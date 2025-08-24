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Repository files navigation

RuleHub — Open Guardrails for ML & LLM Systems

CodeQL OpenSSF Scorecard License: MIT

Open-source guardrails and Policy-as-Code for ML & LLM systems — safety, compliance, and reproducibility in one framework.

Developer-first Policy-as-Code framework for securing and auditing AI pipelines — from classical ML training to LLM guardrails, with supply-chain integrity, compliance mapping, and reproducible evidence for trustworthy AI.

Overview

RuleHub unifies safety, security, and compliance for AI systems. It brings together policies (OPA / Kyverno), compliance mappings, tests, and signed bundles into a single reproducible workflow.

RuleHub connects:

  • Policy-as-Code: encode safety and regulatory requirements as reusable policies.
  • MLSec module: dataset, model, and training pipeline security.
  • LLMSec module: prompt and output guardrails for LLM/RAG systems.
  • Compliance layer: EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001 mappings.
  • Observability: Prometheus / OpenTelemetry metrics and evidence trails.

What RuleHub does

Problem How RuleHub helps
Fragmented AI security & compliance tools Unified Policy-as-Code workflow
Manual reviews & audits Automated, testable policies with CI gates
Missing AI supply-chain visibility SBOM / AIBOM + cosign-signed artifacts
No reproducible evidence trail Provenance and compliance exports
Lack of developer-friendly guardrails Open, YAML-based policies and SDKs

RuleHub value loop

Who it's for

  • Security and Compliance teams needing fast, defensible audit evidence.
  • Platform/DevOps teams standardizing cluster guardrails across tenants.
  • Product teams in regulated spaces (fintech, health, gaming, education) where policy regressions are risky.

Key features

  • Policy-as-Code — Kyverno / OPA / Rego rules, tests, coverage reports.
  • AI Supply-Chain Security — SBOM / AIBOM generation, cosign signatures, provenance.
  • ML & LLM Guardrails — dataset integrity, prompt filtering, data-leak policies.
  • Compliance Automation — EU AI Act / NIST RMF / ISO 42001 mappings.
  • Observability & Evidence — OpenTelemetry metrics, Grafana dashboards.
  • Integration Ready — Helm charts, Backstage plugin, CI/CD pipelines.

Screenshots & examples

Replace or augment with your own product shots as the project evolves.

  • Example compliance map (YAML):
id: CM-001
title: 'Network segmentation requirement'
controls: ['CIS-1.1']
owners: ['security@example.com']
policies:
  - kyverno/network-segmentation
  • Example Kyverno snippet (illustrative):
apiVersion: kyverno.io/v1
kind: ClusterPolicy
metadata:
  name: require-immutable-tags
spec:
  rules:
    - name: block-latest-tag
      match:
        resources:
          kinds: [Pod]
      validate:
        message: "Images must not use the 'latest' tag."
        pattern:
          spec:
            containers:
              - image: '!*:latest'
  • Example Gatekeeper/Rego snippet (illustrative):
package kubernetes.admission

deny[msg] {
  input.review.object.kind == "Pod"
  some c
  c := input.review.object.spec.containers[_]
  endswith(c.image, ":latest")
  msg := "Images must not use the 'latest' tag."
}

🏗 Architecture

                 ┌───────────────────────────┐
                 │     RuleHub Core          │
                 │  Policy Engine + Tests    │
                 │  (OPA / Kyverno)          │
                 └────────────┬──────────────┘
                              │
          ┌───────────────────┼───────────────────┐
          │                   │                   │
   ┌──────────────┐     ┌──────────────┐     ┌──────────────┐
   │  MLSec       │     │  LLMSec      │     │  Compliance  │
   │  Training &  │     │  Guardrails  │     │  Mappings    │
   │  Model rules │     │  for LLMs    │     │  (AI Act etc)│
   └──────────────┘     └──────────────┘     └──────────────┘
                              │
                 ┌────────────┴────────────┐
                 │ Observability & Reports │
                 │  (Grafana / OTel / CI)  │
                 └──────────────────────────┘

  • Architecture (high-level):

    Architecture

Minimal quick start

This is a tiny fast-path to see the repo structure and run a basic validation. For a full walkthrough, head to the docs.

  1. Clone and enter the repository
git clone https://github.com/rulehub/rulehub.git
cd rulehub
  1. Create a virtualenv and install dependencies
make setup-dev
make deps
  1. Validate maps and metadata
make validate

Optional next steps:

  • Run policy tests: make test
  • Build docs locally: make docs-serve

Learn more

  • Getting started: docs/getting-started.md
  • Architecture & policy model: docs/policy-architecture.md
  • Metadata & compliance maps: docs/metadata.md and docs/compliance-maps.md
  • Integrity, SBOM, signing: docs/security-integrity.md and docs/security-provenance.md
  • Policy quality & coverage: docs/policy-test-quality.md and docs/coverage.md

Backstage Plugin Index

The RuleHub Backstage Plugin consumes a published JSON index describing available policies and metadata.

Notes:

  • The index is rebuilt and published on every push to main via GitHub Actions.
  • The JSON is validated against tools/schemas/plugin-index.schema.json during CI; invalid schemas fail the workflow.

Roadmap

Milestone Target Artifacts
M1 Core release + policy framework, Helm chart, Backstage plugin rulehub, rulehub-charts, rulehub-backstage-plugin
M2 MLSec / LLMSec modules + AIBOM support rulehub-mlsec, rulehub-llmsec
M3 Cloud registry + telemetry agent + docs site rulehub-cloud, rulehub-observability-agent, rulehub-docs

Repository Structure

Repo Purpose
rulehub/rulehub Core Policy-as-Code engine
rulehub-charts Helm charts and release bundles
rulehub-backstage-plugin Backstage UI plugin

Contributing

Contributions and issues are welcome. Please read Contributing Guide and Code of Conduct before opening PRs.

License

License: MIT - see LICENSE.

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