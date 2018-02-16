Sketch Isometric Plugin Ctrl + shift + I

Generate Isometric views from Artboards and Rectangles in Sketch app.

Steps

Select source Artboard / Rectangle Hit Ctrl + shift + I or Run plugin from 'Plugins > Sketch Isomeric > Generate Isometric View' Select Rotate direction, adjust 'Depth' and 'Scale' as per your requirements and hit 'Done'

Features

Rotation direction

Depth

Scale

Color

Colors of the sides can be changed manually after quiting the plugin. Just select the appropriate shape and update fill with your desired color.

Map Top Surface

Magic Mirror plugin can be used to map the desired artboard on top of the Isometric view.

Installation

Recommended

Install via Sketch Runner, Sketchpacks, or Sketch Toolbox by searching for Sketch Isometric.

Make sure you have the latest version of Sketch installed. (Sketch 40+)

Download the ZIP file of this repository Double click on Sketch-Isometric.sketchplugin

You can also do isometric illustrations like these ...

Contact me

Feel free to contact me for any suggestions or critique.

Email: sures.srinivasan@gmail.com

Thanks / Credits

Illustrations inspired from Nitish Khagwal, Cognitive-scale and many others.

Thanks to Tim Wantland and Kyle Pedersen for inspiration and moral support :)