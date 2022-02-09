NOTE: New versions of Subspace

Subspace Commmunity

The most actively maintained fork of Subspace with a number of improvements.

WarpSpeed VPN

WarpSpeed VPN is an enhanced commercial rewrite of Subspace with a number of major improvements. It is free for personal use and for small open source projects. Designed to support the Subspace creator's new projects.

Subspace - A simple WireGuard VPN server GUI

Screenshots

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

Screenshot 3

Screenshot 4

Features

WireGuard VPN Protocol The most modern and fastest VPN protocol.

Single Sign-On (SSO) with SAML Support for SAML providers like G Suite and Okta.

Add Devices Connect from Mac OS X, Windows, Linux, Android, or iOS.

Remove Devices Removes client key and disconnects client.

Auto-generated Configs Each client gets a unique downloadable config file. Generates a QR code for easy importing on iOS and Android.



Run Subspace on a VPS

Running Subspace on a VPS is designed to be as simple as possible.

Public Docker image.

Single static Go binary with assets bundled.

Automatic TLS using Let's Encrypt.

Redirects http to https.

Works with a reverse proxy or standalone.

1. Get a server

Recommended Specs

Type: VPS or dedicated

Distribution: Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial)

Memory: 512MB or greater

2. Add a DNS record

Create a DNS A record in your domain pointing to your server's IP address.

Example: subspace.example.com A 172.16.1.1

3. Enable Let's Encrypt

Subspace runs a TLS ("SSL") https server on port 443/tcp. It also runs a standard web server on port 80/tcp to redirect clients to the secure server. Port 80/tcp is required for Let's Encrypt verification.

Requirements

Your server must have a publicly resolvable DNS record.

Your server must be reachable over the internet on ports 80/tcp and 443/tcp and 51820/udp (WireGuard).

Usage

Example usage:

$ subspace --http-host subspace.example.com

Usage

-backlink string backlink (optional) -datadir string data dir (default " /data " ) -debug debug mode -help display help and exit -http-addr string HTTP listen address (default " :80 " ) -http-host string HTTP host -http-insecure enable sessions cookies for http (no https) not recommended -letsencrypt enable TLS using Let ' s Encrypt on port 443 (default true) -version display version and exit

Run as a Docker container

Install WireGuard on the host

The container expects WireGuard to be installed on the host. The official image is subspacecloud/subspace .

add-apt-repository -y ppa:wireguard/wireguard apt-get update apt-get install -y wireguard # Remove dnsmasq because it will run inside the container. apt-get remove -y dnsmasq # Set DNS server. echo nameserver 1.1.1.1 > /etc/resolv.conf # Load modules. modprobe wireguard modprobe iptable_nat modprobe ip6table_nat # Enable IP forwarding sysctl -w net.ipv4.ip_forward=1 sysctl -w net.ipv6.conf.all.forwarding=1

Follow the official Docker install instructions: Get Docker CE for Ubuntu

Make sure to change the --env SUBSPACE_HTTP_HOST to your publicly accessible domain name.

# Your data directory should be bind-mounted as `/data` inside the container using the `--volume` flag. $ mkdir /data docker create \ --name subspace \ --restart always \ --network host \ --cap-add NET_ADMIN \ --volume /usr/bin/wg:/usr/bin/wg \ --volume /data:/data \ --env SUBSPACE_HTTP_HOST=subspace.example.com \ subspacecloud/subspace:latest $ sudo docker start subspace $ sudo docker logs subspace < log output >

Updating the container image

Pull the latest image, remove the container, and re-create the container as explained above.

# Pull the latest image $ sudo docker pull subspacecloud/subspace # Stop the container $ sudo docker stop subspace # Remove the container (data is stored on the mounted volume) $ sudo docker rm subspace # Re-create and start the container $ sudo docker create ... (see above)

Help / Reporting Bugs

Not (currently) available. Coming soon.