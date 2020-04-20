Skip to content

/ Cerberus

A few simple, but solid patterns for responsive HTML email templates and newsletters. Even in Outlook and Gmail.
responsive-email html-email newsletter email email-boilerplate email-template hybrid-email cerberus
HTML
  1. HTML 100.0%
Branch: master
Find file
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Open in Desktop Download ZIP

Latest commit

@TedGoas
TedGoas Merge pull request #242 from leematos/patch-1 
fix typo here -> hear in docs
Latest commit 807abbf Apr 20, 2020

Files

Permalink
Type Name Latest commit message Commit time
Failed to load latest commit information.
.github Create FUNDING.yml Aug 16, 2019
archived-versions Manual Merge Nov 13, 2015
docs fix typo here -> hear in docs Apr 19, 2020
.gitignore Cerberus 3 Nov 13, 2015
CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md Code of Conduct, initial commit Aug 30, 2018
LICENSE Update copyright year in README.md and LICENSE Aug 11, 2017
README.md Ad design in readme May 25, 2019
bower.json Initial Commit Feb 18, 2016
cerberus-fluid.html correct safe deletion line numbers Apr 18, 2020
cerberus-hybrid.html correct safe deletion line numbers Apr 18, 2020
cerberus-responsive.html correct safe deletion line numbers Apr 18, 2020
package.json Update version number Aug 15, 2019

README.md

Cerberus Responsive Email Patterns

Cerberus logo

Coding regular emails is hard enough by itself. Making them responsive shouldn’t add to the headache. A few simple, but solid patterns are all that’s needed to optimize emails for small screens.

That’s what Cerberus is.

It’s just a few responsive email patterns that go a long way. The code blocks are compartmentalized so that they may be used, combined, and nested to build an email.

Each template is annotated and has good support among popular email clients.

Learn More and See Examples

Contents

cerberus-fluid.html - Good for simple layouts such as transactional and single column emails.

cerberus-responsive.html - Good for more complicated, shape-shifting email layouts that work on some mobile clients.

cerberus-hybrid.html - This template uses a hybrid approach to reconfigure the layout for different screen sizes for email clients regardless of media query support.

forthebadge forthebadge

Author

Hi there, I’m Ted Goas, the core author and maintainer. I’m a designer & front-end developer working on websites, web apps, and HTML emails. And I enjoy talking shop on Twitter.

License

Let’s go with something simple and permissive, shall we?

The MIT License (MIT).

Copyright (c) Ted Goas

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

More Email Templates

If you’d prefer something that’s ready out of the box, I vouch for htmlemail.io’s responsive email templates. They’re fully tested and ready for your ESP or codebase.

You can’t perform that action at this time.