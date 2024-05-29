____ ____ ____
OpenRecall is a fully open-source, privacy-first alternative to proprietary solutions like Microsoft's Windows Recall or Limitless' Rewind.ai. With OpenRecall, you can easily access your digital history, enhancing your memory and productivity without compromising your privacy.
OpenRecall captures your digital history through regularly taken snapshots, which are essentially screenshots. The text and images within these screenshots are analyzed and made searchable, allowing you to quickly find specific information by typing relevant keywords into OpenRecall. You can also manually scroll back through your history to revisit past activities.
openrecall_demo.mp4
OpenRecall offers several key advantages over closed-source alternatives:
- Transparency: OpenRecall is 100% open-source, allowing you to audit the source code for potential backdoors or privacy-invading features.
- Cross-platform Support: OpenRecall works on Windows, macOS, and Linux, giving you the freedom to use it on your preferred operating system.
- Privacy-focused: Your data is stored locally on your device, and you have the option (soon to be implemented) to encrypt it with a password for added security. No cloud integration is required.
- Hardware Compatibility: OpenRecall is designed to work with a wide range of hardware, unlike proprietary solutions that may require specific certified devices.
- Time Travel: Revisit and explore your past digital activities seamlessly across Windows, macOS, or Linux.
- Local-First AI: OpenRecall harnesses the power of local AI processing to keep your data private and secure.
- Semantic Search: Advanced local OCR interprets your history, providing robust semantic search capabilities.
- Full Control Over Storage: Your data is stored locally, giving you complete control over its management and security.
|Feature
|OpenRecall
|Windows Recall
|Rewind.ai
|Transparency
|Open-source
|Closed-source
|Closed-source
|Supported Hardware
|All
|Copilot+ certified Windows hardware
|M1/M2 Apple Silicon
|OS Support
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Windows
|macOS
|Privacy
|On-device, self-hosted
|Microsoft's privacy policy applies
|Connected to ChatGPT
|Cost
|Free
|Part of Windows 11 (requires specialized hardware)
|Monthly subscription
- Roadmap and you can vote for your favorite features
- FAQ
- Python 3.11
- MacOSX/Windows/Linux
- Git
To install:
python3 -m pip install --upgrade --no-cache-dir git+https://github.com/openrecall/openrecall.git
To run:
python3 -m openrecall.app
Open your browser to: http://localhost:8082 to access OpenRecall.
--storage-path (default: user data path for your OS): allows you to specify the pathwhere the screenshots and database should be stored.
--primary-monitor-only (default: False): only record the primary monitor (rather than individual screenshots for other monitors)
As an open-source project, we welcome contributions from the community. If you'd like to help improve OpenRecall, please submit a pull request or open an issue on our GitHub repository.
OpenRecall is released under the AGPLv3, ensuring that it remains open and accessible to everyone.