Refined Twitter

Browser extension that simplifies the Twitter interface and adds useful features

We use Twitter a lot and notice many dumb annoyances we'd like to fix. So here be dragons.

Read the blog post and discuss it on Product Hunt

Install

Highlights

Tip: Twitter has a native dark mode. And press Command/Ctrl ? to see all keyboard shortcuts.

Customization

We're happy to receive suggestions and contributions, but be aware this is a highly opinionated project. There's a very high bar for adding options.

This doesn't necessarily limit you from manually disabling functionality that is not useful for you. Options include:

  1. (CSS Only) Use a Chrome extension that allows injecting custom styles into sites, based on a URL pattern. Stylish is one such tool. Example

  2. Clone the repository, make the adjustments you need, and load the unpacked extension in Chrome, rather than installing from the Chrome Store.

Contribute

Suggestions and pull requests are highly encouraged!

In order to make modifications to the extension you'd need to run it locally.

Please follow the below steps:

git clone https://github.com/sindresorhus/refined-twitter
cd refined-twitter
npm install    # Install dev dependencies
npm run build  # Build the extension code so it's ready for the browser
npm run watch  # Listen for file changes and automatically rebuild

Once built, load it in the browser of your choice:

Chrome Firefox
  1. Open chrome://extensions
  2. Check the Developer mode checkbox
  3. Click on the Load unpacked extension button
  4. Select the folder refined-twitter/extension
  1. Open about:debugging#addons
  2. Click on the Load Temporary Add-on button
  3. Select the file refined-twitter/extension/manifest.json

FAQ

Don't you have another extension with the same name?

This is reusing the name from the original Refined Twitter extension, which tried to use the mobile Twitter version on the desktop. It was a good idea in theory, but not in practice. This extension instead improves upon the desktop version of Twitter.

