A Sketch plugin for filling shapes and symbols with images from Unsplash.
README.md

Unsplasher plugin for Sketch

A Sketch plugin that can fill shapes and symbols with images from Unsplash.

A Sketch plugin that can fill shapes and symbols with images from Unsplash.

Features

  • Works for shape layers, or symbol instances that have image overrides.
  • Fills the largest image override of any selected symbol with a random image from Unsplash.
  • Find images using a search term or by specifying a Collection.
  • Support for @1x, @2x, @3x or @4x images

Installation

Requires Sketch 49+

  • Download the latest release of the plugin
  • Un-zip
  • Double-click on SketchUnsplasher.sketchplugin

or...

Install Unsplasher with Sketchpacks

If you are using this plugin, please 'star' the project. It's a simple way to help me see how many people are using it.

If you love this plugin, why not shout me a coffee ☕️ via PayPal to share the love!