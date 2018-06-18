/giojs

🌏 3D Globe Info Graphic Declarative Javascript Library built with Three.js
README.md

Gio logo

Gio.js

Gio.js is an open source library for web 3D globe data visualization built with Three.js. What makes Gio.js different is that it is simple to use Gio.js to customize a 3D data visualization model in a declarative way, add your own data, and integrate it into your own modern web application.

Content

Motivation

This library is inspired by the Arms Trade Visualization project developed by Michael Chang and presented during Google Ideas INFO 2012. See original post. With Gio.js, it is easy to reproduce this fantastic data visualization model, and integrate it into web application.

  • Simplicity -- Create a 3D global data visualization model with your own data in just four lines of javascript code
  • Customization -- Design your own globe style with easy to use APIs in Gio.js
  • Modernization -- Build a responsible, fully interactive, rich 3D frontend application using Gio.js

Getting Started

Installation

  • Option 1: <script> tag

Include Three.js dependency:

<script src="three.min.js"></script>

Include local Gio.js library

<script src="gio.min.js"></script>

or through CDN

<script src="https://threejs.org/build/three.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://raw.githack.com/syt123450/giojs/master/build/gio.min.js"></script>
  • Option 2: npm
npm install giojs --save
  • Option 3: yarn
yarn add giojs

Usage

After including "three.min.js" and "gio.min.js" in your html, create a div to render the 3D Gio globe:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>

  <!-- include three.min.js library-->
  <script src="three.min.js"></script>

  <!-- include gio.min.js library-->
  <script src="gio.min.js"></script>

</head>
<body>

  <!-- container to draw 3D Gio globe-->
  <div id="globalArea"></div>

</body>
</html>

To initialize and render the 3D Gio globe:

<script>

    // get the container to hold the IO globe
    var container = document.getElementById( "globalArea" );

    // create controller for the IO globe, input the container as the parameter
    var controller = new GIO.Controller( container );

    // use addData() API to add the the data to the controller, know more about data format check out documentation about data: http://giojs.org/html/docs/dataIntro.html
    controller.addData( data );

    // call the init() API to show the IO globe in the browser
    controller.init();

</script>

If everything goes well, you shall see this. For more fancier usage of Gio.js, check out Gio.js API document

Click the codepen logo to try it in Codepen:   

Examples

Gio.js has many representative demos to show how to work with Gio.js, there are mainly three example resources:

  • Resource 1: Gio.js Playground

There is a Playground ( playground link ) for developers to play with Gio.js and export Gio.js parameter.

  • Resource 2: Github "examples" folder

Gio.js has many API demos, and these demos are gathered in examples folder. clone the Gio.js repo, try them in your own environment ~

  • Resource 3: Live demos on Codepen

Gio.js has a Codepen collection which contains many live demos about Gio.js, click the codepen logo and try to edit them!

Documentation