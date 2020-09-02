A must-have devtool for web developers for quicker responsive web development. Responsively App
Responsively App
A modified browser built using Electron that helps in responsive web development.
Features
- Mirrored User-interactions across all devices.
- Customizable preview layout to suit all your needs.
- One handy elements inspector for all devices in preview.
- 30+ built-in device profiles with option to add custom devices.
- One-click screenshot all your devices.
- Hot reloading supported for developers.
Please visit the website to know more about the application - https://responsively.app
Download
The application is available for Mac, Windows and Linux platforms. Please download it from here - https://github.com/responsively-org/responsively-app/releases
Alternatively, MacOS users can use brew to install it:
brew cask install responsively
Issues
If you face any problems while using the application, please open an issue here - https://github.com/responsively-org/responsively-app/issues
Roadmap
Here is the roadmap of the desktop app - https://github.com/responsively-org/responsively-app/projects/12?fullscreen=true.
Contribute
- Ensure you have installed
nodeand
yarn
- Go to
desktop-appfolder
- Run
yarnto install dependencies
- Run
yarn dev. This will start the app for local development with live reloading.
Get in touch
