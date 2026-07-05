Defensive Security Server

A toolkit for physical and logical protection of a Linux server using LUKS encryption, USB device control, and emergency kill switches.

🇪🇸 Versión en Español

Architecture

USB key present ─────────────────────────────────► System armed (usbkill) USB key removed ─────────────────────────────────► LUKS erase + reboot Heartbeat /live every <24h ──────────────────────► Deadman reset No heartbeat for 24h ────────────────────────────► Discord alert (1h grace period) No response in 1h ───────────────────────────────► LUKS erase + reboot Web UI /kill + token ────────────────────────────► Immediate manual kill USB connected ──► USBGuard blocks ──► Web UI + token ──► usbguard allow-device

Components

usbkill.sh — USB Kill Switch

Monitors the presence of a specific USB device (identified by UUID). While the device is connected, the system is armed. If it is unplugged, LUKS keys are wiped and the system reboots.

Configure before use:

KILL_UUID → UUID of your USB key ( lsblk -f to get it)

→ UUID of your USB key ( to get it) WEBHOOK → Discord webhook URL for notifications

→ Discord webhook URL for notifications Uncomment the cryptsetup and sysrq lines with your correct volume

deadman.sh — Dead Man's Switch

Requires the operator to confirm activity every 24 hours via a heartbeat. If no signal is received within that period, a Discord alert is sent with a 1-hour grace period. If there is still no response, LUKS keys are wiped and the system reboots.

Configure before use:

WEBHOOK → Discord webhook URL

→ Discord webhook URL WARNING_INTERVAL → heartbeat interval in seconds (default: 86400 = 24h)

→ heartbeat interval in seconds (default: 86400 = 24h) KILL_AFTER → grace period after alert (default: 3600 = 1h)

→ grace period after alert (default: 3600 = 1h) Uncomment the cryptsetup and sysrq lines with your correct volume

Note: The WARNING_FILE must be manually cleared if the service restarts unexpectedly, to prevent the grace period timer from firing immediately.

heartbeat_server.py — Heartbeat Server

Flask server exposing two endpoints to interact with the dead man's switch.

Endpoint Method Description /live GET Registers a heartbeat and resets the deadman timer /status GET Shows when the last heartbeat was received

Configure before use:

WEBHOOK → Discord webhook URL

→ Discord webhook URL HOST → replace 0.0.0.0 with your Tailscale IP

→ replace with your Tailscale IP Default port: 8888

manual_kill.py — Manual Kill Switch

Flask server with a web interface to manually wipe LUKS keys, authenticated by token.

Endpoint Method Description / GET Kill switch web interface /kill POST Executes the wipe (requires token)

Configure before use:

TOKEN → replace "1234" with a strong token

→ replace with a strong token WEBHOOK → Discord webhook URL

→ Discord webhook URL HOST → replace 0.0.0.0 with your Tailscale IP

→ replace with your Tailscale IP Default port: 5463

Uncomment the cryptsetup and sysrq lines with your correct volume

usb_auth_server_v2.py — USB Access Control (USBGuard)

Flask server with a web interface to authorize USB devices blocked by USBGuard. Requires a token to approve each device.

Endpoint Method Description / GET Authorization web interface /api/devices GET Lists blocked devices /api/allowed GET Lists authorized devices /api/allow POST Authorizes a device (requires token)

Configure before use:

TOKEN → replace "1234" with a strong token

→ replace with a strong token HOST → replace 0.0.0.0 with your Tailscale IP

→ replace with your Tailscale IP Default port: 5555

Review the exclusion list in get_allowed_devices() — it is tuned to the author's hardware and may need adjustments for your machine

Note: Authorization is session-only. For persistence, add the -p flag in allow_device() .

setup_services.sh — Service Installer

Creates and installs all components as systemd services and enables them.

sudo bash setup_services.sh

Copy the scripts to /usr/local/bin/ before running:

sudo cp usbkill.sh deadman.sh /usr/local/bin/ sudo cp heartbeat_server.py manual_kill.py usb_auth_server_v2.py /usr/local/bin/ sudo bash setup_services.sh

All services run as root — required for access to cryptsetup and sysrq .

Dependencies

pip install flask apt install usbguard cryptsetup curl

Security Notes