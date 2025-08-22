wifitui is a fast, featureful, and friendly replacement for
nmtui.
- Works with NetworkManager over dbus
- Show all saved and visible networks
- Fast fuzzy search (
/to start filtering)
- Show passphrases of known networks
- QR code for sharing a known network with your phone
- Join new and hidden networks (
cand
nkeys)
- Initiate a scan (
skey)
- Multiple backends (experimental
iwdand darwin support, untested)
- Non-interactive modes (
list
show
connectcommands)
- Bring your own color scheme and theme (
--theme=./theme.tomlor set
WIFITUI_THEME=./theme.toml)
More things I'd like to do:
- More stats about the current network
- Maybe a better name?
Install the latest release on your fav distro (wifitui is not maintained in package managers yet), here's a handy script for convenience:
# Fetch the latest release version
TAG=$(curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/shazow/wifitui/releases/latest | grep "tag_name" | cut -d '"' -f4)
OS="linux_$(uname -m)" # x86_64 or arm64
LATEST_RELEASE="https://github.com/shazow/wifitui/releases/download/${TAG}/wifitui_${TAG:1}_${OS}"
# Arch Linux
sudo pacman -U "${LATEST_RELEASE}.pkg.tar.zst"
# Debian
sudo apt install "${LATEST_RELEASE}.deb"
# Just the binary (any distro)
wget -q -O- "${LATEST_RELEASE}.tar.gz" | tar xzv
If you have nix, you can run the latest code in one command:
nix run github:shazow/wifitui
Run the TUI:
$ wifitui
Or run it in non-interactive mode:
$ ./wifitui --help
USAGE
wifitui [flags] <subcommand> [args...]
SUBCOMMANDS
list List wifi networks
show Show a wifi network
connect Connect to a wifi network
FLAGS
-version=false display version
$ ./wifitui show --json "GET off my LAN"
{
"SSID": "GET off my LAN",
"IsActive": false,
"IsKnown": false,
"IsSecure": false,
"IsVisible": false,
"IsHidden": false,
"Strength": 0,
"Security": 3,
"LastConnected": null,
"AutoConnect": false
}
Each has features the other lacks:
nmtui can reveal passphrases but can't trigger a rescan,
impala can rescan but can't manage saved networks (partly due to being iwd-exclusive), etc. I used both for a while, but I just wanted one tool that does everything, plus sort by recency, fuzzy filtering, QR code for sharing the network, support multiple backends (nm and iwd), and more.
- TUI powered by bubbletea.
- Inspired by impala.
- Early versions made possible by Neovim, LSP, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Jules, Github code search, Google, Go, water, oxygen, my Framework laptop running NixOS, the public goods built by socialism, the economies scaled by capitalism, the lands stolen by imperialism, and everything else.
MIT