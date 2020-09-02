Skip to content

A modified web browser that helps in responsive web development. A web developer's must have dev-tool.

Responsively Logo

Responsively App

A must-have devtool for web developers for quicker responsive web development. 🚀
Save time by becoming 5x faster!

ProductHunt

ProductHunt

Download Now(free!): responsively.app


Responsively App

A modified browser built using Electron that helps in responsive web development.


Quick Demo

Features

  1. Mirrored User-interactions across all devices.
  2. Customizable preview layout to suit all your needs.
  3. One handy elements inspector for all devices in preview.
  4. 30+ built-in device profiles with option to add custom devices.
  5. One-click screenshot all your devices.
  6. Hot reloading supported for developers.

Please visit the website to know more about the application - https://responsively.app

Download

The application is available for Mac, Windows and Linux platforms. Please download it from here - https://github.com/responsively-org/responsively-app/releases

Alternatively, MacOS users can use brew to install it:

brew cask install responsively

Follow on Twitter for future updates

Issues

If you face any problems while using the application, please open an issue here - https://github.com/responsively-org/responsively-app/issues

Roadmap

Here is the roadmap of the desktop app - https://github.com/responsively-org/responsively-app/projects/12?fullscreen=true.

Contribute

  1. Ensure you have installed node and yarn
  2. Go to desktop-app folder
  3. Run yarn to install dependencies
  4. Run yarn dev. This will start the app for local development with live reloading.

Get in touch

Come say hi to us on Slack! 👋

Contributors

Thanks go to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Manoj Vivek
💻 ⚠️ 📆
Suresh P
💻 ⚠️ 📆
Sigit Prabowo
💻
Leon Feng
📖
Kishore S
💻

José Javier Rodríguez Zas
💻 ⚠️
Roman Akash
💻
Romain Francony
💻
AARYAN-MAHENDRA
💻
Andy
💻

Ryan Pais
💻 ⚠️
Jonathan
💻
Gema Anggada ✌︎
💻
jonathanurias96
💻
Federico Alecci
💻

Abduraimov Muminjon
📖
Víctor Lázaro
💻
Kavita Nambissan
💻
Prashant Palikhe
💻
Jaune Sarmiento
🖋

Diego Vieira
💻
Ajaykumar
💻
Kiruba Karan
💻
Sebastián Rodríguez
💻
Karthick Raja
💻

Johnny Zabala
💻
Ross Moody
🎨
Mehrdad Shokri
🚇
Abdelhak Akermi
💻
Carlos Perez
💻

Jayant Arya
💻
John Rawlins
💻
lepasq
💻
mrfelfel
💻
gorogoroumaru
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

A modified web browser that helps in responsive web development. A web developer's must have dev-tool.

