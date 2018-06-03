Unsplasher plugin for Sketch
A Sketch plugin that can fill shapes and symbols with images from Unsplash.
Features
- Works for shape layers, or symbol instances that have image overrides.
- Fills the largest image override of any selected symbol with a random image from Unsplash.
- Find images using a search term or by specifying a Collection.
- Support for @1x, @2x, @3x or @4x images
Installation
Requires Sketch 49+
- Download the latest release of the plugin
- Un-zip
- Double-click on
SketchUnsplasher.sketchplugin
or...
