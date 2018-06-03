Unsplasher plugin for Sketch

A Sketch plugin that can fill shapes and symbols with images from Unsplash.

Features

Works for shape layers, or symbol instances that have image overrides.

Fills the largest image override of any selected symbol with a random image from Unsplash.

Find images using a search term or by specifying a Collection.

Support for @1x, @2x, @3x or @4x images

Installation

Requires Sketch 49+

Download the latest release of the plugin

Un-zip

Double-click on SketchUnsplasher.sketchplugin

or...

If you are using this plugin, please 'star' the project. It's a simple way to help me see how many people are using it.