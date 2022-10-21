/ rustdesk Public
nightly
nightly Pre-release
Pre-release
Update every day since Oct 21, 2022.
Please ignore the source
.zipand
.tar.gzfile below.
Changelog
Added
Changes
- No need to input password again if open file transfer from remote window (9723)
Fixes
- "Check for software update on startup" not working (#9453)
- Shared address book swap on iOS (#9455)
- No history / favorites sometime (#9122)
- Windows restore / maximize (#9481, #9479)
- Missing bc dependency in RustDesk package (#9537)
- Copy and paste limited in 1.3.1 (#9568)
- File transfer not work on controlled side in Flatpak (flathub/flathub#5670)
- Windows, multi-window, move between monitors (#9562)
- Wayland capslock (#9641)
- Flickers child screen when resizing window (#8505)
- Korean mobile input (#9644)
- Physical display rotation (Windows vram) (#9696)
- Window's width and height increase by 1 pixel exiting full screen (#9675)
- Macos, mouse events, key flags (#9733)
1.3.1
Changelog
Added
- Four new advanced options
Changes
- Optimize desktop file manager UI (#9153), status list (#9117, #9166)
- Responsive UI (#9235)
- Change libappindicator to libayatana-appindicator, and add to recommends instead (#9364)
- Disable clipboard init sync (#9010)
Fixes
- New cm tab not replace the old persisted tab, introduced in 1.2.7 (#9127)
- Macos, mouse button, back & forward (#9185)
- Android ios, lan discovery (#9207)
- More
waiting for imagebecause of hardware codec failures (#9242)
- Certain passwords stop working after client reboot (#9232)
- Excel copy / paste (#9252)
- Close / open GUI loop on Linux during start service (#9254)
- Leaks
- Permanent password only recognize English uppercase (#9342)
- Sciter keyboard not work (#9143)
- Already attached virtual display disconnecting (#9366)
- Replace pkexec with our gtk-sudo (#9286)
- Hotkey, linux-> win in translate mode (#9406)
- Mouse cursor mismtach on scaled Wayland screen (Flatpak) (#8524)
1.3.0
Changelog
Added
- Multi clipboard formats, html/rtf (#8733)
- Send clipboard keystroke (#5451)
- Active tab border (#8832)
- MSI options of creation of desktop and start menu shortcuts (#8829)
- Add client to address book/tag via command line (#7866)
- Universal apk, ARM64 / ARM32 / X86_64 (#8941)
- Unlock with pin (#7656)
Trust this deviceoption for 2FA (#8513)
- Rename File and Folder in file transfer window (#7758)
Changed
- Keep window pos after new conn (#8834)
- Vcpkg ffmpeg (#8764)
- Remove autostart entry of
--trayon Linux (#4863)
- Use JNI MediaCodec-backed hardware codecs on Android which may fix some
waiting for image(#8985)
- Remove virtual displays on disconnection (#8044)
Fixed
- Reversed left/right wheel (#1169)
- Huge memory usage (#8883)
- Audio latency accumulation (#534)
- Sciter incompatible with stable Rust (#8856)
- Doesn't pick Ukrainian translation by default (#8923)
- Trackpad, reverse horizontal scroll (#8827)
- Debian unable to unlock settings (#8719)
- After maximizing the control window, the active bar of the Windows taskbar icon cannot be seen (#8979)
- Privacy mode 2 not work (#8994)
- Cannot connect with allow-remove-wallpaper enabled (#9053)
- Top edge resize on WIndows (#9081)
- Dock icon frequently bouncing on macOS (#9088)
- Clipboard logic still broken (multiple connections) (#7321)
- Crash on fedora (#9051)
- iOS query onlines (9134)
1.2.7
Changelog
Added
- Shared image of clipboard (#8561, video)
- Sciter version of Linux x64 deb and flatpak in case Flutter does not work on your machine (#8545)
- Loading window for portable Windows (#8490)
- More options for custom client (#277, #276, #281, #284, #8660, 53dbc2f, #320)
- Android actions to menu and with more actions in case floating toolbar is hidden (#8512)
- Telegram 2FA and notification (9e85154)
- Set clipboard text of controlled Android (#8677)
- MacOS hardware codecs (#8683)
- Add view mode / resolution change / virtual dispaly / proxy etc to mobile (#8689, #8717)
Changed
- Remove confusing "Connection not allowd" popup (#8566)
- Don't use audio input option for audio call (#8703)
- More aggressive online query for self-hosting (22c6f5e)
Fixed
- Two tray icons on some Intel osx 14 (#8569)
- Abnormal image on some Linux (#6627)
- Big cursor on Android (#8477)
- Wakelock stop sleep/hiberate manually (#8473)
- The Windows program exits abnormally when starting RustDesk as soon as you enter the desktop (#8462, #8714)
- Unexpected voice call prompt (#8432)
- The alt+tab case of bypassing "Remote Configuration Modification" (#8633)
- Multi-monitor layout changed upon disconnect if using privacy mode (#8531)
- Ukrainian keyboard secial letter keys (#8603)
- Portable elevation problems (#8527, #8525)
- iOS soft keyboard composing input strings (#8471), but introduce a new bug #8786
- Autohide toolbar (#8347)
- Mouse forward back button (#8689)
- MacOS client session freezes when leaving RustDesk window (#8548)
- Connection timeout due to inactivity (#8748)
- Bad network condition on client side cause multi-typing (#6793)
1.2.6
Changelog
- win, linux remove desktop wallpaper #5990
- dual screen dual windows support #5945 #6064
- write log on android to external storage for audit #6076
- fix #6071, #6093, #6091, #6002, #6181, #6232, #6495, #6557, #6453, #616, #6603, #6617, #5986, #7319, #7217, #4118
- fix wayland: #5193, #6116, #6675, #6628
- improve auto reconnect, #6125
- add autocomplete in id input box, #6040
- add av1 record, #6084 (a little back compatibility break introduced here, <1.2.4 can not record >=1.2.4)
- single peer per row/list view #6165
- add virtual display manually, #6199
- add i444 support #6229, still not true color, need further job.
- mobile uri #6266
- physical keyboard to android support #6097
- connect to devices on the other self-host or public server #6198
- more Kaspersky compliances #6303 & #6333
- new privacy mode 2 #6406, and enhanced mode 1 #6470
- android wake lock, #6515
- add keyboard input source 2 as a fallback, #6561
- clipboard sharing for Wayland, #6586
- swap left-right mouse, #910
- new zero copy mode hareware codec for Windows #6778
- 2FA #3212
- add mac Retina display support: #7269
- add support of connecting to specific Windows session, #7184
- support KDE Plasma 6, #7389
- add only allowing connection if rustdesk window open, #7033
- shared address book, #7229
- Auto Screen-switch / Mouse follow, #7437
- http/https proxy, #7600
- msi，#7688
- hardware codec support for Android #8028
- add voice call for Android, #8037
- floating window of Android, #8268
https://www.reddit.com/r/rustdesk/comments/1dmllb4/rustdesk_126_released/
1.2.5
1.2.5 Pre-release
Pre-release
This is a pre-release, welcome to test
1.2.4
1.2.3-2
Changelog
1.2.3-1
Changelog
This fixes a RustDesk certificate vulnerability reported by incibe-es, https://twitter.com/weareDMNTRs/status/1757782060767310125
- This impacts x86-64 Windows version only, and this release updates
rustdesk-1.2.3-1-x86_64.exeonly
- You can fix the vulnerability by
- uninstall RustDesk
- or upgrade to RustDesk 1.2.3-1
- or manually remove the test certificate https://github.com/rustdesk/rustdesk/wiki/Remove-RustDesk-test-certificate
Alternative way to install virtual display
https://github.com/rustdesk/rustdesk/discussions/6444#discussioncomment-8521217