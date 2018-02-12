thanks

Finding ways to fund the python packages you use. Inspired by feross' thanks.

Run thanks on your requirements.txt to find ways to support the developers who are supporting your code. 💚

$ pip install thanks $ thanks requirements.txt

Contributing

The best way to contribute is to add info to thanks/thanks.json about contributors, matching PyPI usernames to URLs.

The second best way is to add whatever you think will make this library more useful. I will happily accept PRs for tests, better functionality, better output formatting, etc.