Responsively App A must-have devtool for web developers for quicker responsive web development. 🚀 Save time by becoming 5x faster!

Download Now(free!): responsively.app

Responsively App

A modified browser built using Electron that helps in responsive web development.

Features

Mirrored User-interactions across all devices. Customizable preview layout to suit all your needs. One handy elements inspector for all devices in preview. 30+ built-in device profiles with option to add custom devices. One-click screenshot all your devices. Hot reloading supported for developers.

Please visit the website to know more about the application - https://responsively.app

Download

The application is available for Mac, Windows and Linux platforms. Please download it from here - https://github.com/responsively-org/responsively-app/releases

Alternatively, MacOS users can use brew to install it:

brew cask install responsively

Issues

If you face any problems while using the application, please open an issue here - https://github.com/responsively-org/responsively-app/issues

Roadmap

Here is the roadmap of the desktop app - https://github.com/responsively-org/responsively-app/projects/12?fullscreen=true.

Contribute

Ensure you have installed node and yarn Go to desktop-app folder Run yarn to install dependencies Run yarn dev . This will start the app for local development with live reloading.

Get in touch

Come say hi to us on Slack! 👋

