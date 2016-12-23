/slap

Sublime-like terminal-based text editor
  1. JavaScript 96.5%
  2. Shell 3.5%
JavaScript Shell

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit ca9b795 Dec 23, 2016 @dbkaplun dbkaplun committed on GitHub Merge pull request #367 from pdl/pr-label 
Refactor out label class
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
lib Merge pull request #367 from pdl/pr-label Dec 23, 2016
misc feat(logo): add logo Sep 30, 2015
spec test(find): Add tests for regex matching. Dec 24, 2015
.gitignore Initial commit Apr 21, 2014
.npmignore feat(rep): Featured in Linux Magazine Sept. 2015 issue 👊 Aug 9, 2015
.travis.yml Added support for modern node versions Aug 23, 2016
CONTRIBUTING.md start a CONTRIBUTING.md Oct 30, 2015
LICENSE Initial commit Apr 21, 2014
README.md fix(readme): mark keys with <kbd> Aug 18, 2016
default-config.ini fix(config): invalid URL Jul 30, 2015
install.sh feat(install): add build-essential as dependency Nov 27, 2016
package.json chore(package): update update-notifier to version 1.0.3 Dec 4, 2016
screenshot.png feat(readme): update screenshot Aug 3, 2015
slap.ini feat(bindings): add some bindings that might work but probably won't Nov 24, 2016
slap.js fix(cmd): bin/slap.js -> slap.js Jun 3, 2015

README.md

Screenshot

slap 👋 Build Status Donate

slap is a Sublime-like terminal-based text editor that strives to make editing from the terminal easier. It has:

  • first-class mouse support (even over an SSH connection)
  • a Sublime-like file sidebar
  • double-click to select word, highlight other occurrences
  • configurable Sublime-like keybindings* (Ctrl+S save, Ctrl+Z undo, etc.)
  • copying/pasting with OS clipboard support
  • infinite undo/redo
  • syntax highlighting for 100+ languages
  • bracket matching
  • autoindentation
  • heavily customizeable via plugins
  • ... many other features that will make you leave nano, vim, and emacs behind

Installation

$ curl -sL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/slap-editor/slap/master/install.sh | sh

If you already have NodeJS installed:

$ sudo npm install -g slap@latest

Usage

$ slap fish.c
$ slap fish1.c fish2.c
$ slap redfish/ # open dir
$ slap # new file

Default keybindings

  • Quit: Ctrl+Q
  • Movement: mouse or arrow keys and PageUp/Down/Home/End
    • Shift or click+drag to select, Ctrl/Alt to move faster
  • Save: Ctrl+S
  • Undo: Ctrl+Z, redo: Ctrl+Y
  • List open tabs: Ctrl+L
  • Next/previous tab: Ctrl+Alt+PageUp/Down
  • Close tab: Ctrl+W
  • Find: Ctrl+F
  • Go to line: Ctrl+G
  • Go to matching bracket: Ctrl+]
  • Open: Ctrl+O (or click the filebrowser)
  • New file: Ctrl+N

Configuration

slap supports INI or JSON config files. You can put configuration wherever rc can find it. A mostly empty configuration file with some useful comments is created in ~/.slap/config if an existing file isn't found.

Pass configuration via command line:

$ slap --header.style.bg red file.c

Plugins

Slap is fully customizeable and supports plugins written in JS. You can place single JS files, or NodeJS packages, into ~/.slap/plugins/.

To write your own plugin, a good starting point is slap-clipboard-plugin. Please note that plugin packages must have "keywords": ["slap-plugin"] in package.json.

OS support

OSX

iTerm2 supports the mouse and most keybindings out of the box. For optimal Terminal.app usage, see slap-Terminal.app-profile.

Linux

If you are using X.Org, ensure xclip is installed for OS clipboard support.

Windows

Most terminal emulators in Windows do not support mouse events, PuTTY being a notable exception. In Cygwin, slap crashes on startup due to joyent/node#6459.

Issues

Join us in #slap on Freenode for troubleshooting, theme/plugin/core development, or palm strike discussion of any nature.

Some keys don't work!

NOTE: if you are using Terminal.app, see slap-Terminal.app-profile.

Unfortunately most terminal emulators do not support certain keystrokes and as such there is no way to handle them. These include C-backspace, S-home/end, and S-pageup/down. Most of these actions have alternate keybindings, inspired by emacs and other editors, but if you find one that doesn't work, please submit an issue!

Slow on single cores, Raspberry Pi

slap is based on Github's atom/text-buffer, and as such should be very performant, even with very large files.

Try --editor.highlight false or adding the following to ~/.slap/config:

[editor]
highlight = false

If that doesn't improve performance, please run with --perf.profile true and submit an issue with the newly-created v8.log file.