django-rest-framework-guardian
django-rest-framework-guardian provides django-guardian integrations for Django REST Framework.
Installation & Setup
To use django-rest-framework-guardian, install it into your environment.
$ pip install djangorestframework-guardian
Ensure both Django REST Framework and django-guardian are configured and added to your
INSTALLED_APPS setting.
INSTALLED_APPS = [
'rest_framework',
'guardian',
]
AUTHENTICATION_BACKENDS = [
'django.contrib.auth.backends.ModelBackend',
'guardian.backends.ObjectPermissionBackend',
]
ObjectPermissionsFilter
The filter will ensure that querysets only returns objects for which the user has the appropriate view permission.
If you're using
ObjectPermissionsFilter, you'll probably also want to add an appropriate object permissions
class, to ensure that users can only operate on instances if they have the appropriate object permissions. The easiest
way to do this is to subclass
DjangoObjectPermissions and add
'view' permissions to the
perms_map attribute.
An example using both
ObjectPermissionsFilter and
DjangoObjectPermissions might look like the following:
permissions.py:
from rest_framework import permissions
class CustomObjectPermissions(permissions.DjangoObjectPermissions):
"""
Similar to `DjangoObjectPermissions`, but adding 'view' permissions.
"""
perms_map = {
'GET': ['%(app_label)s.view_%(model_name)s'],
'OPTIONS': ['%(app_label)s.view_%(model_name)s'],
'HEAD': ['%(app_label)s.view_%(model_name)s'],
'POST': ['%(app_label)s.add_%(model_name)s'],
'PUT': ['%(app_label)s.change_%(model_name)s'],
'PATCH': ['%(app_label)s.change_%(model_name)s'],
'DELETE': ['%(app_label)s.delete_%(model_name)s'],
}
views.py:
from rest_framework import viewsets
from rest_framework_guardian import filters
from myapp.models import Event
from myapp.permissions import CustomObjectPermissions
from myapp.serializers import EventSerializer
class EventViewSet(viewsets.ModelViewSet):
"""
Viewset that only lists events if user has 'view' permissions, and only
allows operations on individual events if user has appropriate 'view', 'add',
'change' or 'delete' permissions.
"""
queryset = Event.objects.all()
serializer_class = EventSerializer
permission_classes = [CustomObjectPermissions]
filter_backends = [filters.ObjectPermissionsFilter]
ObjectPermissionsAssignmentMixin
A serializer mixin that allows permissions to be easily assigned to users and/or groups.
So each time an object is created or updated, the
permissions_map returned by
Serializer.get_permissions_map will be used to assign permission(s) to that object.
Please note that the existing permissions will remain intact.
A usage example might look like the following:
from rest_framework_guardian.serializers import ObjectPermissionsAssignmentMixin
from blog.models import Post
class PostSerializer(ObjectPermissionsAssignmentMixin, serializers.ModelSerializer):
class Meta:
model = Post
fields = '__all__'
def get_permissions_map(self, created):
current_user = self.context['request'].user
readers = Group.objects.get(name='readers')
supervisors = Group.objects.get(name='supervisors')
return {
'view_post': [current_user, readers],
'change_post': [current_user],
'delete_post': [current_user, supervisors]
}
Release Process
- Update changelog
- Update package version in setup.py
- Create git tag for version
- Build & upload release to PyPI
$ pip install -U pip setuptools wheel twine $ rm -rf dist/ build/ $ python setup.py sdist bdist_wheel $ twine upload -r test dist/* $ twine upload dist/*
License
See: LICENSE