Free, open-source SQL client for Windows and Mac 🦅
Falcon logo

Falcon is a free, open-source SQL editor with inline data visualization. It currently supports connecting to RedShift, MySQL, PostgreSQL, IBM DB2, Impala, MS SQL, Oracle, SQLite and more (for connecting to Oracle, please, see here the instructions to install the required free Oracle Instant Client).

Heads up! Falcon is open source and works without an internet connection or a Plotly Chart Studio account. The software works well and we hope you find it useful. FYI, as a company we are spending most of our development effort on Dash Open Source & Dash Enterprise. Truth be told, we found that most companies we worked with preferred to own the analytical backend. With Dash, we provide the visualization and application primitives so that you can build your own tailor-made dashboards, analytical apps, or yes, even, SQL editors. If you are wondering what we're up to lately, check out our latest post on our Dash vision: Dash is bringing React to Python, R, and Julia.

Visit plot.ly to learn more or visit the Plotly forum.

Follow @plotlygraphs on Twitter for Falcon announcements.

Download Falcon for Mac OS

Download Falcon for Windows

Download Falcon for Linux

Screencast of falcon sql client

Documentation

If you want to read more about connecting Falcon to your data warehouse, help.plot.ly is free and available online. You can also contribute to this documentation through GitHub.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md. You can also contact us if you would like a specific feature added.

We want to encourage a warm, welcoming, and safe environment for contributing to this project. See the code of conduct for more information.

Contact

Maintainers

Github Twitter
Chris Parmer @chriddyp
Tarun Gaba @tarzzz
Shannon Lal @shannonlal
Kinuthia Ndung'u @kndungu

Credit

This app is built with Electron, React, Redux, and Sequelize. Originally forked from electron-react-boilerplate.

License

Code released under the MIT © License.

