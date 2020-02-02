Skip to content

@The-Compiler The-Compiler released this Feb 2, 2020

Added

  • New colors.webpage.prefers_color_scheme_dark setting which allows forcing
    prefers-color-scheme: dark colors for websites (QtWebEngine with Qt 5.14 or
    newer).
  • New fonts.default_size setting which can be used to set a bigger font size
    for all UI fonts.

Changed

  • The fonts.monospace setting has been removed and replaced by
    fonts.default_family. The new default_family setting is improved in
    various ways:
    • It accepts a list of font families (or a single font family) rather than a
      comma-separated string. As an example, instead of
      fonts.monospace = "Courier, Monaco", use
      fonts.default_family = ["Courier", "Monaco"].
    • Since a list is now accepted as value, no quoting of font names with spaces
      is required anymore. As an example, instead of
      fonts.monospace = '"xos4 Terminus"', use
      fonts.default_family = 'xos4 Terminus'.
    • It is now empty by default rather than having a long list of font names in
      the default config. When the value is empty, the system's default
      monospaced font is used.
  • If monospace is now used in a font value, it's used literally and not
    replaced anymore. Instead, default_family is replaced as explained above.
  • The default content.headers.accept_language value now adds a ;q=0.9
    classifier which should make the value sent more in-line with what other
    browsers do.
  • The qute-pass userscript now has a new --mode gopass switch which uses
    gopass rather than pass.
  • The tox -e mkvenv (or mkvenv-pypi) way of installing qutebrowser is now
    replaced by a mkvenv.py script. See the updated
    link:install{outfilesuffix}#tox[install instructions] for details.
  • macOS and Windows releases now ship with Qt/QtWebEngine 5.14.1
    • Based on Chromium 77.0.3865.129 with security fixes up to Chromium 79.0.3945.117.
    • Sandboxing is now enabled on Windows.
    • Monospace fonts are now used when a website requests them on macOS 10.15.
    • Web notifications are now supported.

Fixed

  • When quitting qutebrowser, components are now cleaned up differently. This
    should fix certain (rare) segmentation faults and exceptions when quitting,
    especially with the new exit scheme introduced in in PyQt5 5.13.1.
  • Added a workaround for per-domain settings (e.g. a JavaScript whitelist) not
    being applied in some scenarios with Qt 5.13 and above.
  • Added additional site-specific quirk for WhatsApp Web.
  • The qute-pass userscript now works correctly when a PASSWORD_STORE_DIR
    ending with a trailing slash is given.
v1.9.0

v1.9.0
@The-Compiler The-Compiler released this Jan 8, 2020

Added

  • Initial support for Qt 5.14.
  • New content.site_specific_quirks setting which enables workarounds for
    websites with broken user agent parsing (enabled by default, see the "Fixed"
    section for fixed websites).
  • New qt.force_platformtheme setting to force Qt to use a given platform
    theme.
  • New tabs.tooltips setting which can be used to disable hover tooltips for
    tabs.
  • New settings to configure the appearance of context menus:
    • fonts.contextmenu
    • colors.contextmenu.menu.bg
    • colors.contextmenu.menu.fg
    • colors.contextmenu.selected.bg
    • colors.contextmenu.selected.fg

Changed

  • The macOS binaries now require macOS 10.13 High Sierra or newer. Support for
    macOS 10.12 Sierra has been dropped.
  • The content.headers.user_agent setting now is a format string with the
    default value resembling the behavior of it being set to null before.
    This slightly changes the sent user agent for QtWebKit: Instead of mentioning
    qutebrowser and its version it now mentions the Qt version.
  • The qute-pass userscript now has a new --extra-url-suffixes (-s)
    argument which passes extra URL suffixes to the tldextract library.
  • A stack is now used for :tab-focus last rather than just saving one tab.
    Additionally, :tab-focus now understands stack-prev and stack-next
    arguments to traverse that stack.
  • :hint now has a new right-click target which allows right-clicking
    elements via hints.
  • The Terminus font has been removed from the default monospace fonts since it
    caused trouble with HighDPI setups. To get it back, add either
    "xos4 Terminus" or Terminus (depending on fontconfig version) to the
    beginning of the fonts.monospace setting.
  • As a workaround for a Qt bug causing a segfault, desktop sharing is now
    automatically rejected on Qt versions before 5.13.2. Note that screen sharing
    still won't work on Linux before Qt 5.14.
  • Comment lines in quickmarks/bookmarks files are now ignored. However, note that
    qutebrowser will overwrite those files if bookmark/quickmark commands are used.
  • Reopening PDF.js pages from e.g. a session file will now re-download and
    display those PDFs.
  • Improved behavior when using :open-download in a sandboxed environment (KDE
    Flatpak).
  • qutebrowser now enables the new PyQt exit scheme, which should result in
    things being cleaned up more properly (e.g. cookies being saved even without
    a timeout) on PyQt 5.13.1 and newer.
  • The :spawn command has a new -m / --output-messages argument which
    shows qutebrowser messages based on a command's standard output/error.
  • Improved insert mode detection for some CodeMirror usages (e.g. in
    JupyterLab and Jupyter Notebook).
  • If JavaScript is disabled globally, file://* now doesn't automatically have
    it enabled anymore. Run :set -u file://* content.javascript.enabled true to
    restore the previous behavior.
  • Settings with URL patterns can now be used to affect the behavior of the
    QtWebEngine inspector. Note that the underlying URL is chrome-devtools://*
    from Qt 5.11 to Qt 5.13, but devtools://* with Qt 5.14.
  • Improvements when tabs.tabs_are_windows is set:
    • Using :tab-take and :tab-give now shows an error, as the effect of
      doing so would be equal to :tab-clone.
    • The :buffer completion doesn't show any window sections anymore, only a
      flat list of tabs.
  • Improved parsing in some corner cases for the QtFont type (used for
    fonts.tabs and fonts.debug_console).
  • Performance improvements for the following areas:
    • Adding settings with URL patterns
    • Matching of settings using URL patterns

Fixed

  • Downloads (e.g. via :download) now see the same user agent header as
    webpages, which fixes cases where overly restrictive servers/WAFs closed the
    connection before.
  • dictcli.py now works correctly on Windows again.
  • The logic for :restart has been revisited, which should fix issues with
    relative basedirs.
  • Remaining issues related to Python 3.8 are now fixed (mostly warnings,
    especially on QtWebKit).
  • Workaround for a Qt bug where a page never finishes loading with a
    non-overridable TLS error (e.g. due to HSTS).
  • The qute://configdiff page now doesn't show built-in settings (e.g.
    javascript being enabled for qute:// and chrome:// pages) anymore.
  • The qute-lastpass userscript now stops prompting for passwords when
    cancelling the password input.
  • The tab hover text now shows ampersands (&) correctly.
  • With QtWebEngine and Qt >= 5.11, the inspector now shows its icons correctly
    even if loading of images is disabled via the content.images setting.
  • Entering a very long string (over 50k characters) in the completion used to
    crash, now it shows an error message instead.
  • Various improvements for URL/searchengine detection:
    • Strings with a dot but with characters not allowed in a URL (e.g. an
      underscore) are now not treated as URL anymore.
    • Strings like "5/8" are now not treated as IP anymore.
    • URLs with an explicit scheme and a space (%20) are correctly treated as
      URLs.
    • Mail addresses are now treated as search terms.
    • With url.open_base_url set, searching for a search engine name now works.
    • url.open_base_url = True together with url.auto_search = 'never' is now
      handled correctly.
    • Fixed crash when a search engine URL turns out to be invalid.
  • New "site specific quirks", which work around some broken websites:
    • WhatsApp Web
    • Google Accounts
    • Slack (with older QtWebEngine versions)
    • Dell.com support pages (with Qt 5.7)
    • Google Docs (fixes broken IME/compose key)
v1.8.3

v1.8.3
@The-Compiler The-Compiler released this Dec 5, 2019

Fixed

  • Segmentation fault introduced in v1.8.2 when a tab gets closed immediately
    after it has finished loading (e.g. with certain login flows).
v1.8.2

v1.8.2
@The-Compiler The-Compiler released this Nov 22, 2019

Changed

  • Windows/macOS releases now ship with Qt 5.12.6. This includes security fixes
    up to Chromium 77.0.3865.120 plus a security fix for CVE-2019-13720 from
    Chromium 78.

Fixed

  • Unbinding keys via config.bind(key, None) accidentally worked in
    v1.7.0 but raises an exception in v1.8.0. It now works again, but is
    deprecated and shows an error. Note that :config-py-write did write
    such invalid lines before v1.8.0, so existing config files might need
    adjustments.
  • The readability-js userscript now handles encodings correctly (which it
    didn't before for some websites).
  • can now be used to paste text starting with a hyphen.
  • Following hints via the number keypad now works properly again.
  • Errors while reading the state file are now displayed instead of causing a
    crash.
  • Crash when using :debug-log-level without a console attached.
  • Downloads are now hidden properly when the browser is in fullscreen mode.
  • Crash when setting colors.webpage.bg to an empty value with QtWebKit.
  • Crash when the history database file is not a proper sqlite database.
  • Workaround for missing/broken error pages on Debian.
  • A deprecation warning (caused by pywin32) about the imp module on Windows is
    now hidden.
v1.8.1

v1.8.1
@The-Compiler The-Compiler released this Sep 27, 2019

  • No code changes - this release only repackages the Windows/macOS
    releases due to issues with the v1.8.0 release.
  • Updated dependencies for Windows/macOS releases:
    • macOS and Windows releases now ship with Qt/QtWebEngine 5.12.5. Those
      are based on Chromium 69.0.3497.128 with security fixes up to Chromium
      76.0.3809.87.
    • Qt 5.13 couldn't be used yet due to various bugs in Qt 5.13.0 and .1.
v1.8.0

v1.8.0
@The-Compiler The-Compiler released this Sep 25, 2019

The Windows/macOS releases were pulled because of issues with the bundled Qt versions. Use the v1.8.1 release there instead.

Added

  • New userscripts:
    • readability-js which uses Mozilla's node.js readability library.
    • qute-bitwarden which integrates the Bitwarden CLI.

Changed

  • Updated dependencies for Windows/macOS releases:
    • macOS releases now ship with Qt 5.13.0 and QtWebEngine 5.13.1. Those are
      based on Chromium 73.0.3683.105 with security fixes up to Chromium 76.0.3809.87.
    • Windows releases now ship with Qt/QtWebEngine 5.12.5. Those are based on
      Chromium 69.0.3497.128 with security fixes up to Chromium 76.0.3809.87.
    • Those specific combinations were chosen due to various issues with newer Qt
      releases. Hopefully, those will be unified again with Qt 5.13.2.
  • The statusbar text for passthrough mode now shows all configured bindings to
    leave the mode, not only one.
  • When :config-source is used with a relative filename, the file is now
    searched in the config directory instead of the current working directory.
  • HTML5 inputs with date/time types now enter insert mode when selected.
  • dictcli.py now shows where dictionaries are installed to and complains when
    running it as root if doing so would result in a wrong installation path.
  • The Makefile now can also run setup.py build when invoked without a target.
  • Changes to userscripts:
    • qute-pass: Don't run pass if only a username is requested.
    • qute-pass: Support private domains like myrouter.local.
    • readability: Improved CSS styling.
  • Performance improvements in various areas:
    • Loading config files
    • Typing without any completion matches
    • General keyboard handling
    • Scrolling
  • :version now shows details about the loaded autoconfig.yml/config.py.
  • Hosts are now additionally looked up including their ports in netrc files.
  • With Qt 5.10 or newer, qutebrowser now doesn't force software rendering with
    Nouveau drivers anymore. However, QtWebEngine/Chromium still do so.
  • The XSS Auditor is now disabled by default (content.xss_auditing =
    false). This reflects a similar change in Chromium, see
    their XSS Auditor Design Document for details.

Fixed

  • :config-write-py now correctly writes config.unbind(...) lines (instead
    of config.bind(..., None)) when unbinding a default keybinding.
  • Prevent repeat keyup events for JavaScript when a key is held down.
  • The Makefile now rebuilds the manpage correctly.
  • ~/.config/qutebrowser/blocked-hosts can now also contain /etc/hosts-like
    lines, not just simple hostnames.
  • Restored compatibility with Jinja2 2.8 (e.g. used on Debian Stretch or Ubuntu
    16.04 LTS).
  • Fixed implicit type conversion warning with Python 3.8.
  • The desktop file now sets StartupWMClass correctly, so the qutebrowser icon
    is no longer shown twice in the Gnome dock when pinned.
  • Bindings involving keys which need the AltGr key now work properly.
  • Fixed crash (caused by a Qt bug) when typing characters above the Unicode BMP
    (such as certain emoji or CJK characters).
  • dictcli.py now works properly again.
  • Shift can now be used while typing hint keystrings, which e.g. allows typing
    number hints on French keyboards.
  • With rapid hinting in number mode, backspace now edits the filter text after
    following a hint.
  • A certain type of error ("locking protocol") while initializing sqlite now
    isn't handled as crash anymore.
  • Crash when showing a permission request in certain scenarios.

Removed

  • At least Python 3.5.2 is now required to run qutebrowser, support for 3.5.0
    and 3.5.1 was dropped.
v1.7.0

v1.7.0
@The-Compiler The-Compiler released this Jul 18, 2019

Added

  • New settings:
    • colors.tabs.pinned.* to control colors of pinned tabs.
    • hints.leave_on_load which allows disabling leaving of hint mode when a
      new page is loaded.
    • colors.completion.item.selected.match.fg which allows configuring the
      text color for the matching text in the currently selected completion item.
    • tabs.undo_stack_size to limit how many undo entries are kept for closed tabs.
  • New commands:
    • :reverse-selection (o in caret mode) to swap the stationary/moving ends
      of a selection.
  • New commandline replacements:
    • {url:domain}, {url:auth}, {url:scheme}, {url:username},
      {url:password}, {url:host}, {url:port}, {url:path}, {url:query}
      for the respective parts of the current URL.
    • {title} for the current page title.
  • The {title} field in tabs.title.format, tabs.title.format_pinned and
    window.title_format got renamed to {current_title} (mirroring
    {current_url}) in order to not conflict with the new {title} commandline
    replacement.
  • New delete target for :hint which removes the hinted element from
    the DOM.
  • New --config-py commandline argument to use a custom config.py file.
  • Qt 5.13: Support for notifications (shown via system tray).

Changed

  • Updated dependencies for Windows/macOS releases:
    • PyQt5 5.12.3 / PyQtWebEngine 5.12.1
    • Qt 5.12.4, which includes security fixes up to Chromium 74.0.3729.157
    • Python 3.7.4
    • OpenSSL 1.1.1
    • Note: This release includes Qt 5.12.4 instead of Qt 5.13.0 due to
      QTBUG-76913 causing frequent
      segfaults with Qt 5.13. After Qt 5.13.1 is released, qutebrowser v1.8.0
      will be released with an updated Qt.
  • Completely revamped Windows installer which allows installing without admin
    permissions and allows setting qutebrowser as default browser.
  • The desktop file qutebrowser.desktop is now renamed to
    org.qutebrowser.qutebrowser.desktop.
  • Pinned tabs now always show a favicon (even if the site doesn't provide one)
    when shrinking.
  • Setting downloads.location.directory now changes the directory displayed in
    the download prompt even if downloads.location.remember is set.
  • The yank command gained a new inline argument, which allows to e.g. use
    :yank inline [{title}]({url}).
  • Duplicate consecutive history entries with the same URL are now ignored.
  • More detailed error messages when spawning a process failed.
  • The content.pdfjs setting now supports domain patterns.
  • Improved process status output with :spawn -o.
  • The colors.tabs.bar.bg setting is now of type QssColor and thus supports
    gradients.
  • The :fullscreen command now understands a new --enter flag which
    causes it to always enter fullscreen instead of toggling the current
    state.
  • --debug-flag stack is now needed to show stack traces on renderer process
    crashes.
  • --debug-flag chromium can be used to easily turn on verbose Chromium logging.
  • For runtime data (such as the IPC socket), a proper runtime path is now used
    on BSD; only macOS/Windows continue to use the temporary directory.
  • PDF.js is now also searched in /app/share/pdf.js/ (for Flatpak)
  • Permission prompts can now be answered with Y (:prompt-accept --save yes)
    and N (:prompt-accept --save no) to save the answer as a per-domain
    setting.
  • content.dns_prefetch is now turned off by default, as it causes crashes
    inside QtWebEngine.
  • The (still unofficial) interceptor plugin API now contains resource_type
    for a request and allows redirecting requests.
  • :bookmark-remove now shows a message for consistency with :bookmark-add.
  • Very early segfaults are now also caught by the crash handler.
  • The appdata XML now contains proper release information and an (empty) OARS
    content rating.
  • Improved Linux distribution detection.
  • Qt 5.13: Request filtering now happens in the UI rather than IO thread.
  • Qt 5.13: Support for PDFium (Chromium's PDF viewer) is disabled for now so
    that PDFs can still be downloaded (or shown with PDF.js) properly.
  • Various performance improvements (e.g. for showing hints or the :open
    completion).

Deprecated

  • :yank markdown got deprecated, as :yank inline [{title}]({url}) can now
    be used instead.

Fixed

  • Various QtWebEngine load signals are now handled differently, which should
    fix issues with insert mode being left while typing on sites like Google
    Translate.
  • Race condition causing a colored statusbar in normal mode when
    entering/exiting caret mode quickly.
  • Using 100% for a hue in a hsv(...) config value now corresponds to 359
    (rather than 255), matching the fixed behavior in Qt 5.13.
  • Chaining commands with ;; used to abort with some failing commands. It now
    runs the second command no matter whether the first one succeeded or not.
  • Handling of profiles and private windows (and resulting crashes with Qt
    5.12.2).
  • Fixes for corner-cases when using :navigate increment/decrement.
  • The type for the colors.hints.match.fg setting was changed to QtColor.
    Gradients were never supported for this setting, and with this change, values
    like rgb(0, 0, 0) now work as well.
  • Permission prompts now show a properly normalized URL with QtWebKit.
  • Crash on start when PyQt was built without SSL support with Qt >= 5.12.
  • Minor memory leaks.
v1.6.3

v1.6.3
@The-Compiler The-Compiler released this Jun 18, 2019

Fixed

  • Crash when hinting and changing/closing the tab before hints are displayed.
  • Crash on redirects with Qt 5.13.
  • Hide bogus AA_ShareOpenGLContexts warning with Qt 5.12.4.
  • Workaround for renderer process crashes with Qt 5.12.4. If you're unable to update, you can remove ~/.cache/qutebrowser for the same result.
v1.6.2

v1.6.2
@The-Compiler The-Compiler released this May 6, 2019

Changed

  • Windows/macOS releases now ship with Qt 5.12.3, which includes security fixes
    up to Chromium 73.0.3683.75.

Fixed

  • Crash when SQL errors occur while using the completion.
  • Crash when cancelling a download prompt started in an already closed window.
  • Crash when many prompts are opened at the same time.
  • Running without Qt installed now displays a proper error again.
  • High CPU usage when using the keyhint widget with a low delay.
v1.6.1

v1.6.1
@The-Compiler The-Compiler released this Mar 20, 2019

Changed

  • Windows/macOS releases now ship with Qt 5.12.2, which includes
    security fixes up to Chromium 72.0.3626.121 (including CVE-2019-5786
    which is known to be exploited in the wild).

Fixed

  • Crash when using :config-{dict,list}-{add,remove} with an invalid setting.
  • Functionality like hinting on pages with an element with ID _qutebrowser (such as qutebrowser.org) on Qt 5.12.
  • The .desktop file in v1.6.0 was missing the "Actions" key, which is now fixed.
  • The SVG icon now has a size of 256x256px set to comply with freedesktop standards.
  • Setting colors.statusbar.*.bg to a gradient now has the expected effect of
    the gradient spanning the entire statusbar.
