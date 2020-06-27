Maigret collects a dossier on a person by username only, checking for accounts on a huge number of sites and gathering all the available information from web pages. No API keys required.
Ensure you have Python 3.10 or higher.
pip install maigret
maigret YOUR_USERNAME
No install? Try the Telegram bot or a Cloud Shell.
Want a web UI? See how to launch it.
See also: Quick start.
- Supports 3,000+ sites (see full list). A default run checks the 500 highest-ranked sites by traffic; pass
-ato scan everything, or
--tagsto narrow by category/country.
- Embeddable in Python projects — import
maigretand run searches programmatically (see library usage).
- Extracts all available information about the account owner from profile pages and site APIs, including links to other accounts.
- Performs recursive search using discovered usernames and other IDs.
- Allows filtering by tags (site categories, countries).
- Detects and partially bypasses blocks, censorship, and CAPTCHA.
- Fetches an auto-updated site database from GitHub each run (once per 24 hours), and falls back to the built-in database if offline.
- Works with Tor and I2P websites; able to check domains.
- Ships with a web interface for browsing results as a graph and downloading reports in every format from a single page.
- Optional AI analysis mode (
--ai) that turns raw findings into a short investigation summary using an OpenAI-compatible API.
For the complete feature list, see the features documentation.
Professional OSINT and social-media analysis tools built on Maigret:
Already ran the In one minute steps? You're set. Below are alternative methods.
Don't want to install anything? Use the Telegram bot.
Download a standalone EXE from Releases. Video guide: https://youtu.be/qIgwTZOmMmM.
Run Maigret in the browser via cloud shells or Jupyter notebooks:
# install from pypi
pip3 install maigret
# usage
maigret username
# or clone and install manually
git clone https://github.com/soxoj/maigret && cd maigret
# build and install
pip3 install .
# usage
maigret username
Two image variants are published:
soxoj/maigret:latest— CLI mode (default)
soxoj/maigret:web— auto-launches the web interface
# official image (CLI)
docker pull soxoj/maigret
# CLI usage
docker run -v /mydir:/app/reports soxoj/maigret:latest username --html
# Web UI (open http://localhost:5000)
docker run -p 5000:5000 soxoj/maigret:web
# Web UI on a custom port
docker run -e PORT=8080 -p 8080:8080 soxoj/maigret:web
# manual build
docker build -t maigret . # CLI image (default target)
docker build --target web -t maigret-web . # Web UI image
Build errors? See the troubleshooting guide.
# make HTML, PDF, and Xmind8 reports
maigret user --html
maigret user --pdf
maigret user --xmind #Output not compatible with xmind 2022+
# machine-readable exports
maigret user --json ndjson # newline-delimited JSON (also: --json simple)
maigret user --csv
maigret user --txt
maigret user --graph # interactive D3 graph (HTML)
# search on sites marked with tags photo & dating
maigret user --tags photo,dating
# search on sites marked with tag us
maigret user --tags us
# search for three usernames on all available sites
maigret user1 user2 user3 -a
# AI-assisted investigation summary (needs OPENAI_API_KEY)
maigret user --ai
Run
maigret --help for all options. Docs: CLI options, more examples. Running into 403s or timeouts? See TROUBLESHOOTING.md.
Maigret has a built-in web UI with a results graph and downloadable reports.
maigret --web 5000
Open http://127.0.0.1:5000, enter a username, and view results.
Maigret can be embedded in your own Python projects. The CLI is a thin wrapper around an async function you can call directly — build custom pipelines, feed results into your own tooling, or run it inside a larger OSINT workflow.
See the full library usage guide for a working example, async patterns, and how to filter sites by tag.
--parse URL— parse a profile page, extract IDs/usernames, and use them to kick off a recursive search.
--permute— generate likely username variants from two or more inputs (e.g.
john doe→
johndoe,
j.doe, …) and search for all of them.
--self-check [--auto-disable]— verify
usernameClaimed/
usernameUnclaimedpairs against live sites for maintainers auditing the database.
--ai/
--ai-model— run the AI analysis over the search results and stream a short investigation summary to the terminal.
--ai collects the search results, builds an internal Markdown report, and sends it to an OpenAI-compatible chat completion endpoint to produce a short, neutral investigation summary (likely real name, location, occupation, interests, languages, confidence, follow-up leads). Per-site progress is suppressed and the model's output is streamed to stdout.
export OPENAI_API_KEY=sk-...
maigret user --ai
# pick a different model
maigret user --ai --ai-model gpt-4o-mini
The key can also be set as
openai_api_key in
settings.json. The endpoint defaults to
https://api.openai.com/v1, but
openai_api_base_url in
settings.json can point to any OpenAI-compatible API (Azure OpenAI, OpenRouter, a local server, …). See the settings docs for the full list of options.
Maigret can route checks through a proxy, Tor, or I2P — useful for
.onion /
.i2p sites and for bypassing WAFs that block datacenter IPs.
# any HTTP/SOCKS proxy
maigret user --proxy socks5://127.0.0.1:1080
# Tor (default gateway socks5://127.0.0.1:9050)
maigret user --tor-proxy socks5://127.0.0.1:9050
# I2P (default gateway http://127.0.0.1:4444)
maigret user --i2p-proxy http://127.0.0.1:4444
Start your Tor / I2P daemon before running the command — Maigret does not manage these gateways.
Add or fix new sites surgically in
data.json (no
json.load/
json.dump), then run
./utils/update_site_data.py to regenerate
sites.md and the database metadata, and open a pull request. For more details, see the CONTRIBUTING guide and development docs. Release history: CHANGELOG.md.
The open-source Maigret is MIT-licensed and free for commercial use without restriction — but site checks break over time and need active maintenance.
For serious commercial use — with a daily-updated site database or a username-check API — reach out: 📧 maigret@soxoj.com
- Private site database — 5 000+ sites, updated daily (separate from the public open-source database)
- Username check API — integrate Maigret into your product
For educational and lawful purposes only. You are responsible for complying with all applicable laws (GDPR, CCPA, etc.) in your jurisdiction. The authors bear no responsibility for misuse.
Open an issue · GitHub Discussions · Telegram
OSINT techniques used:
- SOTL-2.2. Search For Accounts On Other Platforms
- SOTL-6.1. Check Logins Reuse To Find Another Account
- SOTL-6.2. Check Nicknames Reuse To Find Another Account
MIT © Maigret