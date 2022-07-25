Prisma Studio
Modern database IDE
Usage
There are two ways to run Studio:
- Run
$ npx prisma studioafter you have installed Prisma (it comes prebundled with it).
- Install the app from the installers in the latest release.
Feedback
This repository is the central place to collect feedback and issues related to Prisma Studio.
Please open an issue if you want to leave feedback. Feel free to also join the
#prisma-studio channel in the Prisma Slack
Security
If you have a security issue to report, please contact us at security@prisma.io