Fancy jekyll powered single page site

Here're some examples:

Got some killer app, some neat project, a cool portfolio? Make an easy single-page site to show it all off. SinglePaged uses jekyll niceties to make a polished, modular, and beautiful single page site.

Each vertical section is a markdown file in _posts/ directory. They're sorted by 'date'. (we don't use date anywhere, it only sorts)

directory. Each vertical section sets it's own color , header icon (or image), title , and easy-to-write markdown body.

, (or image), , and easy-to-write markdown body. Only two things to edit: Edit _config.yml to set the site title, description, etc Add _posts/*.md to make each vertical section. Copy some examples and add the sections from your README.md for a fast start!

to edit: Easy adding of SEO terms, favicon & such, and google analytics token.

Sound good? Let's go!

There are three way to get started: (links jump to that section)

Setup as user homepage

Go click fork on the github project page

on the github project page Rename your new repository to **username**.github.io . (click settings in the right column)

. (click settings in the right column) Clone your repository, cd into the project

Run git checkout publish && git branch -m master && git push -u origin master && git branch -D gh-pages to get the publish branch as master for a clean, empty starting point.

to get the publish branch as master for a clean, empty starting point. On your github project page go to settings again and change your default branch to master

to Run git push origin --delete gh-pages to delete your remote's development branch

Now hop over to Usage to get it running with your own stuff!

When you publish changes use git push -u origin master

Setup as standalone project page

Go click fork on the github project page

on the github project page Rename your new repository to whatever you want . (click settings in the right column) It will go live at yourusername.github.io/ WhateverYouWant

. (click settings in the right column) Clone your repository, cd into the project

Run git checkout publish && git branch -D gh-pages && git branch -m gh-pages && git push -uf origin gh-pages to swap the publish and gh-pages branch.

Now hop over to Usage to get it running with your own stuff!

When you publish changes use git push -u origin gh-pages

Setup inside existing project

This is the most complicated use-case .. but it's the coolest. Say you've got your kickass project github.com/t413/kicker and want to have some web presence to post about on hacker news. This will create an orphan branch called gh-pages in your repository where you can publish changes, posts, images, and such. It won't alter your code at all.

cd into your project on the command line

into your project on the command line use git remote add -t publish singlepage git@github.com:t413/SinglePaged.git to get access to this repository.

to get access to this repository. use git fetch singlepage publish:gh-pages to fetch the remote branch

to fetch the remote branch use git branch --set-upstream-to gh-pages singlepage/publish && git checkout gh-pages; This creates and checks out an orphan branch called gh-pages that tracks the original and lets you make changes.

This creates and checks out an orphan branch called gh-pages that tracks the original and lets you make changes. When you run git push origin gh-pages it'll be live at yourusername.github.io/repositoryName

Now hop over to Usage to get it running with your own stuff!

When you publish changes use git push -u origin gh-pages

Usage

Alright, you've got a clean copy and are ready to push some schmancy pages for the world to ogle at.

Edit _config.yml to change your title, keywords, and description.

to change your title, keywords, and description. Create a new file in _posts/ called 2014-01-01-intro.md Edit it, and add:

--- title: "home" bg: white #defined in _config.yml, can use html color like '#010101' color: black #text color style: center --- # Example headline! and so on..

Create a second post called 2014-01-02-art.md with an divider image this time:

--- title: "Art" bg: turquoise #defined in _config.yml, can use html color like '#0fbfcf' color: white #text color fa-icon: paint-brush --- #### A new section- oh the humanity!

Note: That part fa-icon: paint-brush will use a font-awesome icon of paint-brush. You can use any icon from this font-awesome icon directory.

install Jekyll with sudo gem install github-pages

run jekyll serve -w visit localhost:4000 to see a live locally served preview.

Push changes and see them live!

Changing your colors

In each post file you can define bg: mycolor and color: myothercolor to change the background and text colors for that section.

and to change the background and text colors for that section. mycolor can be a quoted html color like '#0fbfcf' or a key to a special color defined in _config.yml under 'colors'. Note: Changes to _config.yml require a manual restart to your local server with ^C and jekyll serve -w .

can be a quoted html color like or a key to a special color defined in under 'colors'.

Nifty, right!

Updating

So you've got a copy running and there's some new update? Let's update!

Checkout your github-pages branch

git checkout gh-pages for a standalone or existing page

for a standalone or existing page git checkout master for a username.github.io page