A toolkit for physical and logical protection of a Linux server using LUKS encryption, USB device control, and emergency kill switches.
USB key present ─────────────────────────────────► System armed (usbkill)
USB key removed ─────────────────────────────────► LUKS erase + reboot
Heartbeat /live every <24h ──────────────────────► Deadman reset
No heartbeat for 24h ────────────────────────────► Discord alert (1h grace period)
No response in 1h ───────────────────────────────► LUKS erase + reboot
Web UI /kill + token ────────────────────────────► Immediate manual kill
USB connected ──► USBGuard blocks ──► Web UI + token ──► usbguard allow-device
Monitors the presence of a specific USB device (identified by UUID). While the device is connected, the system is armed. If it is unplugged, LUKS keys are wiped and the system reboots.
Configure before use:
KILL_UUID→ UUID of your USB key (
lsblk -fto get it)
WEBHOOK→ Discord webhook URL for notifications
- Uncomment the
cryptsetupand
sysrqlines with your correct volume
Requires the operator to confirm activity every 24 hours via a heartbeat. If no signal is received within that period, a Discord alert is sent with a 1-hour grace period. If there is still no response, LUKS keys are wiped and the system reboots.
Configure before use:
WEBHOOK→ Discord webhook URL
WARNING_INTERVAL→ heartbeat interval in seconds (default: 86400 = 24h)
KILL_AFTER→ grace period after alert (default: 3600 = 1h)
- Uncomment the
cryptsetupand
sysrqlines with your correct volume
Note: The
WARNING_FILEmust be manually cleared if the service restarts unexpectedly, to prevent the grace period timer from firing immediately.
Flask server exposing two endpoints to interact with the dead man's switch.
|Endpoint
|Method
|Description
|
/live
|GET
|Registers a heartbeat and resets the deadman timer
|
/status
|GET
|Shows when the last heartbeat was received
Configure before use:
WEBHOOK→ Discord webhook URL
HOST→ replace
0.0.0.0with your Tailscale IP
- Default port:
8888
Flask server with a web interface to manually wipe LUKS keys, authenticated by token.
|Endpoint
|Method
|Description
|
/
|GET
|Kill switch web interface
|
/kill
|POST
|Executes the wipe (requires token)
Configure before use:
TOKEN→ replace
"1234"with a strong token
WEBHOOK→ Discord webhook URL
HOST→ replace
0.0.0.0with your Tailscale IP
- Default port:
5463
- Uncomment the
cryptsetupand
sysrqlines with your correct volume
Flask server with a web interface to authorize USB devices blocked by USBGuard. Requires a token to approve each device.
|Endpoint
|Method
|Description
|
/
|GET
|Authorization web interface
|
/api/devices
|GET
|Lists blocked devices
|
/api/allowed
|GET
|Lists authorized devices
|
/api/allow
|POST
|Authorizes a device (requires token)
Configure before use:
TOKEN→ replace
"1234"with a strong token
HOST→ replace
0.0.0.0with your Tailscale IP
- Default port:
5555
- Review the exclusion list in
get_allowed_devices()— it is tuned to the author's hardware and may need adjustments for your machine
Note: Authorization is session-only. For persistence, add the
-pflag in
allow_device().
Creates and installs all components as systemd services and enables them.
sudo bash setup_services.sh
Copy the scripts to
/usr/local/bin/ before running:
sudo cp usbkill.sh deadman.sh /usr/local/bin/
sudo cp heartbeat_server.py manual_kill.py usb_auth_server_v2.py /usr/local/bin/
sudo bash setup_services.sh
All services run as
root— required for access to
cryptsetupand
sysrq.
pip install flask
apt install usbguard cryptsetup curl
- Expose these services only via Tailscale / VPN, never to the internet
- Replace all tokens with strong values before deploying
- Verify the correct LUKS volume (
/dev/sda3is a placeholder) before uncommenting destructive commands
- Wipe operations are irreversible