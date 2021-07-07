Skip to content

/ rehex

Reverse Engineers' Hex Editor

GPL-2.0 License
1.7k stars 89 forks
Star
Notifications
master
Switch branches/tags
6 branches 6 tags
Code
Clone

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Latest commit

@solemnwarning
solemnwarning Update FUNDING.yml
1823dee Jul 7, 2021
Update FUNDING.yml
1823dee

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
.github
Update FUNDING.yml
Jul 7, 2021
doc
Add LDoc documentation for Lua APIs.
Feb 11, 2021
googletest
Eliminate msvc build errors in the test projects
Aug 4, 2020
include
Fix build on modern FreeBSD (#133).
Jun 11, 2021
msvc
Implement initial Lua plugin tests.
Jan 31, 2021
plugins
Create virtual segments for EXE/DLL sections.
Feb 14, 2021
res
Install and load plugins from standard directories.
Jan 15, 2021
src
Fix assertion failure in tests.
Jun 19, 2021
tests
Fix test failures on Mac.
May 19, 2021
tools
Embed: Fix linking errors for generated content
Aug 4, 2020
vcpkg
Update VS projects and get Lua plugin code building.
Jan 13, 2021
wxLua
Updated wxLua to revision 0df1127c2afb4b5fd22751463f9625927736504d.
Jun 27, 2021
.editorconfig
Add editorconfig file
Jun 8, 2020
.gitignore
Update gitignore
Jun 24, 2021
CHANGES.txt
Update changelog.
Jun 20, 2021
LICENSE.txt
Implement "About" dialog.
Jan 14, 2019
Makefile
Merge branch 'find-previous'
May 19, 2021
Makefile.AppImage
Fix loading of plugins bundled as part of an AppImage.
May 3, 2021
Makefile.osx
Fix test suite on Mac OS.
Jan 31, 2021
Makefile.win
Fix Windows build error?
Jan 7, 2021
README.OSX.md
Update Windows/OS X build instructions for Capstone.
Jul 8, 2020
README.Windows.md
Add missing dependencies to README.
May 6, 2021
README.md
Update IRC channel details.
Jun 19, 2021
update-wxlua.sh
Build included wxLua rather than depending on mine.
Dec 18, 2020
Reverse Engineers' Hex Editor Features Installation Debian Ubuntu Fedora CentOS openSUSE Building Feedback

README.md

rehex logo Reverse Engineers' Hex Editor

A cross-platform (Windows, Linux, Mac) hex editor for reverse engineering, and everything else.

Features

  • Large (1TB+) file support
  • Decoding of integer/floating point value types
  • Inline disassembly of machine code
  • Highlighting and annotation of ranges of bytes
  • Side by side comparision of selections
  • Lua scripting support (API reference here)
  • Virtual address mapping support

inline comments + data types demo

file diff demo

Installation

The Releases page has standalone packages for Windows and Mac, as well as installable packages for popular Linux distributions, or you can install them from a distribution package repository as described below.

The same packages are also produced for Git commits (look for the tick), if you want to try the development/unreleased versions.

Debian

First, you will need to add my APT signing key to your system:

wget -qO - https://repos.solemnwarning.net/debian-key.gpg | sudo apt-key add -

Add the following lines to your /etc/apt/sources.list file:

deb http://repos.solemnwarning.net/debian/ CODENAME main
deb-src http://repos.solemnwarning.net/debian/ CODENAME main

Replace CODENAME with the version you're running (e.g. buster or stretch).

Finally, you can install the package:

$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install rehex

Ubuntu

First, you will need to add my APT signing key to your system:

wget -qO - https://repos.solemnwarning.net/ubuntu-key.gpg | sudo apt-key add -

Add the following lines to your /etc/apt/sources.list file:

deb http://repos.solemnwarning.net/ubuntu/ CODENAME main
deb-src http://repos.solemnwarning.net/ubuntu/ CODENAME main

Replace CODENAME with the version you're running (e.g. groovy for 20.10 or focal for 20.04).

Finally, you can install the package:

$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install rehex

NOTE: Ubuntu users must have the "Universe" package repository enabled to install some of the dependencies.

Fedora

$ sudo dnf copr enable solemnwarning/rehex
$ sudo dnf install rehex

CentOS

$ sudo dnf install epel-release
$ sudo dnf copr enable solemnwarning/rehex
$ sudo dnf install rehex

openSUSE

$ sudo zypper ar obs://editors editors
$ sudo zypper ref
$ sudo zypper in rehex

Building

If you want to compile on Linux, just check out the source and run make. You will need Jansson, wxWidgets, Capstone and Lua installed, along with their development packages (Install build-essential, git, libwxgtk3.0-dev, libjansson-dev, libcapstone-dev, liblua5.3-dev and lua5.3 on Ubuntu).

The resulting build can be installed using make install, which accepts all the standard environment variables.

For Windows or Mac build instructions, see the relevant README: README.Windows.md README.OSX.md

Feedback

If you find any bugs or have suggestions for improvements or new features, please open an issue on Github, or join the #rehex IRC channel on irc.libera.chat.

About

Reverse Engineers' Hex Editor

Resources

Readme

License

GPL-2.0 License

Releases 6

0.3.91 Latest
May 4, 2021
+ 5 releases

Sponsor this project

  •  
Learn more about GitHub Sponsors

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 4

Languages