Lotus 1-2-3 for Linux

This is a native port of Lotus 1-2-3 Release 3 to Linux. There's an article documenting how this is possible here.

Screenshots

Here are some screenshots of Lotus 1-2-3 on Linux.

Interactive, live-updating ASCII-art charts. Context sensitive help. Highly configurable graphs. Work with multiple sheets.

See more screenshots and gifs in the wiki.

Building

Dependencies

First, you need a version of binutils that is compiled with coff-i386 target support. You can check like this:

$ objdump --info | grep coff-i386

Note: Most distributions do not enable this for some reason.

Run the included binutils.sh to download and compile a version of binutils known to work for this.

Secondly, you need a copy of Lotus 1-2-3 for UNIX, you can download it here. Just place the raw disk images in the build directory and run extract.sh .

Finally, just run make .

Packages

The following packages are required

Ubuntu Fedora Debian (bookworm) Ubuntu (bionic) build-essential glibc-devel.i686 build-essential build-essential gcc-multilib libgcc.i686 gcc-multilib gcc-multilib lib32ncurses-dev ncurses-static.i686 lib32ncurses-dev libncurses-dev:i386

Installing

Run make install to install into /usr/local .

Run make install prefix=/my/prefix to install into a custom prefix.

Run make uninstall or make uninstall prefix=/my/prefix to uninstall.

Running

Just run ./123 in the project directory after building, or, if you installed it, run 123 .

Getting Started

There is a quick start guide in the wiki here, and the full manual can be seen here here.

There is a man page in share/man/man1/123.1 that describes the command line options.

Lotus 1-2-3 has context sensitive online help, you can press F1 at most times to see some hints.

Note: You use the / key to open the 123 menu!

If you've used any spreadsheet before, you should be able to get started quickly. Functions use @ instead of = , but the common functions like @SUM , @AVG , @INDEX , and even @HLOOKUP all work as you would expect.

FAQ

Q. How do I quit 123?

If the status indicator in the top right says READY , try /Quit Yes .

If it doesn't say READY (it might say ERROR , HELP POINT , MENU or something else), try hitting Esc until it goes back to READY .

Q. I get the error 'invalid compressed data--code out of range'.

You have a very old gzip with broken lzw/pack support. You can try running the gzip.sh script to build a more recent gzip, then rerun the extract script.

See the full FAQ for more.

Bugs