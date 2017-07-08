/refined-github

Browser extension that simplifies the GitHub interface and adds useful features
  1. JavaScript 79.7%
  2. CSS 19.4%
  3. HTML 0.9%
JavaScript CSS HTML

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit 47d1b83 Jul 8, 2017 @sindresorhus Minor tweaks
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
extension Fix expanded diffs alignment (#563) Jul 7, 2017
media Update some of the screenshots Jul 8, 2017
src Avoid unnecessary network requests when parsing HTML (#582) Jul 8, 2017
test Markdown copy improvements (#546) Jul 7, 2017
.editorconfig Meta tweaks Jun 30, 2017
.gitattributes Force JS files to checkout as LF (#392) May 1, 2017
.gitignore Meta tweaks Jun 30, 2017
.npmrc Meta tweaks Jun 30, 2017
.travis.yml Setup completely automatic deployment (#504) Jun 24, 2017
license Meta tweaks Jun 30, 2017
package.json Markdown copy improvements (#546) Jul 7, 2017
readme.md Minor tweaks Jul 8, 2017
webpack.config.js Minor tweaks Jul 8, 2017

readme.md

Refined GitHub Chrome version Firefox version Deployment

Browser extension that simplifies the GitHub interface and adds useful features

Discuss it on Product Hunt 🦄

We use GitHub a lot and notice many dumb annoyances we'd like to fix. So here be dragons.

Our hope is that GitHub will notice and implement some of these much needed improvements. So if you like any of these improvements, please email GitHub support about doing it.

GitHub Enterprise is also supported by authorizing your own domain in the options. This is supported in Chrome and Firefox 55+ (to be released in August 2017).

Install

Highlights

Dashboard cleanup
Mark issues and pull requests as unread
(They will reappear in Notifications) 		Preserves the original Markdown when you copy text from comments
Reaction avatars Moves destructive buttons in commenting forms away from the primary button
Linkifies issue/PR references in code, comments and titles

New Features

More actions

More info at a glance

Declutter

  • Hides other users starring/forking your repos from the news feed (optional)
  • Moves the dashboard organization switcher to the right column
  • Removes annoying hover effect in the repo file browser
  • Removes the comment box toolbar
  • Removes tooltips
  • Removes the "Projects" repo tab when there are no projects

UI improvements

  • Improves readability of tab indented code
  • Prompts you when pressing Cancel on an inline comment in case it was a mistake
  • Easier copy-pasting from diffs by making +/- signs unselectable
  • Automagically expands the news feed when you scroll down
  • Shows the reactions popover on hover instead of click

And lots more...

More shortcuts

Previously part of Refined GitHub

Community tweaks

Stuff that didn't get included, but might be useful.

Contribute

We're happy to receive suggestions and contributions, but be aware this is a highly opinionated project. There's a single commonly-requested option but we're not interested in adding more as it's a slippery slope into adding one for everything. Users will always disagree with something. That being said, we're open to discussing things.

Customization

While this project is highly opinionated, this doesn't necessarily limit you from manually disabling functionality that is not useful for your workflow. Options include:

  1. (CSS Only) Use a Chrome extension that allows injecting custom styles into sites, based on a URL pattern. Stylist is one such tool. Example

  2. Clone the repository, make the adjustments you need, and load the unpacked extension in Chrome, rather than installing from the Chrome Store.

Development

To run it locally, you'll need to build it with:

# Build once
npm run build
# Build every time a file changes
npm run watch

Once built, load it in the browser.

Chrome

  1. Visit chrome://extensions/ in Chrome
  2. Enable the Developer mode
  3. Click on Load unpacked extension
  4. Select the folder extension

Firefox

  1. Visit about:debugging#addons in Firefox
  2. Click on Load Temporary Add-on
  3. Select the file extension/manifest.json

Related

Created by

License

MIT