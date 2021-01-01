Moodle Global Search - Algolia

This plugin integrates Algolia as the search engine for Moodle's Global Search.

Supported Moodle Versions

Moodle 3.1 and later are currently supported.

About Algolia

Algolia is a hosted Search as a Service provider making it easy for websites to integrate search without any need to install/maintain additional servers.

It currently offers a free plan with 10k records and 100k API calls per month. More info about its plans here

Algolia Credentials

This plugin relies on the Algolia service which requires you to create an account here to obtain the APPLICATION ID and API KEY in your dashboard

Create an Algolia Account. Create a new Application and obtain the APPLICATION ID and API KEY .

Installing the Plugin

Install the plugin by uploading the downloaded zip package from Moodle Plugins You'll be asked for Algolia credentials ( Application ID and Admin API KEY ). Save these settings Go to Plugins > Search > Manage Global Search in your Moodle site. Change search engine used to Algolia from the dropdown Enable Global Search as it is disabled by default

Todo

Add file indexing support. Add Ajax support for a faster "search-as-you-type" search. Related Moodle Tracker Issue Link

Credits

This plugin uses the official Algolia PHP Client

Issues, Contributing and Support

Please open a Github issue to report bugs. Pull requests are welcome.

Feel free to contact me for any additional features or improvements.

License

This project is licensed under the GNU GPL v3 or later. See the LICENSE file for details.