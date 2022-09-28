Rhasspy Voice Assistant
Rhasspy (ˈɹæspi) is an open source, fully offline set of voice assistant services for many human languages that works well with:
- Hermes protocol compatible services (Snips.AI)
- Home Assistant and Hass.io
- Node-RED
- Jeedom
- OpenHAB
You specify voice commands in a template language:
[LightState]
states = (on | off)
turn (<states>){state} [the] light
and Rhasspy will produce JSON events that can trigger action in home automation software, such as a Node-RED flow:
{
"text": "turn on the light",
"intent": {
"name": "LightState"
},
"slots": {
"state": "on"
}
}
Rhasspy is optimized for:
- Working with external services via MQTT, HTTP, and Websockets
- Home Assistant and Hass.IO have built-in support
- Pre-specified voice commands that are described well by a grammar
- You can also do open-ended speech recognition
- Voice commands with uncommon words or pronunciations
- New words are added phonetically with automated assistance
Learn More
- Video Demonstration
- Documentation
- Community Discourse
Web Interface
Rhasspy comes with a snazzy web interface that lets you configure, program, and test your voice assistant remotely from your web browser. All of the web UI's functionality is exposed in a comprehensive HTTP API.
Getting Started
Ready to try Rhasspy? Follow the steps below or check out the Getting Started Guide.
- Make sure you have the necessary hardware
- Choose an installation method
- Access the web interface to download a profile
- Author your custom voice commands and train Rhasspy
- Connect Rhasspy to other software like Home Assistant or a Node-RED flow by:
- Sending and receiving Hermes MQTT messages
- Using Rhasspy's HTTP API
- Connecting a Websocket to one of Rhasspy's websocket
Getting Help
If you have problems, please stop by the Rhasspy community site or open a GitHub issue.
Supported Languages
Rhasspy supports the following languages:
- English (
en)
- German (Deutsch,
de)
- Spanish (Español,
es)
- French (Français,
fr)
- Italian (Italiano,
it)
- Dutch (Nederlands,
nl)
- Russian (Русский,
ru)
- Greek (Ελληνικά,
el)
- Hindi (Devanagari,
hi)
- Mandarin (中文,
zh)
- Vietnamese (
vi)
- Portuguese (Português,
pt)
- Swedish (
sv)
- Catalan (
ca)
- Czech (
cs)
- Polish (
pl)
Services
As of version 2.5, Rhasspy is composed of independent services that coordinate over MQTT using a superset of the Hermes protocol.
You can easily extend or replace functionality in Rhasspy by using the appropriate messages. Many of these messages can be also sent and received over the HTTP API and the Websocket API.
Intended Audience
Rhasspy is intended for savvy amateurs or advanced users that want to have a private voice interface to their chosen home automation software. There are many other voice assistants, but none (to my knowledge) that:
- Can function completely disconnected from the Internet
- Are entirely free/open source with a permissive license
- Work well with freely available home automation software
If you feel comfortable sending your voice commands through the Internet for someone else to process, or are not comfortable customizing software to handle intents, I recommend taking a look at Mycroft.
Contributing
Community contributions are welcomed! There are many different ways to contribute, both as a developer and a non-developer.
Development Status
The various repositories also have their own issue tracker to follow and discuss development of these specific components. Here's the status of all repositories: