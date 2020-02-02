The-Compiler released this Sep 25, 2019 · 748 commits to master since this release

The Windows/macOS releases were pulled because of issues with the bundled Qt versions. Use the v1.8.1 release there instead.

Added

New userscripts: readability-js which uses Mozilla's node.js readability library. qute-bitwarden which integrates the Bitwarden CLI.



Changed

Updated dependencies for Windows/macOS releases: macOS releases now ship with Qt 5.13.0 and QtWebEngine 5.13.1. Those are

based on Chromium 73.0.3683.105 with security fixes up to Chromium 76.0.3809.87. Windows releases now ship with Qt/QtWebEngine 5.12.5. Those are based on

Chromium 69.0.3497.128 with security fixes up to Chromium 76.0.3809.87. Those specific combinations were chosen due to various issues with newer Qt

releases. Hopefully, those will be unified again with Qt 5.13.2.

The statusbar text for passthrough mode now shows all configured bindings to

leave the mode, not only one.

When :config-source is used with a relative filename, the file is now searched in the config directory instead of the current working directory.

searched in the config directory instead of the current working directory.

HTML5 inputs with date/time types now enter insert mode when selected.

dictcli.py now shows where dictionaries are installed to and complains when

running it as root if doing so would result in a wrong installation path.

The Makefile now can also run setup.py build when invoked without a target.

when invoked without a target. Changes to userscripts: qute-pass: Don't run pass if only a username is requested. qute-pass: Support private domains like myrouter.local . readability: Improved CSS styling.

Performance improvements in various areas: Loading config files Typing without any completion matches General keyboard handling Scrolling

:version now shows details about the loaded autoconfig.yml/config.py.

Hosts are now additionally looked up including their ports in netrc files.

With Qt 5.10 or newer, qutebrowser now doesn't force software rendering with

Nouveau drivers anymore. However, QtWebEngine/Chromium still do so.

The XSS Auditor is now disabled by default (content.xss_auditing = false). This reflects a similar change in Chromium, see their XSS Auditor Design Document for details.

false ). This reflects a similar change in Chromium, see

their XSS Auditor Design Document for details.

Fixed

:config-write-py now correctly writes config.unbind(...) lines (instead

of config.bind(..., None) ) when unbinding a default keybinding.

Prevent repeat keyup events for JavaScript when a key is held down.

The Makefile now rebuilds the manpage correctly.

~/.config/qutebrowser/blocked-hosts can now also contain /etc/hosts-like

lines, not just simple hostnames.

~/.config/qutebrowser/blocked-hosts can now also contain /etc/hosts-like lines, not just simple hostnames. Restored compatibility with Jinja2 2.8 (e.g. used on Debian Stretch or Ubuntu 16.04 LTS).

16.04 LTS).

Fixed implicit type conversion warning with Python 3.8.

The desktop file now sets StartupWMClass correctly, so the qutebrowser icon

is no longer shown twice in the Gnome dock when pinned.

The desktop file now sets StartupWMClass correctly, so the qutebrowser icon is no longer shown twice in the Gnome dock when pinned. Bindings involving keys which need the AltGr key now work properly.

Fixed crash (caused by a Qt bug) when typing characters above the Unicode BMP

(such as certain emoji or CJK characters).

(such as certain emoji or CJK characters). dictcli.py now works properly again.

now works properly again. Shift can now be used while typing hint keystrings, which e.g. allows typing

number hints on French keyboards.

number hints on French keyboards. With rapid hinting in number mode, backspace now edits the filter text after

following a hint.

following a hint. A certain type of error ("locking protocol") while initializing sqlite now

isn't handled as crash anymore.

isn't handled as crash anymore. Crash when showing a permission request in certain scenarios.

Removed