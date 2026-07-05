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Defensive Security Server

A toolkit for physical and logical protection of a Linux server using LUKS encryption, USB device control, and emergency kill switches.

License: MIT

🇪🇸 Versión en Español

Architecture

USB key present ─────────────────────────────────► System armed (usbkill)
USB key removed ─────────────────────────────────► LUKS erase + reboot

Heartbeat /live every <24h ──────────────────────► Deadman reset
No heartbeat for 24h ────────────────────────────► Discord alert (1h grace period)
No response in 1h ───────────────────────────────► LUKS erase + reboot

Web UI /kill + token ────────────────────────────► Immediate manual kill

USB connected ──► USBGuard blocks ──► Web UI + token ──► usbguard allow-device

Components

usbkill.sh — USB Kill Switch

Monitors the presence of a specific USB device (identified by UUID). While the device is connected, the system is armed. If it is unplugged, LUKS keys are wiped and the system reboots.

Configure before use:

  • KILL_UUID → UUID of your USB key (lsblk -f to get it)
  • WEBHOOK → Discord webhook URL for notifications
  • Uncomment the cryptsetup and sysrq lines with your correct volume

deadman.sh — Dead Man's Switch

Requires the operator to confirm activity every 24 hours via a heartbeat. If no signal is received within that period, a Discord alert is sent with a 1-hour grace period. If there is still no response, LUKS keys are wiped and the system reboots.

Configure before use:

  • WEBHOOK → Discord webhook URL
  • WARNING_INTERVAL → heartbeat interval in seconds (default: 86400 = 24h)
  • KILL_AFTER → grace period after alert (default: 3600 = 1h)
  • Uncomment the cryptsetup and sysrq lines with your correct volume

Note: The WARNING_FILE must be manually cleared if the service restarts unexpectedly, to prevent the grace period timer from firing immediately.

heartbeat_server.py — Heartbeat Server

Flask server exposing two endpoints to interact with the dead man's switch.

Endpoint Method Description
/live GET Registers a heartbeat and resets the deadman timer
/status GET Shows when the last heartbeat was received

Configure before use:

  • WEBHOOK → Discord webhook URL
  • HOST → replace 0.0.0.0 with your Tailscale IP
  • Default port: 8888

manual_kill.py — Manual Kill Switch

Flask server with a web interface to manually wipe LUKS keys, authenticated by token.

Endpoint Method Description
/ GET Kill switch web interface
/kill POST Executes the wipe (requires token)

Configure before use:

  • TOKEN → replace "1234" with a strong token
  • WEBHOOK → Discord webhook URL
  • HOST → replace 0.0.0.0 with your Tailscale IP
  • Default port: 5463
  • Uncomment the cryptsetup and sysrq lines with your correct volume

usb_auth_server_v2.py — USB Access Control (USBGuard)

Flask server with a web interface to authorize USB devices blocked by USBGuard. Requires a token to approve each device.

Endpoint Method Description
/ GET Authorization web interface
/api/devices GET Lists blocked devices
/api/allowed GET Lists authorized devices
/api/allow POST Authorizes a device (requires token)

Configure before use:

  • TOKEN → replace "1234" with a strong token
  • HOST → replace 0.0.0.0 with your Tailscale IP
  • Default port: 5555
  • Review the exclusion list in get_allowed_devices() — it is tuned to the author's hardware and may need adjustments for your machine

Note: Authorization is session-only. For persistence, add the -p flag in allow_device().

setup_services.sh — Service Installer

Creates and installs all components as systemd services and enables them.

sudo bash setup_services.sh

Copy the scripts to /usr/local/bin/ before running:

sudo cp usbkill.sh deadman.sh /usr/local/bin/
sudo cp heartbeat_server.py manual_kill.py usb_auth_server_v2.py /usr/local/bin/
sudo bash setup_services.sh

All services run as root — required for access to cryptsetup and sysrq.

Dependencies

pip install flask
apt install usbguard cryptsetup curl

Security Notes

  • Expose these services only via Tailscale / VPN, never to the internet
  • Replace all tokens with strong values before deploying
  • Verify the correct LUKS volume (/dev/sda3 is a placeholder) before uncommenting destructive commands
  • Wipe operations are irreversible

About

USB kill switch + dead man's switch for Linux server: automatic LUKS header wipe on USB disconnection or operator inactivity.

Topics

linux security encryption usb selfhosted delete luks dead-mans-switch usbkill

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MIT license
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