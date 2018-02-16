Sketch Isometric Plugin
Ctrl + shift + I
Generate Isometric views from Artboards and Rectangles in Sketch app.
Steps
- Select source Artboard / Rectangle
- Hit
Ctrl + shift + Ior Run plugin from 'Plugins > Sketch Isomeric > Generate Isometric View'
- Select Rotate direction, adjust 'Depth' and 'Scale' as per your requirements and hit 'Done'
More examples ...
Can we have some GIFs please ...
Features
Rotation direction
Depth
Scale
Color
Colors of the sides can be changed manually after quiting the plugin. Just select the appropriate shape and update fill with your desired color.
Map Top Surface
Magic Mirror plugin can be used to map the desired artboard on top of the Isometric view.
Installation
Recommended
- Install via Sketch Runner, Sketchpacks, or Sketch Toolbox by searching for Sketch Isometric.
Old-Fashioned
Make sure you have the latest version of Sketch installed. (Sketch 40+)
- Download the ZIP file of this repository
- Double click on
Sketch-Isometric.sketchplugin
You can also do isometric illustrations like these ...
Contact me
Feel free to contact me for any suggestions or critique.
Email: sures.srinivasan@gmail.com
Thanks / Credits
Illustrations inspired from Nitish Khagwal, Cognitive-scale and many others.
Thanks to Tim Wantland and Kyle Pedersen for inspiration and moral support :)