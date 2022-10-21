Skip to content

Releases: rustdesk/rustdesk

nightly

26 Sep 15:10
@rustdesk rustdesk
nightly
d4184fd
nightly Pre-release
Pre-release

image

Update every day since Oct 21, 2022.

Please ignore the source .zip and .tar.gz file below.

Changelog

Added

  • Auto Record OUTGOING Sessions (#5453
  • Map mode from mobile physical keyboard to desktop (#9717

Changes

  • No need to input password again if open file transfer from remote window (9723)

Fixes

  • "Check for software update on startup" not working (#9453)
  • Shared address book swap on iOS (#9455)
  • No history / favorites sometime (#9122)
  • Windows restore / maximize (#9481, #9479)
  • Missing bc dependency in RustDesk package (#9537)
  • Copy and paste limited in 1.3.1 (#9568)
  • File transfer not work on controlled side in Flatpak (flathub/flathub#5670)
  • Windows, multi-window, move between monitors (#9562)
  • Wayland capslock (#9641)
  • Flickers child screen when resizing window (#8505)
  • Korean mobile input (#9644)
  • Physical display rotation (Windows vram) (#9696)
  • Window's width and height increase by 1 pixel exiting full screen (#9675)
  • Macos, mouse events, key flags (#9733)
Assets 26
1.3.1

20 Sep 13:50
@rustdesk rustdesk
1.3.1
a516f01
1.3.1 Latest
Latest

image

Architecture Windows Ubuntu Mac Android Flatpak AppImage iOS
x86-64 (64-bit) EXE   MSI
AArch64 (ARM64)
ARMv7 (32-bit)
x86-32 (32-bit)

For more downloads (Fedora / Arch Linux / Suse): check below please

For the latest features: check out the nightly build

Changelog

Added

Changes

  • Optimize desktop file manager UI (#9153), status list (#9117, #9166)
  • Responsive UI (#9235)
  • Change libappindicator to libayatana-appindicator, and add to recommends instead (#9364)
  • Disable clipboard init sync (#9010)

Fixes

  • New cm tab not replace the old persisted tab, introduced in 1.2.7 (#9127)
  • Macos, mouse button, back & forward (#9185)
  • Android ios, lan discovery (#9207)
  • More waiting for image because of hardware codec failures (#9242)
  • Certain passwords stop working after client reboot (#9232)
  • Excel copy / paste (#9252)
  • Close / open GUI loop on Linux during start service (#9254)
  • Leaks
    • Windows ffmpeg memory leak and texture rendering GPU leak (#9266)
    • Windows --service leak (#8651)
    • Mac --server leak (#cacca72)
    • Flutter leak (#9331, #9392)
  • Permanent password only recognize English uppercase (#9342)
  • Sciter keyboard not work (#9143)
  • Already attached virtual display disconnecting (#9366)
  • Replace pkexec with our gtk-sudo (#9286)
  • Hotkey, linux-> win in translate mode (#9406)
  • Mouse cursor mismtach on scaled Wayland screen (Flatpak) (#8524)
Assets 26

1.3.0

19 Aug 11:07
@rustdesk rustdesk
1.3.0
2a0fd55
1.3.0

image

Architecture Windows Ubuntu Mac Android Flatpak AppImage iOS
x86-64 (64-bit) EXE   MSI
AArch64 (ARM64)
ARMv7 (32-bit)
x86-32 (32-bit)

For more downloads (Fedora / Arch Linux / Suse): check below please

For the latest features: check out the nightly build

Changelog

Added

  • Multi clipboard formats, html/rtf (#8733)
  • Send clipboard keystroke (#5451)
  • Active tab border (#8832)
  • MSI options of creation of desktop and start menu shortcuts (#8829)
  • Add client to address book/tag via command line (#7866)
  • Universal apk, ARM64 / ARM32 / X86_64 (#8941)
  • Unlock with pin (#7656)
  • Trust this device option for 2FA (#8513)
  • Rename File and Folder in file transfer window (#7758)

Changed

  • Keep window pos after new conn (#8834)
  • Vcpkg ffmpeg (#8764)
  • Remove autostart entry of --tray on Linux (#4863)
  • Use JNI MediaCodec-backed hardware codecs on Android which may fix some waiting for image (#8985)
  • Remove virtual displays on disconnection (#8044)

Fixed

  • Reversed left/right wheel (#1169)
  • Huge memory usage (#8883)
  • Audio latency accumulation (#534)
  • Sciter incompatible with stable Rust (#8856)
  • Doesn't pick Ukrainian translation by default (#8923)
  • Trackpad, reverse horizontal scroll (#8827)
  • Debian unable to unlock settings (#8719)
  • After maximizing the control window, the active bar of the Windows taskbar icon cannot be seen (#8979)
  • Privacy mode 2 not work (#8994)
  • Cannot connect with allow-remove-wallpaper enabled (#9053)
  • Top edge resize on WIndows (#9081)
  • Dock icon frequently bouncing on macOS (#9088)
  • Clipboard logic still broken (multiple connections) (#7321)
  • Crash on fedora (#9051)
  • iOS query onlines (9134)
Assets 26
1.2.7

23 Jul 04:02
@rustdesk rustdesk
1.2.7
97f26f8
1.2.7

image

Architecture Windows Ubuntu Mac Android Flatpak AppImage iOS
x86-64 (64-bit) EXE   MSI
AArch64 (ARM64)
ARMv7 (32-bit)
x86-32 (32-bit)

For more downloads (Fedora / Arch Linux / Suse): check below please

For the latest features: check out the nightly build

Changelog

Added

  • Shared image of clipboard (#8561, video)
  • Sciter version of Linux x64 deb and flatpak in case Flutter does not work on your machine (#8545)
  • Loading window for portable Windows (#8490)
  • More options for custom client (#277, #276, #281, #284, #8660, 53dbc2f, #320)
  • Android actions to menu and with more actions in case floating toolbar is hidden (#8512)
  • Telegram 2FA and notification (9e85154)
  • Set clipboard text of controlled Android (#8677)
  • MacOS hardware codecs (#8683)
  • Add view mode / resolution change / virtual dispaly / proxy etc to mobile (#8689, #8717)

Changed

  • Remove confusing "Connection not allowd" popup (#8566)
  • Don't use audio input option for audio call (#8703)
  • More aggressive online query for self-hosting (22c6f5e)

Fixed

  • Two tray icons on some Intel osx 14 (#8569)
  • Abnormal image on some Linux (#6627)
  • Big cursor on Android (#8477)
  • Wakelock stop sleep/hiberate manually (#8473)
  • The Windows program exits abnormally when starting RustDesk as soon as you enter the desktop (#8462, #8714)
  • Unexpected voice call prompt (#8432)
  • The alt+tab case of bypassing "Remote Configuration Modification" (#8633)
  • Multi-monitor layout changed upon disconnect if using privacy mode (#8531)
  • Ukrainian keyboard secial letter keys (#8603)
  • Portable elevation problems (#8527, #8525)
  • iOS soft keyboard composing input strings (#8471), but introduce a new bug #8786
  • Autohide toolbar (#8347)
  • Mouse forward back button (#8689)
  • MacOS client session freezes when leaving RustDesk window (#8548)
  • Connection timeout due to inactivity (#8748)
  • Bad network condition on client side cause multi-typing (#6793)
Assets 24
1.2.6

23 Jun 03:59
@rustdesk rustdesk
1.2.6
1a69d52
1.2.6

image

Architecture Windows Ubuntu Mac Android Flatpak AppImage iOS
x86-64 (64-bit) EXE   MSI
AArch64 (ARM64)
ARMv7 (32-bit)
x86-32 (32-bit)

For more downloads (Fedora / Arch Linux / Suse): check below please

For the latest features: check out the nightly build

Changelog
  • win, linux remove desktop wallpaper #5990
  • dual screen dual windows support #5945 #6064
  • write log on android to external storage for audit #6076
  • fix #6071, #6093, #6091, #6002, #6181, #6232, #6495, #6557, #6453, #616, #6603, #6617, #5986, #7319, #7217, #4118
  • fix wayland: #5193, #6116, #6675, #6628
  • improve auto reconnect, #6125
  • add autocomplete in id input box, #6040
  • add av1 record, #6084 (a little back compatibility break introduced here, <1.2.4 can not record >=1.2.4)
  • single peer per row/list view #6165
  • add virtual display manually, #6199
  • add i444 support #6229, still not true color, need further job.
  • mobile uri #6266
  • physical keyboard to android support #6097
  • connect to devices on the other self-host or public server #6198
  • more Kaspersky compliances #6303 & #6333
  • new privacy mode 2 #6406, and enhanced mode 1 #6470
  • android wake lock, #6515
  • add keyboard input source 2 as a fallback, #6561
  • clipboard sharing for Wayland, #6586
  • swap left-right mouse, #910
  • new zero copy mode hareware codec for Windows #6778
  • 2FA #3212
  • add mac Retina display support: #7269
  • add support of connecting to specific Windows session, #7184
  • support KDE Plasma 6, #7389
  • add only allowing connection if rustdesk window open, #7033
  • shared address book, #7229
  • Auto Screen-switch / Mouse follow, #7437
  • http/https proxy, #7600
  • msi，#7688
  • hardware codec support for Android #8028
  • add voice call for Android, #8037
  • floating window of Android, #8268

https://www.reddit.com/r/rustdesk/comments/1dmllb4/rustdesk_126_released/

Assets 22
1.2.5

03 Jun 05:28
@rustdesk rustdesk
1.2.5
7d56717
1.2.5 Pre-release
Pre-release

This is a pre-release, welcome to test

image

Architecture Windows Ubuntu Mac Android Flatpak AppImage
x86-64 (64-bit) EXE   MSI
AArch64 (ARM64)
ARMv7 (32-bit)
x86-32 (32-bit)

For more downloads (Fedora / Arch Linux / Suse): check below please

For the latest features: check out the nightly build

Assets 22
1.2.4

11 May 08:22
@github-actions github-actions
1.2.4
9827c76
1.2.4 Pre-release
Pre-release

This is a pre-release, welcome to test

image

Assets 22
fdroid-version

03 Jul 06:34
@github-actions github-actions
fdroid-version
9827c76
fdroid-version Pre-release
Pre-release 
fix ci
Assets 3
1.2.3-2

07 Apr 08:12
@github-actions github-actions
1.2.3-2
65f7541
1.2.3-2

image

Architecture Windows Ubuntu Mac AppImage Flatpak Android
x86-64 (64-bit)
x86-32 (32-bit)
AArch64 (ARM64)
ARMv7 (32-bit)

More: check below please

For the latest features, check out the Nightly Build

Changelog

This release only fixes a bug introduced in 1.2.3-1.

Assets 19
1.2.3-1

19 Feb 17:17
@github-actions github-actions
1.2.3-1
914da2b
1.2.3-1

image

x86-64: Windows | Ubuntu | Mac | AppImage | Flatpak
AArch64 (ARM64): Ubuntu | Android | Mac | AppImage
x86-32: Windows

More: check below please

Nightly Build

Changelog

This fixes a RustDesk certificate vulnerability reported by incibe-es, https://twitter.com/weareDMNTRs/status/1757782060767310125

Alternative way to install virtual display

https://github.com/rustdesk/rustdesk/discussions/6444#discussioncomment-8521217

Assets 19
