About

MessengerKit is a drop-in UI for messenger interfaces on iOS built in Swift. Centred around a single UIViewController , MessengerKit is themeable to fit your needs and includes a number of powerful features:

UICollectionView based with pre-loading and caching of size calculation for bubbles.

based with pre-loading and caching of size calculation for bubbles. Auto-growing input view.

Multiple included cell types: text, large-emoji, image, video.

Presentation of SFSafariViewController

Built-in, customisable themes.

A custom theming system to bring your own UICollectionViewCell s, headers, footers, and input views.

s, headers, footers, and input views. Avatar support (currently only in the travamigos theme).

The framework was built for and is used in production at Travamigos.

Screenshots

Documentation

Installation

MessengerKit requires Swift 4.0 and iOS 10.0 or later.

Manual

Drag the contents of the MessengerKit folder into your Xcode Project.

CocoaPods

Add the following to your project's Podfile.

pod ' MessengerKit ' , :git => ' git@github.com:steve228uk/MessengerKit.git '

Carthage

Coming soon.

Credits

MessengerKit was written by @steve228uk for Travamigos and is available under the MIT license.

It makes use of KeyboardUtility by @JunyuKuang.