Use custom images instead of fa-icon #8

mchelen opened this issue Dec 12, 2014 · 2 comments
@mchelen
mchelen commented Dec 12, 2014

Is there a recommended way to use a custom image instead of a fa-icon for a given page section? Ideally all the other styling, such as the background circles, would be kept.
@t413
Owner

t413 commented Dec 26, 2014

Great question. I added this support in naively, actually. This section (see it live here) has an image icon instead of a FontAwesome icon.

The idea is instead of a fa-icon: configuration you can use icon: to specify a path to use instead.

@mchelen
Author

mchelen commented Dec 27, 2014

Oh cool! I see how it works now. It would be nice to have it documented in https://github.com/t413/SinglePaged#usage

