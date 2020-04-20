Cerberus Responsive Email Patterns

Coding regular emails is hard enough by itself. Making them responsive shouldn’t add to the headache. A few simple, but solid patterns are all that’s needed to optimize emails for small screens.

That’s what Cerberus is.

It’s just a few responsive email patterns that go a long way. The code blocks are compartmentalized so that they may be used, combined, and nested to build an email.

Each template is annotated and has good support among popular email clients.

Contents

cerberus-fluid.html - Good for simple layouts such as transactional and single column emails.

cerberus-responsive.html - Good for more complicated, shape-shifting email layouts that work on some mobile clients.

cerberus-hybrid.html - This template uses a hybrid approach to reconfigure the layout for different screen sizes for email clients regardless of media query support.

Author

Hi there, I’m Ted Goas, the core author and maintainer. I’m a designer & front-end developer working on websites, web apps, and HTML emails. And I enjoy talking shop on Twitter.

