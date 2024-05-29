Skip to content
57 Commits

   ____                   ____                  ____   
  / __ \____  ___  ____  / __ \___  _________ _/ / /   
 / / / / __ \/ _ \/ __ \/ /_/ / _ \/ ___/ __ `/ / /    
/ /_/ / /_/ /  __/ / / / _, _/  __/ /__/ /_/ / / /     
\____/ .___/\___/_/ /_/_/ |_|\___/\___/\__,_/_/_/      
    /_/

Enjoy this project? Show your support by starring it! ⭐️

Take Control of Your Digital Memory

OpenRecall is a fully open-source, privacy-first alternative to proprietary solutions like Microsoft's Windows Recall or Limitless' Rewind.ai. With OpenRecall, you can easily access your digital history, enhancing your memory and productivity without compromising your privacy.

What does it do?

OpenRecall captures your digital history through regularly taken snapshots, which are essentially screenshots. The text and images within these screenshots are analyzed and made searchable, allowing you to quickly find specific information by typing relevant keywords into OpenRecall. You can also manually scroll back through your history to revisit past activities.

openrecall_demo.mp4

Why Choose OpenRecall?

OpenRecall offers several key advantages over closed-source alternatives:

  • Transparency: OpenRecall is 100% open-source, allowing you to audit the source code for potential backdoors or privacy-invading features.
  • Cross-platform Support: OpenRecall works on Windows, macOS, and Linux, giving you the freedom to use it on your preferred operating system.
  • Privacy-focused: Your data is stored locally on your device, and you have the option (soon to be implemented) to encrypt it with a password for added security. No cloud integration is required.
  • Hardware Compatibility: OpenRecall is designed to work with a wide range of hardware, unlike proprietary solutions that may require specific certified devices.

Elon Musk Tweet

Features

  • Time Travel: Revisit and explore your past digital activities seamlessly across Windows, macOS, or Linux.
  • Local-First AI: OpenRecall harnesses the power of local AI processing to keep your data private and secure.
  • Semantic Search: Advanced local OCR interprets your history, providing robust semantic search capabilities.
  • Full Control Over Storage: Your data is stored locally, giving you complete control over its management and security.

Lisa Rewind

Comparison

Feature OpenRecall Windows Recall Rewind.ai
Transparency Open-source Closed-source Closed-source
Supported Hardware All Copilot+ certified Windows hardware M1/M2 Apple Silicon
OS Support Windows, macOS, Linux Windows macOS
Privacy On-device, self-hosted Microsoft's privacy policy applies Connected to ChatGPT
Cost Free Part of Windows 11 (requires specialized hardware) Monthly subscription

Quick links

Get Started

Prerequisites

  • Python 3.11
  • MacOSX/Windows/Linux
  • Git

To install:

python3 -m pip install --upgrade --no-cache-dir git+https://github.com/openrecall/openrecall.git

To run:

python3 -m openrecall.app

Open your browser to: http://localhost:8082 to access OpenRecall.

Arguments

--storage-path (default: user data path for your OS): allows you to specify the pathwhere the screenshots and database should be stored.

--primary-monitor-only (default: False): only record the primary monitor (rather than individual screenshots for other monitors)

Contribute

As an open-source project, we welcome contributions from the community. If you'd like to help improve OpenRecall, please submit a pull request or open an issue on our GitHub repository.

License

OpenRecall is released under the AGPLv3, ensuring that it remains open and accessible to everyone.

About

