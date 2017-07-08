Refined GitHub
Browser extension that simplifies the GitHub interface and adds useful features
We use GitHub a lot and notice many dumb annoyances we'd like to fix. So here be dragons.
Our hope is that GitHub will notice and implement some of these much needed improvements. So if you like any of these improvements, please email GitHub support about doing it.
GitHub Enterprise is also supported by authorizing your own domain in the options. This is supported in Chrome and Firefox 55+ (to be released in August 2017).
Install
- Chrome extension
- Firefox add-on
- Opera - Use this Opera extension to install the Chrome version.
Highlights
|Dashboard cleanup
|
Mark issues and pull requests as unread
(They will reappear in Notifications)
|Preserves the original Markdown when you copy text from comments
|Reaction avatars
|Moves destructive buttons in commenting forms away from the primary button
|Linkifies issue/PR references in code, comments and titles
New Features
- Copy canonical link to file when the
yhotkey is used
- Supports indenting with the tab key in textareas like the comment box (Shift Tab for original behavior)
- Uses the pull request title as commit title when merging with 'Squash and merge'
More actions
- Linkifies branch references in pull requests
- Adds a quick edit button and a link to the latest release to the readme
- Adds a shortcut to quickly delete a forked repo
- Adds option to view diffs without whitespace changes (d w hotkey)
- Adds a 'Copy' button to the file view
- Adds
Copybutton to gist files
- Adds
Copybutton for file paths to pull request diffs
- Adds links to patch and diff for each commit
More info at a glance
- Shows current filename in the sticky pull request header
- Shows user's full name in comments
- Differentiates merge commits from regular commits
- Adds labels to comments by the original poster
Declutter
- Hides other users starring/forking your repos from the news feed (optional)
- Moves the dashboard organization switcher to the right column
- Removes annoying hover effect in the repo file browser
- Removes the comment box toolbar
- Removes tooltips
- Removes the "Projects" repo tab when there are no projects
UI improvements
- Improves readability of tab indented code
- Prompts you when pressing
Cancelon an inline comment in case it was a mistake
- Easier copy-pasting from diffs by making +/- signs unselectable
- Automagically expands the news feed when you scroll down
- Shows the reactions popover on hover instead of click
More shortcuts
- Adds a 'Releases' tab to repos (g r hotkey)
- Adds a 'Compare' tab to repos
- Adds navigation to milestone pages
- Adds search filter for 'Everything commented by you'
- Adds
Yoursbutton to Issues/Pull Requests page
- Condenses long URLs into references like user/repo/.file@
d71718d
- Adds a
Trendinglink to the global navbar. (g t hotkey)
Previously part of Refined GitHub
Adds blame links for parent commits in blame viewImplemented by GitHub Adds ability to collapse/expand files in a pull request diffImplemented by GitHub
Community tweaks
Stuff that didn't get included, but might be useful.
Contribute
We're happy to receive suggestions and contributions, but be aware this is a highly opinionated project. There's a single commonly-requested option but we're not interested in adding more as it's a slippery slope into adding one for everything. Users will always disagree with something. That being said, we're open to discussing things.
Customization
While this project is highly opinionated, this doesn't necessarily limit you from manually disabling functionality that is not useful for your workflow. Options include:
-
(CSS Only) Use a Chrome extension that allows injecting custom styles into sites, based on a URL pattern. Stylist is one such tool. Example
-
Clone the repository, make the adjustments you need, and load the unpacked extension in Chrome, rather than installing from the Chrome Store.
Development
To run it locally, you'll need to build it with:
# Build once
npm run build
# Build every time a file changes
npm run watch
Once built, load it in the browser.
Chrome
- Visit
chrome://extensions/in Chrome
- Enable the Developer mode
- Click on Load unpacked extension
- Select the folder
extension
Firefox
- Visit
about:debugging#addonsin Firefox
- Click on Load Temporary Add-on
- Select the file
extension/manifest.json
