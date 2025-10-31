from vibe coding to agentic engineering - practice makes claude perfect







= Agents · = Commands · = Skills







Boris Cherny on X (tweet 1 · tweet 2 · tweet 3)

Tip Visit the How to Use section to take full advantage of this repo.

🧠 CONCEPTS

🔥 Hot

See orchestration-workflow for implementation details of Command → Agent → Skill pattern.

claude /weather-orchestrator

⚙️ DEVELOPMENT WORKFLOWS

All major workflows converge on the same architectural pattern: Research → Plan → Execute → Review → Ship

Note: yellow tags are sub-loops — steps that repeat inside a parent step (e.g. per task, per story, or until a verify condition passes).

Others

🔀 CROSS-MODEL WORKFLOWS

Use Claude Code together with other models — Codex, Gemini, GPT, Kimi, DeepSeek, local — via three mechanisms:

Plugin — another model's CLI runs inside Claude Code (slash commands like /codex:review )

— another model's CLI runs inside Claude Code (slash commands like ) MCP — Claude Code calls another model as a tool through Model Context Protocol

— Claude Code calls another model as a tool through Model Context Protocol Router — Claude Code's API endpoint is swapped to a different provider

Methodology: Cross-Model (Claude Code + Codex) Workflow — manual two-terminal flow with Plan in Claude, QA-Review in Codex.

Name ★ Type Bridges to What it does musistudio/claude-code-router 34k Router OpenRouter, DeepSeek, Ollama, Gemini, Kimi, Qwen, Groq, +more Routes Claude Code's API to any compatible provider, with per-task model selection router-for-me/CLIProxyAPI 32k Router Gemini CLI, Codex, Claude Code, Antigravity Wraps each CLI as an OpenAI/Gemini/Claude/Codex-compatible API service openai/codex-plugin-cc 18k Plugin Codex / GPT-5 Official OpenAI plugin: /codex:review , /codex:adversarial-review , /codex:rescue inside Claude Code BeehiveInnovations/pal-mcp-server 12k MCP Gemini, OpenAI, Azure, Grok, Ollama, OpenRouter (50+ models) Multi-model MCP server (formerly zen-mcp-server ) — call other models as Claude tools

🧰 SKILL COLLECTIONS

Repos primarily known as curated libraries of SKILL.md files (distinct from full workflow methodologies above). Sorted by stars descending.

Name ★ anthropics/skills 154k 17 mattpocock/skills 144k 30 Egonex-AI/Understand-Anything 67k 8 wshobson/agents 37k 156 scientific-agent-skills 29k 147 impeccable 27k 1 (with 7 design domain references) agent-skills 27k 21 awesome-agent-skills 26k 1,497+ (curated list) claude-skills 15k 246 (across 9 domains) shanraisshan/draw-json-architecture-skill 3 1

🤖 AGENT COLLECTIONS

Repos primarily known as curated libraries of subagent definitions ( .claude/agents/*.md ). Sorted by stars descending.

Name ★ msitarzewski/agency-agents 115k 271 VoltAgent/awesome-claude-code-subagents 22k 156

💡 TIPS AND TRICKS (83)

🚫👶 = do not babysit

Prompting · Planning · Context · Session · CLAUDE.md + .claude/rules · Agents · Commands · Skills · Hooks · Workflows · Advanced · Git / PR · Debugging · Utilities · Daily

■ Prompting (3)

Tip Source challenge Claude — "grill me on these changes and don't make a PR until I pass your test." or "prove to me this works" and have Claude diff between main and your branch 🚫👶 after a mediocre fix — "knowing everything you know now, scrap this and implement the elegant solution" 🚫👶 Claude fixes most bugs by itself — paste the bug, say "fix", don't micromanage how 🚫👶

■ Planning/Specs (7)

Tip Source always start with plan mode start with a minimal spec or prompt and ask Claude to interview you using AskUserQuestion tool, then make a new session to execute the spec always make a phase-wise gated plan, with each phase having multiple tests (unit, automation, integration) break PRDs into vertical slices (tracer bullets) that cross all layers (DB + service + UI) — AI defaults to horizontal phasing (DB phase, then API phase, then frontend phase) which delays end-to-end feedback until the last phase. From the Pragmatic Programmer 🚫👶 spin up a second Claude to review your plan as a staff engineer, or use cross-model for review write detailed specs and reduce ambiguity before handing work off — the more specific you are, the better the output prototype > PRD — build 20-30 versions instead of writing specs, the cost of building is low so take many shots

■ Context (5)

Tip Source context rot kicks in around ~300-400k tokens on the 1M context model — don't let sessions drift past that for intelligence-sensitive work dumb zone kicks in around ~40% context — "you hit this point where you have degrading results". Newcomers: "shoot to keep it under 40%, and if you get up to 60%, think about wrapping it up". Experienced: "aggressively keep it below 30%" — push to 60% only on simple tasks. Manual /compact or /clear to reset when switching tasks rewind > correct — double-Esc or /rewind back to before the failed attempt and re-prompt with what you learned, instead of leaving failed attempts + corrections polluting context 🚫👶 /compact with a hint (/compact focus on the auth refactor, drop the test debugging) beats letting autocompact fire — the model is at its least intelligent point when auto-compacting due to context rot use subagents for context management — ask yourself "will I need this tool output again, or just the conclusion?" — 20 file reads + 12 greps + 3 dead ends stay in the child's context, only the final report returns 🚫👶

■ Session Management (6)

Tip Source every turn is a branching point — after Claude ends a turn, pick between Continue, /rewind, /clear, /compact, or Subagent based on how much existing context you need to carry forward new task = new session — related tasks (e.g. writing docs for what you just built) can reuse context for efficiency, but genuinely new tasks deserve a fresh session use "summarize from here" before rewinding to have Claude write a handoff message — like a note to the previous iteration of Claude from its future self /compact vs /clear — compact is lossy but momentum-friendly (mid-task, fuzzy details ok); /clear + brief is more work but you control exactly what carries forward (high-stakes next step) use recaps for long-running sessions — short summaries of what Claude did and what's next, useful when returning after minutes or hours. Disable with recaps in /config /rename important sessions (e.g. [TODO - refactor task]) and /resume them later — label each instance when running multiple Claudes simultaneously

■ CLAUDE.md + .claude/rules (8)

Agents (4)

Commands (3)

Tip Source use commands for your workflows instead of sub-agents use slash commands for every "inner loop" workflow you do many times a day — saves repeated prompting, commands live in .claude/commands/ and are checked into git if you do something more than once a day, turn it into a skill or command — build /techdebt, context-dump, or analytics commands

Skills (9)

Tip Source use context: fork to run a skill in an isolated subagent — main context only sees the final result, not intermediate tool calls. The agent field lets you set the subagent type use skills in subfolders for monorepos skills are folders, not files — use references/, scripts/, examples/ subdirectories for progressive disclosure build a Gotchas section in every skill — highest-signal content, add Claude's failure points over time skill description field is a trigger, not a summary — write it for the model ("when should I fire?") don't state the obvious in skills — focus on what pushes Claude out of its default behavior 🚫👶 don't railroad Claude in skills — give goals and constraints, not prescriptive step-by-step instructions 🚫👶 include scripts and libraries in skills so Claude composes rather than reconstructs boilerplate embed !command in SKILL.md to inject dynamic shell output into the prompt — Claude runs it on invocation and the model only sees the result

■ Hooks (5)

Tip Source use on-demand hooks in skills — /careful blocks destructive commands, /freeze blocks edits outside a directory measure skill usage with a PreToolUse hook to find popular or undertriggering skills use a PostToolUse hook to auto-format code — Claude generates well-formatted code, the hook handles the last 10% to avoid CI failures route permission requests to Opus via a hook — let it scan for attacks and auto-approve safe ones 🚫👶 use a Stop hook to nudge Claude to keep going or verify its work at the end of a turn

■ Workflows (5)

Tip Source use /model to select model and reasoning, /context to see context usage, /usage to check plan limits, /extra-usage to configure overflow billing, /config to configure settings — use Opus for plan mode and Sonnet for code to get the best of both always use thinking mode true (to see reasoning) and Output Style Explanatory (to see detailed output with ★ Insight boxes) in /config for better understanding of Claude's decisions use ultrathink keyword in prompts for high effort reasoning /focus mode hides all intermediate work and shows only the final result — trust the model to run the right commands and just look at the outcome (toggle with /focus) tune effort level with Opus 4.7's adaptive thinking — low for speed and fewer tokens, max for most intelligence (slider: low · medium · high · xhigh · max)

■ Workflows Advanced (9)

Tip Source use ASCII diagrams a lot to understand your architecture use /loop for local recurring monitoring (up to 7 days) · use /schedule for cloud-based recurring tasks that run even when your machine is off use Ralph Wiggum plugin for long-running autonomous tasks /permissions with wildcard syntax (Bash(npm run *), Edit(/docs/**)) instead of dangerously-skip-permissions /sandbox to reduce permission prompts with file and network isolation — 84% reduction internally invest in product verification skills (signup-flow-driver, checkout-verifier) — worth spending a week to perfect use auto mode instead of dangerously-skip-permissions — a model-based classifier decides if each command is safe and auto-approves, pauses and asks if risky. Shift+Tab to cycle Ask → Plan → Auto modes 🚫👶 use /less-permission-prompts skill to scan session history for safe bash/MCP commands that repeatedly prompt, then get a recommended allowlist to paste into settings build a /go skill that (1) tests end-to-end via bash/browser/computer use (2) runs /simplify (3) puts up a PR — so when you come back, you know the code works 🚫👶

■ Git / PR (5)

Tip Source keep PRs small and focused — p50 of 118 lines (141 PRs, 45K lines changed in a day), one feature per PR, easier to review and revert always squash merge PRs — clean linear history, one commit per feature, easy git revert and git bisect commit often — try to commit at least once per hour, as soon as task is completed, commit tag @claude on a coworker's PR to auto-generate lint rules for recurring review feedback — automate yourself out of code review 🚫👶 use /code-review for multi-agent PR analysis — catches bugs, security vulnerabilities, and regressions before merge

■ Debugging (6)

Tip Source make it a habit to take screenshots and share with Claude whenever you are stuck with any issue use mcp (Claude in Chrome, Playwright, Chrome DevTools) to let claude see chrome console logs on its own always ask claude to run the terminal (you want to see logs of) as a background task for better debugging /doctor to diagnose installation, authentication, and configuration issues use a cross-model for QA — e.g. Codex for plan and implementation review agentic search (glob + grep) beats RAG — Claude Code tried and discarded vector databases because code drifts out of sync and permissions are complex

■ Utilities (5)

■ Daily (2)

Tip Source update Claude Code daily start your day by reading the changelog

Tips from Claude code CLI binary

Spinner Verbs & Tips (extracted from CLI binary v2.1.121)

🎬 VIDEOS / PODCASTS

Video / Podcast Source YouTube From Vibe Coding to Agentic Engineering (Andrej) | 02 May 2026 | AI Engineer YouTube Full Walkthrough: Workflow for AI Coding (Matt) | 24 Apr 2026 | Matt Pocock YouTube Everything We Got Wrong About Research-Plan-Implement (Dex) | 24 Mar 2026 | MLOps Community YouTube Building Claude Code with Boris Cherny (Boris) | 04 Mar 2026 | The Pragmatic Engineer YouTube Head of Claude Code: What happens after coding is solved (Boris) | 19 Feb 2026 | Lenny's Podcast YouTube Inside Claude Code With Its Creator Boris Cherny (Boris) | 17 Feb 2026 | Y Combinator YouTube Boris Cherny (Creator of Claude Code) On What Grew His Career (Boris) | 15 Dec 2025 | Ryan Peterman YouTube The Secrets of Claude Code From the Engineers Who Built It (Cat) | 29 Oct 2025 | Every YouTube

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☠️ STARTUPS / BUSINESSES

If you have answers, do let me know at shanraisshan@gmail.com

Memory & Instructions (4)

What exactly should you put inside your CLAUDE.md — and what should you leave out? If you already have a CLAUDE.md, is a separate constitution.md or rules.md actually needed? How often should you update your CLAUDE.md, and how do you know when it's become stale? Why does Claude still ignore CLAUDE.md instructions — even when they say MUST in all caps? (reddit)

Agents, Skills & Workflows (6)

When should you use a command vs an agent vs a skill — and when is vanilla Claude Code just better? How often should you update your agents, commands, and workflows as models improve? Should you have a generalist subagent or a feature-specific/role-specific agent? Does giving your subagent a detailed persona improve quality, and what does a "perfect persona prompt" for research/vision look like? Should you rely on Claude Code's built-in plan mode — or build your own planning command/agent that enforces your team's workflow? If you have a personal skill (e.g., /implement with your coding style), how do you incorporate community skills (e.g., /simplify) without conflicts — and who wins when they disagree? Are we there yet? Can we convert an existing codebase into specs, delete the code, and have AI regenerate the exact same code from those specs alone?

Specs & Documentation (3)

Should every feature in your repo have a spec as a markdown file? How often do you need to update specs so they don't become obsolete when a new feature is implemented? When implementing a new feature, how do you handle the ripple effect on specs for other features?

REPORTS







Get the maximum out of this repo by following these steps:

Read this repo as a course, not as a workflow or skill. It's reference material first; you'll run things later. Don't use Claude as a chatbot. Learn the primitives — agents, commands, skills, hooks — and assemble them into your own workflow. Run /weather-orchestrator to see a complete command → agent → skill flow. Use it as a template for any dev workflow, from planning to shipping. Listen for the custom hook sounds while you work. Their implementation lives in the dedicated Claude Code Hooks repo; other patterns like Agent Teams ship inside this repo's implementation/ directory. Learn the advanced topics and their implementations from the 🔥 Hot sub-table — for example, the Ralph Wiggum self-evolving loop is a full working repo you can clone to see one of these patterns end-to-end. Point Claude at the tips and tricks section in your own project and ask it to suggest edits — especially how to restructure your CLAUDE.md . Every tip is sourced from the Claude team or the community. Subscribe to the Reddit and YouTube channels in the Subscribe section to keep up with the community.

🎬 Videos

📊 Presentations



✨Trending on Github in March 2026✨

Star History

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# Workflow Description 1 /workflows:development-workflows Update the DEVELOPMENT WORKFLOWS table and cross-workflow analysis report by researching all 10 workflow repos in parallel 2 /workflows:skill-collections Update the SKILL COLLECTIONS table by researching all 5 skill-collection repos in parallel 3 /workflows:agent-collections Update the AGENT COLLECTIONS table by researching all agent-collection repos in parallel 4 /workflows:best-practice:workflow-concepts Update the README CONCEPTS section with the latest Claude Code features and concepts 5 /workflows:best-practice:workflow-claude-settings Track Claude Code settings report changes and find what needs updating 6 /workflows:best-practice:workflow-claude-subagents Track Claude Code subagents report changes and find what needs updating 7 /workflows:best-practice:workflow-claude-commands Track Claude Code commands report changes and find what needs updating 8 /workflows:best-practice:workflow-claude-skills Track Claude Code skills report changes and find what needs updating

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