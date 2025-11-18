Supertonic — Lightning Fast, On-Device, Accurate TTS

Supertonic is a lightning-fast, on-device text-to-speech system designed for local inference with minimal overhead. Powered by ONNX Runtime, it runs entirely on your device—no cloud, no API calls, no privacy concerns.

📰 Update News

2026.04.29 - 🎉 Supertonic 3 released with 31-language support , improved reading accuracy, fewer repeat/skip failures, and v2-compatible public ONNX assets. Demo | Models

- 🎉 released with , improved reading accuracy, fewer repeat/skip failures, and v2-compatible public ONNX assets. Demo | Models 2026.01.22 - Voice Builder is now live! Turn your voice into a deployable, edge-native TTS with permanent ownership.

- is now live! Turn your voice into a deployable, edge-native TTS with permanent ownership. 2026.01.06 - 🎉 Supertonic 2 released with 5-language support. The v2 code path is preserved on the release/supertonic-2 branch.

- 🎉 released with 5-language support. The v2 code path is preserved on the branch. 2025.12.10 - Added supertonic PyPI package! Install via pip install supertonic . For details, visit supertonic-py documentation

- Added PyPI package! Install via . For details, visit supertonic-py documentation 2025.12.10 - Added 6 new voice styles (M3, M4, M5, F3, F4, F5). See Voices for details

- Added 6 new voice styles (M3, M4, M5, F3, F4, F5). See Voices for details 2025.12.08 - Optimized ONNX models via OnnxSlim now available on Hugging Face Models

- Optimized ONNX models via OnnxSlim now available on Hugging Face Models 2025.11.24 - Added Flutter SDK support with macOS compatibility

Quick Start

Install the Python SDK and generate speech immediately. On the first run, Supertonic downloads the model assets from Hugging Face automatically.

pip install supertonic

Python

from supertonic import TTS # First run downloads the model from Hugging Face automatically. tts = TTS ( auto_download = True ) style = tts . get_voice_style ( voice_name = "M1" ) text = "A gentle breeze moved through the open window while everyone listened to the story." wav , duration = tts . synthesize ( text , voice_style = style , lang = "en" ) tts . save_audio ( wav , "output.wav" ) print ( f"Generated { duration :.2f } s of audio" )

Getting Started

First, clone the repository:

git clone https://github.com/supertone-inc/supertonic.git cd supertonic

Prerequisites

Before running the examples, download the ONNX models and preset voices, and place them in the assets directory:

Note: The Hugging Face repository uses Git LFS. Please ensure Git LFS is installed and initialized before cloning or pulling large model files. macOS: brew install git-lfs && git lfs install

Generic: see https://git-lfs.com for installers

git lfs install git clone https://huggingface.co/Supertone/supertonic-3 assets

Some language examples need native runtimes:

Go : install the ONNX Runtime C library. On macOS, brew install onnxruntime is enough; the Go example auto-detects Homebrew paths.

: install the ONNX Runtime C library. On macOS, is enough; the Go example auto-detects Homebrew paths. Java : use a JDK, not just a JRE. On macOS, brew install openjdk@17 works.

: use a JDK, not just a JRE. On macOS, works. C#: targets .NET 9 and allows major-version roll-forward, so .NET 9 or newer runtimes can run it.

Then run the Python example:

cd py uv sync uv run example_onnx.py

This generates outputs/output.wav using the default preset voice.

Other Runtime Examples

Run Supertonic in other languages and platforms Node.js Example (Details) cd nodejs npm install npm start Browser Example (Details) cd web npm install npm run dev Java Example (Details) cd java mvn clean install mvn exec:java C++ Example (Details) cd cpp mkdir build && cd build cmake .. && cmake --build . --config Release ./example_onnx C# Example (Details) cd csharp dotnet restore dotnet run Go Example (Details) cd go go mod download go run example_onnx.go helper.go Swift Example (Details) cd swift swift build -c release .build/release/example_onnx Rust Example (Details) cd rust cargo build --release ./target/release/example_onnx iOS Example (Details) cd ios/ExampleiOSApp xcodegen generate open ExampleiOSApp.xcodeproj In Xcode: Targets → ExampleiOSApp → Signing: select your Team, then choose your iPhone as run destination and build.

Technical Details

Runtime : ONNX Runtime for cross-platform inference

: ONNX Runtime for cross-platform inference Browser Support : onnxruntime-web for client-side inference

: onnxruntime-web for client-side inference Batch Processing : Supports batch inference for improved throughput

: Supports batch inference for improved throughput Audio Output: Outputs 16-bit WAV files

Performance Highlights

Supertonic 3 is designed for practical on-device inference: compact enough to run locally, while staying competitive with much larger open TTS systems.

Reading Accuracy

Across measured languages, Supertonic 3 stays within a competitive WER/CER range against much larger open TTS models such as VoxCPM2, while preserving a lightweight on-device deployment path. Asterisked languages use CER; the others use WER.

Supertonic 2 to Supertonic 3

Compared with Supertonic 2, Supertonic 3 reduces repeat and skip failures, improves speaker similarity across the shared-language set, and expands language coverage from 5 to 31 languages. It keeps the v2-compatible public ONNX interface, so existing integrations can move to v3 with the same inference contract.

Runtime Footprint

Supertonic 3 runs fast on CPU, even compared with larger baselines measured on A100 GPU, and uses substantially less memory. The open-weight fixed-voice setting does not require a GPU, which makes local, browser, and edge deployment much easier.

Model Size

At about 99M parameters across the public ONNX assets, Supertonic 3 is much smaller than 0.7B to 2B class open TTS systems. The smaller model size is a practical advantage for download size, startup time, and on-device inference.

Demo

Try it now: Experience Supertonic in your browser with our Interactive Demo, or get started with pre-trained models from Hugging Face Hub

Raspberry Pi

Watch Supertonic running on a Raspberry Pi, demonstrating on-device, real-time text-to-speech synthesis:

supertonic_raspberry-pi_480.mov

Experience Supertonic on an Onyx Boox Go 6 e-reader in airplane mode, achieving an average RTF of 0.3× with zero network dependency:

supertonic_ebook.mp4

Chrome Extension

Turns any webpage into audio in under one second, delivering lightning-fast, on-device text-to-speech with zero network dependency—free, private, and effortless:

TLDRL_video_1_1_4_short_low.mp4

Why Supertonic?

Blazingly Fast : Optimized for low-latency, on-device speech generation across desktop, browser, and edge deployments

: Optimized for low-latency, on-device speech generation across desktop, browser, and edge deployments Lightweight : Compact ONNX assets designed for efficient local execution

: Compact ONNX assets designed for efficient local execution On-Device Capable : Complete privacy and zero network dependency

: Complete privacy and zero network dependency Accurate Reading : Improved reading stability with fewer repeat and skip failures

: Improved reading stability with fewer repeat and skip failures Expressive Tags : Supports simple expression tags such as <laugh> , <breath> , and <sigh>

: Supports simple expression tags such as , , and Flexible Deployment: Ready-to-use examples across Python, JavaScript, browser, mobile, and native runtimes

Language Support

Supertonic 3 supports 31 languages:

Code Language Code Language Code Language Code Language en English ko Korean ja Japanese ar Arabic bg Bulgarian cs Czech da Danish de German el Greek es Spanish et Estonian fi Finnish fr French hi Hindi hr Croatian hu Hungarian id Indonesian it Italian lt Lithuanian lv Latvian nl Dutch pl Polish pt Portuguese ro Romanian ru Russian sk Slovak sl Slovenian sv Swedish tr Turkish uk Ukrainian vi Vietnamese

We provide ready-to-use TTS inference examples across multiple ecosystems:

Language/Platform Path Description Python py/ ONNX Runtime inference Node.js nodejs/ Server-side JavaScript Browser web/ WebGPU/WASM inference Java java/ Cross-platform JVM C++ cpp/ High-performance C++ C# csharp/ .NET ecosystem Go go/ Go implementation Swift swift/ macOS applications iOS ios/ Native iOS apps Rust rust/ Memory-safe systems Flutter flutter/ Cross-platform apps

For detailed usage instructions, please refer to the README.md in each language directory.

Natural Text Handling

Supertonic is designed to handle complex, real-world text inputs that contain natural prose, punctuation, abbreviations, and proper nouns.

🎧 View audio samples more easily: Check out our Interactive Demo for a better viewing experience of all audio examples

Overview of Test Cases:

Category Key Challenges Supertonic ElevenLabs OpenAI Gemini Microsoft Financial Expression Decimal currency, abbreviated magnitudes (M, K), currency symbols, currency codes ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Phone Number Area codes, hyphens, extensions (ext.) ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Technical Unit Decimal numbers with units, abbreviated technical notations ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌

Example 1: Financial Expression

Text: "The startup secured $5.2M in venture capital, a huge leap from their initial $450K seed round." Challenges: Decimal point in currency ($5.2M should be read as "five point two million")

Abbreviated magnitude units (M for million, K for thousand)

Currency symbol ($) that needs to be properly pronounced as "dollars" Audio Samples: System Result Audio Sample Supertonic ✅ 🎧 Play Audio ElevenLabs Flash v2.5 ❌ 🎧 Play Audio OpenAI TTS-1 ❌ 🎧 Play Audio Gemini 2.5 Flash TTS ❌ 🎧 Play Audio VibeVoice Realtime 0.5B ❌ 🎧 Play Audio

Example 2: Phone Number

Text: "You can reach the hotel front desk at (212) 555-0142 ext. 402 anytime." Challenges: Area code in parentheses that should be read as separate digits

Phone number with hyphen separator (555-0142)

Abbreviated extension notation (ext.)

Extension number (402) Audio Samples: System Result Audio Sample Supertonic ✅ 🎧 Play Audio ElevenLabs Flash v2.5 ❌ 🎧 Play Audio OpenAI TTS-1 ❌ 🎧 Play Audio Gemini 2.5 Flash TTS ❌ 🎧 Play Audio VibeVoice Realtime 0.5B ❌ 🎧 Play Audio

Example 3: Technical Unit

Text: "Our drone battery lasts 2.3h when flying at 30kph with full camera payload." Challenges: Decimal time duration with abbreviation (2.3h = two point three hours)

Speed unit with abbreviation (30kph = thirty kilometers per hour)

Technical abbreviations (h for hours, kph for kilometers per hour)

Technical/engineering context requiring proper pronunciation Audio Samples: System Result Audio Sample Supertonic ✅ 🎧 Play Audio ElevenLabs Flash v2.5 ❌ 🎧 Play Audio OpenAI TTS-1 ❌ 🎧 Play Audio Gemini 2.5 Flash TTS ❌ 🎧 Play Audio VibeVoice Realtime 0.5B ❌ 🎧 Play Audio

Note: These samples demonstrate how each system handles text normalization and pronunciation of complex expressions without requiring pre-processing or phonetic annotations.

Built with Supertonic

Project Description Links TLDRL Free, on-device TTS extension for reading any webpage Chrome Read Aloud Open-source TTS browser extension Chrome · Edge · GitHub PageEcho E-Book reader app for iOS App Store VoiceChat On-device voice-to-voice LLM chatbot in the browser Demo · GitHub OmniAvatar Talking avatar video generator from photo + speech Demo CopiloTTS Kotlin Multiplatform TTS SDK via ONNX Runtime GitHub Voice Mixer PyQt5 tool for mixing and modifying voice styles GitHub Supertonic MNN Lightweight library based on MNN (fp32/fp16/int8) GitHub · PyPI Transformers.js Hugging Face's JS library with Supertonic support GitHub PR · Demo Pinokio 1-click localhost cloud for Mac, Windows, and Linux Pinokio · GitHub

Citation

The following papers describe the core technologies used in Supertonic. If you use this system in your research or find these techniques useful, please consider citing the relevant papers:

SupertonicTTS: Main Architecture

This paper introduces the overall architecture of SupertonicTTS, including the speech autoencoder, flow-matching based text-to-latent module, and efficient design choices.

@article { kim2025supertonic , title = { SupertonicTTS: Towards Highly Efficient and Streamlined Text-to-Speech System } , author = { Kim, Hyeongju and Yang, Jinhyeok and Yu, Yechan and Ji, Seunghun and Morton, Jacob and Bous, Frederik and Byun, Joon and Lee, Juheon } , journal = { arXiv preprint arXiv:2503.23108 } , year = { 2025 } , url = { https://arxiv.org/abs/2503.23108 } }

Length-Aware RoPE: Text-Speech Alignment

This paper presents Length-Aware Rotary Position Embedding (LARoPE), which improves text-speech alignment in cross-attention mechanisms.

@article { kim2025larope , title = { Length-Aware Rotary Position Embedding for Text-Speech Alignment } , author = { Kim, Hyeongju and Lee, Juheon and Yang, Jinhyeok and Morton, Jacob } , journal = { arXiv preprint arXiv:2509.11084 } , year = { 2025 } , url = { https://arxiv.org/abs/2509.11084 } }

Self-Purifying Flow Matching: Training with Noisy Labels

This paper describes the self-purification technique for training flow matching models robustly with noisy or unreliable labels.

@article { kim2025spfm , title = { Training Flow Matching Models with Reliable Labels via Self-Purification } , author = { Kim, Hyeongju and Yu, Yechan and Yi, June Young and Lee, Juheon } , journal = { arXiv preprint arXiv:2509.19091 } , year = { 2025 } , url = { https://arxiv.org/abs/2509.19091 } }

License

This project's sample code is released under the MIT License. - see the LICENSE for details.

The accompanying model is released under the OpenRAIL-M License. - see the LICENSE file for details.

This model was trained using PyTorch, which is licensed under the BSD 3-Clause License but is not redistributed with this project. - see the LICENSE for details.

Copyright (c) 2026 Supertone Inc.