Added
- New
colors.webpage.prefers_color_scheme_darksetting which allows forcing
prefers-color-scheme: darkcolors for websites (QtWebEngine with Qt 5.14 or
newer).
- New
fonts.default_sizesetting which can be used to set a bigger font size
for all UI fonts.
Changed
- The
fonts.monospacesetting has been removed and replaced by
fonts.default_family. The new
default_familysetting is improved in
various ways:
- It accepts a list of font families (or a single font family) rather than a
comma-separated string. As an example, instead of
fonts.monospace = "Courier, Monaco", use
fonts.default_family = ["Courier", "Monaco"].
- Since a list is now accepted as value, no quoting of font names with spaces
is required anymore. As an example, instead of
fonts.monospace = '"xos4 Terminus"', use
fonts.default_family = 'xos4 Terminus'.
- It is now empty by default rather than having a long list of font names in
the default config. When the value is empty, the system's default
monospaced font is used.
- If
monospaceis now used in a font value, it's used literally and not
replaced anymore. Instead,
default_familyis replaced as explained above.
- The default
content.headers.accept_languagevalue now adds a
;q=0.9
classifier which should make the value sent more in-line with what other
browsers do.
- The
qute-passuserscript now has a new
--mode gopassswitch which uses
gopass rather than pass.
- The
tox -e mkvenv(or
mkvenv-pypi) way of installing qutebrowser is now
replaced by a
mkvenv.pyscript. See the updated
link:install{outfilesuffix}#tox[install instructions] for details.
- macOS and Windows releases now ship with Qt/QtWebEngine 5.14.1
- Based on Chromium 77.0.3865.129 with security fixes up to Chromium 79.0.3945.117.
- Sandboxing is now enabled on Windows.
- Monospace fonts are now used when a website requests them on macOS 10.15.
- Web notifications are now supported.
Fixed
- When quitting qutebrowser, components are now cleaned up differently. This
should fix certain (rare) segmentation faults and exceptions when quitting,
especially with the new exit scheme introduced in in PyQt5 5.13.1.
- Added a workaround for per-domain settings (e.g. a JavaScript whitelist) not
being applied in some scenarios with Qt 5.13 and above.
- Added additional site-specific quirk for WhatsApp Web.
- The
qute-passuserscript now works correctly when a
PASSWORD_STORE_DIR
ending with a trailing slash is given.
Added
- Initial support for Qt 5.14.
- New
content.site_specific_quirkssetting which enables workarounds for
websites with broken user agent parsing (enabled by default, see the "Fixed"
section for fixed websites).
- New
qt.force_platformthemesetting to force Qt to use a given platform
theme.
- New
tabs.tooltipssetting which can be used to disable hover tooltips for
tabs.
- New settings to configure the appearance of context menus:
fonts.contextmenu
colors.contextmenu.menu.bg
colors.contextmenu.menu.fg
colors.contextmenu.selected.bg
colors.contextmenu.selected.fg
-
Changed
- The macOS binaries now require macOS 10.13 High Sierra or newer. Support for
macOS 10.12 Sierra has been dropped.
- The
content.headers.user_agentsetting now is a format string with the
default value resembling the behavior of it being set to null before.
This slightly changes the sent user agent for QtWebKit: Instead of mentioning
qutebrowser and its version it now mentions the Qt version.
- The
qute-passuserscript now has a new
--extra-url-suffixes(
-s)
argument which passes extra URL suffixes to the tldextract library.
- A stack is now used for
:tab-focus lastrather than just saving one tab.
Additionally,
:tab-focusnow understands
stack-prevand
stack-next
arguments to traverse that stack.
:hintnow has a new
right-clicktarget which allows right-clicking
elements via hints.
- The Terminus font has been removed from the default monospace fonts since it
caused trouble with HighDPI setups. To get it back, add either
"xos4 Terminus"or
Terminus(depending on fontconfig version) to the
beginning of the
fonts.monospacesetting.
- As a workaround for a Qt bug causing a segfault, desktop sharing is now
automatically rejected on Qt versions before 5.13.2. Note that screen sharing
still won't work on Linux before Qt 5.14.
- Comment lines in quickmarks/bookmarks files are now ignored. However, note that
qutebrowser will overwrite those files if bookmark/quickmark commands are used.
- Reopening PDF.js pages from e.g. a session file will now re-download and
display those PDFs.
- Improved behavior when using
:open-downloadin a sandboxed environment (KDE
Flatpak).
- qutebrowser now enables the new PyQt exit scheme, which should result in
things being cleaned up more properly (e.g. cookies being saved even without
a timeout) on PyQt 5.13.1 and newer.
- The
:spawncommand has a new
-m/
--output-messagesargument which
shows qutebrowser messages based on a command's standard output/error.
- Improved insert mode detection for some CodeMirror usages (e.g. in
JupyterLab and Jupyter Notebook).
- If JavaScript is disabled globally,
file://*now doesn't automatically have
it enabled anymore. Run
:set -u file://* content.javascript.enabled trueto
restore the previous behavior.
- Settings with URL patterns can now be used to affect the behavior of the
QtWebEngine inspector. Note that the underlying URL is
chrome-devtools://*
from Qt 5.11 to Qt 5.13, but
devtools://*with Qt 5.14.
- Improvements when
tabs.tabs_are_windowsis set:
- Using
:tab-takeand
:tab-givenow shows an error, as the effect of
doing so would be equal to
:tab-clone.
- The
:buffercompletion doesn't show any window sections anymore, only a
flat list of tabs.
- Using
- Improved parsing in some corner cases for the
QtFonttype (used for
fonts.tabsand
fonts.debug_console).
- Performance improvements for the following areas:
- Adding settings with URL patterns
- Matching of settings using URL patterns
Fixed
- Downloads (e.g. via
:download) now see the same user agent header as
webpages, which fixes cases where overly restrictive servers/WAFs closed the
connection before.
dictcli.pynow works correctly on Windows again.
- The logic for
:restarthas been revisited, which should fix issues with
relative basedirs.
- Remaining issues related to Python 3.8 are now fixed (mostly warnings,
especially on QtWebKit).
- Workaround for a Qt bug where a page never finishes loading with a
non-overridable TLS error (e.g. due to HSTS).
- The
qute://configdiffpage now doesn't show built-in settings (e.g.
javascript being enabled for
qute://and
chrome://pages) anymore.
- The
qute-lastpassuserscript now stops prompting for passwords when
cancelling the password input.
- The tab hover text now shows ampersands (&) correctly.
- With QtWebEngine and Qt >= 5.11, the inspector now shows its icons correctly
even if loading of images is disabled via the
content.imagessetting.
- Entering a very long string (over 50k characters) in the completion used to
crash, now it shows an error message instead.
- Various improvements for URL/searchengine detection:
- Strings with a dot but with characters not allowed in a URL (e.g. an
underscore) are now not treated as URL anymore.
- Strings like "5/8" are now not treated as IP anymore.
- URLs with an explicit scheme and a space (%20) are correctly treated as
URLs.
- Mail addresses are now treated as search terms.
- With
url.open_base_urlset, searching for a search engine name now works.
url.open_base_url = Truetogether with
url.auto_search = 'never'is now
handled correctly.
- Fixed crash when a search engine URL turns out to be invalid.
- Strings with a dot but with characters not allowed in a URL (e.g. an
- New "site specific quirks", which work around some broken websites:
- WhatsApp Web
- Google Accounts
- Slack (with older QtWebEngine versions)
- Dell.com support pages (with Qt 5.7)
- Google Docs (fixes broken IME/compose key)
Fixed
- Segmentation fault introduced in v1.8.2 when a tab gets closed immediately
after it has finished loading (e.g. with certain login flows).
Changed
- Windows/macOS releases now ship with Qt 5.12.6. This includes security fixes
up to Chromium 77.0.3865.120 plus a security fix for CVE-2019-13720 from
Chromium 78.
Fixed
- Unbinding keys via
config.bind(key, None)accidentally worked in
v1.7.0 but raises an exception in v1.8.0. It now works again, but is
deprecated and shows an error. Note that
:config-py-writedid write
such invalid lines before v1.8.0, so existing config files might need
adjustments.
- The
readability-jsuserscript now handles encodings correctly (which it
didn't before for some websites).
- can now be used to paste text starting with a hyphen.
- Following hints via the number keypad now works properly again.
- Errors while reading the state file are now displayed instead of causing a
crash.
- Crash when using
:debug-log-levelwithout a console attached.
- Downloads are now hidden properly when the browser is in fullscreen mode.
- Crash when setting
colors.webpage.bgto an empty value with QtWebKit.
- Crash when the history database file is not a proper sqlite database.
- Workaround for missing/broken error pages on Debian.
- A deprecation warning (caused by pywin32) about the imp module on Windows is
now hidden.
- No code changes - this release only repackages the Windows/macOS
releases due to issues with the v1.8.0 release.
- Updated dependencies for Windows/macOS releases:
- macOS and Windows releases now ship with Qt/QtWebEngine 5.12.5. Those
are based on Chromium 69.0.3497.128 with security fixes up to Chromium
76.0.3809.87.
The Windows/macOS releases were pulled because of issues with the bundled Qt versions. Use the v1.8.1 release there instead.
Added
- New userscripts:
readability-jswhich uses Mozilla's node.js readability library.
qute-bitwardenwhich integrates the Bitwarden CLI.
-
Changed
- Updated dependencies for Windows/macOS releases:
- macOS releases now ship with Qt 5.13.0 and QtWebEngine 5.13.1. Those are
based on Chromium 73.0.3683.105 with security fixes up to Chromium 76.0.3809.87.
- Windows releases now ship with Qt/QtWebEngine 5.12.5. Those are based on
Chromium 69.0.3497.128 with security fixes up to Chromium 76.0.3809.87.
- Those specific combinations were chosen due to various issues with newer Qt
releases. Hopefully, those will be unified again with Qt 5.13.2.
- The statusbar text for passthrough mode now shows all configured bindings to
leave the mode, not only one.
- When
:config-sourceis used with a relative filename, the file is now
searched in the config directory instead of the current working directory.
- HTML5 inputs with date/time types now enter insert mode when selected.
dictcli.pynow shows where dictionaries are installed to and complains when
running it as root if doing so would result in a wrong installation path.
- The Makefile now can also run
setup.py buildwhen invoked without a target.
- Changes to userscripts:
- qute-pass: Don't run
passif only a username is requested.
- qute-pass: Support private domains like
myrouter.local.
- readability: Improved CSS styling.
- qute-pass: Don't run
- Performance improvements in various areas:
- Loading config files
- Typing without any completion matches
- General keyboard handling
- Scrolling
:versionnow shows details about the loaded autoconfig.yml/config.py.
- Hosts are now additionally looked up including their ports in netrc files.
- With Qt 5.10 or newer, qutebrowser now doesn't force software rendering with
Nouveau drivers anymore. However, QtWebEngine/Chromium still do so.
- The XSS Auditor is now disabled by default (
content.xss_auditing=
false). This reflects a similar change in Chromium, see
their XSS Auditor Design Document for details.
Fixed
:config-write-pynow correctly writes
config.unbind(...)lines (instead
of
config.bind(..., None)) when unbinding a default keybinding.
- Prevent repeat keyup events for JavaScript when a key is held down.
- The Makefile now rebuilds the manpage correctly.
~/.config/qutebrowser/blocked-hostscan now also contain /etc/hosts-like
lines, not just simple hostnames.
- Restored compatibility with Jinja2 2.8 (e.g. used on Debian Stretch or Ubuntu
16.04 LTS).
- Fixed implicit type conversion warning with Python 3.8.
- The desktop file now sets
StartupWMClasscorrectly, so the qutebrowser icon
is no longer shown twice in the Gnome dock when pinned.
- Bindings involving keys which need the AltGr key now work properly.
- Fixed crash (caused by a Qt bug) when typing characters above the Unicode BMP
(such as certain emoji or CJK characters).
dictcli.pynow works properly again.
- Shift can now be used while typing hint keystrings, which e.g. allows typing
number hints on French keyboards.
- With rapid hinting in number mode, backspace now edits the filter text after
following a hint.
- A certain type of error ("locking protocol") while initializing sqlite now
isn't handled as crash anymore.
- Crash when showing a permission request in certain scenarios.
Removed
- At least Python 3.5.2 is now required to run qutebrowser, support for 3.5.0
and 3.5.1 was dropped.
Added
- New settings:
colors.tabs.pinned.*to control colors of pinned tabs.
hints.leave_on_loadwhich allows disabling leaving of hint mode when a
new page is loaded.
colors.completion.item.selected.match.fgwhich allows configuring the
text color for the matching text in the currently selected completion item.
tabs.undo_stack_sizeto limit how many undo entries are kept for closed tabs.
-
- New commands:
:reverse-selection(
oin caret mode) to swap the stationary/moving ends
of a selection.
-
- New commandline replacements:
{url:domain},
{url:auth},
{url:scheme},
{url:username},
{url:password},
{url:host},
{url:port},
{url:path},
{url:query}
for the respective parts of the current URL.
{title}for the current page title.
-
- The
{title}field in
tabs.title.format,
tabs.title.format_pinnedand
window.title_formatgot renamed to
{current_title}(mirroring
{current_url}) in order to not conflict with the new
{title}commandline
replacement.
- New
deletetarget for
:hintwhich removes the hinted element from
the DOM.
- New
--config-pycommandline argument to use a custom
config.pyfile.
- Qt 5.13: Support for notifications (shown via system tray).
Changed
- Updated dependencies for Windows/macOS releases:
- PyQt5 5.12.3 / PyQtWebEngine 5.12.1
- Qt 5.12.4, which includes security fixes up to Chromium 74.0.3729.157
- Python 3.7.4
- OpenSSL 1.1.1
- Note: This release includes Qt 5.12.4 instead of Qt 5.13.0 due to
QTBUG-76913 causing frequent
segfaults with Qt 5.13. After Qt 5.13.1 is released, qutebrowser v1.8.0
will be released with an updated Qt.
- Completely revamped Windows installer which allows installing without admin
permissions and allows setting qutebrowser as default browser.
- The desktop file
qutebrowser.desktopis now renamed to
org.qutebrowser.qutebrowser.desktop.
- Pinned tabs now always show a favicon (even if the site doesn't provide one)
when shrinking.
- Setting
downloads.location.directorynow changes the directory displayed in
the download prompt even if
downloads.location.rememberis set.
- The
yankcommand gained a new
inlineargument, which allows to e.g. use
:yank inline [{title}]({url}).
- Duplicate consecutive history entries with the same URL are now ignored.
- More detailed error messages when spawning a process failed.
- The
content.pdfjssetting now supports domain patterns.
- Improved process status output with
:spawn -o.
- The
colors.tabs.bar.bgsetting is now of type
QssColorand thus supports
gradients.
- The
:fullscreencommand now understands a new
--enterflag which
causes it to always enter fullscreen instead of toggling the current
state.
--debug-flag stackis now needed to show stack traces on renderer process
crashes.
--debug-flag chromiumcan be used to easily turn on verbose Chromium logging.
- For runtime data (such as the IPC socket), a proper runtime path is now used
on BSD; only macOS/Windows continue to use the temporary directory.
- PDF.js is now also searched in
/app/share/pdf.js/(for Flatpak)
- Permission prompts can now be answered with
Y(
:prompt-accept --save yes)
and
N(
:prompt-accept --save no) to save the answer as a per-domain
setting.
content.dns_prefetchis now turned off by default, as it causes crashes
inside QtWebEngine.
- The (still unofficial) interceptor plugin API now contains
resource_type
for a request and allows redirecting requests.
:bookmark-removenow shows a message for consistency with
:bookmark-add.
- Very early segfaults are now also caught by the crash handler.
- The appdata XML now contains proper release information and an (empty) OARS
content rating.
- Improved Linux distribution detection.
- Qt 5.13: Request filtering now happens in the UI rather than IO thread.
- Qt 5.13: Support for PDFium (Chromium's PDF viewer) is disabled for now so
that PDFs can still be downloaded (or shown with PDF.js) properly.
- Various performance improvements (e.g. for showing hints or the :open
completion).
Deprecated
:yank markdowngot deprecated, as
:yank inline [{title}]({url})can now
be used instead.
Fixed
- Various QtWebEngine load signals are now handled differently, which should
fix issues with insert mode being left while typing on sites like Google
Translate.
- Race condition causing a colored statusbar in normal mode when
entering/exiting caret mode quickly.
- Using
100%for a hue in a
hsv(...)config value now corresponds to 359
(rather than 255), matching the fixed behavior in Qt 5.13.
- Chaining commands with
;;used to abort with some failing commands. It now
runs the second command no matter whether the first one succeeded or not.
- Handling of profiles and private windows (and resulting crashes with Qt
5.12.2).
- Fixes for corner-cases when using
:navigate increment/decrement.
- The type for the
colors.hints.match.fgsetting was changed to
QtColor.
Gradients were never supported for this setting, and with this change, values
like
rgb(0, 0, 0)now work as well.
- Permission prompts now show a properly normalized URL with QtWebKit.
- Crash on start when PyQt was built without SSL support with Qt >= 5.12.
- Minor memory leaks.
Fixed
- Crash when hinting and changing/closing the tab before hints are displayed.
- Crash on redirects with Qt 5.13.
- Hide bogus
AA_ShareOpenGLContextswarning with Qt 5.12.4.
- Workaround for renderer process crashes with Qt 5.12.4. If you're unable to update, you can remove
~/.cache/qutebrowserfor the same result.
Changed
- Windows/macOS releases now ship with Qt 5.12.3, which includes security fixes
up to Chromium 73.0.3683.75.
Fixed
- Crash when SQL errors occur while using the completion.
- Crash when cancelling a download prompt started in an already closed window.
- Crash when many prompts are opened at the same time.
- Running without Qt installed now displays a proper error again.
- High CPU usage when using the keyhint widget with a low delay.
Changed
- Windows/macOS releases now ship with Qt 5.12.2, which includes
security fixes up to Chromium 72.0.3626.121 (including CVE-2019-5786
which is known to be exploited in the wild).
Fixed
- Crash when using
:config-{dict,list}-{add,remove}with an invalid setting.
- Functionality like hinting on pages with an element with ID
_qutebrowser(such as qutebrowser.org) on Qt 5.12.
- The .desktop file in v1.6.0 was missing the "Actions" key, which is now fixed.
- The SVG icon now has a size of 256x256px set to comply with freedesktop standards.
- Setting
colors.statusbar.*.bgto a gradient now has the expected effect of
the gradient spanning the entire statusbar.