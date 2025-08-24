RuleHub — Open Guardrails for ML & LLM Systems

Open-source guardrails and Policy-as-Code for ML & LLM systems — safety, compliance, and reproducibility in one framework.

Developer-first Policy-as-Code framework for securing and auditing AI pipelines — from classical ML training to LLM guardrails, with supply-chain integrity, compliance mapping, and reproducible evidence for trustworthy AI.

Overview

RuleHub unifies safety, security, and compliance for AI systems. It brings together policies (OPA / Kyverno), compliance mappings, tests, and signed bundles into a single reproducible workflow.

RuleHub connects:

Policy-as-Code: encode safety and regulatory requirements as reusable policies.

encode safety and regulatory requirements as reusable policies. MLSec module: dataset, model, and training pipeline security.

dataset, model, and training pipeline security. LLMSec module: prompt and output guardrails for LLM/RAG systems.

prompt and output guardrails for LLM/RAG systems. Compliance layer: EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001 mappings.

EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001 mappings. Observability: Prometheus / OpenTelemetry metrics and evidence trails.

What RuleHub does

Problem How RuleHub helps Fragmented AI security & compliance tools Unified Policy-as-Code workflow Manual reviews & audits Automated, testable policies with CI gates Missing AI supply-chain visibility SBOM / AIBOM + cosign-signed artifacts No reproducible evidence trail Provenance and compliance exports Lack of developer-friendly guardrails Open, YAML-based policies and SDKs

Who it's for

Security and Compliance teams needing fast, defensible audit evidence.

Platform/DevOps teams standardizing cluster guardrails across tenants.

Product teams in regulated spaces (fintech, health, gaming, education) where policy regressions are risky.

Key features

Policy-as-Code — Kyverno / OPA / Rego rules, tests, coverage reports.

— Kyverno / OPA / Rego rules, tests, coverage reports. AI Supply-Chain Security — SBOM / AIBOM generation, cosign signatures, provenance.

— SBOM / AIBOM generation, cosign signatures, provenance. ML & LLM Guardrails — dataset integrity, prompt filtering, data-leak policies.

— dataset integrity, prompt filtering, data-leak policies. Compliance Automation — EU AI Act / NIST RMF / ISO 42001 mappings.

— EU AI Act / NIST RMF / ISO 42001 mappings. Observability & Evidence — OpenTelemetry metrics, Grafana dashboards.

— OpenTelemetry metrics, Grafana dashboards. Integration Ready — Helm charts, Backstage plugin, CI/CD pipelines.

Screenshots & examples

Replace or augment with your own product shots as the project evolves.

Example compliance map (YAML):

id : CM-001 title : ' Network segmentation requirement ' controls : ['CIS-1.1'] owners : ['security@example.com'] policies : - kyverno/network-segmentation

Example Kyverno snippet (illustrative):

apiVersion : kyverno.io/v1 kind : ClusterPolicy metadata : name : require-immutable-tags spec : rules : - name : block-latest-tag match : resources : kinds : [Pod] validate : message : " Images must not use the 'latest' tag. " pattern : spec : containers : - image : ' !*:latest '

Example Gatekeeper/Rego snippet (illustrative):

package kubernetes.admission deny[msg] { input.review.object.kind == " Pod " some c c := input.review.object.spec.containers[_] endswith (c.image, " :latest " ) msg := " Images must not use the 'latest' tag. " }

🏗 Architecture

┌───────────────────────────┐ │ RuleHub Core │ │ Policy Engine + Tests │ │ (OPA / Kyverno) │ └────────────┬──────────────┘ │ ┌───────────────────┼───────────────────┐ │ │ │ ┌──────────────┐ ┌──────────────┐ ┌──────────────┐ │ MLSec │ │ LLMSec │ │ Compliance │ │ Training & │ │ Guardrails │ │ Mappings │ │ Model rules │ │ for LLMs │ │ (AI Act etc)│ └──────────────┘ └──────────────┘ └──────────────┘ │ ┌────────────┴────────────┐ │ Observability & Reports │ │ (Grafana / OTel / CI) │ └──────────────────────────┘

Architecture (high-level):

Minimal quick start

This is a tiny fast-path to see the repo structure and run a basic validation. For a full walkthrough, head to the docs.

Clone and enter the repository

git clone https://github.com/rulehub/rulehub.git cd rulehub

Create a virtualenv and install dependencies

make setup-dev make deps

Validate maps and metadata

make validate

Optional next steps:

Run policy tests: make test

Build docs locally: make docs-serve

Learn more

Getting started: docs/getting-started.md

Architecture & policy model: docs/policy-architecture.md

Metadata & compliance maps: docs/metadata.md and docs/compliance-maps.md

Integrity, SBOM, signing: docs/security-integrity.md and docs/security-provenance.md

Policy quality & coverage: docs/policy-test-quality.md and docs/coverage.md

Backstage Plugin Index

The RuleHub Backstage Plugin consumes a published JSON index describing available policies and metadata.

Notes:

The index is rebuilt and published on every push to main via GitHub Actions.

via GitHub Actions. The JSON is validated against tools/schemas/plugin-index.schema.json during CI; invalid schemas fail the workflow.

Roadmap

Milestone Target Artifacts M1 Core release + policy framework, Helm chart, Backstage plugin rulehub , rulehub-charts , rulehub-backstage-plugin M2 MLSec / LLMSec modules + AIBOM support rulehub-mlsec , rulehub-llmsec M3 Cloud registry + telemetry agent + docs site rulehub-cloud , rulehub-observability-agent , rulehub-docs

Repository Structure

Repo Purpose rulehub/rulehub Core Policy-as-Code engine rulehub-charts Helm charts and release bundles rulehub-backstage-plugin Backstage UI plugin

Contributing

Contributions and issues are welcome. Please read Contributing Guide and Code of Conduct before opening PRs.

License

License: MIT - see LICENSE.