Skip to content

/ django-rest-framework-guardian

django-guardian support for Django REST Framework
Python
  1. Python 100.0%
Branch: master
Find file
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP

Launching GitHub Desktop

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching GitHub Desktop

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching Xcode

If nothing happens, download Xcode and try again.

Launching Visual Studio

If nothing happens, download the GitHub extension for Visual Studio and try again.

@rpkilby
rpkilby Update readme release process
Latest commit 8cb312f Oct 14, 2019
Permalink
Type Name Latest commit message Commit time
Failed to load latest commit information.
.circleci Fix CircleCI conf issue Jul 20, 2019
src/rest_framework_guardian Rename object permissions filter class Aug 2, 2019
tests Rename object permissions filter class Aug 2, 2019
.gitignore Initial commit Jun 22, 2018
CHANGELOG Update changelog, bump minor version Aug 2, 2019
LICENSE Initial commit Jun 22, 2018
MANIFEST.in Add manifest for sdists Oct 14, 2019
README.md Update readme release process Oct 14, 2019
manage.py Fix python2 issue in manage.py Jun 23, 2018
setup.cfg Update changelog, bump minor version Aug 2, 2019
setup.py Move package metadata to cfg file Jul 20, 2019
tox.ini

README.md

django-rest-framework-guardian

CircleCI Codecov License Version Python

django-rest-framework-guardian provides django-guardian integrations for Django REST Framework.

Installation & Setup

To use django-rest-framework-guardian, install it into your environment.

$ pip install djangorestframework-guardian

Ensure both Django REST Framework and django-guardian are configured and added to your INSTALLED_APPS setting.

INSTALLED_APPS = [
    'rest_framework',
    'guardian',
]

AUTHENTICATION_BACKENDS = [
    'django.contrib.auth.backends.ModelBackend',
    'guardian.backends.ObjectPermissionBackend',
]

ObjectPermissionsFilter

The filter will ensure that querysets only returns objects for which the user has the appropriate view permission.

If you're using ObjectPermissionsFilter, you'll probably also want to add an appropriate object permissions class, to ensure that users can only operate on instances if they have the appropriate object permissions. The easiest way to do this is to subclass DjangoObjectPermissions and add 'view' permissions to the perms_map attribute.

An example using both ObjectPermissionsFilter and DjangoObjectPermissions might look like the following:

permissions.py:

from rest_framework import permissions


class CustomObjectPermissions(permissions.DjangoObjectPermissions):
    """
    Similar to `DjangoObjectPermissions`, but adding 'view' permissions.
    """
    perms_map = {
        'GET': ['%(app_label)s.view_%(model_name)s'],
        'OPTIONS': ['%(app_label)s.view_%(model_name)s'],
        'HEAD': ['%(app_label)s.view_%(model_name)s'],
        'POST': ['%(app_label)s.add_%(model_name)s'],
        'PUT': ['%(app_label)s.change_%(model_name)s'],
        'PATCH': ['%(app_label)s.change_%(model_name)s'],
        'DELETE': ['%(app_label)s.delete_%(model_name)s'],
    }

views.py:

from rest_framework import viewsets
from rest_framework_guardian import filters

from myapp.models import Event
from myapp.permissions import CustomObjectPermissions
from myapp.serializers import EventSerializer


class EventViewSet(viewsets.ModelViewSet):
    """
    Viewset that only lists events if user has 'view' permissions, and only
    allows operations on individual events if user has appropriate 'view', 'add',
    'change' or 'delete' permissions.
    """
    queryset = Event.objects.all()
    serializer_class = EventSerializer
    permission_classes = [CustomObjectPermissions]
    filter_backends = [filters.ObjectPermissionsFilter]

ObjectPermissionsAssignmentMixin

A serializer mixin that allows permissions to be easily assigned to users and/or groups. So each time an object is created or updated, the permissions_map returned by Serializer.get_permissions_map will be used to assign permission(s) to that object.

Please note that the existing permissions will remain intact.

A usage example might look like the following:

from rest_framework_guardian.serializers import ObjectPermissionsAssignmentMixin

from blog.models import Post


class PostSerializer(ObjectPermissionsAssignmentMixin, serializers.ModelSerializer):
    class Meta:
        model = Post
        fields = '__all__'

    def get_permissions_map(self, created):
        current_user = self.context['request'].user
        readers = Group.objects.get(name='readers')
        supervisors = Group.objects.get(name='supervisors')

        return {
            'view_post': [current_user, readers],
            'change_post': [current_user],
            'delete_post': [current_user, supervisors]
        }

Release Process

  • Update changelog
  • Update package version in setup.py
  • Create git tag for version
  • Build & upload release to PyPI 
    $ pip install -U pip setuptools wheel twine
$ rm -rf dist/ build/
$ python setup.py sdist bdist_wheel
$ twine upload -r test dist/*
$ twine upload dist/*

License

See: LICENSE

You can’t perform that action at this time.