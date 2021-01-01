Moodle Global Search - Algolia
This plugin integrates Algolia as the search engine for Moodle's Global Search.
Supported Moodle Versions
Moodle 3.1 and later are currently supported.
About Algolia
Algolia is a hosted Search as a Service provider making it easy for websites to integrate search without any need to install/maintain additional servers.
It currently offers a free plan with 10k records and 100k API calls per month. More info about its plans here
Algolia Credentials
This plugin relies on the Algolia service which requires you to create an account here to obtain the
APPLICATION ID and
API KEY in your dashboard
- Create an Algolia Account.
- Create a new Application and obtain the
APPLICATION IDand
API KEY.
Installing the Plugin
- Install the plugin by uploading the downloaded zip package from Moodle Plugins
- You'll be asked for Algolia credentials (
Application IDand
Admin API KEY). Save these settings
- Go to
Plugins>
Search>
Manage Global Searchin your Moodle site. Change search engine used to
Algoliafrom the dropdown
- Enable Global Search as it is disabled by default
Todo
- Add file indexing support.
- Add Ajax support for a faster "search-as-you-type" search. Related Moodle Tracker Issue Link
Credits
This plugin uses the official Algolia PHP Client
Issues, Contributing and Support
Please open a Github issue to report bugs. Pull requests are welcome.
Feel free to contact me for any additional features or improvements.
License
This project is licensed under the GNU GPL v3 or later. See the LICENSE file for details.