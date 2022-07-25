Skip to content

Prisma Studio Modern database IDE Usage Feedback Security

README.md

Prisma Studio

Prisma Studio

Modern database IDE

Usage

There are two ways to run Studio:

  1. Run $ npx prisma studio after you have installed Prisma (it comes prebundled with it).
  2. Install the app from the installers in the latest release.

Feedback

This repository is the central place to collect feedback and issues related to Prisma Studio.

Please open an issue if you want to leave feedback. Feel free to also join the #prisma-studio channel in the Prisma Slack

Security

If you have a security issue to report, please contact us at security@prisma.io

