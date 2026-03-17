The AI Orchestrator for 100x builders.
Run Codex, ClaudeCode, OpenCode or Pi side-by-side — each in its own worktree, tracked in one place.
Also in the box:
- Quick open — Search across worktrees, files, agents, commands, and repo context without leaving your flow.
- Account switcher & usage tracking — See Claude and Codex usage and rate-limit resets, and hot-swap accounts without re-logging in.
- Rich repo previews — Preview Markdown, images, PDFs, and repo docs in the workspace.
- Computer Use — Let agents operate desktop apps and visible UI when a workflow needs real interaction.
- Notifications and unread state — Know when an agent finishes or needs attention, then mark threads unread to come back later.
- And many, many more — we ship daily, so this list is perpetually behind. The changelog is the real feature list.
Works with any CLI agent — if it runs in a terminal, it runs in Orca.
Claude Code Codex Grok Cursor GitHub Copilot OpenCode MiMo Code Amp OpenClaude Antigravity Pi oh-my-pi Hermes Agent Devin Goose Auggie Autohand Code Charm Cline Codebuff Command Code Continue Droid Kilocode Kimi Kiro Mistral Vibe Qwen Code Rovo Dev + any CLI agent
- Download from onOrca.dev
- Or grab a build directly: macOS Apple Silicon · macOS Intel · Windows (.exe) · Linux AppImage · All builds
Or via a package manager:
# macOS (Homebrew)
brew install --cask stablyai/orca/orca
# Arch Linux (AUR) — or stably-orca-git to build from source
yay -S stably-orca-bin
Pair with your desktop app to monitor and steer your agents from your phone.
- iOS: Download on the App Store or join TestFlight
- Android: Download the APK
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Discord: Join the community on Discord.
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Twitter / X: Follow @orca_build for updates and announcements.
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WeChat: Scan the QR code to join the community.
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Feedback & Ideas: We ship fast. Missing something? Request a new feature.
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Privacy: See the privacy & telemetry docs for what anonymous usage data Orca collects and how to opt out.
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Show Support: Star this repo to follow along with our daily ships.
Want to contribute or run locally? See our CONTRIBUTING.md guide.
Orca is free and open source under the MIT License.