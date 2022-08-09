Loaded maps do not appear on the map #15045
sonora
commented
Aug 9, 2022
Have you tried zooming in further? The "far out" zoom levels are contained in the "World Overview map", but not included in any country or regional map. load both maps to see details at all zoom levels.
vshcherb
commented
Aug 9, 2022
I don't think we will reproduce it probably reinstall should help
sonora
commented
Aug 9, 2022
Looks to me like the map is simply zoomed out too far. 200km scale on screenshot 2 without World basemap loaded may only display you some forest area from the mini-basemap...
Screenshot 1 also implies it is zoomed out very far, while displaying selected Water/Camping POIs from the full country map ok.
Zooming doesn't help, the map remains invisible
I tried uninstalling and reinstalling many times but the same problem remains
paulolaslo
commented
Aug 10, 2022
I just activated OpenGL before restarting the app and still nothing has changed
pebogufi
commented
Aug 10, 2022
I also had a problem with disappearimg maps.
Antheii
commented
Aug 10, 2022
vshcherb
commented
Aug 10, 2022
I experienced similar issue with OpenGL enabled but then only reboot of the phone helped. Restart app was not helping somehow. Anyway it looks something specific to device is going on cause this behavior is consistent on Pixel phones where only OpenGL works
paulolaslo
commented
Aug 11, 2022
Problem fixed after I did the very last update of the MIUI (12.5.8). Still unclear why the maps suddenly stopped showing
pebogufi
commented
Aug 11, 2022
Same problem again with OsmAnd~ 4.3.0#34467m, 2022-08-09
tkoeller-max
commented
Aug 11, 2022
Also having the same problem with Osmand 4.2.7 installed from Google Play Store. This is a fresh install to a pristine Google Pixel 6a device.
panicfarm
commented
Aug 17, 2022
Installed from Play Store to new Pixel 6 Pro. Map is not rendered by default. In OsmAnd -> Plugins -> OsmAnd development -> Settings enabled Use OpenGL rendering. Restarted the app and the map started rendering. Should be enabled by default prob
tkoeller-max
commented
Aug 18, 2022
Works for me, too. However, map rendering is worse with this mode enabled. Coast lines are sometimes approximated coarsely by polygons.
Zirochkabila
commented
Aug 19, 2022
The user has a similar problem on Samsung S22, OsmAnd~ 4.3.0#13718mqta, released: 2022-08-17 - can be corrected by restarting the phone or disabling Open GL restarting the app, and activating Open GL again.
amirhomayoun
commented
Aug 20, 2022
Had the same problem on new Google Pixel 6a. Android version 12, OsmAnd+ 4.2.7, released: 2022-07-13.
Turning on the OpenGL in the plugins fixed the issue on the phone. Android auto however, stays blank.
I notice that overlay maps do show on the AA, but the map itself does not. So, I have the Google Traffic maps as an overlay, and AA does show it, but switching the map source from "offline vector maps" to "OsmAnd (online tiles)", or "Microsoft Earth", or any other source, won't work. The AA screen stays blank (if you don't have the overlay). You can use navigation, and it is functioning, you just cannot see anything on the map unless if you turn on the overlay. The open street plugin would work too, if you turn it on, you can see the red crosses on the blank black screen on the AA screen. Somehow map doesn't load on the Pixel 6a, the same version of OsmAnd, on the same car worked before (on Android 11, and a pixel 4). Turning OpenGL off won't make a difference.
pebogufi
commented
Aug 21, 2022
@amirhomayoun
amirhomayoun
commented
Aug 21, 2022
And if you want it with labels:
The first one is what you see in my previous post photo. If you use the second link, you will see the green/red traffic as well as some basic street/business names. I'd rather use the offline vector maps as map and just put the traffic overlay on top of that, so I use the first one.
Note that the overlay is not the problem, the problem is the actual map not showing. If I remove the overlay, as you see in the photo in this comment, I will just see a blank screen (sometimes light blank screen and sometimes black).
vshcherb
commented
Aug 23, 2022
OpenGL in Android Auto is offtopic (separate issue) and it's a known limitation and it doesn't work now
johann-petrak
commented
Aug 24, 2022
I seem to have the same problem here: moved to a new phone Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G running MIUI 13.0.3 and Android 12 SP1A. I was using Google Sync to set up my apps from the old phone.
The symptoms were:
PvdBerg1998
commented
Aug 27, 2022
Same problem after changing to LineageOS 18.1 on my Oneplus 8, rendering using OpenGL fixed it.
UPDATE: OpenGL is not stable and the app likes to crash every now and then.
Zirochkabila commented
Aug 9, 2022
Description
Loaded maps are not displayed on the map. Although they are displayed in the Download maps.
The user tried both the internal storage of the phone as well as his external SD card and it won't make a difference
logcat map.log.zip
Steps to reproduce
Download map of some country
Actual result
Loaded maps do not appear
Expected result
Loaded maps are displayed on the map
Your Environment
OsmAnd Version: 4.2.7
Android/iOS version: Android 11
Device model: Redmi note 9 pro
