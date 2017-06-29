/symbol-organizer

Organize your symbols page alphabetically (including layer list) and into groupings determined by your symbol names.
  1. JavaScript 100.0%
JavaScript

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit 0e3d5b6 Jun 29, 2017 Jason Burns Sketch 45 fix for symbol group titles.
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Screenshots Added keyboard shortcut to quickly run Symbol Organizer using last May 24, 2017
Symbol Organizer.sketchplugin/Contents Sketch 45 fix for symbol group titles. Jun 29, 2017
README.md Added keyboard shortcut to quickly run Symbol Organizer using last May 24, 2017
appcast.xml Sketch 45 fix for symbol group titles. Jun 29, 2017
logo.png Added plugin logo. Nov 4, 2016

README.md

Symbol Organizer

Organize your symbols page, and layer list, alphabetically and into groupings determined by your symbol names. Also provides the ability to choose the granularity of the groups, layout symbols horizontally or vertically, set a maximum of symbols per row/column, reverse the layer list sort direction, sequentially rename duplicate symbols, gather symbols from other pages, and remove unused symbols (symbols which are nested in other symbols, or used as overrides, will NOT be removed).

Symbol Organizer