link rel="alternate" hreflang="es" href="https://example.com/es/"/>
<xhtml:link rel="alternate" hreflang="fr" href="https://example.com/fr/"/>
</url>
defaults (optional) - object
- Default:
{}
The
defaults parameter set the default options for all routes.
// nuxt.config.js
{
sitemap: {
defaults: {
changefreq: 'daily',
priority: 1,
lastmod: new Date()
}
}
}
See available options: https://github.com/ekalinin/sitemap.js/blob/4.1.1/README.md#sitemap-item-options
Sitemap Index Options
path (optional) - string
- Default:
/sitemapindex.xml
The URL path of the generated sitemap index.
hostname (optional) - string
Set the
hostname value to each sitemap linked to its sitemap index.
sitemaps - array of object
- Default:
[]
Array of sitemap configuration linked to the sitemap index.
// nuxt.config.js
{
sitemap: {
path: '/sitemapindex.xml',
hostname: 'https://example.com',
sitemaps: [
{
path: '/sitemap-foo.xml',
// ...
}, {
path: '/folder/sitemap-bar.xml',
// ...
}
]
}
}
<!-- generated sitemapindex.xml -->
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<sitemapindex xmlns="http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9">
<sitemap>
<loc>https://example.com/sitemap-foo.xml</loc>
</sitemap>
<sitemap>
<loc>https://example.com/folder/sitemap-bar.xml</loc>
</sitemap>
</sitemapindex>
See more examples above.
lastmod (optional) - string
Set the
lastmod value to each sitemap linked to its sitemap index.
In addition, the
lastmod can be defined for each linked sitemap.
// nuxt.config.js
{
sitemap: {
lastmod: "2020-01-01",
sitemaps: [
{
path: '/sitemap-foo.xml',
lastmod: "2020-01-02"
}, {
path: '/sitemap-bar.xml'
}
]
}
}
etag (optional) - object
- Default:
render.etagvalue from your
nuxt.config.js
Enable the etag cache header on sitemap index (See etag docs for possible options).
To disable etag for sitemap index set
etag: false
This option is only available in ssr mode.
gzip (optional) - boolean
- Default:
false
Enable the creation of the
.xml.gz sitemap index compressed with gzip.
xmlNs (optional) - string
- Default:
undefined
Set the XML namespaces by override all default
xmlns attributes in
<sitemapindex> element.
// nuxt.config.js
{
sitemap: {
xmlNs: 'xmlns="http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9"',
sitemaps: [...]
}
}
xslUrl (optional) - string
- Default:
undefined
The URL path of the XSL file to style the sitemap index.
Routes Declaration
By default, the dynamic routes are ignored by the sitemap module.
Nuxt cannot automatically provide this type of complex routes.
Example:
-| pages/
---| index.vue --> static route
---| about.vue --> static route
---| users/
-----| _id.vue --> dynamic route
If you want the module to add any route with dynamic parameters, you have to set an array of dynamic routes.
eg. add routes for
/users/:id in the configuration:
From a static list
// nuxt.config.js
{
sitemap: {
routes: ['/users/1', '/users/2', '/users/3']
}
}
From a function which returns a Promise
// nuxt.config.js
const axios = require('axios')
{
sitemap: {
routes: async () => {
const { data } = await axios.get('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users')
return data.map((user) => `/users/${user.username}`)
}
}
}
Hooks
Hooks are listeners to Nuxt events. Learn more
You can register hooks on certain life cycle events.
|Hook
|Arguments
|When
|sitemap:generate:before
|(nuxt, sitemapOptions)
|Hook on before site generation
|sitemap:generate:done
|(nuxt)
|Hook on sitemap generation finished