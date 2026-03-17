Orca

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The AI Orchestrator for 100x builders.

Run Codex, ClaudeCode, OpenCode or Pi side-by-side — each in its own worktree, tracked in one place.

Features

Also in the box:

Quick open — Search across worktrees, files, agents, commands, and repo context without leaving your flow.

— Search across worktrees, files, agents, commands, and repo context without leaving your flow. Account switcher & usage tracking — See Claude and Codex usage and rate-limit resets, and hot-swap accounts without re-logging in.

— See Claude and Codex usage and rate-limit resets, and hot-swap accounts without re-logging in. Rich repo previews — Preview Markdown, images, PDFs, and repo docs in the workspace.

— Preview Markdown, images, PDFs, and repo docs in the workspace. Computer Use — Let agents operate desktop apps and visible UI when a workflow needs real interaction.

— Let agents operate desktop apps and visible UI when a workflow needs real interaction. Notifications and unread state — Know when an agent finishes or needs attention, then mark threads unread to come back later.

— Know when an agent finishes or needs attention, then mark threads unread to come back later. And many, many more — we ship daily, so this list is perpetually behind. The changelog is the real feature list.

Supported Agents

Works with any CLI agent — if it runs in a terminal, it runs in Orca.

Claude Code Codex Grok Cursor GitHub Copilot OpenCode MiMo Code Amp OpenClaude Antigravity Pi oh-my-pi Hermes Agent Devin Goose Auggie Autohand Code Charm Cline Codebuff Command Code Continue Droid Kilocode Kimi Kiro Mistral Vibe Qwen Code Rovo Dev + any CLI agent

Install

Desktop — macOS, Windows, Linux

Or via a package manager:

# macOS (Homebrew) brew install --cask stablyai/orca/orca # Arch Linux (AUR) — or stably-orca-git to build from source yay -S stably-orca-bin

Mobile Companion — iOS, Android

Pair with your desktop app to monitor and steer your agents from your phone.

Community & Support

Discord: Join the community on Discord .

Twitter / X: Follow @orca_build for updates and announcements.

WeChat: Scan the QR code to join the community.

Feedback & Ideas: We ship fast. Missing something? Request a new feature.

Privacy: See the privacy & telemetry docs for what anonymous usage data Orca collects and how to opt out.

Show Support: Star this repo to follow along with our daily ships.

Developing

Want to contribute or run locally? See our CONTRIBUTING.md guide.

License

Orca is free and open source under the MIT License.