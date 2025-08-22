wifitui 🛜✨

wifitui is a fast, featureful, and friendly replacement for nmtui .

Features

Works with NetworkManager over dbus

Show all saved and visible networks

Show all saved and visible networks Fast fuzzy search ( / to start filtering)

Fast fuzzy search ( to start filtering) Show passphrases of known networks

Show passphrases of known networks QR code for sharing a known network with your phone

QR code for sharing a known network with your phone Join new and hidden networks ( c and n keys)

Join new and hidden networks ( and keys) Initiate a scan ( s key)

Initiate a scan ( key) Multiple backends (experimental iwd and darwin support, untested)

Multiple backends (experimental and darwin support, untested) Non-interactive modes ( list show connect commands)

Non-interactive modes ( commands) Bring your own color scheme and theme ( --theme=./theme.toml or set WIFITUI_THEME=./theme.toml )

More things I'd like to do:

More stats about the current network

More stats about the current network Maybe a better name?

Getting Started

Install the latest release on your fav distro (wifitui is not maintained in package managers yet), here's a handy script for convenience:

# Fetch the latest release version TAG= $( curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/shazow/wifitui/releases/latest | grep " tag_name " | cut -d ' " ' -f4 ) OS= " linux_ $( uname -m ) " # x86_64 or arm64 LATEST_RELEASE= " https://github.com/shazow/wifitui/releases/download/ ${TAG} /wifitui_ ${TAG : 1} _ ${OS} " # Arch Linux sudo pacman -U " ${LATEST_RELEASE} .pkg.tar.zst " # Debian sudo apt install " ${LATEST_RELEASE} .deb " # Just the binary (any distro) wget -q -O- " ${LATEST_RELEASE} .tar.gz " | tar xzv

If you have nix, you can run the latest code in one command:

nix run github:shazow/wifitui

Run the TUI:

$ wifitui

Or run it in non-interactive mode:

$ ./wifitui --help USAGE wifitui [flags] <subcommand> [args...] SUBCOMMANDS list List wifi networks show Show a wifi network connect Connect to a wifi network FLAGS -version=false display version $ ./wifitui show --json " GET off my LAN " { "SSID": "GET off my LAN", "IsActive": false, "IsKnown": false, "IsSecure": false, "IsVisible": false, "IsHidden": false, "Strength": 0, "Security": 3, "LastConnected": null, "AutoConnect": false }

Why not nmtui or impala ?

Each has features the other lacks: nmtui can reveal passphrases but can't trigger a rescan, impala can rescan but can't manage saved networks (partly due to being iwd-exclusive), etc. I used both for a while, but I just wanted one tool that does everything, plus sort by recency, fuzzy filtering, QR code for sharing the network, support multiple backends (nm and iwd), and more.

Acknowledgement

TUI powered by bubbletea.

Inspired by impala.

Early versions made possible by Neovim, LSP, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Jules, Github code search, Google, Go, water, oxygen, my Framework laptop running NixOS, the public goods built by socialism, the economies scaled by capitalism, the lands stolen by imperialism, and everything else.

License

MIT