Refined GitHub

Browser extension that simplifies the GitHub interface and adds useful features

Discuss it on Product Hunt 🦄

We use GitHub a lot and notice many dumb annoyances we'd like to fix. So here be dragons.

Our hope is that GitHub will notice and implement some of these much needed improvements. So if you like any of these improvements, please email GitHub support about doing it.

GitHub Enterprise is also supported by authorizing your own domain in the options. This is supported in Chrome and Firefox 55+ (to be released in August 2017).

Install

Highlights

Dashboard cleanup

Mark issues and pull requests as unread

(They will reappear in Notifications) Preserves the original Markdown when you copy text from comments

Reaction avatars Moves destructive buttons in commenting forms away from the primary button

Linkifies issue/PR references in code, comments and titles

New Features

Copy canonical link to file when the y hotkey is used

hotkey is used Supports indenting with the tab key in textareas like the comment box ( Shift Tab for original behavior)

for original behavior) Uses the pull request title as commit title when merging with 'Squash and merge'

More actions

More info at a glance

Declutter

Hides other users starring/forking your repos from the news feed (optional)

Moves the dashboard organization switcher to the right column

Removes annoying hover effect in the repo file browser

Removes the comment box toolbar

Removes tooltips

Removes the "Projects" repo tab when there are no projects

UI improvements

Improves readability of tab indented code

Prompts you when pressing Cancel on an inline comment in case it was a mistake

on an inline comment in case it was a mistake Easier copy-pasting from diffs by making +/- signs unselectable

Automagically expands the news feed when you scroll down

Shows the reactions popover on hover instead of click

And lots more...

More shortcuts

Previously part of Refined GitHub

Community tweaks

Stuff that didn't get included, but might be useful.

Contribute

We're happy to receive suggestions and contributions, but be aware this is a highly opinionated project. There's a single commonly-requested option but we're not interested in adding more as it's a slippery slope into adding one for everything. Users will always disagree with something. That being said, we're open to discussing things.

Customization

While this project is highly opinionated, this doesn't necessarily limit you from manually disabling functionality that is not useful for your workflow. Options include:

(CSS Only) Use a Chrome extension that allows injecting custom styles into sites, based on a URL pattern. Stylist is one such tool. Example Clone the repository, make the adjustments you need, and load the unpacked extension in Chrome, rather than installing from the Chrome Store.

Development

To run it locally, you'll need to build it with:

# Build once npm run build

# Build every time a file changes npm run watch

Once built, load it in the browser.

Chrome

Visit chrome://extensions/ in Chrome Enable the Developer mode Click on Load unpacked extension Select the folder extension

Firefox

Visit about:debugging#addons in Firefox Click on Load Temporary Add-on Select the file extension/manifest.json

Related

Created by

License

MIT