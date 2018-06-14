About
MessengerKit is a drop-in UI for messenger interfaces on iOS built in Swift. Centred around a single
UIViewController, MessengerKit is themeable to fit your needs and includes a number of powerful features:
UICollectionViewbased with pre-loading and caching of size calculation for bubbles.
- Auto-growing input view.
- Multiple included cell types: text, large-emoji, image, video.
- Presentation of
SFSafariViewController
- Built-in, customisable themes.
- A custom theming system to bring your own
UICollectionViewCells, headers, footers, and input views.
- Avatar support (currently only in the
travamigostheme).
The framework was built for and is used in production at Travamigos.
Screenshots
Documentation
Installation
MessengerKit requires Swift 4.0 and iOS 10.0 or later.
Manual
Drag the contents of the
MessengerKit folder into your Xcode Project.
CocoaPods
Add the following to your project's Podfile.
pod 'MessengerKit', :git => 'git@github.com:steve228uk/MessengerKit.git'
Carthage
Coming soon.
Credits
MessengerKit was written by @steve228uk for Travamigos and is available under the MIT license.
It makes use of KeyboardUtility by @JunyuKuang.