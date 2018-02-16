/sketch-isometric

Generate Isometric views from Artboards and Rectangles in Sketch app.
Sketch Isometric Plugin Ctrl + shift + I

Generate Isometric views from Artboards and Rectangles in Sketch app.

Single Isometric example

Steps

  1. Select source Artboard / Rectangle
  2. Hit Ctrl + shift + I or Run plugin from 'Plugins > Sketch Isomeric > Generate Isometric View'
  3. Select Rotate direction, adjust 'Depth' and 'Scale' as per your requirements and hit 'Done'

More examples ...

Single Isometric example Single Isometric example Single Isometric example Single Isometric example

Can we have some GIFs please ...

Single Isometric example Single Isometric example

Features

Rotation direction

Single Isometric example

Depth

Single Isometric example

Scale

Single Isometric example

Color

Colors of the sides can be changed manually after quiting the plugin. Just select the appropriate shape and update fill with your desired color. Single Isometric example

Map Top Surface

Magic Mirror plugin can be used to map the desired artboard on top of the Isometric view. Single Isometric example

Installation

Recommended

  • Install via Sketch Runner, Sketchpacks, or Sketch Toolbox by searching for Sketch Isometric.

Old-Fashioned

Make sure you have the latest version of Sketch installed. (Sketch 40+)

  1. Download the ZIP file of this repository
  2. Double click on Sketch-Isometric.sketchplugin

You can also do isometric illustrations like these ...

Single Isometric example Single Isometric example Single Isometric example Single Isometric example Single Isometric example Single Isometric example Single Isometric example

Contact me

Feel free to contact me for any suggestions or critique.

Email: sures.srinivasan@gmail.com

Portfolio

Thanks / Credits

Illustrations inspired from Nitish Khagwal, Cognitive-scale and many others.

Thanks to Tim Wantland and Kyle Pedersen for inspiration and moral support :)