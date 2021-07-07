Reverse Engineers' Hex Editor

A cross-platform (Windows, Linux, Mac) hex editor for reverse engineering, and everything else.

Features

Large (1TB+) file support

Decoding of integer/floating point value types

Inline disassembly of machine code

Highlighting and annotation of ranges of bytes

Side by side comparision of selections

Lua scripting support (API reference here)

Virtual address mapping support

Installation

The Releases page has standalone packages for Windows and Mac, as well as installable packages for popular Linux distributions, or you can install them from a distribution package repository as described below.

The same packages are also produced for Git commits (look for the tick), if you want to try the development/unreleased versions.

Debian

First, you will need to add my APT signing key to your system:

wget -qO - https://repos.solemnwarning.net/debian-key.gpg | sudo apt-key add -

Add the following lines to your /etc/apt/sources.list file:

deb http://repos.solemnwarning.net/debian/ CODENAME main deb-src http://repos.solemnwarning.net/debian/ CODENAME main

Replace CODENAME with the version you're running (e.g. buster or stretch ).

Finally, you can install the package:

$ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install rehex

Ubuntu

First, you will need to add my APT signing key to your system:

wget -qO - https://repos.solemnwarning.net/ubuntu-key.gpg | sudo apt-key add -

Add the following lines to your /etc/apt/sources.list file:

deb http://repos.solemnwarning.net/ubuntu/ CODENAME main deb-src http://repos.solemnwarning.net/ubuntu/ CODENAME main

Replace CODENAME with the version you're running (e.g. groovy for 20.10 or focal for 20.04).

Finally, you can install the package:

$ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install rehex

NOTE: Ubuntu users must have the "Universe" package repository enabled to install some of the dependencies.

Fedora

$ sudo dnf copr enable solemnwarning/rehex $ sudo dnf install rehex

CentOS

$ sudo dnf install epel-release $ sudo dnf copr enable solemnwarning/rehex $ sudo dnf install rehex

openSUSE

$ sudo zypper ar obs://editors editors $ sudo zypper ref $ sudo zypper in rehex

Building

If you want to compile on Linux, just check out the source and run make . You will need Jansson, wxWidgets, Capstone and Lua installed, along with their development packages (Install build-essential , git , libwxgtk3.0-dev , libjansson-dev , libcapstone-dev , liblua5.3-dev and lua5.3 on Ubuntu).

The resulting build can be installed using make install , which accepts all the standard environment variables.

For Windows or Mac build instructions, see the relevant README: README.Windows.md README.OSX.md

Feedback