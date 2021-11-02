Is Github Copilot safe privacy wise? #7163
Hi
Replies: 6 comments 26 replies
davecheney
Nov 2, 2021
Collaborator
The data copilot collects is detailed in the terms of service https://docs.github.com/en/github/copilot/github-copilot-telemetry-terms
The link is dead.
While signing for GitHub CoPilot, it asks for two checkboxes.
Remember to unckeck the 2nd checkbox to avoid exposing your code from any of your repository.
Where can this document be obtained?
https://docs.github.com/en/github/copilot/about-github-copilot-telemetry
It appears as 404, any public version/copy of the document please?
Thanks!
@antoniohernan
This documentation should get you going right away:
I think the whole future is scary but exciting. Yes Copilot does collect personal data so just take precaution when working in private repos.
just to clarify, it might share the .py/.ipynb/.json file is opened in vscode with Microsoft/OpenAI. Is that correct?
that's how it seems from what I read of the terms of service
yes but that won't be directly suggested to other users, it will just teach github copilot how to write code. They also have a system in place to prevent specific data from being copied (like tokens or simmilar)
If my code is being collected, arent I putting my companies assets at risk by using Copilot?
so the logic is simple if you accepted the co-pilot telemetry then you already know that you might be sending codes to MSFT/Open AI.
No.
This is the only real answer that should be on top of this post...
Details From the ToS [highlighted by me]:
They add
and
So they scan all files and content and save it to "improve their product".
Only way to get the data removed according to the ToS:
So the only way to have your private data removed is:
Speculation from my side:
There should definitly be an option to opt-out, but I assume their idea is to just collect everything and make the best product possible, whatever the privacy implications may be.
Best answer.
I have a feeling there will be more optionality in terms of privacy if and when the product goes out of beta. Since it's in 'beta' they will probably ask for more collection for diagnostics and improvements - and that is why it is required when enrolled in beta and using it.
However, I did notice in 2 seperate python projects using copilot, it suggests variables and data usage from my other project, which I did not expect, since they are seperated projects..
Do they collect data only from the same repo, or maybe even from all places accessible to my GitHub account? Like, does it operate on the level of GitHub (my remote repos) or on the level of particular IDE?
perhaps you have your own local profile where it learns about how you code
davecheney
Jun 22, 2022
Collaborator
You may opt out of telemetry collection via your copilot settings.
davecheney
Jun 22, 2022
Collaborator
It is available to all individuals.
Opting out doesn't prevent copilot to send all your data tough
"If it's free, YOU are the product"
that condition of it being free is more and more fading out
at least it is just using the code for the AI then and not for other things. You do still need permission for that tho.
GitHub CoPilot (AI pair programmer) was only available on request basis since last year,
Now it's open for all the developers to give it a try and now it's available for VS IDE too along with VS Code.
Points to note:
GitHub CoPilot Installation:
This documentation should get you going right away:
Give Continue and don't provide the card details in the next step
I'm looking at it right now and it doesn't look like there's an option to skip providing payment info
@danny-does-stuff Yes, seems this option of skipping providing payment information is gone.
