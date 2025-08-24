Open-source guardrails and Policy-as-Code for ML & LLM systems — safety, compliance, and reproducibility in one framework.
Developer-first Policy-as-Code framework for securing and auditing AI pipelines — from classical ML training to LLM guardrails, with supply-chain integrity, compliance mapping, and reproducible evidence for trustworthy AI.
RuleHub unifies safety, security, and compliance for AI systems. It brings together policies (OPA / Kyverno), compliance mappings, tests, and signed bundles into a single reproducible workflow.
RuleHub connects:
- Policy-as-Code: encode safety and regulatory requirements as reusable policies.
- MLSec module: dataset, model, and training pipeline security.
- LLMSec module: prompt and output guardrails for LLM/RAG systems.
- Compliance layer: EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001 mappings.
- Observability: Prometheus / OpenTelemetry metrics and evidence trails.
|Problem
|How RuleHub helps
|Fragmented AI security & compliance tools
|Unified Policy-as-Code workflow
|Manual reviews & audits
|Automated, testable policies with CI gates
|Missing AI supply-chain visibility
|SBOM / AIBOM + cosign-signed artifacts
|No reproducible evidence trail
|Provenance and compliance exports
|Lack of developer-friendly guardrails
|Open, YAML-based policies and SDKs
- Security and Compliance teams needing fast, defensible audit evidence.
- Platform/DevOps teams standardizing cluster guardrails across tenants.
- Product teams in regulated spaces (fintech, health, gaming, education) where policy regressions are risky.
- Policy-as-Code — Kyverno / OPA / Rego rules, tests, coverage reports.
- AI Supply-Chain Security — SBOM / AIBOM generation, cosign signatures, provenance.
- ML & LLM Guardrails — dataset integrity, prompt filtering, data-leak policies.
- Compliance Automation — EU AI Act / NIST RMF / ISO 42001 mappings.
- Observability & Evidence — OpenTelemetry metrics, Grafana dashboards.
- Integration Ready — Helm charts, Backstage plugin, CI/CD pipelines.
Replace or augment with your own product shots as the project evolves.
- Example compliance map (YAML):
id: CM-001
title: 'Network segmentation requirement'
controls: ['CIS-1.1']
owners: ['security@example.com']
policies:
- kyverno/network-segmentation
- Example Kyverno snippet (illustrative):
apiVersion: kyverno.io/v1
kind: ClusterPolicy
metadata:
name: require-immutable-tags
spec:
rules:
- name: block-latest-tag
match:
resources:
kinds: [Pod]
validate:
message: "Images must not use the 'latest' tag."
pattern:
spec:
containers:
- image: '!*:latest'
- Example Gatekeeper/Rego snippet (illustrative):
package kubernetes.admission
deny[msg] {
input.review.object.kind == "Pod"
some c
c := input.review.object.spec.containers[_]
endswith(c.image, ":latest")
msg := "Images must not use the 'latest' tag."
}
┌───────────────────────────┐
│ RuleHub Core │
│ Policy Engine + Tests │
│ (OPA / Kyverno) │
└────────────┬──────────────┘
│
┌───────────────────┼───────────────────┐
│ │ │
┌──────────────┐ ┌──────────────┐ ┌──────────────┐
│ MLSec │ │ LLMSec │ │ Compliance │
│ Training & │ │ Guardrails │ │ Mappings │
│ Model rules │ │ for LLMs │ │ (AI Act etc)│
└──────────────┘ └──────────────┘ └──────────────┘
│
┌────────────┴────────────┐
│ Observability & Reports │
│ (Grafana / OTel / CI) │
└──────────────────────────┘
This is a tiny fast-path to see the repo structure and run a basic validation. For a full walkthrough, head to the docs.
- Clone and enter the repository
git clone https://github.com/rulehub/rulehub.git
cd rulehub
- Create a virtualenv and install dependencies
make setup-dev
make deps
- Validate maps and metadata
make validate
Optional next steps:
- Run policy tests:
make test
- Build docs locally:
make docs-serve
- Getting started: docs/getting-started.md
- Architecture & policy model: docs/policy-architecture.md
- Metadata & compliance maps: docs/metadata.md and docs/compliance-maps.md
- Integrity, SBOM, signing: docs/security-integrity.md and docs/security-provenance.md
- Policy quality & coverage: docs/policy-test-quality.md and docs/coverage.md
The RuleHub Backstage Plugin consumes a published JSON index describing available policies and metadata.
- Canonical JSON: plugin-index/index.json
- HTML preview: plugin-index/index.html
Notes:
- The index is rebuilt and published on every push to
mainvia GitHub Actions.
- The JSON is validated against
tools/schemas/plugin-index.schema.jsonduring CI; invalid schemas fail the workflow.
|Milestone
|Target
|Artifacts
|M1
|Core release + policy framework, Helm chart, Backstage plugin
|
rulehub,
rulehub-charts,
rulehub-backstage-plugin
|M2
|MLSec / LLMSec modules + AIBOM support
|
rulehub-mlsec,
rulehub-llmsec
|M3
|Cloud registry + telemetry agent + docs site
|
rulehub-cloud,
rulehub-observability-agent,
rulehub-docs
|Repo
|Purpose
|
rulehub/rulehub
|Core Policy-as-Code engine
|
rulehub-charts
|Helm charts and release bundles
|
rulehub-backstage-plugin
|Backstage UI plugin
Contributions and issues are welcome. Please read Contributing Guide and Code of Conduct before opening PRs.
License: MIT - see LICENSE.