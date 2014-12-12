Have a question about this project? Sign up for a free GitHub account to open an issue and contact its maintainers and the community.
By clicking “Sign up for GitHub”, you agree to our terms of service and
privacy statement. We’ll occasionally send you account related emails.
Already on GitHub?
Sign in
to your account
Is there a recommended way to use a custom image instead of a fa-icon for a given page section? Ideally all the other styling, such as the background circles, would be kept.
The text was updated successfully, but these errors were encountered:
Great question. I added this support in naively, actually. This section (see it live here) has an image icon instead of a FontAwesome icon.
The idea is instead of a fa-icon: configuration you can use icon: to specify a path to use instead.
fa-icon:
icon:
Sorry, something went wrong.
Oh cool! I see how it works now. It would be nice to have it documented in https://github.com/t413/SinglePaged#usage
No branches or pull requests
mchelen commented
Dec 12, 2014
Is there a recommended way to use a custom image instead of a fa-icon for a given page section? Ideally all the other styling, such as the background circles, would be kept.
The text was updated successfully, but these errors were encountered: