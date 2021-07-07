Reverse Engineers' Hex Editor
A cross-platform (Windows, Linux, Mac) hex editor for reverse engineering, and everything else.
Features
- Large (1TB+) file support
- Decoding of integer/floating point value types
- Inline disassembly of machine code
- Highlighting and annotation of ranges of bytes
- Side by side comparision of selections
- Lua scripting support (API reference here)
- Virtual address mapping support
Installation
The Releases page has standalone packages for Windows and Mac, as well as installable packages for popular Linux distributions, or you can install them from a distribution package repository as described below.
The same packages are also produced for Git commits (look for the tick), if you want to try the development/unreleased versions.
Debian
First, you will need to add my APT signing key to your system:
wget -qO - https://repos.solemnwarning.net/debian-key.gpg | sudo apt-key add -
Add the following lines to your
/etc/apt/sources.list file:
deb http://repos.solemnwarning.net/debian/ CODENAME main
deb-src http://repos.solemnwarning.net/debian/ CODENAME main
Replace
CODENAME with the version you're running (e.g.
buster or
stretch).
Finally, you can install the package:
$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install rehex
Ubuntu
First, you will need to add my APT signing key to your system:
wget -qO - https://repos.solemnwarning.net/ubuntu-key.gpg | sudo apt-key add -
Add the following lines to your
/etc/apt/sources.list file:
deb http://repos.solemnwarning.net/ubuntu/ CODENAME main
deb-src http://repos.solemnwarning.net/ubuntu/ CODENAME main
Replace
CODENAME with the version you're running (e.g.
groovy for 20.10 or
focal for 20.04).
Finally, you can install the package:
$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install rehex
NOTE: Ubuntu users must have the "Universe" package repository enabled to install some of the dependencies.
Fedora
$ sudo dnf copr enable solemnwarning/rehex
$ sudo dnf install rehex
CentOS
$ sudo dnf install epel-release
$ sudo dnf copr enable solemnwarning/rehex
$ sudo dnf install rehex
openSUSE
$ sudo zypper ar obs://editors editors
$ sudo zypper ref
$ sudo zypper in rehex
Building
If you want to compile on Linux, just check out the source and run
make. You will need Jansson, wxWidgets, Capstone and Lua installed, along with their development packages (Install
build-essential,
git,
libwxgtk3.0-dev,
libjansson-dev,
libcapstone-dev,
liblua5.3-dev and
lua5.3 on Ubuntu).
The resulting build can be installed using
make install, which accepts all the standard environment variables.
For Windows or Mac build instructions, see the relevant README: README.Windows.md README.OSX.md
Feedback
If you find any bugs or have suggestions for improvements or new features, please open an issue on Github, or join the
#rehex IRC channel on
irc.libera.chat.