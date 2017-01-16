P-Brain.ai - Voice Controlled Personal Assistant
Natural language virtual assistant using Node + Bootstrap
Screenshot
Install
Clone repo, cd to its directory and type
npm install &
npm start
Add api info for http://openweathermap.org/api and https://newsapi.org/account to
config/index.js
Open Chrome and enter http://localhost:4567/
Say
Hey Brain,
Brain or
Okay Brain followed by your query (i.e
Hey Brain, What is the weather in Paris).
Adding Skills
Add a skill by creating a new folder with the name of your new skill and adding an
index.js.
Add functions for
_intent and
{skill_name}_resp to that index, the latter contining the logic that will respond to a query. The
{skill_name}_resp function must have a response type of
String
In
_intent add
return {keywords:['key 1','key 2'], module:'{skill_name}'} where
keywords are the phrases you wish the skill to respond to and
{skill_name} is the name of your new skill.
Add
module.exports = {intent:_intent, get: {skill_name}_resp}; to the end of your
index.js
Add that new folder to the
skills directory in the project.
And bang, Brain will automatically import and enable your new skill!
End Points
http://localhost:4567/api/ask?q={query}
http://localhost:4567/