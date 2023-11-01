A command-line utility for taking automated screenshots of websites

For background on this project see shot-scraper: automated screenshots for documentation, built on Playwright.

To get started without installing any software, use the shot-scraper-template template to create your own GitHub repository which takes screenshots of a page using shot-scraper . See Instantly create a GitHub repository to take screenshots of a web page for details.

You can install the shot-scraper CLI tool using pip:

pip install shot-scraper # Now install the browser it needs: shot-scraper install

You can take a screenshot of a web page like this:

shot-scraper https://datasette.io/

This will create a screenshot in a file called datasette-io.png .

Many more options are available, see Taking a screenshot for details.