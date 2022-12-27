Easy ways to add design flair, user delight, and whimsy to your product!

Web Design in 4 minutes

Keep it simple: https://jgthms.com/web-design-in-4-minutes/

CSS/UI Templates

HTML/CSS nice templates

🆕 https://shuffle.dev/ tailwind/bootstrap/materialui randomly generated templates

https://www.creative-tim.com/

https://wickedtemplates.com using Tailwind v2 (and wickedblocks) and https://wickedbackgrounds.com/

https://www.tailwind-kit.com/ free tailwind component kit

https://daisyui.com/ tailwind theme

https://themeselection.com/

https://html5up.net/

https://frontendor.com/ using bootstrap

https://preview.tabler.io/# using bootstrap

https://cruip.com/ HTML, React, Vue.js, and Tailwind templates

https://open-props.style/ design tokens using CSS variables

Serious CSS Frameworks

Professional Design Systems

Heavier CSS Frameworks

bigger learning curve, may have js, but more OOTB)

Drop-in CSS Frameworks

lighter, no js. preview some of these with https://sites.yax.com/

No CSS Classes - Pure HTML 🌟 https://andybrewer.github.io/mvp/ mvp.css https://yegor256.github.io/tacit/ https://github.com/alvaromontoro/almond.css has [thin fonts](https://news.ycombinator.com/item? https://picocss.com/ Elegant styles for all natives HTML elements without .classes and dark mode automatically enabled. https://simplecss.org/demo 4kb incl dark mode https://watercss.kognise.dev/ Small size (< 2kb) https://github.com/xz/new.css (https://newcss.net/) 4.8kb sets some sensible defaults and styles your HTML to look reasonable. It's perfect for: A dead-simple blog, Collecting your most used links, Making a simple "about me" site, Rendering markdown-generated HTML https://github.com/oxalorg/sakura supports extremely easy theming using variables for duotone color scheming. It comes with several existing themes, which can be found in the css folder of this repository. https://github.com/susam/spcss https://github.com/neocities/element (inactive now)

Spectre.css lightweight (10kb), responsive and modern CSS framework for faster and extensible development.

https://purecss.io/ A set of small (3.7kb), responsive CSS modules that you can use in every web project.

https://gdcss.netlify.app/ (inspired by UK design system)

https://ajusa.github.io/lit/ lit has two modules: lit and util. lit contains all of the basics for a framework, such as a responsive grid, typography, and other elements. util has many CSS utility classes that can be used to extend lit, or any CSS framework.

https://luxacss.com/

https://jenil.github.io/chota/ good looking, lots of classes and utilities yet small

https://chr15m.github.io/DoodleCSS/ hand drawn look

https://codepen.io/web-dot-dev/pen/abpoXGZ the base classes for web.dev/learn/csss

https://open-props.style/ css variables framework - "tailwind without tailwind"id=30497165).

https://latex.vercel.app/ style your website like a LATEX document

https://github.com/gduverger/screen (inactive now)

Collections of even more: https://github.com/dohliam/dropin-minimal-css https://github.com/dbohdan/classless-css https://github.com/ubershmekel/cssbed (https://www.cssbed.com/) https://thesephist.github.io/paper.css/ and https://thesephist.github.io/blocks.css/



Superlight: 100 bytes of css to look great nearly everywhere

html { max-width : 60 ch ; padding : 1.5 rem ; margin : auto; line-height : 1.5 rem ; font-size : 24 px ; }

Fun CSS Frameworks

focus is fun

https://www.getpapercss.com/ (handrwritingey css similar to roughjs)

https://terminalcss.xyz/

focus is brutalism

https://secretgeek.github.io/html_wysiwyg/html.html This page is a truly naked, brutalist html quine.

https://mrcoles.com/demo/markdown-css/ CSS to make HTML markup look like plain-text markdown.

focus is fun/nostalgia

focus in futurism

Arwes - Futuristic Sci-Fi and Cyberpunk Graphical User Interface Framework for Web Apps https://arwes.dev/

http://augmented-ui.com/ - Futuristic, Sci-Fi shaping for any element

No Framework

Instead of using a framework, consider not using one.

CSS Resets

more control in exchange for more work on your part.

eric meyer v2 https://meyerweb.com/eric/tools/css/reset/

josh comeau reset https://www.joshwcomeau.com/css/custom-css-reset/ - Chris Coyier comments

https://github.com/jensimmons/cssremedy css working group's reset if it didnt have to worry about tech debt

https://github.com/tiaanduplessis/nanoreset

https://nicolas-cusan.github.io/destyle.css/

https://hankchizljaw.com/wrote/a-modern-css-reset/

https://gist.github.com/DavidWells/18e73022e723037a50d6

http://necolas.github.io/normalize.css/ (yes, technically does more than a reset) https://github.com/sindresorhus/modern-normalize is a smaller version that just supports latest Chrome, Firefox, and Safari Tailwind's https://tailwindcss.com/docs/preflight/ is built atop normalize

https://github.com/kripod/css-homogenizer - a modern take on Eric Meyer's Reset, based upon direct comparison between user agent style sheets.

Jamie Kyle CSS preset https://twitter.com/buildsghost/status/1360343126510981122?s=20

CSS A11y Checkers

Tailwind Component Libraries

React Component Libraries

Recent comparison/discussion of: DaisyUI React Bootstrap ChakraUI Tailwind UI Flowbite React Material UI https://www.tremor.so/ Simple and modular components to build dashboards in a breeze. Fully open-source, made by data scientists and software engineers with a sweet spot for design.

Radix UI Unstyled, accessible components for building high‑quality design systems and web apps in React.

Mantine More than 120 customizable components and hooks to cover you in any situation.

https://nextui.org/ uses Stitches, includes light and dark UI components out-of-the-box along with a default color palette that might be good for quickly building landing pages or other content that’s not initially tied to any branding.

https://akaspanion.github.io/ui-neumorphism/

https://component.gallery/

https://headlessui.dev/

https://ui.supabase.io/



Layout

Stacking and Elevation

Good idea to have an elevation system in place. Material's is pretty good: https://material.io/design/environment/elevation.html

Component Default elevation values (dp) Dialog 24 Modal bottom sheet Modal side sheet 16 Navigation drawer 16 Floating action button (FAB - pressed) 12 Standard bottom sheet Standard side sheet 8 Bottom navigation bar 8 Bottom app bar 8 Menus and sub menus 8 Card (when picked up) 8 Contained button (pressed state) 8 Floating action button (FAB - resting elevation) Snackbar 6 Top app bar (scrolled state) 4 Top app bar (resting elevation) 0 or 4 Refresh indicator Search bar (scrolled state) 3 Contained button (resting elevation) 2 Search bar (resting elevation) 1 Card (resting elevation) 1 Switch 1 Text button 0 Standard side sheet 0

More notes on FAB implementation- https://youtu.be/RXopH5t2Kww

2D Spacing

More. Spacing. Please.

Double your whitespace

Responsive Layout Breakpoints

When in doubt, use Material Layout: https://material.io/design/layout/responsive-layout-grid.html#breakpoints

Screen size Margin Body Layout columns Extra-small (phone) 0-599dp 16dp Scaling 4 Small (tablet) 600-904 32dp Scaling 8 905-1239 Scaling 840dp 12 Medium (laptop) 1240-1439 200dp Scaling 12 Large (desktop) 1440+ Scaling 1040 12

https://piccalil.li/tutorial/build-a-responsive-media-browser-with-css/

Tailwind's breakpoints don't come with layout recommendations but here they are: sm: 640px md: 768px lg: 1024px xl: 1280px 2xl: 1536px



Layout Bleed

A nice bleed lets you put emphasis on things selectively.

You want a normal width, a popout width, and a "full bleed" width. Optional for an intermediate one.

This is the best version of bleed implementation https://ryanmulligan.dev/blog/layout-breakouts/ (borrows from https://joshwcomeau.com/css/full-bleed/)

This is adapted to be responsive

<style > /* https://ryanmulligan.dev/blog/layout-breakouts/ */ . swyxcontent { --gap : clamp ( 1 rem , 6 vw , 3 rem ); --full : minmax ( var ( --gap ) , 1 fr ); --content : min ( 65 ch , 100 % - var ( --gap ) * 2 ); --popout : minmax ( 0 , 2 rem ); --feature : minmax ( 0 , 5 rem ); display : grid; grid-template-columns : [ full-start ] [ feature-start ] [ popout-start ] [ content-start ] var ( - - content) [ content-end ] [ feature-end ] [ popout-end ] [ feature-end ] [ full-end ] } @media ( min-width : 640 px ) { . swyxcontent { grid-template-columns : [ full-start ] var ( - - full) [ feature-start ] var ( - - feature) [ popout-start ] var ( - - popout) [ content-start ] var ( - - content) [ content-end ] var ( - - popout) [ popout-end ] var ( - - feature) [ feature-end ] var ( - - full) [ full-end ]; } } : global (. swyxcontent > * ) { grid-column : content; } article : global ( pre ) { grid-column : feature; } < / style >

Then you can selectively use the popout , feature , and full classes as needed

. content > * { grid-column : content; } . popout { grid-column : popout; } . feature { grid-column : feature; } . full { grid-column : full; }

Other Layout Tools and tips

Typography

typography matters https://twitter.com/kvncnls/status/1399077512014086150?s=21

Fonts

Premium fonts and some examples Proxima Nova https://a16z.com/ (on Typekit)

Graphik https://type.today/en/Graphik

https://www.typewolf.com/

MD Prime - used on CSS tricks https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTIatvwm1MM

Arida Black (maggie's font) https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/latinotype/arida/black/

Dank Mono

Tekton https://twitter.com/round/status/1178090204562968576?s=19 you can learn more about proofing premium fonts here https://www.typography.com/blog/text-for-proofing-fonts

Font Loading Strategy

https://github.com/zachleat/web-font-loading-recipes

https://iainbean.com/posts/2021/5-steps-to-faster-web-fonts/

Everything Harry Roberts writes Google Fonts strategy <!-- - 1. Preemptively warm up the fonts’ origin. - - 2. Initiate a high-priority, asynchronous fetch for the CSS file. Works in - most modern browsers. - - 3. Initiate a low-priority, asynchronous fetch that gets applied to the page - only after it’s arrived. Works in all browsers with JavaScript enabled. - - 4. In the unlikely event that a visitor has intentionally disabled - JavaScript, fall back to the original method. The good news is that, - although this is a render-blocking request, it can still make use of the - preconnect which makes it marginally faster than the default. --> <!-- [1] --> < link rel =" preconnect " href =" https://fonts.gstatic.com " crossorigin /> <!-- [2] --> < link rel =" preload " as =" style " href =" $CSS&display=swap " /> <!-- [3] --> < link rel =" stylesheet " href =" $CSS&display=swap " media =" print " onload =" this.media='all' " /> <!-- [4] --> < noscript > < link rel =" stylesheet " href =" $CSS&display=swap " /> </ noscript >

font-display: optional may be good but harry roberts doesnt like it

don't load fonts if prefers-reduced-data see Kilian Valkhof

Line Height

https://www.thegoodlineheight.com

Line Width

Don't forget setting max-width - betweeen 60-75chars is good.

You may wish to use max-width: 60ch on content. Note on the ch unit not being EXACTLY 60 chars

Kerning and char spacing

Don't forget setting Leading (line height) on your h1 text and minding kerning: https://creativemarket.com/blog/whats-the-difference-between-leading-kerning-and-tracking

https://99designs.com/blog/tips/11-kerning-tips/

When you use allcaps section titles, set the tracking ( letting-spacing ) a little wider. (Example from Steve Schoger)

Font Sizing

DON'T GO CRAZY WITH FONT SIZES.

Typography Talks

Typography for Developers (2hrs) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agbh1wbfJt8

Adam Argyle on Typography https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaro26rK61o&t=874s

Web Typography (48mins) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbIZX6tE9JY Don't trust computers Use the default font size for paragraph text Adjust type size according to reading distance Adjust the font size if the typeface requires it Set tables to be read Resize display text as you would an image Reduce your playload Optimise page render timing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgsHSVsNRdg

Other Typography Resources

5 minute guide to Typography https://www.pierrickcalvez.com/journal/a-five-minutes-guide-to-better-typography

Typography in 10 minutes https://medium.com/nextux/become-a-typography-nerd-in-under-10-minutes-5a7eda093cb3

typography for long form articles - https://css-tricks.com/designing-for-long-form-articles/

Font smoothing - explained, MDN

Tool for learning what fonts other people use https://fontanello.oktavilla.se/

FlowType.js

FitText

https://wh0.github.io/glitter/ It’s a generator that produces text in a glitter-like style, which you can save as SVG. Definitely not for 99% of your projects, but a pretty cool text effect.

if all letters at the same height all caps this is called Majuscule

International fonts stack https://www.figma.com/blog/when-fonts-fall/

In future, try out leading-trim

https://piccalil.li/tutorial/improve-the-readability-of-the-content-on-your-website

css podcast primer on typography https://thecsspodcast.libsyn.com/tcp036-v2

If building a collaborative design tool that offers font choice, see how Figma does it https://youtu.be/kVD-sjtFoEI

Colors

Pick a primary "brand" color to match your personality. DO NOT OVERUSE IT.

Blue: safe, familiar

Gold: expensive, sophisticated (Examples, again)

Pink: fun, not so serious

You can also have a grey for secondary content, and lighter grey for tertiary content.

Don't use system default/named colors, too brutal. Soften it a bit. "Never use black" has been proposed as a rule, but this is debated.

Here's a more complete primer on color personalities with more examples.

Mind accessibility. 1 in 12 men and 1 in 200 women have color blindness. Make sure to check that important distinctions can be perceived.

Example blueish palette Monotone: White-ish Card background: #FCFCFC

Blueish-Black icons: #1C1E20

Lighter text on white: #485963

Bluish background: #202D34 Multicolor: Black: #1d1d1d.

purple: #b066ff;

blue: #203447;

lightblue: #1f4662;

blue2: #1C2F40;

yellow: #ffc600;

pink: #EB4471;

white: #d7d7d7;

You may or may not want to use generic names if you want it swappable for dark mode: Example yellowish palette: primary-light: #FFD151 mustard

primary-dark: #FFAE03 UCLA gold

secondary-success: #20A39E light sea green

secondary-warning: #EF5B5B sunset orange

secondary-info: #08D377 dark cerulean

grays: #E8E9E9, #D1D3D4, #BABDBF, #808488, #666A6D, #4D5052, #333537, #1C1D1E Examples: https://dev.to/dcodeyt/add-dark-mode-to-your-websites-with-css-5bh4 Note - THIS IS DISPUTED!!! Even Slack's impl has separate light and dark theming. The problem is "primary" isn't a color, it's a measure of contrast in the current context. On the same page you might have a white panel with a black button and a black panel with a white button, and both of those buttons are "primary" even though they are different colors. - Adam Wathan

One liner dark mode (careful about perf!): filter: invert(100%) hue-rotate(180deg); - more filters here

https://workos.com/blog/5-lessons-we-learned-adding-dark-mode-to-our-platform?ref=sidebar

Palette Generators

Color Gradients

Note: Default gradients often have "hard edges" that are too rough. (example, example). You can use esaing gradients in future.

Color Theory

Not tools but still important so here they are

Color Theory for Data Visualization

Dataviz is a special category since it's not just design, but information. Credit to Teej's thread.

Backgrounds

Background Gradients and Patterns

Not just for background backgrounds - applying gradients and background images to text is super underrated. Examples:

Background Radial Bursts behind images:

Background Gradients

Make sure to see the Color Gradients section to generate gradients

background-image : linear-gradient ( 120 deg , hsl ( 200 50 % 90 % ) 0 % , hsl ( 200 100 % 90 % ) 100 % );

Linear gradients can be "eased" to be smoother: https://css-tricks.com/easing-linear-gradients/

https://meshgradient.com/ swirly backgrounds like apple

https://www.meshgradients.design/

https://meshgradient.in/ generate mesh gradient backgrounds

Background Patterns

https://trianglify.io/ low polly pattern generator

https://leaverou.github.io/css3patterns/

https://github.com/bansal-io/pattern.css

http://www.heropatterns.com/ SVG Repeating Patterns Generator

https://doodad.dev/pattern-generator/

https://www.wowpatterns.com/free-vector-art thousands of freevector patterns, based on shapes, organic shapes as well as themes, such as animals, beach, city and people, festivals, florals etc.

https://wickedbackgrounds.com/?ref=producthunt svg background waves

https://www.svgbackgrounds.com/

https://www.transparenttextures.com/

https://www.toptal.com/designers/subtlepatterns/ (exports png though :( )

https://pattern.flaticon.com/ (create a bg pattern of icons)

https://coolbackgrounds.io/

https://tabbied.com/ abstract Doodles with generated patterns

https://css-doodle.com/

https://hero-generator.netlify.app/ hero picture CSS generator

https://www.gradientmagic.com/

https://kumiko-generator.netlify.app/

http://thepatternlibrary.com/

https://msurguy.github.io/flow-lines/ produces random geometric lines, and we can adjust the formulas and distances between the shapes drawn

http://svgbackgrounds.com/

https://haikei.app/ - web app to generate unique SVG shapes, backgrounds, and patterns

https://pattern.monster/ 180 patterns, and you can filter them by mode and color, and search

http://iros.github.io/patternfills/ - plenty of black-and-white patterns, also available from the command line

https://www.kennethcachia.com/plain-pattern/ allows you to upload an SVG shape (or use one of the existing ones) and it creates a repeating pattern which can be exported as SVG.

http://www.patternify.com/ CSS Pattern generator that allows you to define a pattern in a 10×10 grid

https://www.magicpattern.design/tools/css-backgrounds library of pure CSS background patterns like ZigZag or diagonal ones.

https://bgjar.com/

https://products.ls.graphics/paaatterns/

https://notchris.net/patterns/ (Really simple SVG Patterns using single unicode characters.)

https://doodad.dev/pattern-generator/ (Pattern generator that exports to png, jpg and svg.)

wave dividers https://www.shapedivider.app/ generate custom shape dividers https://svgwave.in/ https://getwaves.io/ generate SVG waves https://wavelry.vercel.app/ choose between sharp, linear and smooth waves https://www.outpan.com/app/9aaaf27303/svg-gradient-wave-generator adjust amplitudes, smoothness, saturation and hues https://loading.io/background/m-wave/ generate waves, and even animate them https://haikei.app/ full fledged generate SVG assets, from layered waves to stacked waves and blob scenes svg waves generator https://codepen.io/jh3y/full/poEvKxo https://wweb.dev/resources/css-separator-generator



Background Illustrations

Background SVG texture

Misc Backgroundy Stuff

Icons and Favicons

Favicons

Don't forget them!

<link rel=""> tags and opengraph

Ideas of things you can include based on my own site.

< link rel =" icon " type =" image/png " href =" /favicon.png " /> < link rel =" webmention " href =" https://webmention.io/www.swyx.io/webmention " /> < link rel =" pingback " href =" https://webmention.io/www.swyx.io/xmlrpc " /> < meta name =" theme-color " content =" #818CF8 " /> < title > {frontmatter.title} ∊ swyx.io </ title > < link rel =" canonical " href =" {canonical} " /> < meta property =" og:url " content =" {swyxioURL} " /> < meta property =" og:type " content =" article " /> < meta property =" og:title " content =" {seoTitle} " /> < meta name =" Description " content =" {seoDescription} " /> < meta property =" og:description " content =" {seoDescription} " /> {#if frontmatter.cover_image} < meta property =" og:image " content =" {coverImage} " /> {/if} < meta name =" twitter:card " content = {frontmatter.cover_image ? 'summary_large_image' : 'summary'} /> < meta name =" twitter:domain " content =" swyx.io " /> < meta name =" twitter:creator " content =" @swyx " /> < meta name =" twitter:title " content =" {seoTitle} " /> < meta name =" twitter:description " content =" {seoDescription} " /> < meta name =" twitter:image " content = {frontmatter.cover_image ? frontmatter.cover_image : 'https://www.swyx.io/swyx-ski.jpeg'} /> < meta name =" twitter:label1 " value =" Last updated " content =" Last updated " /> < meta name =" twitter:data1 " value =" {metaDate} " content =" {metaDate} " /> < meta name =" twitter:label2 " content =" Read Time " /> < meta name =" twitter:data2 " content =" {readTime} " />

other boilerplates to use

https://css-tricks.com/explain-the-first-10-lines-of-twitter-source-code/

https://github.com/joshbuchea/HEAD

https://www.matuzo.at/blog/html-boilerplate/

maybe think about adding JSON+LD too.

Icons

Logos (incl company logos)

https://logosear.ch/ superfast metasearch of 200k svg logos from GitHub

https://seeklogo.com/

https://www.iconfinder.com/iconsets/payment-method-1

https://www.logology.co/ We’ve designed a catalog of 500+ logos. Take a brand identity test and we’ll instantly match you with the best ones, paired with the right fonts & colors.

https://www.svgrepo.com/ Browse 300.000+ SVG Vectors and Icons

https://iconsear.ch/ instant search of 50k svg icons from GitHub and GitLab

https://macosicons.com/ icons intended to replace mac desktop icons

https://awsicons.dev/ AWS icons

General & Misc

Important: Note on icon accessibility. Don't use icon fonts.

Icon + text: use <svg aria-hidden="true">

Icon only: <svg role="img"><title>foo</title>...</svg . Pick from Aria roles list.

. Pick from Aria roles list. Icon with link: <a href="/" aria-label="Good Label"><svg aria-hidden="true" ... ></svg></a>

Note you can put gradients on SVG icons manually https://play.tailwindcss.com/yM2N8GpEUK

⭐ https://www.heroicons.com/ Steve schoger's (somewhat limited) svg iconset. another viewer: https://heroicons.dev/

https://www.heroicons.com/ Steve schoger's (somewhat limited) svg iconset. another viewer: https://heroicons.dev/ ⭐ https://phosphoricons.com/ 3000+ fully customizable free SVG and PNG icons. style, variations, easy to consume

https://phosphoricons.com/ 3000+ fully customizable free SVG and PNG icons. style, variations, easy to consume ⭐ https://tablericons.com/ 937 Fully customizable free SVG icons

https://tablericons.com/ 937 Fully customizable free SVG icons ⭐ https://icons.modulz.app/ Radix Icons - >250 15×15 icons designed by the Modulz team. - some great app icons

https://icons.modulz.app/ Radix Icons - >250 15×15 icons designed by the Modulz team. - some great app icons ⭐ https://feathericons.com/ clean and minimal markup "Lucide is a very active fork of Feather and what I’ve been using for the past few years instead. Feather is great as are their design guidelines, but it needs way way more icons. Lucide picks up beautifully where it left off."

https://feathericons.com/ clean and minimal markup https://iconoir.com/ free open source library with 1000+ SVG Icons, designed on a 24x24 pixels grid

https://iconic.app/

Google icons https://fonts.google.com/icons

Material Design https://materialdesignicons.com/ https://material.io/resources/icons/?style=baseline

Circum Icons https://circumicons.com Consistent open source icons as SVG for React, Vue and Svelte.

icon metasearch (list of lists of icons) https://icones.netlify.app/ https://www.iconbolt.com/ https://iconduck.com/ 104,808 free open source icons

(list of lists of icons) https://thenounproject.com/ Every icon you can think of, in PNG or SVG formats. They offer over 20 million icons, with built-in customization colors like size and color. Requires login, needs creative commons attribution or $3 download

https://www.snoweb-svg.com/

https://nucleoapp.com/ Nucleo is a beautiful library of 30635 icons, and a powerful application to collect, customize and export all your icons. $99 lifetime purchase. https://nucleoapp.com/tool/icon-transition SVG Icon Transitions Generator

https://hotpot.ai/free_icons 5,000+ free icons. Customize colors, size, and other properties. PNG, JPG, iOS, Android, PDF. No svg.

https://iconmonstr.com/ Discover 4486+ free icons in 310 collections. SVG, EPS, PSD, PNG. OK without attribution, don't sell it.

Discover 4486+ free icons in 310 collections. SVG, EPS, PSD, PNG. OK without attribution, don't sell it. https://icomoon.io/ - 450 icons, SVG, PDF, EPS, Ai, PSD. Paid tier goes up to 1600 icons.

https://orioniconlibrary.com/ has customizable colors and packs eg for ecommerce

https://github.com/edent/SuperTinyIcons Under 1KB each! Super Tiny Web Icons are minuscule SVG versions of your favourite logos. The average size is under 465 bytes!

https://github.com/Remix-Design/RemixIcon neutral-style system symbols for designers and developers. Unlike a patchwork icon library, 2200+ icons are all elaborately crafted so that they are born with the gene of readability, consistency and perfect pixels. Each icon was designed in "Outlined" and "Filled" styles based on a 24x24 grid.

https://icons8.com/l/fluent/ colored "microsoft style" icons

https://icons8.com/emoji emoji style customizable icons

https://icons8.com/line-awesome fontawesome-like icons

https://iconsvg.xyz/ Quick customizable icons for your projects

http://www.entypo.com/

https://simpleicons.org/

http://github.com/propublica/weepeople A typeface of people sillhouettes, to make it easy to build web graphics featuring little people instead of dots.

Bootstrap Icons https://github.com/twbs/icons, https://icons.getbootstrap.com/

https://systemuicons.com/

https://github.com/microsoft/fluentui-system-icons Fluent UI System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.

https://icons.mono.company/

https://iconscout.com/unicons and https://github.com/Iconscout/react-unicons

https://www.zondicons.com/

https://linearicons.com/free

animated icons http://www.transformicons.com/builder.html

https://game-icons.net/

Covid 19 icons - https://design.dev/

https://kenney.nl/ public domain game assets

https://www.iconshock.com/social-media-icons/ A pack of 300 social media icons (PNG & Vector) and a set of animated icons (Lottie and AE), which cover all the trendiest social media networks nowadays.

brand icons http://simpleicons.org/ icons for every brand like graphql, adobe xd, youtube, etc https://css.gg/ 700+ Customizable & Retina-Ready app icons — entirely built in CSS https://worldvectorlogo.com/ https://www.vectorlogo.zone/ - consistently formatted SVG logos

Icon Libraries and Framework Iconify https://github.com/iconify/iconify -> use in https://github.com/antfu/unplugin-icons

React Icons https://react-icons.github.io/react-icons/ https://github.com/miukimiu/react-kawaii https://reactsvgicons.com/ https://react-icons.netlify.com/#/icons/fa (typically fontawesome). note that there is some tree shaking issues in the discussions. you may wish to use the https://github.com/meronex/meronex-icons fork instead https://github.com/bytedance/IconPark - more than 1,200 high-quality icons, and introduces an interface for customizing your icons. across React, Vue, SVG, PNG. https://github.com/useAnimations/react-useanimations



You may like: Free Fundamentals of Icon design in 1 hour course by MDS

premium/paid icons

http://shape.so/ 4300+ Icons & Illustrations (by Meng To)

https://logobly.com/ create custom logos

https://hatchful.shopify.com/ more custom logos

https://radicalicons.com/ use radicaldesign

https://symbolicons.com/

🔥 https://streamlineicons.com/ (used in Glide Apps)

https://streamlineicons.com/ (used in Glide Apps) https://www.iconfinder.com/

https://www.flaticon.com/ 6.5m icons, free for PNG, paid for SVG

https://gumroad.com/l/primaries

https://gumroad.com/l/gPEAU ios 14 icons from traf - for inspo, mainly

Diagramming

Before you get to the tools - some good thinking (and lists of tools) on architecture diagrams:

General Purpose Diagramming

Software Arch Diagrams

software arch diagrams https://twitter.com/terrastruct

Sequence Diagrams

https://www.websequencediagrams.com/

https://swimlanes.io/ a simple online tool for creating sequence diagrams.

https://bramp.github.io/js-sequence-diagrams/

https://sequencediagram.org/

https://playground.diagram.codes/

http://sdedit.sourceforge.net/ Quick Sequence Diagram Editor (but doesnt seem active)

Specifically for BPMN: https://bpmn.io/

Entity Relationship Diagrams

Cloud Architecture diagrams

useful eg if needs logos

Amazon architecture icons: https://aws.amazon.com/architecture/icons/ as well as the software that has them built in https://awsicons.dev/ AWS icons

https://www.draw.io/

https://www.lucidchart.com/

https://www.omnigroup.com/omnigraffle/ (used by tim bray)

https://www.ilograph.com/

https://www.cloudcraft.co/ focused on AWS

https://www.cloudskew.com/

https://arcentry.com/ (interactive/realtime) - discontinued!

further reading

lynn langit's list https://github.com/lynnlangit/learning-cloud/blob/master/patterns/VIZUALIZE.md

the 5 types of arch diagrams https://www.readysetcloud.io/blog/allen.helton/the-5-types-of-architecture-diagrams/

Code-based Graph tools

https://gojs.net/latest/samples/decisionTree.html interactive diagrams

4 major text-to-graph langauges (Comparison https://text-to-diagram.com/) mermaid https://mermaid-js.github.io/mermaid/ https://plantuml.com/ https://github.com/terrastruct/d2 graphviz/dot - useful inside jupyter

http://blockdiag.com/en/

python's diagrams https://pypi.org/project/diagrams/

https://pypi.org/project/diagrams/ https://structurizr.com/

https://github.com/mhlabs/cfn-diagram visualize cloudformation -> draw.io

https://wavedrom.com/ (OSS) - Digital Timing Diagram or Waveform from simple textual description.

way more tools here: https://xosh.org/text-to-diagram/

Node based GUIs: https://github.com/wbkd/awesome-node-based-uis

Graphics and SVG Illustrations

https://hipsterlogogenerator.com/

https://www.logotouse.com/ Download any logo in LogoToUse and do whatever you want with them. This is the place to showcase more than 120+ million logos that are already designed worldwide and are archived!

Backend entity/ ERD /SQL diagramming

SQL https://drawsql.app/

Cloud AWS/Azure/GCP diagrams https://www.cloudskew.com/

DIY illustration

Wobble paint https://www.lexaloffle.com/bbs/?tid=40058

Wireframing

balsamiq

https://wireflow.co/ free open source visual designer for user flows. collaborative.

AI driven design https://uizard.io/ with wireframe

Device Mocks

Mocking your browser/phone

Record your device https://www.screen.studio/

Illustrations

https://www.reddit.com/r/FreeIllustrations/top?t=all

⭐ https://undraw.co/ An open-source illustrations website, where you can change the colors of the illustrations online before downloading.

https://undraw.co/ An open-source illustrations website, where you can change the colors of the illustrations online before downloading. ⭐ https://www.humaaans.com/ diverse, customizable human svgs https://fresh-folk.com/ is similar

https://www.humaaans.com/ diverse, customizable human svgs ⭐ https://www.blackillustrations.com/ "Beautiful, FREE illustrations of black people for your next digital project" hire custom designs via https://www.illustratorhub.com/

https://www.blackillustrations.com/ "Beautiful, FREE illustrations of black people for your next digital project" ⭐ https://www.vecteezy.com/ High quality vector graphics with worry-free licensing for personal and commercial use.

https://www.vecteezy.com/ High quality vector graphics with worry-free licensing for personal and commercial use. ⭐ https://streamlineicons.com/ux/ illustrations to go with Streamline icons

https://streamlineicons.com/ux/ illustrations to go with Streamline icons https://icons8.com/illustrations (previously ouch.pics)

⭐ https://blush.design/ good random generator by Pablo Stanley. Made for Sketch, Figma, InVision Studio and Adobe XD.

https://blush.design/ good random generator by Pablo Stanley. Made for Sketch, Figma, InVision Studio and Adobe XD. ⭐ https://www.freepik.com/ Graphic resources for everyone: Find Free Vectors, Stock Photos, PSD and Icons

https://www.freepik.com/ Graphic resources for everyone: Find Free Vectors, Stock Photos, PSD and Icons https://www.openpeeps.com/

https://iradesign.io/ Build your own illustrations - very gradient/faceless illo heavy

https://www.storyset.com/ free customizable illustrations for your next project

https://www.pixeltrue.com/ https://www.pixeltrue.com/frontliner-heroes 24 high-quality Covid illustrations. https://www.pixeltrue.com/free-illustrations free vector illustrations

https://www.seekpng.com/ 1m+ Transparent PNG Images For Free

https://freellustrations.com/

https://2.flexiple.com/scale/all-illustrations One new high-quality, open-source illustration each day. Use our color-picker to adapt the illustrations to your brand identity!

https://2.flexiple.com/scale/home

https://illustrationkit.com/ Free vector illustrations for personal & commercial projects no attribution required

https://www.glazestock.com/

https://openclipart.org/

https://gallery.manypixels.co/ ManyPixels offer free svg illustrations with the possibility to customize the color as well.

https://generator.opendoodles.com/ illustrations with color generator for svgs

https://www.openpeeps.com/ a hand-drawn illustration library to create scenes of people.

https://opengameart.org/

https://usesmash.com/ Smash Illustrations features trendy characters and simple illustrations for free in commercial and personal use. It features more than 250+ objects and characters, and 20+ unique scenes so you can compose them however you like.

https://control.rocks/

https://mixkit.co/free-stock-art/ Mixkit is the Unsplash of illustrations, or that is their objective. It features many illustration categories and also stock videos and music, all free of charge.

https://delesign.com/free-designs/graphics/

https://illlustrations.co/ 100 beautiful illustrations, designed by Vijay Verma during a 100 days of illustrations challenge.

https://isometric.online/ This website offers a searchable list of nice and free isometric illustrations.

https://www.codeinwp.com/pattern-collection/ abstract art illutrations

https://www.glazestock.com/

https://lukaszadam.com/illustrations library of Free Illustrations and Icons for everyone.

https://design.dev/ some illustrations in PS/sketch/etc. requires account.

https://www.manuelalangella.com/retroooo-folks/ Retroooo Folks is a vector-based Mix-and-Match library of hand-drawn sketches, created for Adobe Illustrator, Sketch and Adobe Draw.

https://woobro.design/

https://pimpmydrawing.com/

https://www.drawkit.io/ Hand-drawn vector illustration resources for your next project

https://www.karthiksrinivas.in/charco A set of 16 handcrafted illustrations for your web & app projects. This set includes categories like 404 error, no internet connection, no service, fatal error, page not found, something went wrong, under construction and many more.

https://www.veila.me/freebies/scandinavian-houses-free-vector-images

https://absurd.design/

https://github.com/MariaLetta/mega-doodles-pack

https://iradesign.io/

https://autodraw.com Google AI assisted drawing

https://hotpot.ai Free or paid. Create icons, app screenshots, MacBook/browser mockups, social media posts, and other graphics for mobile apps and browser extensions.

https://www.magicpattern.design/examples - one-click web editor for illustration patterns. It's perfect for branding landing pages, social media posts and featured images. Requires Google signup.

https://gumroad.com/l/just sketch me (paid)

https://error404.fun/ 404 page illustrations

https://designstripe.com/ free illustrations + easy to use web editor that allows customizing palettes, characters, look & feel, among others

Illo's in context: https://onepagelove.com/tag/illustrations

3D illustrations

https://www.isometriclove.com/ Cute Isometric Objects For Your Design

https://www.handz.design/ 3d hand gestures

https://isoflat.com/ Isometric and flat graphic resources

https://www.shapefest.com/ 160,000+ high resolution PNG images of beautiful 3D shapes

https://powerpeopleplatform.com/ delicious design library of 3D avatars

https://spline.design/ Easily create and publish 3D web experiences. Build and iterate fast with production-ready results.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=33845291 - Blockbench - low poly blender altnerative

Learn 3d illo in blender https://polygonrunway.com/

Handwritten Look

RoughJS Tools

Pixel Art

ASCII Art

exampels of ascii art in code: https://blog.regehr.org/archives/1653 (HN discussion)

https://fatiherikli.github.io/archetype/

https://textik.com/#a4ec12a68785f25f

http://asciiflow.com/

https://monodraw.helftone.com/

text to diagramming tools list

https://github.com/asciitosvg/asciitosvg ascii to svg diagrams

from picture to ANSI art https://mrogalski.eu/ansi-art/

matrix8967's list

from matrix8967: Some ANSI Color Codes and ASCIInema can carry you a long way. (note: may want to reformat this in future)

Here's a list of plain text information tools from my notes: https://mbarkhau.keybase.pub/asciigrid/ https://gitlab.com/mbarkhau/asciigrid/

ascii-tables is exactly what is says on the label. https://ozh.github.io/ascii-tables/ https://github.com/ozh/ascii-tables/

netpen https://www.netpen.io/main/ https://github.com/ebirger/netpen/

svgbob and svg-term are both great for creating SVGs out of these plain text files: https://github.com/marionebl/svg-term-cli/ https://ivanceras.github.io/svgbob-editor/ https://github.com/ivanceras/svgbob/

Here are some TUI/CLI focused frameworks. These are over kill for me - but maybe useful to someone here: https://www.textualize.io/ https://charm.sh/ http://maaslalani.com/slides/ https://github.com/peterbrittain/asciimatics/

TUI/Text-Based presentaion tools: https://sli.dev/ https://github.com/slidevjs/slidev/ https://github.com/maaslalani/slides/ http://maaslalani.com/slides/ https://github.com/d0c-s4vage/lookatme/ https://github.com/chunqiuyiyu/ervy/

Honorable Mention goes to wtf-util and it's TUI configurator: https://wtfutil.com/ https://github.com/ggerganov/wtf-tui



DIY Graphic Design

Stock Photos and Videos

⭐ https://unsplash.com/ of course

https://unsplash.com/ of course https://www.flickr.com/creativecommons/

https://isorepublic.com/

https://negativespace.co/

stock photo metasearch https://www.everypixel.com/ https://same.energy/ AI driven similarity search https://www.chamberofcommerce.org/findaphoto/ https://zoomstock.com/ t-SNE stock photo search https://www.goodfreephotos.com/ 27k free and public domain photos, images, clipart, pics and vectors https://visualhunt.com/ search 354m high quality creative commons licensed photos

art focus https://artvee.com/ public domain art (in particular check out the NASA collection)

startups https://startupstockphotos.com/

faces https://www.nappy.co/ "Beautiful, high-res photos of black and brown people. For free."

nature https://freenaturestock.com/ http://imagebase.net/ https://visualsofearth.com/c/ nature, space, desert, etc. mobile focused.

travel http://photos.bucketlistly.com/ A free creative common collection of over 5000+ travel photos from all over the world anyone can use.

color https://500px.com/ (premium - search by color)

misc/novelty http://www.ghibli.jp/info/013251/ studio ghibli free backgrounds https://gratisography.com/ quirky/whimsy https://covers.alphacoders.com/by_category/4/2/twitter-header https://foter.com/ furniture https://picjumbo.com/ https://photos.icons8.com/creator/ Create custom stock photos https://generated.photos/ AI-generated stock photos https://photos.icons8.com/ https://duotone.shapefactory.co/?f=f56468&t=27184f&q=_&i=oMpAz-DN-9I (unsplash with duotone filter) https://allthefreestock.com/ https://thenounproject.com/search/photos/?q=happy

lists of more resources random low quality list https://www.mattcrampton.com/blog/mega_list_of_free_image_sites_for_blogging/ https://github.com/neutraltone/awesome-stock-resources https://burst.shopify.com/ Burst from Shopify - Free stock photos for everyone

Paid https://deathtothestockphoto.com/ https://www.stocksy.com/ (premium)



Image modification for hover effects: https://photomosh.com/

Stock Videos

Video creation tools

Generic editors https://motionbox.io/ - Good in browser video editor - nice intros and outros, templates a bit limited but pretty good https://shotstack.io/ - Automate edit bulk videos with custom templates https://invideo.io/ - good video maker with lots of nice generic templates and imports stock video https://www.moovly.com/video-templates https://animoto.com/ - drag and drop video maker. more elegant/real. Canva video - does some nice transitions and charts but all the stock stuff is behind canva pro ($13/mo) https://www.renderforest.com/templates seems versatile but not super intuitive and dunno how to change the transitions https://videobolt.net nice intro editor with some video templates - from jay phelps

web editors https://detail.co/ veed.io https://runwayml.com/ Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.

specialty videos https://biteable.com/ - simple video maker with templates and stock video. kiiinda cartoony https://vyond.com/ - also kinda cartoony https://app.animaker.com/moments also kinda cartoony but can do real video (story) https://powtoon.com - nice studio for cartoony professional videos and presentations with nice transitions https://www.doodly.com/ whiteboard doodle explainer videos. see demo $39/mo website demo video https://talevideo.com/ https://www.reddit.com/r/SideProject/comments/ra7inj/app_to_create_a_website_videos/ code animation based on text diffs https://twitter.com/antfu7/status/1577832867761004544?s=46&t=WQ5RClw9ARIs9_ohcB_v-g



tips for product tours https://dev.to/highlight/how-to-create-animated-product-stories-2bcd

misc

https://www.fable.app/academy/fable-quick-start-course-part-2-of-3 Fable motion design

https://github.com/remotion-dev/remotion - code videos with React example usage https://twitter.com/JDihlmann/status/1516853381242961921?s=20&t=kB6uuP2qxW83A0A-NlQerg

https://glitterly.app/ - kinda rough - mostly image maker, video features in beta

https://viddyoze.com "3d video animations". promising videos, but $97 lifetime.. seems sketchy

https://www.fiverr.com/search/gigs?query=explainer%20videos&source=top-bar&search_in=everywhere&search-autocomplete-original-term=explainer%20videos

Do it for you

https://www.medialuv.com/ - design animation studio

Tutorials from successful Youtubers

Fireship/jeff delaney https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6-Q2dgodLs

Florin pop https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcKkRrNBdVI

Avatars

lo-fi autogenerated avatars https://boringavatars.com/ https://robohash.org/ identicons https://idbloc.co/blog/product/update/2019/05/09/toggles-identicons-and-beauty.html https://github.com/emeraldpay/hashicon

instead of showing people's faces, try stippling https://github.com/pshihn/stippled-image

https://en.gravatar.com/

https://unavatar.now.sh/ grab social images from username/email

http://avatars.adorable.io/#demo

https://multiavatar.com

https://personas.draftbit.com/ A playful avatar generator for the modern age.

https://avataaars.com/ and https://getavataaars.com/

https://readyplayer.me/avatar 3d customizable avatars

https://bigheads.io/

https://joeschmoe.io/ An illustrated avatar collection for developers and designers

https://amritpaldesign.com/toy-faces Toy Faces is a fun diverse library of 3D avatars for your design mockups and personal use.

https://gumroad.com/l/siKBl 3d diverse avatars, paid

Individual HTML Elements

Anything But Dropdowns

Instead of dropdowns, use: (https://learnui.design/blog/4-rules-intuitive-ux.html)

Segmented Buttons (Horizontal or Vertical)

Checkbox https://getcssscan.com/css-checkboxes-examples 60+ beautiful checkboxes

Switch

Radio button

Cards and Visual options (images as buttons)

Typeahead (for large dropdown eg countries)

Date (calendar control for poisson dates, input type="date" for high variability)

Stepper (for numbers)

Buttons

CSS keyboard buttons (Linus' toes) https://twitter.com/thesephist/status/1587950509503270914?s=20&t=k8x3X6k8qD-5zF8Y5vyB8w

https://frontend.horse/articles/buttons-that-spark-joy/

https://getcssscan.com/css-buttons-examples

3d buttons CSS3 3D Buttons http://simurai.com/archive/buttons/# Button Deluxe v3 A whimsical 3D pure CSS button https://code.hnldesign.nl/btn-deluxe/

https://cssbuttons.vercel.app/ cssbuttons: HTML & CSS Buttons Collection Built in React

https://getcssscan.com/css-buttons-examples

https://simurai.com/archive/buttons/ bonbon sweet css 3d buttons

https://markodenic.com/tools/buttons-generator/

moving lightsource on hover css buttons idea https://jsfiddle.net/pixel67/ZxZ6B/28/

Button without ugly focus ring with Tailwind: focus:shadow-outline focus:outline-none focus:ring-2 ring-offset-current ring-offset-2 for links focus:shadow-outline focus:outline-none



Forms

form submission UX https://twitter.com/swyx/status/1081200428950335488?s=21

Accessible Styled Forms https://github.com/scottaohara/a11y_styled_form_controls

accessibility for all elements https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2021/03/complete-guide-accessible-front-end-components/

Form Design Best Practices https://medium.com/nextux/form-design-best-practices-9525c321d759

Form Wizard https://medium.com/nextux/how-to-design-a-form-wizard-b85fe1cc665a

Complex Forms https://medium.com/nextux/form-design-for-complex-applications-d8a1d025eba6

Form Validation UX https://medium.com/nextux/forms-need-validation-2ecbccbacea1

Form Validation https://www.bram.us/2021/01/28/form-validation-you-want-notfocusinvalid-not-invalid/ use input:not(:focus):not(:placeholder-shown):valid for non freakout UX

WTF Forms: Nicer Forms eg Radio Buttons with pure CSS https://github.com/mdo/wtf-forms

Output-inspired form: https://twitter.com/steveschoger/status/1171429842442522625

show button when placeholder-shown: https://codepen.io/liamj/pen/vYYLGZj

Toggles: https://jnkkkk.github.io/MoreToggles.css/allToggles.html

3D LED switch: https://codepen.io/jkantner/pen/VwaBomY

The Crazy Egg Guide to Great Form UI and UX https://www.crazyegg.com/blog/guides/great-form-ui-and-ux/

Best practice, research insights and examples by Geri Reid https://gerireid.com/forms.html

Tables

Datepickers

Sound

https://www.zapsplat.com/

https://www.myinstants.com/index/se/

YouTube's Audio Library https://studio.youtube.com/channel//music

https://icons8.com/music

https://freesound.org/

https://pixabay.com/music/

https://cchound.com/ 100% free, quality CC audio

https://www.pianobook.co.uk/ as hundreds of no-charge sample libraries (many pianos, lots of other things).

https://loyaltyfreakmusic.com/ some royalty free music. gremlin podcast usees it

podcast intros https://aaraalto.com/sounds a few brief guitar samples for podcast transitions https://transistor.fm/free-podcast-intro-music/ free podcast intro music

https://www.soundstripe.com/

https://www.premiumbeat.com/

https://www.streambeats.com/

https://www.canva.com/help/article/stock-music

https://www.epidemicsound.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV3itPyPPgvftXBsreYADlw Bensound

https://www.soundboardguy.com/

https://snapmuse.com/ - royalty free music for Youtube, Podcast, Vlog and other video projects

Paid:

https://www.epidemicsound.com/

https://artlist.io/ - may have better licensing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYU6XhORomg but no fx

https://www.soundstripe.com/ (cheapest) here's a comparison https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YBjY79axRo

https://www.bensound.com/

https://snapmuse.com/

Tools:

Lightweight Charts/Dataviz

https://rbitr.github.io/ChartS.css/ easy creation of simple charts for documentation, data storytelling / journalism, etc. It features plots of 1-D lists, and has a custom markdown filter that converts suitably formatted lists directly to charts. It has no dependencies (other than a modern browser), and is very small compared to javascript based charting tools. The html is based on ul lists and will collapse back to readible lists in the absence of css support, making it accessible to all readers. It is open source and easily configurable according to project needs.

Apache E Charts https://echarts.apache.org/en/index.html

https://chartscss.org/ Charts.css is a modern CSS framework. It uses CSS utility classes to style HTML elements as charts.

Sparkline fonts in text: https://github.com/aftertheflood/sparks and https://www.scribbletone.com/typefaces/ff-chartwell

https://vizzuhq.com/

https://docs.anychart.com/Basic_Charts/Stacked/Value/Vertical_Area_Chart

https://antv.vision/en

https://stephenhutchings.github.io/shown/ Statically-generated, responsive charts, without the need for client-side Javascript.

Dashboarding

https://github.com/cruip/tailwind-dashboard-template This one is made with Tailwind and React and includes optional chart components built with Chart.js.

Nice React Components

React Toasting

React Gamification

https://github.com/thedevelobear/react-rewards

React Confetti https://alampros.github.io/react-confetti/

React DOM Confetti https://daniel-lundin.github.io/react-dom-confetti/

Misc Weird fun stuff

Pure CSS Tricks

MAKE SURE TO CHECK OUT https://components.ai

https://twitter.com/JoshWComeau/status/1170358024319492097?s=20

Sarah Drasner picks https://codepen.io/collection/nMgKxJ?cursor=ZD0xJm89MCZwPTEmdj0yNjc5NTQ1

Lea Verou CSS Secrets https://twitter.com/swyx/status/982786353216843776?s=20 CSS3 Patterns https://leaverou.github.io/css3patterns/

CSS 3D Text https://markdotto.com/playground/3d-text/

3D CSS hover effects https://polypane.app/css-3d-transform-examples/

collapsible list item tree view https://iamkate.com/code/tree-views/

set cursor to emoji using SVG https://twitter.com/mgechev/status/1354300680807329793?s=20

swipey image grids using SVG https://www.cassie.codes/posts/swipey-image-grids/

animated focus https://twitter.com/argyleink/status/1387072095159406596 @media ( prefers-reduced-motion : no-preference) { : focus { transition : outline-offset 0.25 s ease; outline-offset : 5 px ; } }

https://ui.glass/generator/ Get started with this free CSS generator based on the glassmorphism design specifications to quickly design and customize the style properties.

glassy glassmorphism codepen, in context . blur-and-rotate { border-radius : 20 px ; backdrop-filter : blur ( 20 px ) hue-rotate ( 120 deg ); -webkit-backdrop-filter : hue-rotate ( 120 deg ); }

Shadows Box shadows https://brumm.af/shadows drop shadows - eg -1px left -1px top - makes buttons look stamped text shadows experiment with multiple shadows on one element https://getcssscan.com/css-box-shadow-examples Designing Beautiful Shadows in CSS https://www.joshwcomeau.com/css/designing-shadows/ https://www.joshwcomeau.com/shadow-palette/ (https://css-tricks.com/shadow-palette-generator/) Card border Generator https://card.surge.sh/ CSS Scroll Shadows https://css-scroll-shadows.now.sh/ Conic gradient borders https://twitter.com/argyleink/status/1282889809782927360 Components.ai box shadows https://components.ai/box-shadows Emoji Shadows https://codepen.io/dienhn/pen/xxErveM Neuomorphism Generator https://neumorphism.io/#f3d2c3 primer on skeuo vs flat vs neuomorphism https://uxdesign.cc/tridimensionality-of-skeuomorphism-flat-design-and-neumorphism-bc9d705a5cc7



border-radius : 50 px ; background : # f3d2c3 ; box-shadow : 20 px 20 px 22 px # cfb3a6 , -20 px -20 px 22 px # fff2e0 ;

SVG/Canvas Masking

Animations & Transitions

Buttons, hover, inputs, and loaders https://cssfx.netlify.com/

general http://animista.net animate an existing svg https://svgartista.net/ (by the same people as animista)

general https://animejs.com/

https://www.theatrejs.com/ animate DOM elements or WebGL using a convenient visual editor that works along with the code you write.

motion graphics https://github.com/mojs/mojs

https://www.transition.style/ CSS transitions "My favourites are the ones that incorporate some hesitation in the animation, for an added uniqueness"

general https://daneden.github.io/animate.css/

https://animxyz.com/ Tailwind for animations, since you’re only using HTML classes.

general https://ianlunn.github.io/Hover/

Burgers https://march08.github.io/animated-burgers/

Burgers http://negomi.github.io/react-burger-menu/

Layout https://github.com/aholachek/react-flip-toolkit

Hover and loaders: https://www.csswand.dev/

Graphic animations: https://lottiefiles.com/ https://www.pixeltrue.com/free-illustrations lottie animations

HTML animation? https://tumult.com/hype/ (paid)

Page Transitions with swup https://github.com/swup/swup (css tricks)

css animation without keyframes https://animxyz.com/docs/

collection of css animations https://xsgames.co/animatiss/

animation introduction & examples https://stackdiary.com/css-animations/

Loading Spinners

web components https://wc-spinners.cjennings.dev/

Spinners https://tobiasahlin.com/spinkit/

You can make your button a spinner too: https://joebell.co.uk/sketches/loading-disco demo: https://twitter.com/joebell_/status/1557355193473585153

Buttons, hover, inputs, and loaders https://cssfx.netlify.com/

Conic gradient loader in CSS - Codepen

React, Vue and Angular Spinners https://github.com/JoshK2/react-spinners-css

https://andrew.wang-hoyer.com/experiments/svg-animations/

Single Element CSS Spinners https://projects.lukehaas.me/css-loaders/

https://whirl.netlify.app/ 100+ animated loaders

React Animation Tools

https://react-simple-animate.now.sh/

https://github.com/brunnolou/react-morph

https://github.com/kitze/react-genie

Page transitions https://github.com/joerez/react-transitions/

https://animxyz.com/docs/ has react and vue integration

Ideas for Improving UX

Onboarding

Feature tours

https://www.appcues.com/ show people things they need as they need them

https://github.com/zurb/joyride jQuery feature tour plugin, used in https://www.airdna.co/

tippy.js to handroll

React Curved Arrow https://react-curved-arrow.nickjanssen.com/

Welcome emails

Empty states

https://emptystat.es/

Design Software

Image editing/Export to SVG/Object Removal/Photoshop - Photopea

online SVG editor - https://yqnn.github.io/svg-path-editor/

GIMP alternative - https://glimpse-editor.org/

Image modification for hover effects: https://photomosh.com/

Make photo 16x9 small tool https://photo16x9.com/

Enlarge low res images with ML: https://twitter.com/addyosmani/status/1353616560057815041

Lunacy - https://icons8.com/lunacy Graphic design software with built-in assets

Website design feedback collaboration - Pagereview.io

Invision https://www.invisionapp.com/inside-design/design-resources/

Scenes https://www.ls.graphics/scene-creators

UI kit collections https://www.ls.graphics/ui-ux-tools

Responsive Dev Browsers FOSS https://responsively.app/ http://sizzy.co/ (paid) https://polypane.app/ (paid) more alternatives



Figma

https://100dailyui.webflow.io/ Free Figma library of products, elements, and screens.

https://blush.design/ - Free Customizable Illustrations With Figma Plugin

https://www.figmafreebies.com/

7hr figma course https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYDiDpW2VkM

Sketch

Generative Design Tools

Image modification for hover effects: https://photomosh.com/

http://components.ai/

Non-DOM Browser Technologies

Canvas

Trianglify http://qrohlf.com/trianglify/

generative artistry https://generativeartistry.com/

Canvas Cards https://canvas-cards.glitch.me/

Open Processing https://www.openprocessing.org/

WebGL

Curtains.js (example)

Polygonjs open-source, node-based WebGL design tool, to create 3D scenes procedurally.

https://github.com/shuding/cobe - webgl globe (tweet, stripe)

Makepad

3D

ThreeJS

https://www.kukla-kit.com/ Huge pack of 3D elements accessible directly from Figma.

BabylonJS

Interaction/Design Inspo

Game design inspo

https://interfaceingame.com/

https://www.gameuidatabase.com/

movie UIs https://www.pushing-pixels.org/fui/

game movie and other fantasy UIs https://www.saji8k.com/kit-fui/

Random Stuff That Doesn't Fit Anywhere

https://10ideesrecuesenuxdesign.castoretpollux.com/en/

https://www.cssdig.com/ for analyzing your css

Mock APIs

free or mock data apis for demos

Simple Data http://quotes.rest/ https://dogapi.dog/docs/api-v2 (just data, no pics) https://api.chucknorris.io/ https://jokeapi.dev/ https://v2.jokeapi.dev/joke/Any\?type\=single\&blacklistFlags=nsfw,racist,sexist,explicit https://dev.to/dailydevtips1/15-better-lorem-ipsum-generators-3f99 simple quote https://api.quotable.io/random weather apis OpenWeather is better and has 1M calls per month for free. https://openweathermap.org/price The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has an excellent free HTTP/JSON weather API that covers the globe. No signup required. https://developer.yr.no I've set up an iPad in my hallway to show their SVG weather charts. Super simple to integrate into a simple home made dashboard website. Here is Oslo: https://www.yr.no/en/content/1-72837/meteogram.svg

Placeholder Pictures https://source.unsplash.com/ https://skuawk.com/ https://github.com/imsky/holder https://lorempixel.com/ http://placeimg.com/ https://picsum.photos Blanks http://placehold.it/300x300 Animals https://placedog.net/ https://placebear.com/ http://placekitten.com/ https://dog.ceo/ Food http://placebeer.com/ https://baconmockup.com/ Actors https://www.placecage.com/ https://placekeanu.com/ https://www.stevensegallery.com/ https://www.fillmurray.com/ https://assetroulette.com/ Get a random image: <img src="https://api.assetroulette.com/random_image"> Get a random meme image: <img src="https://api.assetroulette.com/random_meme"> Get a random image from Unsplash: <img src="https://api.assetroulette.com/random_unsplash"> Get a random CSS definition for base classes: <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://api.assetroulette.com/random.css"> https://www.uifiller.com/

Users https://randomuser.me/ https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/

Relational Data https://swapi.dev/ - theres a graphql swapi as well https://pokeapi.co/api/v2/

Misc mock fake user events https://github.com/andresionek91/fake-web-events https://openweathermap.org/guide https://github.com/public-apis/public-apis https://github.com/public-api-lists/public-api-lists https://public-apis.io/ (A Directory of Free Public & Open Rest APIs) https://github.com/Marak/faker.js - generate fake pdf https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/new-for-aws-lambda-container-image-support/ https://github.com/Rolstenhouse/unofficial-apis https://devresourc.es/tools-and-utilities/public-apis https://free-for.dev/#/?id=apis-data-and-ml



Useful big datasets

Copy and Emails

UI Design Challenges and Copywork

Other Lists like this one

Helpful podcasts/talks/articles

More Free Stuff

Paid Design Services of Note

Design Pickle

Manypixels

Contentfly (copywriting)

Courses