/thanks

Finding ways to fund the packages you use.
  1. Python 100.0%
Python
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit ac9acd7 Feb 12, 2018
Philip James
Philip James Bump to version 0.0.7
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
.github Initial commit from cookiecutter package generation Feb 10, 2018
tests Initial commit from cookiecutter package generation Feb 10, 2018
thanks Bump to version 0.0.7 Feb 12, 2018
.editorconfig Initial commit from cookiecutter package generation Feb 10, 2018
.gitignore Initial commit Feb 10, 2018
.travis.yml Initial commit from cookiecutter package generation Feb 10, 2018
AUTHORS.rst Initial commit from cookiecutter package generation Feb 10, 2018
CONTRIBUTING.rst Initial commit from cookiecutter package generation Feb 10, 2018
HISTORY.rst Bump to version 0.0.7 Feb 12, 2018
LICENSE Initial commit Feb 10, 2018
MANIFEST.in Publish thanks.json with package Feb 11, 2018
Pipfile Use humanfriendly to return prettier output Feb 12, 2018
Pipfile.lock Use humanfriendly to return prettier output Feb 12, 2018
README.md Use humanfriendly to return prettier output Feb 12, 2018
README.rst Clean up the repo Feb 10, 2018
requirements_dev.txt Initial commit from cookiecutter package generation Feb 10, 2018
setup.cfg Bump version: 0.0.1 → 0.0.2 Feb 10, 2018
setup.py Bump to version 0.0.7 Feb 12, 2018
tox.ini Initial commit from cookiecutter package generation Feb 10, 2018

README.md

thanks

Finding ways to fund the python packages you use. Inspired by feross' thanks.

Run thanks on your requirements.txt to find ways to support the developers who are supporting your code. 💚

asciicast

$ pip install thanks
$ thanks requirements.txt

Contributing

The best way to contribute is to add info to thanks/thanks.json about contributors, matching PyPI usernames to URLs.

The second best way is to add whatever you think will make this library more useful. I will happily accept PRs for tests, better functionality, better output formatting, etc.