Loaded maps do not appear on the map #15045

Closed
Zirochkabila opened this issue Aug 9, 2022 · 26 comments
Closed

Observed Needs more clarification, feedback, or research

@Zirochkabila
Zirochkabila commented Aug 9, 2022

Description

Loaded maps are not displayed on the map. Although they are displayed in the Download maps.
The user tried both the internal storage of the phone as well as his external SD card and it won't make a difference
logcat map.log.zip

Steps to reproduce

Download map of some country

Actual result

Loaded maps do not appear

Expected result

Loaded maps are displayed on the map

Your Environment

OsmAnd Version: 4.2.7
Android/iOS version: Android 11
Device model: Redmi note 9 pro
@sonora
sonora commented Aug 9, 2022

Have you tried zooming in further? The "far out" zoom levels are contained in the "World Overview map", but not included in any country or regional map. load both maps to see details at all zoom levels.

@vshcherb vshcherb added the Observed Needs more clarification, feedback, or research label Aug 9, 2022
@vshcherb
vshcherb commented Aug 9, 2022

I don't think we will reproduce it probably reinstall should help

@vshcherb vshcherb closed this as completed Aug 9, 2022
@sonora
sonora commented Aug 9, 2022

Looks to me like the map is simply zoomed out too far. 200km scale on screenshot 2 without World basemap loaded may only display you some forest area from the mini-basemap...

Screenshot 1 also implies it is zoomed out very far, while displaying selected Water/Camping POIs from the full country map ok.

@paulolaslo
paulolaslo commented Aug 10, 2022

Have you tried zooming in further? The "far out" zoom levels are contained in the "World Overview map", but not included in any country or regional map. load both maps to see details at all zoom levels.

Zooming doesn't help, the map remains invisible

@paulolaslo
paulolaslo commented Aug 10, 2022

I don't think we will reproduce it probably reinstall should help

I tried uninstalling and reinstalling many times but the same problem remains

@paulolaslo
paulolaslo commented Aug 10, 2022
edited by Zirochkabila

Here's a screenshot of the map zoomed in. The interest points do display. I can create an itinerary toward it but still can't see the roads or anything else

@paulolaslo
paulolaslo commented Aug 10, 2022

I just activated OpenGL before restarting the app and still nothing has changed

@pebogufi
pebogufi commented Aug 10, 2022

I also had a problem with disappearimg maps.
4.3.0 #34465
During a bicycle trip I made a stop to look for something on the map. Suddenly map was all white.
Closing and clear cache several times did not help.
Reinstalling older version helped.

@Antheii
Antheii commented Aug 10, 2022
edited by Zirochkabila

Same issue, with me it started after installing on a new phone, using the standard Google migrate tool (previous phone Moto G7, Android 10, new phone Pixel 6 Pro, Android 12).

Uninstalled OsmAnd+, and reinstalled same version (Beta), still same issue.
Uninstalled again, removed from Beta program, and installed the standard version. Issue solved, with the maps shown correctly again.
On request of the support team, removed the app again, joined the Beta program, and installed the latest Beta. This time I only forgot to check the "Keep xxx MB of app data" - so I lost all my POI's :-( , but I guess I got a clean install now, which might or might not explain why this time all maps returned!

Device : raven
Brand : google
Model : Pixel 6 Pro
Product : raven
Build : SP2A.220305.013.A3
Version : 12
App Version : OsmAnd+
Apk Version : 4.2.7 4207

@vshcherb
vshcherb commented Aug 10, 2022

I experienced similar issue with OpenGL enabled but then only reboot of the phone helped. Restart app was not helping somehow. Anyway it looks something specific to device is going on cause this behavior is consistent on Pixel phones where only OpenGL works

@paulolaslo
paulolaslo commented Aug 11, 2022

Problem fixed after I did the very last update of the MIUI (12.5.8). Still unclear why the maps suddenly stopped showing

@pebogufi
pebogufi commented Aug 11, 2022

Same problem again with OsmAnd~ 4.3.0#34467m, 2022-08-09
Just looking something at the map, then i got a plain white map display.
Restart did not help.
But reinstall the same version solved it.

@tkoeller-max
tkoeller-max commented Aug 11, 2022

Also having the same problem with Osmand 4.2.7 installed from Google Play Store. This is a fresh install to a pristine Google Pixel 6a device.

@tkoeller-max
tkoeller-max commented Aug 12, 2022

@vshcherb
vshcherb commented Aug 12, 2022

Merged to #14947

@pebogufi pebogufi mentioned this issue Aug 15, 2022
Closed
@panicfarm
panicfarm commented Aug 17, 2022

Installed from Play Store to new Pixel 6 Pro. Map is not rendered by default. In OsmAnd -> Plugins -> OsmAnd development -> Settings enabled Use OpenGL rendering. Restarted the app and the map started rendering. Should be enabled by default prob

@tkoeller-max
tkoeller-max commented Aug 18, 2022

Installed from Play Store to new Pixel 6 Pro. Map is not rendered by default. In OsmAnd -> Plugins -> OsmAnd development -> Settings enabled Use OpenGL rendering. Restarted the app and the map started rendering. Should be enabled by default prob

Works for me, too. However, map rendering is worse with this mode enabled. Coast lines are sometimes approximated coarsely by polygons.

@Zirochkabila
Zirochkabila commented Aug 19, 2022
edited

The user has a similar problem on Samsung S22, OsmAnd~ 4.3.0#13718mqta, released: 2022-08-17 - can be corrected by restarting the phone or disabling Open GL restarting the app, and activating Open GL again.
By the way, the problem with the empty card occurs during the compilation of 3D, even if the OpenGL parameter is turned off.

@vshcherb vshcherb reopened this Aug 19, 2022
@vshcherb
vshcherb commented Aug 19, 2022

Release 4.2.7 - MiUI 12, Android 11 (Ticket 40331)

@vshcherb
vshcherb commented Aug 19, 2022
edited by Zirochkabila

Pixel 6 - Android 13

@amirhomayoun
amirhomayoun commented Aug 20, 2022
edited by vshcherb

Had the same problem on new Google Pixel 6a. Android version 12, OsmAnd+ 4.2.7, released: 2022-07-13.

Turning on the OpenGL in the plugins fixed the issue on the phone. Android auto however, stays blank.

I notice that overlay maps do show on the AA, but the map itself does not. So, I have the Google Traffic maps as an overlay, and AA does show it, but switching the map source from "offline vector maps" to "OsmAnd (online tiles)", or "Microsoft Earth", or any other source, won't work. The AA screen stays blank (if you don't have the overlay). You can use navigation, and it is functioning, you just cannot see anything on the map unless if you turn on the overlay. The open street plugin would work too, if you turn it on, you can see the red crosses on the blank black screen on the AA screen. Somehow map doesn't load on the Pixel 6a, the same version of OsmAnd, on the same car worked before (on Android 11, and a pixel 4). Turning OpenGL off won't make a difference.

PXL_20220820_231010288 MP

@pebogufi
pebogufi commented Aug 21, 2022
edited

@amirhomayoun
OT. Can you please send the link for installing Google Traffic maps as an overlay?
Thanks.

@amirhomayoun
amirhomayoun commented Aug 21, 2022
edited by vshcherb

PXL_20220821_145215579 MP
Sure. If you want it without labels:

https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/vt?pb=!1m5!1m4!1i{0}!2i{1}!3i{2}!4i256!2m3!1e0!2sm!3i0!2m6!1e2!2straffic!4m2!1st!2s0!5i1!3m17!2sen-BE!3sUS!5e18!12m4!1e68!2m2!1sset!2sRoadmap!12m3!1e37!2m1!1ssmartmaps!12m4!1e26!2m2!1sstyles!2sp.v%3Aoff!4e0!5m1!5f1)

And if you want it with labels:

http://mts0.googleapis.com/vt/lyrs=traffic&x={1}&y={2}&z={0}&style=15

The first one is what you see in my previous post photo. If you use the second link, you will see the green/red traffic as well as some basic street/business names. I'd rather use the offline vector maps as map and just put the traffic overlay on top of that, so I use the first one.

Note that the overlay is not the problem, the problem is the actual map not showing. If I remove the overlay, as you see in the photo in this comment, I will just see a blank screen (sometimes light blank screen and sometimes black).

@vshcherb
vshcherb commented Aug 23, 2022
edited

OpenGL in Android Auto is offtopic (separate issue) and it's a known limitation and it doesn't work now

@johann-petrak
johann-petrak commented Aug 24, 2022
edited by vshcherb

I seem to have the same problem here: moved to a new phone Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G running MIUI 13.0.3 and Android 12 SP1A. I was using Google Sync to set up my apps from the old phone.

The symptoms were:

  • initially, offline map was not rendered, but location markers or things like cycle routes were rendered
  • when moving/zooming the screen, the things that did get rendered ended up not to get properly repainted and produced a huge mess on screen
  • online maps instead of the offline vector map did get rendered properly
  • after some experimentation it turns out that map style "Osmand" was selected
  • when changing the map style to "Topo", suddenly the offline map does get rendered properly
  • support suggested to try enabling OpenGL which did not change anything
  • UPDATE: after a complete uninstall and re-install, this problem seems to be fixed now!
Screenshot

Screenshot_2022-08-05-15-43-13-270_net osmand plus

@PvdBerg1998
PvdBerg1998 commented Aug 27, 2022
edited

Same problem after changing to LineageOS 18.1 on my Oneplus 8, rendering using OpenGL fixed it.

UPDATE: OpenGL is not stable and the app likes to crash every now and then.

@gerardborst gerardborst mentioned this issue Sep 3, 2022
Closed
