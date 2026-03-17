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Orca Orca

GitHub stars Total downloads across all releases License Join the Orca Discord Follow Orca on X Supported platforms: macOS, Windows, and Linux

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The AI Orchestrator for 100x builders.
Run Codex, ClaudeCode, OpenCode or Pi side-by-side — each in its own worktree, tracked in one place.

Download Orca

Orca desktop app running agents in parallel worktrees, with the Orca mobile companion app in the corner

Features

Mobile Companion

Monitor and steer your agents from your phone — get notified when an agent finishes and send follow-ups from anywhere.

iOS App Store · TestFlight · Android APK · Docs →

 Orca desktop with the mobile companion app

Parallel Worktrees

Fan one prompt across five agents, each in its own isolated git worktree — compare the results and merge the winner.

Docs →

 Parallel worktree orchestration

Terminal Splits

Ghostty-class terminals with WebGL rendering, infinite splits, and scrollback that survives restarts.

Docs →

 Terminal splits

Design Mode

Click any UI element in a real Chromium window to send its HTML, CSS, and a cropped screenshot straight into your agent's prompt.

Docs →

 Embedded browser and Design Mode

GitHub & Linear, Native

Browse PRs, issues, and project boards in-app — open a worktree from any task and review without a context switch.

Docs →

 GitHub and Linear task workflows in Orca

SSH Worktrees

Run agents on a beefy remote box with full file editing, git, and terminals — auto-reconnect and port forwarding included.

Docs →

 Remote worktrees over SSH

Annotate AI Diffs

Drop comments on any diff line and ship them back to the agent — review, edit, and commit without leaving Orca.

Docs →

 Annotate AI-generated diffs

Drag Files to Agents

VS Code's editor with autosave everywhere — drag files or images straight into an agent prompt.

Docs →

 Drag files and images into an agent prompt

Orca CLI

Agents drive Orca too — script every workflow with orca worktree create, snapshot, click, and fill.

Docs →

 Script Orca from the CLI

Also in the box:

  • Quick open — Search across worktrees, files, agents, commands, and repo context without leaving your flow.
  • Account switcher & usage tracking — See Claude and Codex usage and rate-limit resets, and hot-swap accounts without re-logging in.
  • Rich repo previews — Preview Markdown, images, PDFs, and repo docs in the workspace.
  • Computer Use — Let agents operate desktop apps and visible UI when a workflow needs real interaction.
  • Notifications and unread state — Know when an agent finishes or needs attention, then mark threads unread to come back later.
  • And many, many more — we ship daily, so this list is perpetually behind. The changelog is the real feature list.

Supported Agents

Works with any CLI agent — if it runs in a terminal, it runs in Orca.

Claude Code logo Claude Code   Codex logo Codex   Grok logo Grok   Cursor logo Cursor   GitHub Copilot logo GitHub Copilot   OpenCode logo OpenCode   MiMo Code logo MiMo Code   Amp logo Amp   OpenClaude logo OpenClaude   Antigravity logo Antigravity   Pi logo Pi   oh-my-pi logo oh-my-pi   Hermes Agent logo Hermes Agent   Devin logo Devin   Goose logo Goose   Auggie logo Auggie   Autohand Code logo Autohand Code   Charm logo Charm   Cline logo Cline   Codebuff logo Codebuff   Command Code logo Command Code   Continue logo Continue   Droid logo Droid   Kilocode logo Kilocode   Kimi logo Kimi   Kiro logo Kiro   Mistral Vibe logo Mistral Vibe   Qwen Code logo Qwen Code   Rovo Dev logo Rovo Dev   + any CLI agent

Install

Desktop — macOS, Windows, Linux

Or via a package manager:

# macOS (Homebrew)
brew install --cask stablyai/orca/orca

# Arch Linux (AUR) — or stably-orca-git to build from source
yay -S stably-orca-bin

Mobile Companion — iOS, Android

Pair with your desktop app to monitor and steer your agents from your phone.

Community & Support

  • Discord: Join the community on Discord.

  • Twitter / X: Follow @orca_build for updates and announcements.

  • WeChat: Scan the QR code to join the community.

    WeChat QR code for the Orca community

  • Feedback & Ideas: We ship fast. Missing something? Request a new feature.

  • Privacy: See the privacy & telemetry docs for what anonymous usage data Orca collects and how to opt out.

  • Show Support: Star this repo to follow along with our daily ships.

Developing

Want to contribute or run locally? See our CONTRIBUTING.md guide.

Orca contributors

License

Orca is free and open source under the MIT License.

About

Orca is the ADE for working with a fleet of parallel agents. Run any coding agent with your own subscription. Available on desktop and mobile.

onOrca.dev

Topics

cli terminal opencode ide devtools mobile-app orchestration pi codex ai-agents ade worktrees ghostty claude-code parallel-agents cursor-agent agent-ide yc-backed

Resources

Readme

License

MIT license

Contributing

Contributing
Activity
Custom properties

Stars

7.4k stars

Watchers

17 watching

Forks

531 forks
Report repository

Releases 653

v1.4.97 Latest
Jun 24, 2026
+ 652 releases

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