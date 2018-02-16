Refined Twitter
Browser extension that simplifies the Twitter interface and adds useful features
We use Twitter a lot and notice many dumb annoyances we'd like to fix. So here be dragons.
Install
- Chrome extension
- Firefox add-on: Use this to enable installing Chrome extensions and then install Refined Twitter
- Opera extension: Use this to enable installing Chrome extensions and then install Refined Twitter
Highlights
- Simplified and improved UI.
- Hides promoted tweets.
- Auto-loads new tweets in the stream if you're scrolled to the top. No more clicking
See 3 new Tweets!
- Fixes the file extension when saving images in tweets. No more
foo.jpg_large!
- Uses the system font.
- Embeds the photo from Instagram links directly in the tweet.
- Improves scrolling performance.
- Hides "Liked" tweets in the stream.
- Syntax highlighting in code blocks.
- Uses the original image in tweet image galleries instead of a downsized version.
- Removes the annoying suggestions in the search popover.
- Hides "Notifications" activity for new followers and being added to a list.
- Prevents DM modal from closing when (accidentally) clicking outside the modal.
- Highlight your mentions in the stream
- Adds a
Likesbutton to the main navbar
Tip: Twitter has a native dark mode. And press Command/Ctrl ? to see all keyboard shortcuts.
Customization
We're happy to receive suggestions and contributions, but be aware this is a highly opinionated project. There's a very high bar for adding options.
This doesn't necessarily limit you from manually disabling functionality that is not useful for you. Options include:
-
(CSS Only) Use a Chrome extension that allows injecting custom styles into sites, based on a URL pattern. Stylish is one such tool. Example
-
Clone the repository, make the adjustments you need, and load the unpacked extension in Chrome, rather than installing from the Chrome Store.
Contribute
Suggestions and pull requests are highly encouraged!
In order to make modifications to the extension you'd need to run it locally.
Please follow the below steps:
git clone https://github.com/sindresorhus/refined-twitter
cd refined-twitter
npm install # Install dev dependencies
npm run build # Build the extension code so it's ready for the browser
npm run watch # Listen for file changes and automatically rebuild
Once built, load it in the browser of your choice:
|Chrome
|Firefox
|
|
FAQ
Don't you have another extension with the same name?
This is reusing the name from the original Refined Twitter extension, which tried to use the mobile Twitter version on the desktop. It was a good idea in theory, but not in practice. This extension instead improves upon the desktop version of Twitter.
