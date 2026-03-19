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Revert "userdb: add birthDate field to JSON user records (#40954)"#41179
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paramazo wants to merge 1 commit intosystemd:mainfrom
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Revert "userdb: add birthDate field to JSON user records (#40954)"#41179paramazo wants to merge 1 commit intosystemd:mainfrom
paramazo wants to merge 1 commit intosystemd:mainfrom
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github-actions bot added documentation util-lib tests sysupdate please-review
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It's an optional field in the userdb JSON object. It's not a policy engine, not an API for apps. We just define the field, so that it's standardized iff people want to store the date there, but it's entirely optional.
Hence, please move your discussion elsewhere, you are misunderstanding what systemd does here. It enforces zero policy, it leaves that up for other parts of the system.
And sorry, I am really not interested in these discussions here. it's not the right place for this, and please don't bring it here. Thank you.
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This reverts commit acb6624, reversing changes made to ba1caf0.
Revert "userdb: add birthDate field to JSON user records (#40954)"
After extensive community discussion, legal review and consideration of
privacy implications, we have decided not to implement OS-level age
attestation / age bracket signaling as initially prototyped.
Reasons for revert:
Privacy & freedom concerns:
a new class of sensitive user data in the OS that didn't exist before.
and could be extended to far more invasive controls in the future.
Open Source philosophy mismatch:
neither the structure nor the desire to act as identity / age authorities.
required" experience that many users value in Linux.
Practical & enforcement issues:
(which we explicitly refuse).
if sites decide to distrust non-signaling OSes → creates a de-facto
requirement anyway.
Legal / jurisdictional overreach:
drafted for volunteer / decentralized projects.
non-compliance + geo/licensing blocks instead → precedent exists to
simply not comply rather than build half-measures.
No upstream consensus:
committed concrete changes.
We may revisit if:
no birth date storage.
For now: keep the system free of age-related metadata and APIs.
See-also: https://discussion.fedoraproject.org/t/california-age-verification/181968
See-also: https://blog.system76.com/post/system76-on-age-verification