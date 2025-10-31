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claude-code-best-practice

from vibe coding to agentic engineering - practice makes claude perfect

updated with Claude Code GitHub Stars

Best Practice Implemented Orchestration Workflow Claude Boris Community Click on these badges below to see the actual sources
= Agents · = Commands · = Skills

Claude Code mascot jumping
GitHub Trending #1 Repository Of The Day

Supported by:  Disrupt.com — Ventures Reimagined  ClaudeKit — Production-ready skills and workflows

Boris Cherny on Claude Code
Boris Cherny on X (tweet 1 · tweet 2 · tweet 3)

Tip

Visit the How to Use section to take full advantage of this repo.

🧠 CONCEPTS

Feature Location Description
Subagents .claude/agents/<name>.md Best Practice Implemented
Commands .claude/commands/<name>.md Best Practice Implemented
Skills .claude/skills/<name>/SKILL.md Best Practice Implemented Official Skills · Skills for Mono-repos
Workflows .claude/commands/weather-orchestrator.md Orchestration Workflow
Hooks .claude/hooks/ Best Practice Implemented Guide
MCP Servers .claude/settings.json, .mcp.json Best Practice Implemented
Plugins distributable packages Marketplaces · Create Marketplaces
Settings .claude/settings.json Best Practice Implemented Permissions · Model Config · Output Styles · Sandboxing · Keybindings · Auto Mode Config
Status Line .claude/settings.json Best Practice Implemented
Memory CLAUDE.md, .claude/rules/, ~/.claude/rules/, ~/.claude/projects/<project>/memory/ Best Practice Implemented Auto Memory · Auto Memory Deep-dive · Rules
Checkpointing automatic (file-edit tracking)
CLI Startup Flags claude [flags] Best Practice Interactive Mode · Env Vars
AI Terms Best Practice
Best Practices Prompt Engineering · Extend Claude Code

🔥 Hot

Feature Location Description
Ultrareview beta /code-review ultra, claude ultrareview [target] Tasks tracking
Devcontainers .devcontainer/
Channels beta --channels, plugin-based Reference
Ultraplan beta /ultraplan
No Flicker Mode beta /tui fullscreen, CLAUDE_CODE_NO_FLICKER=1 Best Practice
Auto Mode beta --permission-mode auto, Shift+Tab Best Practice Blog
Power-ups /powerup Best Practice
Fast Mode beta /fast, "fastMode": true
Advisor beta /advisor, advisorModel, --advisor Blog
Computer Use beta computer-use MCP server Desktop
Agent SDK npm / pip package Quickstart · Examples
Ralph Wiggum Loop plugin Best Practice Implemented
Chrome beta --chrome, extension Best Practice
Claude Code Web beta claude.ai/code Routines
Artifacts beta /share, Artifact tool
Slack @Claude in Slack
Code Review beta GitHub App (managed) Best Practice Blog Local /code-review
GitHub Actions .github/workflows/ GitLab CI/CD
Remote Control /remote-control, /rc Best Practice Headless Mode
Deep Links claude-cli://open?repo=…&q=…
Dynamic Workflows /workflows, ultracode keyword, /effort ultracode, .claude/workflows/ Deep Research
Agent Teams beta built-in (env var) Best Practice Implemented
Agent View beta claude agents, --bg, /bg
Scheduled Tasks /loop, /schedule, cron tools Best Practice Implemented Desktop scheduled tasks · Announcement
Routines beta claude.ai/code/routines, /schedule Desktop Tasks
Tasks /tasks, ~/.claude/tasks/ Best Practice Ultrareview tracking
Goal /goal <condition>, /goal clear Implemented
Voice Dictation beta /voice Best Practice
Bundled Skills /code-review, /batch Best Practice
Git Worktrees --worktree/-w, .worktreeinclude, EnterWorktree/ExitWorktree, isolation: "worktree", WorktreeCreate/WorktreeRemove hooks Best Practice

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Orchestration Workflow

See orchestration-workflow for implementation details of Command Agent Skill pattern.

Command Skill Agent Architecture Flow

Orchestration Workflow Demo

How to Use

claude
/weather-orchestrator

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⚙️ DEVELOPMENT WORKFLOWS

All major workflows converge on the same architectural pattern: Research → Plan → Execute → Review → Ship

Name Workflow
Superpowers 237k brainstormingusing-git-worktreeswriting-planssubagent-driven-developmentimplementertask-reviewerfix-subagentfinal-code-reviewertest-driven-developmentrequesting-code-reviewverification-before-completionfinishing-a-development-branch 0 0 14
Everything Claude Code 222k /ecc:plan/tdd/code-review/security-scan/e2emerge 67 84 271
Matt Pocock Skills 145k /ask-matt/grill-with-docs/to-prd/to-issues/prototype/triage/tdd/diagnosing-bugs/improve-codebase-architecture/handoff 0 0 35
Spec Kit 115k /speckit.constitution/speckit.specify/speckit.clarify/speckit.plan/speckit.tasks/speckit.taskstoissues/speckit.implement/speckit.analyze/speckit.checklist/speckit.converge 0 10 0
gstack 115k /office-hours/plan-ceo-review/plan-eng-review/plan-design-review/plan-devex-review/spec/design-consultation/review/qa/ship/land-and-deploy/canary/retro 0 0 55
Get Shit Done 65k /gsd-new-project/gsd-spec-phase/gsd-plan-phase/gsd-execute-phase/gsd-code-review/gsd-validate-phase/gsd-ship/gsd-extract-learnings 33 67 0
agent-skills 61k /spec/plan/build/test/review/ship 3 7 21
OpenSpec 56k /opsx:propose/opsx:apply/opsx:verify/opsx:archive/opsx:bulk-archive 0 11 0
BMAD-METHOD 50k bmad-product-briefbmad-prfaqbmad-create-prdbmad-validate-prdbmad-create-architecturebmad-check-implementation-readinessbmad-create-epics-and-storiesbmad-dev-storybmad-code-reviewbmad-qa-generate-e2e-testsbmad-retrospective 6 0 42
oh-my-claudecode 37k team-planteam-prdteam-execteam-verifyteam-fixteam-verify 19 0 40
Compound Engineering 22k /ce-strategy/ce-ideate/ce-brainstorm/ce-plan/ce-work/ce-code-review/ce-compound/ce-product-pulse 0 1 27
HumanLayer 11k /research_codebase/create_plan/validate_plan/iterate_plan/implement_plan/local_review/create_handoff/resume_handoff/commit/describe_pr 6 27 0

Note: yellow tags are sub-loops — steps that repeat inside a parent step (e.g. per task, per story, or until a verify condition passes).

Others

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🔀 CROSS-MODEL WORKFLOWS

Use Claude Code together with other models — Codex, Gemini, GPT, Kimi, DeepSeek, local — via three mechanisms:

  • Plugin — another model's CLI runs inside Claude Code (slash commands like /codex:review)
  • MCP — Claude Code calls another model as a tool through Model Context Protocol
  • Router — Claude Code's API endpoint is swapped to a different provider

Methodology: Cross-Model (Claude Code + Codex) Workflow Implemented — manual two-terminal flow with Plan in Claude, QA-Review in Codex.

Name Type Bridges to What it does
musistudio/claude-code-router 34k Router OpenRouter, DeepSeek, Ollama, Gemini, Kimi, Qwen, Groq, +more Routes Claude Code's API to any compatible provider, with per-task model selection
router-for-me/CLIProxyAPI 32k Router Gemini CLI, Codex, Claude Code, Antigravity Wraps each CLI as an OpenAI/Gemini/Claude/Codex-compatible API service
openai/codex-plugin-cc 18k Plugin Codex / GPT-5 Official OpenAI plugin: /codex:review, /codex:adversarial-review, /codex:rescue inside Claude Code
BeehiveInnovations/pal-mcp-server 12k MCP Gemini, OpenAI, Azure, Grok, Ollama, OpenRouter (50+ models) Multi-model MCP server (formerly zen-mcp-server) — call other models as Claude tools

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🧰 SKILL COLLECTIONS

Repos primarily known as curated libraries of SKILL.md files (distinct from full workflow methodologies above). Sorted by stars descending.

Name
anthropics/skills 154k 17
mattpocock/skills 144k 30
Egonex-AI/Understand-Anything 67k 8
wshobson/agents 37k 156
scientific-agent-skills 29k 147
impeccable 27k 1 (with 7 design domain references)
agent-skills 27k 21
awesome-agent-skills 26k 1,497+ (curated list)
claude-skills 15k 246 (across 9 domains)
shanraisshan/draw-json-architecture-skill 3 1

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🤖 AGENT COLLECTIONS

Repos primarily known as curated libraries of subagent definitions (.claude/agents/*.md). Sorted by stars descending.

Name
msitarzewski/agency-agents 115k 271
VoltAgent/awesome-claude-code-subagents 22k 156

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💡 TIPS AND TRICKS (83)

🚫👶 = do not babysit

Prompting · Planning · Context · Session · CLAUDE.md + .claude/rules · Agents · Commands · Skills · Hooks · Workflows · Advanced · Git / PR · Debugging · Utilities · Daily

Community

Prompting (3)

Tip Source
challenge Claude — "grill me on these changes and don't make a PR until I pass your test." or "prove to me this works" and have Claude diff between main and your branch 🚫👶 Boris
after a mediocre fix — "knowing everything you know now, scrap this and implement the elegant solution" 🚫👶 Boris
Claude fixes most bugs by itself — paste the bug, say "fix", don't micromanage how 🚫👶 Boris

Planning/Specs (7)

Tip Source
always start with plan mode Boris
start with a minimal spec or prompt and ask Claude to interview you using AskUserQuestion tool, then make a new session to execute the spec Thariq
always make a phase-wise gated plan, with each phase having multiple tests (unit, automation, integration) Dex Video
break PRDs into vertical slices (tracer bullets) that cross all layers (DB + service + UI) — AI defaults to horizontal phasing (DB phase, then API phase, then frontend phase) which delays end-to-end feedback until the last phase. From the Pragmatic Programmer 🚫👶 Matt Video
spin up a second Claude to review your plan as a staff engineer, or use cross-model for review Boris
write detailed specs and reduce ambiguity before handing work off — the more specific you are, the better the output Boris
prototype > PRD — build 20-30 versions instead of writing specs, the cost of building is low so take many shots Boris Video

Context (5)

Tip Source
context rot kicks in around ~300-400k tokens on the 1M context model — don't let sessions drift past that for intelligence-sensitive work Thariq
dumb zone kicks in around ~40% context — "you hit this point where you have degrading results". Newcomers: "shoot to keep it under 40%, and if you get up to 60%, think about wrapping it up". Experienced: "aggressively keep it below 30%" — push to 60% only on simple tasks. Manual /compact or /clear to reset when switching tasks Dex Video
rewind > correct — double-Esc or /rewind back to before the failed attempt and re-prompt with what you learned, instead of leaving failed attempts + corrections polluting context 🚫👶 Thariq
/compact with a hint (/compact focus on the auth refactor, drop the test debugging) beats letting autocompact fire — the model is at its least intelligent point when auto-compacting due to context rot Thariq
use subagents for context management — ask yourself "will I need this tool output again, or just the conclusion?" — 20 file reads + 12 greps + 3 dead ends stay in the child's context, only the final report returns 🚫👶 Thariq

Session Management (6)

Tip Source
every turn is a branching point — after Claude ends a turn, pick between Continue, /rewind, /clear, /compact, or Subagent based on how much existing context you need to carry forward Thariq
new task = new session — related tasks (e.g. writing docs for what you just built) can reuse context for efficiency, but genuinely new tasks deserve a fresh session Thariq
use "summarize from here" before rewinding to have Claude write a handoff message — like a note to the previous iteration of Claude from its future self Thariq
/compact vs /clear — compact is lossy but momentum-friendly (mid-task, fuzzy details ok); /clear + brief is more work but you control exactly what carries forward (high-stakes next step) Thariq
use recaps for long-running sessions — short summaries of what Claude did and what's next, useful when returning after minutes or hours. Disable with recaps in /config Boris
/rename important sessions (e.g. [TODO - refactor task]) and /resume them later — label each instance when running multiple Claudes simultaneously Cat

CLAUDE.md + .claude/rules (8)

Tip Source
CLAUDE.md should target under 200 lines per file. 60 lines in humanlayer (still not 100% guaranteed) Boris Dex
.claude/rules/*.md auto-load into every session like CLAUDE.md — add paths: YAML frontmatter to lazy-load them only when Claude touches files matching the glob Claude
wrap domain-specific CLAUDE.md rules in <important if="..."> tags to stop Claude from ignoring them as files grow longer Dex
use multiple CLAUDE.md for monorepos — ancestor + descendant loading Boris
use .claude/rules/ to split large instructions Claude
any developer should be able to launch Claude, say "run the tests" and it works on the first try — if it doesn't, your CLAUDE.md is missing essential setup/build/test commands Dex
keep codebases clean and finish migrations — partially migrated frameworks confuse models that might pick the wrong pattern Boris Video
use settings.json for harness-enforced behavior (attribution, permissions, model) — don't put "NEVER add Co-Authored-By" in CLAUDE.md when attribution.commit: "" is deterministic davila7

Agents (4)

Tip Source
have feature specific sub-agents (extra context) with skills (progressive disclosure) instead of general qa, backend engineer Boris
say "use subagents" to throw more compute at a problem — offload tasks to keep your main context clean and focused 🚫👶 Boris
agent teams with tmux and git worktrees for parallel development Boris
use test time compute — separate context windows make results better; one agent can cause bugs and another (same model) can find them Boris

Commands (3)

Tip Source
use commands for your workflows instead of sub-agents Boris
use slash commands for every "inner loop" workflow you do many times a day — saves repeated prompting, commands live in .claude/commands/ and are checked into git Boris
if you do something more than once a day, turn it into a skill or command — build /techdebt, context-dump, or analytics commands Boris

Skills (9)

Tip Source
use context: fork to run a skill in an isolated subagent — main context only sees the final result, not intermediate tool calls. The agent field lets you set the subagent type Lydia
use skills in subfolders for monorepos Claude
skills are folders, not files — use references/, scripts/, examples/ subdirectories for progressive disclosure Thariq
build a Gotchas section in every skill — highest-signal content, add Claude's failure points over time Thariq
skill description field is a trigger, not a summary — write it for the model ("when should I fire?") Thariq
don't state the obvious in skills — focus on what pushes Claude out of its default behavior 🚫👶 Thariq
don't railroad Claude in skills — give goals and constraints, not prescriptive step-by-step instructions 🚫👶 Thariq
include scripts and libraries in skills so Claude composes rather than reconstructs boilerplate Thariq
embed !command in SKILL.md to inject dynamic shell output into the prompt — Claude runs it on invocation and the model only sees the result Lydia

Hooks (5)

Tip Source
use on-demand hooks in skills — /careful blocks destructive commands, /freeze blocks edits outside a directory Thariq
measure skill usage with a PreToolUse hook to find popular or undertriggering skills Thariq
use a PostToolUse hook to auto-format code — Claude generates well-formatted code, the hook handles the last 10% to avoid CI failures Boris
route permission requests to Opus via a hook — let it scan for attacks and auto-approve safe ones 🚫👶 Boris
use a Stop hook to nudge Claude to keep going or verify its work at the end of a turn Boris

Workflows (5)

Tip Source
use /model to select model and reasoning, /context to see context usage, /usage to check plan limits, /extra-usage to configure overflow billing, /config to configure settings — use Opus for plan mode and Sonnet for code to get the best of both Cat
always use thinking mode true (to see reasoning) and Output Style Explanatory (to see detailed output with ★ Insight boxes) in /config for better understanding of Claude's decisions Boris
use ultrathink keyword in prompts for high effort reasoning Claude
/focus mode hides all intermediate work and shows only the final result — trust the model to run the right commands and just look at the outcome (toggle with /focus) Boris
tune effort level with Opus 4.7's adaptive thinking — low for speed and fewer tokens, max for most intelligence (slider: low · medium · high · xhigh · max) Boris

Workflows Advanced (9)

Tip Source
use ASCII diagrams a lot to understand your architecture Boris
use /loop for local recurring monitoring (up to 7 days) · use /schedule for cloud-based recurring tasks that run even when your machine is off Boris
use Ralph Wiggum plugin for long-running autonomous tasks Boris
/permissions with wildcard syntax (Bash(npm run *), Edit(/docs/**)) instead of dangerously-skip-permissions Boris
/sandbox to reduce permission prompts with file and network isolation — 84% reduction internally Boris Cat
invest in product verification skills (signup-flow-driver, checkout-verifier) — worth spending a week to perfect Thariq
use auto mode instead of dangerously-skip-permissions — a model-based classifier decides if each command is safe and auto-approves, pauses and asks if risky. Shift+Tab to cycle Ask → Plan → Auto modes 🚫👶 Boris
use /less-permission-prompts skill to scan session history for safe bash/MCP commands that repeatedly prompt, then get a recommended allowlist to paste into settings Boris
build a /go skill that (1) tests end-to-end via bash/browser/computer use (2) runs /simplify (3) puts up a PR — so when you come back, you know the code works 🚫👶 Boris

Git / PR (5)

Tip Source
keep PRs small and focused — p50 of 118 lines (141 PRs, 45K lines changed in a day), one feature per PR, easier to review and revert Boris
always squash merge PRs — clean linear history, one commit per feature, easy git revert and git bisect Boris
commit often — try to commit at least once per hour, as soon as task is completed, commit Shayan
tag @claude on a coworker's PR to auto-generate lint rules for recurring review feedback — automate yourself out of code review 🚫👶 Boris Video
use /code-review for multi-agent PR analysis — catches bugs, security vulnerabilities, and regressions before merge Boris

Debugging (6)

Tip Source
make it a habit to take screenshots and share with Claude whenever you are stuck with any issue Shayan
use mcp (Claude in Chrome, Playwright, Chrome DevTools) to let claude see chrome console logs on its own Claude
always ask claude to run the terminal (you want to see logs of) as a background task for better debugging Shayan
/doctor to diagnose installation, authentication, and configuration issues Shayan
use a cross-model for QA — e.g. Codex for plan and implementation review Shayan
agentic search (glob + grep) beats RAG — Claude Code tried and discarded vector databases because code drifts out of sync and permissions are complex Boris Video

Utilities (5)

Tip Source
iTerm/Ghostty/tmux terminals instead of IDE (VS Code/Cursor) Boris
/voice or Wispr Flow for voice prompting (10x productivity) Boris
claude-code-hooks for claude feedback Shayan
status line for context awareness and fast compacting Boris Shayan
explore settings.json features like Plans Directory, Spinner Verbs for a personalized experience Boris

Daily (2)

Tip Source
update Claude Code daily Shayan
start your day by reading the changelog Shayan

Boris Cherny + Team

Article / Tweet Source
6 Tips for Getting More Out of Opus 4.7 (Boris) | 16/Apr/26 Tweet
Session Management & 1M Context (Thariq) | 16/Apr/26 Tweet
15 Hidden & Under-Utilized Features in Claude Code (Boris) | 30/Mar/26 Tweet
Squash Merging & PR Size Distribution (Boris) | 25/Mar/26 Tweet
Lessons from Building Claude Code: How We Use Skills (Thariq) | 17/Mar/26 Article
Code Review & Test Time Compute (Boris) | 10/Mar/26 Tweet
/loop — schedule recurring tasks for up to 3 days (Boris) | 07 Mar 2026 Tweet
AskUserQuestion + ASCII Markdowns (Thariq) | 28 Feb 2026 Tweet
Seeing like an Agent - lessons from building Claude Code (Thariq) | 28 Feb 2026 Article
Git Worktrees - 5 ways how boris is using | 21 Feb 2026 Tweet
Lessons from Building Claude Code: Prompt Caching Is Everything (Thariq) | 20 Feb 2026 Article
12 ways how people are customizing their claudes (Boris) | 12/Feb/26 Tweet
10 tips for using Claude Code from the team (Boris) | 01/Feb/26 Tweet
How I use Claude Code — 13 tips from my surprisingly vanilla setup (Boris) | 03/Jan/26 Tweet
Ask Claude to interview you using AskUserQuestion tool (Thariq) | 28/Dec/25 Tweet
Always use plan mode, give Claude a way to verify, use /code-review (Boris) | 27/Dec/25 Tweet

Tips from Claude code CLI binary

Spinner Verbs & Tips (extracted from CLI binary v2.1.121)

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🎬 VIDEOS / PODCASTS

Video / Podcast Source YouTube
From Vibe Coding to Agentic Engineering (Andrej) | 02 May 2026 | AI Engineer Karpathy YouTube
Full Walkthrough: Workflow for AI Coding (Matt) | 24 Apr 2026 | Matt Pocock Matt YouTube
Everything We Got Wrong About Research-Plan-Implement (Dex) | 24 Mar 2026 | MLOps Community Dex YouTube
Building Claude Code with Boris Cherny (Boris) | 04 Mar 2026 | The Pragmatic Engineer Boris YouTube
Head of Claude Code: What happens after coding is solved (Boris) | 19 Feb 2026 | Lenny's Podcast Boris YouTube
Inside Claude Code With Its Creator Boris Cherny (Boris) | 17 Feb 2026 | Y Combinator Boris YouTube
Boris Cherny (Creator of Claude Code) On What Grew His Career (Boris) | 15 Dec 2025 | Ryan Peterman Boris YouTube
The Secrets of Claude Code From the Engineers Who Built It (Cat) | 29 Oct 2025 | Every Boris YouTube

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🔔 SUBSCRIBE

Source Name Badge
Reddit r/ClaudeAI, r/ClaudeCode, r/Anthropic Boris + Team
X Claude, Claude Devs, Anthropic, Boris, Thariq, Cat, Lydia, Noah, Anthony, Alex, Kenneth Boris + Team
X Jesse Kriss (Superpowers), Affaan Mustafa (ECC), Garry Tan (gstack), Dex Horthy (HumanLayer), Kieran Klaassen (Compound Eng), Tabish Gilani (OpenSpec), Brian McAdams (BMAD), Lex Christopherson (GSD), Matt Pocock (Skills), Dani Avila (CC Templates), Dan Shipper (Every), Andrej Karpathy (AutoResearch), Peter Steinberger (OpenClaw), Sigrid Jin (claw-code), Yeachan Heo (oh-my-claudecode) Community
YouTube Anthropic Boris + Team
YouTube Lenny's Podcast, Y Combinator, The Pragmatic Engineer, Ryan Peterman, Every, MLOps Community Community

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☠️ STARTUPS / BUSINESSES

Claude Replaced
Code Review Greptile, CodeRabbit, Devin Review, OpenDiff, Cursor BugBot
Voice Dictation Wispr Flow, SuperWhisper
Remote Control OpenClaw
Claude in Chrome Playwright MCP, Chrome DevTools MCP
Computer Use OpenAI CUA
Cowork ChatGPT Agent, Perplexity Computer, Manus
Tasks Beads
Plan Mode Agent OS
Design Figma, Framer, Sketch, v0
Agent SDK LangChain, LangGraph, CrewAI, AutoGen, OpenAI Assistants API
Skills / Plugins YC AI wrapper startups (reddit)

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Billion-Dollar Questions

If you have answers, do let me know at shanraisshan@gmail.com

Memory & Instructions (4)

  1. What exactly should you put inside your CLAUDE.md — and what should you leave out?
  2. If you already have a CLAUDE.md, is a separate constitution.md or rules.md actually needed?
  3. How often should you update your CLAUDE.md, and how do you know when it's become stale?
  4. Why does Claude still ignore CLAUDE.md instructions — even when they say MUST in all caps? (reddit)

Agents, Skills & Workflows (6)

  1. When should you use a command vs an agent vs a skill — and when is vanilla Claude Code just better?
  2. How often should you update your agents, commands, and workflows as models improve?
  3. Should you have a generalist subagent or a feature-specific/role-specific agent? Does giving your subagent a detailed persona improve quality, and what does a "perfect persona prompt" for research/vision look like?
  4. Should you rely on Claude Code's built-in plan mode — or build your own planning command/agent that enforces your team's workflow?
  5. If you have a personal skill (e.g., /implement with your coding style), how do you incorporate community skills (e.g., /simplify) without conflicts — and who wins when they disagree?
  6. Are we there yet? Can we convert an existing codebase into specs, delete the code, and have AI regenerate the exact same code from those specs alone?

Specs & Documentation (3)

  1. Should every feature in your repo have a spec as a markdown file?
  2. How often do you need to update specs so they don't become obsolete when a new feature is implemented?
  3. When implementing a new feature, how do you handle the ripple effect on specs for other features?

🤔 Does code matter?

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REPORTS

Agent SDK vs CLI Browser Automation MCP Global vs Project Settings Skills in Monorepos
Agent Memory Advanced Tool Use Usage & Rate Limits Agents vs Commands vs Skills
LLM Degradation Why Harness is Important Spinner Verbs & Tips

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How to Use

Get the maximum out of this repo by following these steps:

  1. Read this repo as a course, not as a workflow or skill. It's reference material first; you'll run things later.
  2. Don't use Claude as a chatbot. Learn the primitives — agents, commands, skills, hooks — and assemble them into your own workflow.
  3. Run /weather-orchestrator to see a complete command → agent → skill flow. Use it as a template for any dev workflow, from planning to shipping.
  4. Listen for the custom hook sounds while you work. Their implementation lives in the dedicated Claude Code Hooks repo; other patterns like Agent Teams ship inside this repo's implementation/ directory.
  5. Learn the advanced topics and their implementations from the 🔥 Hot sub-table — for example, the Ralph Wiggum self-evolving loop is a full working repo you can clone to see one of these patterns end-to-end.
  6. Point Claude at the tips and tricks section in your own project and ask it to suggest edits — especially how to restructure your CLAUDE.md. Every tip is sourced from the Claude team or the community.
  7. Subscribe to the Reddit and YouTube channels in the Subscribe section to keep up with the community.

🎬 Videos

Watch on YouTube Watch on YouTube

📊 Presentations

Claude Code & Gemini CLI — GDG Kolachi

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GitHub Trending
✨Trending on Github in March 2026✨

Star History

Star History Chart

GitHub Stars stars and counting

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# Workflow Description
1 /workflows:development-workflows Update the DEVELOPMENT WORKFLOWS table and cross-workflow analysis report by researching all 10 workflow repos in parallel
2 /workflows:skill-collections Update the SKILL COLLECTIONS table by researching all 5 skill-collection repos in parallel
3 /workflows:agent-collections Update the AGENT COLLECTIONS table by researching all agent-collection repos in parallel
4 /workflows:best-practice:workflow-concepts Update the README CONCEPTS section with the latest Claude Code features and concepts
5 /workflows:best-practice:workflow-claude-settings Track Claude Code settings report changes and find what needs updating
6 /workflows:best-practice:workflow-claude-subagents Track Claude Code subagents report changes and find what needs updating
7 /workflows:best-practice:workflow-claude-commands Track Claude Code commands report changes and find what needs updating
8 /workflows:best-practice:workflow-claude-skills Track Claude Code skills report changes and find what needs updating

Extras

Claude for OSS Claude Community Ambassador Claude Certified Architect Anthropic Academy Join Claude Pakistan community on WhatsApp

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from vibe coding to agentic engineering - practice makes claude perfect

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