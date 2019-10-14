django-rest-framework-guardian provides django-guardian integrations for Django REST Framework.

Installation & Setup

To use django-rest-framework-guardian, install it into your environment.

$ pip install djangorestframework-guardian

Ensure both Django REST Framework and django-guardian are configured and added to your INSTALLED_APPS setting.

INSTALLED_APPS = [ ' rest_framework ' , ' guardian ' , ] AUTHENTICATION_BACKENDS = [ ' django.contrib.auth.backends.ModelBackend ' , ' guardian.backends.ObjectPermissionBackend ' , ]

ObjectPermissionsFilter

The filter will ensure that querysets only returns objects for which the user has the appropriate view permission.

If you're using ObjectPermissionsFilter , you'll probably also want to add an appropriate object permissions class, to ensure that users can only operate on instances if they have the appropriate object permissions. The easiest way to do this is to subclass DjangoObjectPermissions and add 'view' permissions to the perms_map attribute.

An example using both ObjectPermissionsFilter and DjangoObjectPermissions might look like the following:

permissions.py:

from rest_framework import permissions class CustomObjectPermissions ( permissions . DjangoObjectPermissions ): """ Similar to `DjangoObjectPermissions`, but adding 'view' permissions. """ perms_map = { ' GET ' : [ ' %(app_label)s .view_ %(model_name)s ' ], ' OPTIONS ' : [ ' %(app_label)s .view_ %(model_name)s ' ], ' HEAD ' : [ ' %(app_label)s .view_ %(model_name)s ' ], ' POST ' : [ ' %(app_label)s .add_ %(model_name)s ' ], ' PUT ' : [ ' %(app_label)s .change_ %(model_name)s ' ], ' PATCH ' : [ ' %(app_label)s .change_ %(model_name)s ' ], ' DELETE ' : [ ' %(app_label)s .delete_ %(model_name)s ' ], }

views.py:

from rest_framework import viewsets from rest_framework_guardian import filters from myapp.models import Event from myapp.permissions import CustomObjectPermissions from myapp.serializers import EventSerializer class EventViewSet ( viewsets . ModelViewSet ): """ Viewset that only lists events if user has 'view' permissions, and only allows operations on individual events if user has appropriate 'view', 'add', 'change' or 'delete' permissions. """ queryset = Event.objects.all() serializer_class = EventSerializer permission_classes = [CustomObjectPermissions] filter_backends = [filters.ObjectPermissionsFilter]

ObjectPermissionsAssignmentMixin

A serializer mixin that allows permissions to be easily assigned to users and/or groups. So each time an object is created or updated, the permissions_map returned by Serializer.get_permissions_map will be used to assign permission(s) to that object.

Please note that the existing permissions will remain intact.

A usage example might look like the following:

from rest_framework_guardian.serializers import ObjectPermissionsAssignmentMixin from blog.models import Post class PostSerializer ( ObjectPermissionsAssignmentMixin , serializers . ModelSerializer ): class Meta : model = Post fields = ' __all__ ' def get_permissions_map ( self , created ): current_user = self .context[ ' request ' ].user readers = Group.objects.get( name = ' readers ' ) supervisors = Group.objects.get( name = ' supervisors ' ) return { ' view_post ' : [current_user, readers], ' change_post ' : [current_user], ' delete_post ' : [current_user, supervisors] }

Release Process

Update changelog

Update package version in setup.py

Create git tag for version

Build & upload release to PyPI $ pip install -U pip setuptools wheel twine $ rm -rf dist/ build/ $ python setup.py sdist bdist_wheel $ twine upload -r test dist/ * $ twine upload dist/ *

License

